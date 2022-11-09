Tyrese Haliburton addresses Myles Turner trade rumors

Last month, Pacers center Myles Turner went on Adrian Wojnarowski’s podcast and made the case for why the Lakers should trade for him. I asked the duo whether that became a thing in their locker room at all. They shut down the idea right away. Tyrese Haliburton: Nah, nah. Not at all. That is something we talked about as a group. Myles addressed it with us. We just move on. It is what it is, and the media’s going to make things bigger than they are. But at the end of the day, who cares? He’s been in trade rumors his whole career. We get that. … I already have been traded. But you understand, you just move on. It’s all a part of this game. Everybody in the locker room, we get along really well. We love playing with each other, cheer for each other, and things like that. So it is what it is. Guys just move on. And whatever happens, decision-makers are decision-makers. We just hoop.
Source: Kevin O’Connor @ The Ringer
Tony East @TEastNBA
New Locked On Pacers with @EddieGarrison_! We discuss 10 observations about the Indiana Pacers through 10 games:
-Haliburton and Mathurin starts
-Isaiah Jackson adding elements
-Defensive growth and struggles
-Nembhard the chameleon
Tune in:https://t.co/zmFKjC9obB pic.twitter.com/a7Lsbk3T3o – 10:51 AM
Tony East @TEastNBA
“When he does that, we’re such a better team,”
Myles Turner had a career night on Monday, and he did it in a way he usually doesn’t – by dominating in the paint. On Turner’s career night: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 10:35 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
New Locked On Pacers after a strong Pacers win over New Orleans and a career night from Myles Turner:
-Pacers win again
-Pacers back to .500
-Myles Turner dominated with 37 and 12
-Should Mathurin be starting?
Tune in:https://t.co/zmFKjC9obB pic.twitter.com/An0eQqvLkx – 10:12 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Stephen Curry
International Player of the Night: Joel Embiid
Rookie of the Night: AJ Griffin
Breakout of the Night: Myles Turner
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/nhslSqBuJH – 5:56 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highlights from a 15-game night:
— Steph 47/8/8
— Jazz move to first in West
— KD misses FT after 62 straight
— Josh Hart game winner
— Hawks beat Bucks without Trae
— Myles Turner 37/12
— Luka 9th straight 30-piece
— Tatum 39
— Paolo vs Jalen 30pt each pic.twitter.com/mkRZjrvqoN – 12:52 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Tyrese Haliburton
Against the New Orleans Pelicans
20 points / 4 rebounds / 13 assists / 2 steals / 7-14 FG / 6-10 3P
This season
21.7 points / 5 rebounds / 9.7 assists / 1.7 steals / 49.7% FG / 46.3% 3P / 87.8% FT
Different! #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/488iW71Rdd – 10:32 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Myles Turner had 37 points, 12 boards and 3 blocks
“I still have All-Star level talent, and I want to be able to put it on display to make those All-Star teams. I think I’m in a great position to do so. I think this will probably be the year I break out.” hoopshype.com/lists/myles-tu… – 10:19 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
A HUGE all-around game for Myles Turner 💪 pic.twitter.com/mDBaBdxKE1 – 10:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Myles Turner tonight:
37 PTS
12 REB
3 BLK
4 3P
Whoa. pic.twitter.com/NaHhZvqHBG – 10:00 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Myles Turner finished with 37 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks on 11-of-18 shooting (4-of-7 from deep) while shooting a perfect 11-of-11 from the line.
The 37 was the second-highest of his career.
Tyrese Haliburton had 20 points and 13 assists and tied a career high with 6 3s. – 9:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyrese Haliburton tonight:
20 PTS
13 AST
6 3P
Pacers have won 4 of their last 5 games. pic.twitter.com/cSg4rd0kni – 9:59 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Pacers 129, Pelicans 122
Indiana hit 22 3s. Haliburton with 20 points and 13 assists.
Zion had 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting. His best game of the season.
New Orleans is 5-5 after 10 games. A lot to figure out. – 9:58 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers beat the Pelicans 129-122 and improve to 5-5. The Pacers are .500 for the first time since they were 15-15 in February of 2021. That’s four wins for the Pacers in their last five games.
Myles Turner was brilliant. A career night: 37 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks. – 9:58 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The previous Pelicans games where it was too little, too late went to OT. Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton weren’t going to let that happen for the Pacers.
Turner was 4-of-7 from deep and controlled the game from the post with Nance out. Pels didn’t have an answer inside. – 9:57 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Foul or not—and im not sure it is—Herb Jones’s recovery time on defense is wild. He jumped to contest Haliburton, who pump-faked then slid over a full step. Then Jones somehow landed, jumped and blocked the attempt still – 9:50 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Even Jose Alvarado is struggling to consistently stay with/in front of Tyrese Haliburton.
