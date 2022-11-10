76ers 9, Hawks 14: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

76ers 9, Hawks 14: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

November 10, 2022

By |

The Philadelphia 76ers (5-6) play against the Atlanta Hawks (4-4) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday November 10, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers 9, Atlanta Hawks 14 (Q1 06:51)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Offense looks a bit disjointed to start this game. Again, Philly has to play with pace. Move the ball and get everybody a touch. That is when they’re at their best. They trail the Hawks 14-9 to start. #Sixers7:49 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Really good start to tonight’s game by Clint Capela. He’s held Embiid to 1-3 shooting from the floor, while scoring 5 pts in 5 minutes. He also just drew a charge.
Hawks lead 14-9 w/ 6:51 in 1Q. – 7:49 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Clint Capela has drawn another charge. – 7:48 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his second field goal made tonight, Clint Capela has 2,600 FGM in his career. – 7:48 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
I did NOT have Trae Young: 2 offensive rebounds on my bingo card tonight. – 7:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Trae Young just passed Doc Rivers for 16th on the Hawks’ all-time scoring list. – 7:47 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae getting an early floater against drop coverage is a good sign for Hawks fans. – 7:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Hawks PG Trae Young has tied Doc Rivers for 16th on the team’s all-time points list with 7,357. – 7:45 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his fifth point tonight, Trae Young has 7,357 points for his career, tying Doc Rivers for 16th place in Hawks history. – 7:44 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
This Hawks court is gorgeous. – 7:42 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela is coming off of a 15-PT, 19-REB, 2-BLK performance, marking his second game of the season with 15+ PTS, 15+ REB and 2+ BLK. The Hawks big man is the only player in the NBA this season with multiple games of at least 15 points, 15 rebounds and 2 blocks. – 7:26 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
smile and shoot. 🙂🏀
smile and shoot. 🙂🏀

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Tonight’s Hawks-Sixers starters. pic.twitter.com/XDe1sgkYY97:07 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
👕@alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/vDBn0bERBA7:00 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young enters tonight’s game averaging 27.6 points and 9.4 assists – the only player in the NBA this season averaging at least 25.0 ppg and 9.0 apg. – 6:50 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The Hawks say that Jalen Johnson is available tonight. – 6:26 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Jalen Johnson is available tonight. – 6:26 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In last night’s game against the Jazz, John Collins tallied his fourth career outing of at least 15 points on .750 FG%/1.000 3FG%/1.000 FT% – the second-most such games in Atlanta history (Kyle Korver – 5 such games). – 5:58 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan on Jalen Johnson: “He should be ready to go.” – 5:52 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan said they may switch up the rotation a little to give Trae Young a breather early. But McMillan said Young will have to play his way back into shape after missing a couple days of practice and the game against the Bucks. – 5:51 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers forward P.J. Tucker is listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. the #atlantahawks with a left hip contusion. – 5:45 PM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Victor Wembanyama feels like he is ready to physically match up against Zion, Embiid & Jokic.
“I play against probably the best competition than any other player of my age on the planet. I know I’m ready.”
Full story on Wembanyama’s response to Shaq: basketnews.com/news-180692-vi…5:36 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Peace or Panic?! (Part 2)
Mavs/Luka (3:23)
PHI (23:16)
MIA (26:01)
MIL (31:24)
DET (35:41)
LAC (43:48)
GSW (47:44)
MIN (54:12)
LAL/BRK (59:53)
🎧 https://t.co/dvkm5Qloi0
🍎 https://t.co/uKR6b8BOxE
✳️ https://t.co/oT19PS2aaZ
📺 https://t.co/RUHXmEGqXL pic.twitter.com/QY0YQByQ9Q5:32 PM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks enter tonight’s contest averaging 12.1 turnovers per game – the fewest in the NBA – while allowing just 13.0 points off turnovers – also the lowest in the NBA.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk…5:30 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Top 100 players in Trade Value Rankings
5: Atlanta, Boston, New Orleans, Phoenix, Portland, Toronto
4: Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, Golden State, Indiana, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Sacramento
3: Denver, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, Minnesota, New York, Washington – 5:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Come on, and Give ' Em To Me! I need your predictions for tonight's #Sixers vs. #Hawks game. I need the winner, final score and how many points for Joel Embiid and Trae Young.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
💻 GAMEDAY REPORT ⤵️ | @NJMIns2:49 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic @LeaderOfHorde
Melih Mahmutoglu easiest the best shooter in the world!!! 🙌🙌🙌@melihmahmutoglu 🤠 – 2:41 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Quentin Grimes says he felt some soreness after the 76ers game, which is why he sat out for two more games. Said there was never any conversation about surgery or anything of the like. Doing maintenance and massages and whatnot to stay loose. – 2:18 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
tale of the tape.

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Mid-afternoon Sixers reading from this week:
— Joel Embiid’s return and the stylistic differences we could see without James Harden: theathletic.com/3774366/2022/1…
— Key numbers from the early part of the schedule, and whether or not I think they’ll continue: theathletic.com/3794187/2022/1…1:48 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers midday injury report update:
PJ Tucker (left hip, contusion) is now listed as questionable for their game vs. the Hawks tonight – 1:40 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
P.J. Tucker is now listed as questionable for Sixers-Hawks with a left hip contusion. – 1:37 PM

