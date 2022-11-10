76ers 9, Hawks 14: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (5-6) play against the Atlanta Hawks (4-4) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday November 10, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 9, Atlanta Hawks 14 (Q1 06:51)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Really good start to tonight’s game by Clint Capela. He’s held Embiid to 1-3 shooting from the floor, while scoring 5 pts in 5 minutes. He also just drew a charge.
Hawks lead 14-9 w/ 6:51 in 1Q. – 7:49 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his second field goal made tonight, Clint Capela has 2,600 FGM in his career. – 7:48 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
I did NOT have Trae Young: 2 offensive rebounds on my bingo card tonight. – 7:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Trae Young just passed Doc Rivers for 16th on the Hawks’ all-time scoring list. – 7:47 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae getting an early floater against drop coverage is a good sign for Hawks fans. – 7:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Hawks PG Trae Young has tied Doc Rivers for 16th on the team’s all-time points list with 7,357. – 7:45 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his fifth point tonight, Trae Young has 7,357 points for his career, tying Doc Rivers for 16th place in Hawks history. – 7:44 PM
Vince Carter @mrvincecarter15
Almost game time….
#Hawks/76ers instagram.com/p/CkzQS5NMJqw/… – 7:39 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
meetup in the 🅰️.
@Tobias Harris x @Julius Erving x @Vince Carter pic.twitter.com/0TH5gVfJW8 – 7:31 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela is coming off of a 15-PT, 19-REB, 2-BLK performance, marking his second game of the season with 15+ PTS, 15+ REB and 2+ BLK. The Hawks big man is the only player in the NBA this season with multiple games of at least 15 points, 15 rebounds and 2 blocks. – 7:26 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Tonight’s Hawks-Sixers starters. pic.twitter.com/XDe1sgkYY9 – 7:07 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
👕@alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/vDBn0bERBA – 7:00 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young enters tonight’s game averaging 27.6 points and 9.4 assists – the only player in the NBA this season averaging at least 25.0 ppg and 9.0 apg. – 6:50 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks say that Jalen Johnson is available tonight. – 6:26 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In last night’s game against the Jazz, John Collins tallied his fourth career outing of at least 15 points on .750 FG%/1.000 3FG%/1.000 FT% – the second-most such games in Atlanta history (Kyle Korver – 5 such games). – 5:58 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan said they may switch up the rotation a little to give Trae Young a breather early. But McMillan said Young will have to play his way back into shape after missing a couple days of practice and the game against the Bucks. – 5:51 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers forward P.J. Tucker is listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. the #atlantahawks with a left hip contusion. – 5:45 PM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Victor Wembanyama feels like he is ready to physically match up against Zion, Embiid & Jokic.
“I play against probably the best competition than any other player of my age on the planet. I know I’m ready.”
Full story on Wembanyama’s response to Shaq: basketnews.com/news-180692-vi… – 5:36 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Peace or Panic?! (Part 2)
Mavs/Luka (3:23)
PHI (23:16)
MIA (26:01)
MIL (31:24)
DET (35:41)
LAC (43:48)
GSW (47:44)
MIN (54:12)
LAL/BRK (59:53)
🎧 https://t.co/dvkm5Qloi0
🍎 https://t.co/uKR6b8BOxE
✳️ https://t.co/oT19PS2aaZ
📺 https://t.co/RUHXmEGqXL pic.twitter.com/QY0YQByQ9Q – 5:32 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks enter tonight’s contest averaging 12.1 turnovers per game – the fewest in the NBA – while allowing just 13.0 points off turnovers – also the lowest in the NBA.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 5:30 PM
The Hawks enter tonight’s contest averaging 12.1 turnovers per game – the fewest in the NBA – while allowing just 13.0 points off turnovers – also the lowest in the NBA.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Top 100 players in Trade Value Rankings
5: Atlanta, Boston, New Orleans, Phoenix, Portland, Toronto
4: Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, Golden State, Indiana, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Sacramento
3: Denver, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, Minnesota, New York, Washington – 5:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Come on, and Give ‘ Em To Me! I need your predictions for tonight’s #Sixers vs. #Hawks game. I need the winner, final score and how many points for Joel Embiid and Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/BNkmi9K1vS – 3:04 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic @LeaderOfHorde
Melih Mahmutoglu easiest the best shooter in the world!!! 🙌🙌🙌@melihmahmutoglu 🤠 – 2:41 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/UF6fLxpHjj – 2:01 PM
tale of the tape.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Mid-afternoon Sixers reading from this week:
— Joel Embiid’s return and the stylistic differences we could see without James Harden: theathletic.com/3774366/2022/1…
— Key numbers from the early part of the schedule, and whether or not I think they’ll continue: theathletic.com/3794187/2022/1… – 1:48 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers midday injury report update:
PJ Tucker (left hip, contusion) is now listed as questionable for their game vs. the Hawks tonight – 1:40 PM
Sixers midday injury report update:
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
P.J. Tucker is now listed as questionable for Sixers-Hawks with a left hip contusion. – 1:37 PM