Why not give Dyson Daniels a spin? – 9:17 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Haliburton and Hield are a combined 9/17 from three-point range, staking Pacers to 13-point lead mid 3Q. Those two and Bennedict Mathurin are all shooting over 40% on 3s in high volume this season – 9:08 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Tyrese Haliburton hits his fifth 3 of the night. Pacers have hit 16 as a team. Their lead up to 13. Pels having serious issues containing him. – 9:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pacers’ starting lineup is 14-29 from the 3-point line. They are shooting the ball extremely well. And Haliburton has been creating good looks for them all night. – 9:03 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Myles Turner in the first half:
🏎️ 19 PTS
🏎️ 8 REB
🏎️ 7-11 FG pic.twitter.com/20G8YP9PCN – 8:39 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Haliburton has a shooting motion like that Asian pop-a-shot robot. But he’s wildly accurate, so idc – 8:31 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers up 32-30 after one quarter against the Pelicans. Myles Turner was great with 12 points and 6 rebounds. Jalen Smith and Tyrese Haliburton had good quarters as well.
New Orleans figures things out more and more as the quarter went on. Pacers will need to step up on D. – 8:09 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Per our good friend Jumbotron, with Duarte and Nesmith out, looks like Andrew Nembhard gets his first NBA start. It’s Haliburton, Nembhard, Hield, Smith, and Turner. pic.twitter.com/4Td0wgSI01 – 7:16 PM
More on this storyline
Mark Montieth: Looks like @Myles Turner is playing as well as ever and has a great comfort zone as a center with this team and Russell Westbrook has found a niche off the bench with the Lakers. So all that summer trade talk was a waste. “My heart’s in Indy,” he said in his walk-off interview -via Twitter @MarkMontieth / November 8, 2022
Scott Agness: (Buddy) has another year under contract, so you don’t have to be in an immediate hurry to trade him. However, what you have is a logjam in the backcourt with Haliburton, Mathurin, Chris Duarte, and Andrew Nembhard. Hield turns 30 next month. It’s, like Myles, more likely than not, he finishes the season elsewhere. The Lakers are the most obvious destination. If I’m the Pacers, I’m holding firm and not giving in, considering the Lakers’ tampering they were fined for with Paul George. People forget that. Maybe it’s petty, but as a small market team, why would you want to help a big market team like the Lakers, who get what they want more often than not? -via HoopsHype / November 3, 2022
Michael Scotto: There’s a belief around the league looking ahead that Turner and his team will seek over $20 million annually in free agency as an unrestricted free agent. Previously, there were rumblings about a potential Malcolm Brogdon type of extension around those numbers (two years, $45 million). Those extension talks were previously (discussed), not anything recently, to be clear. I’m sure he felt a certain way when they made the offer sheet to Ayton. Some executives I’ve spoken to think that he can earn up to that $20 million annually. Some compare him in the Clint Capela range ($21 million next season). -via HoopsHype / November 3, 2022
Tyrese Haliburton: We play off each other well. I think his game complements mine in the sense of, I play a lot of spread pick-and-roll where I’m attacking downhill or getting the floater, but also facilitating out of it. When teams have to tag on the big or come over to help on me, I can give it to him on the second side. He’s such a downhill force getting to the cup and scoring the basketball, he’s really hard to guard on the second side of actions. So, I think naturally, it just is a good fit. Bennedict Mathurin: He’s a great point guard who gets to the bucket whenever he wants. When the defense is hard on him, I’m trying to make his job a little bit easier. So, just being on the wing with him and having him just pass me the ball is a great thing. -via The Ringer / November 9, 2022
Ira Winderman: NBA officiating report says Heat twice got wronged on calls in last two minutes. Herro should have gone to line with 1:41 to play on what was ruled a play-on. Pacers should have had offensive foul and no Haliburton free throws with 1:03 to play. No errors cited in Indiana favor. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 5, 2022
Michael Scotto: In our NBA executives top breakout player poll just missed the number one spot behind Tyrese Maxey. In talking with Rick Carlisle before the game, I asked him what he thought of Tyrese Haliburton’s potential and his ceiling. Carlisle replied, “I believe Tyrese has a very high ceiling. I believe being a future All-Star is definitely in the mix. He’s got the kind of game that’s fun to watch. You love the joy, the vibe, and the skill. He’s an artist. His shot is a little different. He’s a very effective player, and he’s been very efficient.” -via HoopsHype / November 3, 2022
