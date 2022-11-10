Adam Silver has 'no doubt' that Kyrie Irving is not anti-Semitic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown took a shot at Nike’s ethics Thursday in response to Nike founder Phil Knight’s comments on Kyrie Irving masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 4:26 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Since LeBron is commenting on the Kyrie saga… houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/maybe-the-pe… – 3:05 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Frank Drucker has learned, that immediately after deboning carcass of Knix by 27, Nets—in example of team unity—awarded Kyrie Irving the game matzoh ball. – 1:56 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nike likely done with Kyrie Irving for good, says co-founder Phil Knight: ‘Kyrie stepped over the line’
cbssports.com/nba/news/nike-… – 12:07 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Are the Nets better off without Kyrie? Would a loss actually help the Eagles? Should the Lakers trade picks for help now? & more! Guests: @GregJennings @EddieHouse_50 @OldenPolynice1
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:27 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The relationship between Kyrie Irving and Nike is likely severed for good, co-founder Phil Knight told CNBC. es.pn/3NSuuSe – 11:16 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
ICYMI: Black Hebrew Israelite group protests Kyrie Irving’s suspension near Barclays Center #nets nypost.com/2022/11/09/bla… via @nypostsports teammate @MarkWSanchez – 11:14 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Nike co-founder and chairman emeritus said today Nike’s relationship with Kyrie Irving is likely done. Nike suspended its deal with him last week. Knight said “Kyrie stepped over the line.”
“I would doubt that we would go back,” Knight said on CNBC. “But I don’t know for sure.” – 11:13 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Nike-Kyrie relationship likely finished, Phil Knight tells CNBC
apnews.com/article/brookl… – 10:25 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Check Out This Week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
✅Sports & Election Day
📙 Ball State Students Pen Book on Social Justice & Sports
🏀Kyrie Irving Latest
Listen Here: 📻 https://t.co/4WWVn8AE6J pic.twitter.com/54Hg7FQ9K7 – 9:56 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
since kyrie irving was suspended, brooklyn has posted BY FAR the best defensive rating in the league: 95.0. (2nd is memphis at 104.7.)
the nets now have the 11th best defense this season. – 9:43 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown on Ime Udoka not getting Nets job: “I think the Brooklyn Nets have a lot more going on right now with the Kyrie Irving situation, which everyone is monitoring. I think that’s probably what hindered him getting that spot. But shoutout to Jake Vaughn — is it Jacque?” pic.twitter.com/uRDFul8rov – 10:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets this season
With Kyrie: Without Kyrie:
8 games 4 games
2 wins 3 wins
18th in offense 7th in offense
29th in defense 1st in defense pic.twitter.com/5NSFQ7spVm – 10:04 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The NBA All-Stars right now if determined by Game Score.
WEST
Doncic, Curry, SGA, Jokic, Dame, Morant, AD, Booker, Fox, Towns, Markkanen (!!!), LeBron
EAST
Giannis, Tatum, Durant, Mitchell, Embiid, Siakam, Harden, Haliburton, Trae, Dejounte, Butler, Kyrie pic.twitter.com/Bve41q3gmm – 10:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD tonight:
29 PTS
12 REB
12 AST
+33 in 35 MIN
3-1 without Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/1f545Vy8IA – 9:49 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Simmons just looks so uncomfortable around the rim. As well as the Nets have played at times in the last few games — the Simmons issue hangs over everything just like the uncertainty around Kyrie. – 9:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This Nets team plays with a completely different energy and hustle for Jacque Vaughn as compared to Steve Nash.
And I will say: I think the team being free of the Kyrie Irving media circus for an extended period has contributed greatly. – 9:03 PM
This Nets team plays with a completely different energy and hustle for Jacque Vaughn as compared to Steve Nash.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
I know Boston fans debated this — Nets better without Kyrie?
I know Boston fans debated this — Nets better without Kyrie?
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kyrie Irving’s suspension protested by small group outside Barclays Center nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:39 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Woj on the ESPN broadcast speaking about the potential timeline for Kyrie Irving’s return: “I don’t think it’s clear to anyone.” – 8:08 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets GM Sean Marks hasn’t talked to Kyrie Irving, does not address Ime Udoka’s candidacy for coaching job
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 7:44 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
As a pre-recorded video plays pregame with players introducing themselves and where they went to school — some boos are noticeable as Kyrie appears on the screen. There were a few cheers, there were more boos. – 7:20 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
When (if?) Kyrie is reactivated, I was hoping the Nets’s head coach would be David Blatt… – 6:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks says he has not spoken with Kyrie directly since announcing his suspension:
“On the Kyrie front, when we have news to share and updates, we will do so at the appropriate time. As of now there is nothing to share.” pic.twitter.com/n1QjKRMwCf – 6:30 PM
Sean Marks says he has not spoken with Kyrie directly since announcing his suspension:
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Vaughn, like Sean Marks, says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie Irving. Said he was just focused on doing the immediate task of coaching the team, but said he could try to reach out now that he’s been named the coach on a full-time basis. – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said he has not talked to Kyrie Irving. Wasn’t sure it was his place given the uncertainty he had as interim coach. Adds that could change now that’s he’s got the full-time gig. – 5:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn still hasn’t talked to Kyrie Irving. Thought, as an assistant, it was outside his “boundaries.” That could change now. #Nets – 5:50 PM
More on this storyline
LeBron James: 💭 I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information. And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on -via Twitter @KingJames / November 10, 2022
LeBron James: the floor I think is excessive IMO. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him. Anyways back to my rehab session. -via Twitter @KingJames / November 10, 2022
