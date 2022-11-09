Suns 11, Timberwolves 14: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (7-3) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (6-6) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 9, 2022
Phoenix Suns 11, Minnesota Timberwolves 14 (Q1 06:12)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Edwards and Towns clearly not on the same page there.
Turnover.
#Suns down 14-11 as they’re shooting 3-of-10 from the field (2-of-3 from 3). – 8:22 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves didn’t come out flat like the other night. Gobert already with 4 points, 4 rebounds. Not much KAT usage on offense early. – 8:21 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets screwed around for much of the 1st quarter.
Jokić picked up his 2nd foul right as he was leaving for the bench.
He exits, comes back in 7 min later with a lead turned to a deficit.
Picks up 2 fouls in like 60 seconds.
That’s your game summary of this Nuggets loss. – 8:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker and Bridges share a laugh as Bridges was called for a palm.
Think he thought Booker was cutting. All part of him not only handling the ball, but having to make plays with it. #Suns – 8:16 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
1K from D33P! 👌
Book becomes the 3rd-youngest player in NBA history to score 1,000 3-pointers (Bradley Beal, D’Angelo Russell). pic.twitter.com/5TkuuQByU3 – 8:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul is sitting at the end of the #Suns bench. Was getting treatment before the game.
Seemed in good spirits.
As for his replacement, Payne hits 3 early. #Suns up 9-8. – 8:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is now the 2nd Phoenix Suns player to reach 1,000 made 3-pointers – 8:13 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Suns without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson, both whom scorched the Wolves last time. But they do have Ayton back and Booker is gonna go hard, so the Wolves are going to have to play with some force. – 8:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin in the first half:
23 PTS
8-10 FG
5-6 3PT
2 REB
13 MIN
🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nRymdVQGvC – 8:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
T-Wolves welcome back Josh Okogie. #Suns pic.twitter.com/vNQTeid10c – 8:07 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Josh Okogie getting a pregame salute from the Wolves and fans. Just a great dude. Well deserved – 8:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
With what’s happening in Florida with #HurricaneNicole #Suns looking to fly to Tampa tomorrow and make their way to Orlando.
As for me, I’m flying from Minneapolis to Charlotte to Gainesville and driving into Orlando.
🙏🙏🙏🙏 welcomed. – 8:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Cameron Payne starting for Chris Paul (sore right heel) Wednesday at #Timberwolves (w/pregame Monty Williams video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:53 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets get to the first time out up 19-16 (with Anunoby going to the line) and making 6 of 7 shots. Start very similar to in Minnesota to start the trip. The subject of defense will come up during the time out. – 7:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Less than 15 min to go!
📺: Bally Sports NO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/ltrxtIAUmr – 7:48 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Austin Rivers (Illness) is OUT vs. Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/C9GiHlMyzC – 7:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters: Cameron Payne, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges. Torrey Craig and Deandre Ayton. – 7:39 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Talking Dallas Mavericks forward Josh Green and Phoenix Suns big man Jock Landale on SC with the Aussie pair making impressive starts to the 2022-23 NBA season. pic.twitter.com/b8DLTfBhoV – 7:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Jaylen. Jaden.
ready to work. pic.twitter.com/GgBqE7vcn7 – 7:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton getting ready for pregame on-court work as Dario Saric finishes up with assistant Mark Bryant. #Suns #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/Slk5Uuu46d – 7:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Anthony Edwards pregame. #Suns #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/iELuTOpl82 – 6:58 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Austin Rivers has been downgraded to OUT tonight with an illness, per Timberwolves – 6:56 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Austin Rivers has been downgraded to OUT tonight because of an illness. – 6:56 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Peace or Panic?! (Part 1)
🔘 Jalen Suggs (6:13)
🔘 Jazz (12:35)
🔘 Nuggets (24:20)
🔘 Zion (35:05)
🔘 Mo Bamba (41:40)
🔘 Chris Paul (45:30)
🎧 https://t.co/wqaFcT4N1x
🍎 https://t.co/0tUloHNEmP
✳️ https://t.co/fZ9CRUWMOV
📺 https://t.co/T4ww3OnTK1 pic.twitter.com/bGfVDjlaps – 6:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“What you think?”: Monty Williams on if Cameron Payne is starting.
“We’ll see.”: On if Jock Landale with Deandre Ayton instead of Torrey Craig since #Timberwolves have Karl-Anthony Towns/Rudy Gobert.
