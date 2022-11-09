Wally Szczerbiak: Ben Simmons is so overrated you can't even put him in the game anymore

“He’s supposed to be a good defender. He was playing for the Brooklyn Nets and they were giving up 125 points per game and they got their coach (Steve Nash) fired because they couldn’t stop anybody,” Szczerbiak said. “Ben Simmons is so overrated you can’t even put him in the game anymore. It’s a little bit of a shame.”
Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Josh Giddey looking forward to playing with Ben Simmons and wants to help Australia win a gold medal in the World Cup ✌️ pic.twitter.com/hDIBSBt0pB – 5:19 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers have been here before with Ben Simmons. It should help them cope … youtu.be/vGS9NlHoTj4 via @YouTube – 4:35 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Come for the basketball takes to the Game Theory Podcast, stay for the hottest take on if Celebrimbor is actually the Ben Simmons of middle earth. pic.twitter.com/atfx3Jdbn1 – 10:27 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Josh Giddey can’t wait for Ben Simmons to join him in the Australian NT.
“This is the moment when Australian basketball has been as good as ever” 🇦🇺
basketnews.com/news-180614-jo… – 7:10 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
In 7 games this season, Ben Simmons has 22 drives. He’s taken 8 shots on drives this season (3/8) and gotten to the line once. – 6:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons ready to push to next level #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:20 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic DROPS Ben Simmons to the floor 😬 We are going to ignore the missed layup 😂
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/mVsgOfpsfs – 4:01 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant on Ben Simmons: “I thought he moved well. I thought he got up and down the court. It’s been a week now, so it’s only gonna get better.” #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 1:03 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons: “It was good to get out there and have no pain.”
Simmons says he played “terrible” tonight and says he’s not at the place physically he wants to get to yet. #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 12:53 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz beat Lakers 139-116. They’re now 9-3 on the season. 1st in the Western Conference.
The Jazz have as many wins as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons combined. – 12:28 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn said he was pleased with how Ben Simmons played with pace tonight. – 12:19 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons a total non-factor tonight in 16 minutes.
2 pts
3 reb
2 ast
1/3 shooting
The troubling thing about this one is Ben actually looked as healthy as he’s been this year. Just no assertiveness to impact the game. – 12:11 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons’ first nine minute stint is over. He seemed to be moving around fine — but he missed a couple shots near the rim. He seemed a little winded when he checked out. – 10:26 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
I get not being able to hit a 3 but how has nobody taught Ben Simmons how to set a screen? – 10:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons just looked like he was heading to the hoop with some intent.
Got fouled. – 10:14 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons will come off the bench tonight vs. Mavs after 4 games out with left knee soreness. – 8:19 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons set for #Nets return against #Mavericks after knee injury #nba nypost.com/2022/11/07/ben… via @nypostsports – 2:46 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons will play for Nets tonight newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 12:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets say Ben Simmons is available to play tonight against the Mavericks. #NBA #Nets #NetsWorld – 12:18 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons if he’ll have to manage his knee going forward: “As an athlete your whole body you have to manage, even with my back, something I continue to work on. Coming back there’s gonna be different quirks like that with my body that I have to maintain & stay on top of.” #Nets – 12:14 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
At shootaround this morning Ben Simmons said he is feeling great and will play tonight. Ben said he expects to play around 20 minutes. – 11:56 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons says he’s playing tonight vs. Mavs. He says he’ll play about 20 minutes. – 11:51 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ben Simmons says he “feels great” and will play vs. Mavs tonight. He thinks he will be limited to about 20 minutes. – 11:50 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
ICYMI: Ben Simmons nearing #Nets return from sore knee after injury status upgrade nypost.com/2022/11/06/ben… via @nypostsports – 9:22 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets have Ben Simmons listed as questionable for Monday in Dallas. Has missed four straight games with left knee soreness. – 4:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets upgraded Ben Simmons to Questionable for tomorrow’s game in Dallas.
Joe Harris and Seth Curry not on the injury report, both are expected to play. – 2:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons has been upgraded to Questionable and could play tomorrow against the Dallas Mavericks. #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 2:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Ben Simmons is Questionable for tomorrow’s game in Dallas.
Joe Harris and Seth Curry not on injury report, so both will play. – 2:23 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) upgraded to questionable for the #Nets tomorrow at the #mavericks. – 2:23 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets Status Report for tomorrow night’s game at Dallas:
Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE – 2:22 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Ben Simmons intends to represent Australia in the Paris Olympics for the first time since 2016 🇦🇺👀 pic.twitter.com/MtO21ytoEd – 12:42 PM
More on this storyline
A Knicks analyst unloaded on Ben Simmons a couple days before the interborough rivalry game, labeling the Nets’ point guard as “scared” when asked to identify the league’s most overrated player. “Most overrated player is Ben Simmons. It’s not even close,” Wally Szczerbiak said Monday night on MSG Network.” The guy couldn’t even play in the playoffs two years ago. Then he was scared to get on the court all of last year. The guy is scared to shoot. He’s the first pick in the NBA draft and you can’t even get him on the basketball floor.” -via New York Daily News / November 9, 2022
A source close to the situation told The Post that Nash was “technically the coach,” but that no matter what game plan he gave the Nets, “they did whatever they wanted.” Irving was not the only culprit. There were rampant busted coverages, including Ben Simmons letting a screener slip to the basket thinking Royce O’Neale would take him, though he didn’t. There was Kevin Durant fussing at Joe Harris after a made basket because he felt a pass should’ve come his way. Example after example of disarray. “They were the most dysfunctional team I’ve seen [in years],” another scout told The Post. -via New York Post / November 9, 2022
“I will add one thing without going into all the detail, but I was canvassing a bunch of front office folks last week when I was workshopping my idea of ‘Can the Nets tear down now? Should they just tear down now? What could they reasonably get for Kevin Durant? Could they get anything for Kyrie Irving? Could they get anything at all for Ben Simmons?’” said Beck. “And in those discussions, when I brought up the Lakers, the pushback I was getting was they’re waiting for a specific player. That they’re not doing the Pacer deal, that they won’t do the Kyrie deal now that we for sure thought they would do a couple months ago, is an indication that the Lakers are waiting for a bigger piece to come loose that they think they can trade Russell Westbrook and the two future firsts for.” -via Lakers Daily / November 8, 2022
