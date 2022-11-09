Woj: Ime Udoka will coach again in the NBA, maybe even this season

NBA Central: “[Ime Udoka] will coach again in the NBA, he may coach as soon if not this season somewhere else next season.” – @Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t @The Jump ) pic.twitter.com/Q0r43KWpPp
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets pivoted from Ime Udoka to Jacque Vaughn as their next head coach amid backlash and reported doubts of their ability to contend.
Why the hiring is a likely indicator of big changes on the horizon in Brooklyn. clutchpoints.com/jacque-vaughn-… – 3:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Among the factors that led Brooklyn to back off Ime Udoka per @Shams Charania:
“The short- and long-term question marks around the team’s ability to contend in the Eastern Conference as a result of the indefinite suspension of Irving.” – 1:18 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Brooklyn Nets hire Jacque Vaughn, move on from potential hire of Ime Udoka after a series of factors that were the result of the due diligence process. More details at @TheAthletic:
theathletic.com/3779973/2022/1… – 1:14 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Ime Udoka is not going to the Nets so what does mean for the Celtics and his potential coaching future? Answering some big questions that remain masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 12:54 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
No Ime Udoka in Brooklyn. Job goes to Jacque Vaughn, who so far has proven both times he’s had it that he could be the right man for it. – 12:25 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets name Jacque Vaughn head coach after they back off from Ime Udoka nj.com/nets/2022/11/n… – 12:22 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Guess the Udoka thing wasn’t a done deal. Nets just announced that Jacque Vaughn, who is 2-2, is there next coach. Nets’ reported plan to hire Ime Udoka as coach felt like a punch in the gut to women newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 12:11 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The Nets do not hire Ime Udoka, taking the interim tag off of Jacque Vaughn: pic.twitter.com/3epo5UYYwr – 12:11 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The Nets have backed off their pursuit of Ime Udoka… They just announced Jacque Vaughn is officially their new head coach – 12:11 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach.
The Ime Udoka deal isn’t happening. – 12:11 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as their new head coach. Not interim, but head coach.
They backed away from Ime Udoka, who was considered the early frontrunner. – 12:10 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
The Nets have named Jacque Vaughn head coach. Thus ends the Ime Udoka saga. pic.twitter.com/mDkZCkyzCw – 12:10 PM
The Nets changed course from their initial plan to hire Ime Udoka due to several factors, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the decision-making told The Athletic. These factors include an investigation and due diligence process by the Nets into the suspended coach taking longer than initially expected, the outcry after word of their plan became known to people outside and inside the organization and the short- and long-term question marks around the team’s ability to contend in the Eastern Conference as a result of the indefinite suspension of Irving. -via The Athletic / November 9, 2022
The Nets began direct communication on the potential to hire Udoka 24 to 48 hours before the franchise fired Nash last Tuesday, including receiving permission from the Celtics and engaging in initial discussions, multiple sources with knowledge of the talks told The Athletic. -via The Athletic / November 9, 2022
Once it became clear to the team that they could not proceed with their plan to hire Udoka, the decision to hire Vaughn was made largely in part due to the buy-in from Nets players under Vaughn, according to sources close to the situation. Vaughn is said to have created positive energy inside a Nets locker room dealing with external stress. He has also elevated the team’s defense through a 2-2 start as their interim head coach this season, during which the Nets have gone from the league-worst defense up 10 spots to No. 20 in defensive rating. -via The Athletic / November 9, 2022