Said #Suns being cautious with Chris Paul, Duane Washington Jr. available. pic.twitter.com/RXPKJikMGB – 6:44 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Sincere thanks to those who have been early purchasers of my book. If you like the book, it would be great if you would give a positive review at Amazon.com.
Much appreciated! – 6:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“More Ayton postups. Heavy dose of Booker.”
T-Wolves coach Chris Finch as Deandre Ayton didn’t play last time #Suns faced #Timberwolves, but Chris Paul and Cam Johnson are out tonight. pic.twitter.com/OfJ3kpuY4l – 6:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s been pretty leaky.”
Chris Finch on T-Wolves defense as Rudy Gobert is back after being in health and safety protocols. #Suns pic.twitter.com/2Q5lPoeUOW – 6:21 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nurse said he had a 1-on-1 meeting Wednesday w/ Precious Achiuwa, and showed him some sub-par defensive clips, says he needs to be more consistent on that end to get up to the 25-30 min range he projected for him before the season (he’s at 21 now). “He just has to play better.” – 5:59 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
🚨 NOW AVAILABLE 🚨
Get your Statement swingman jerseys today with your favorite player or customize your own: https://t.co/aVGlnHmpFj pic.twitter.com/A0QB2PgXDS – 5:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 5:
Lauri Markkanen
Anthony Davis
Rudy Gobert
Isaiah Hartenstein
Julius Randle
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/iXKNDcntTu – 5:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Getting my run on in the presence of legendary timeless forever iconic greatness before tonight’s #Suns #Timberwolves game at Target Center. pic.twitter.com/wn1qhui9mG – 4:50 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
After a win over the Phoenix Suns, Doc Rivers believes the team is getting ready to turn the corner and move forward #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/09/doc… via @SixersWire – 4:35 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Help stop the spread of hate, today and every day. Be Minnesota Strong.
For every like or retweet, the Minnesota Timberwolves & @minnesotalynx will donate $5 to the Minneapolis American Indian Center, up to $5,000.
@ticasino @PrairieIsland_ pic.twitter.com/ybC0bxuYi2 – 4:23 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Some thoughts from #Timberwolves team leader Taurean Prince ahead of tonight’s game vs. Phoenix. Gobert is back, Paul and Johnson are out for the Suns. pic.twitter.com/GxgKUafMLG – 4:20 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
RJ was a big fan of Ju’s shot making in Minnesota 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AjBHyz9c05 – 4:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Chris Paul (sore right heel) ruled out for Wednesday’s game at #Timberwolves azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ve got a team, man. I trust everybody. Everybody is going to have to play different roles.”
Devin Booker as Cam Johnson (knee) is OUT after having a procedure done Tuesday and Chris Paul (sore right heel) is ruled OUT tonight at #Timbewolves. #Suns https://t.co/xln5Xuo71d pic.twitter.com/QRMKLk8TQf – 3:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul (sore right heel) OUT tonight vs. #Timberwolves #Suns – 3:07 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
last one before we hit the road. let’s get it. pic.twitter.com/rI1zqPBR9e – 2:54 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Phoenix:
Mandarin Salad Station with Sesame Lime Dressing
Szechuan Pepper Lo Mein
Togarashi Spiced Pork Belly
Sweet Soy Red Snapper with Ponzu Rice
Yuzu Lime and Sambal Spiced Honey Carrots
Post-Game Pizza – 2:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul is now out for tonight’s game with that right heel soreness. He was previously listed as questionable – 2:44 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul (right heel soreness) is now listed as out on the Suns’ updated injury report for tonight’s game against the Timberwolves – 2:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc on Sixers’ early season after win over Suns: “It’s been a very un-rythmatic year. Is that a word? I don’t even know if that’s a word. But if that’s a word, that’s what it’s been so far…You can just feel or rhythm coming, and that’s a good thing.”
(Unrhythmic is the word😀) – 2:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
bring your nephew to work day 🫶 pic.twitter.com/JP34SLf1LM – 2:18 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
No Chris Paul (heel) or Cam Johnson (knee) against the Wolves tonight — two players who really hurt them when the two teams played last week.
Deandre Ayton didn’t play against the Wolves last week, but looks on track to play tonight. Ayton did tweak his ankle on Monday though. – 2:09 PM
