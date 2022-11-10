Adam Silver on Nets terms with Kyrie Irving: 'That is being discussed'

Asked if he was comfortable with the Nets’ terms, Silver said, “That is being discussed at this time.” He added: “I think that what I understand where things stand is the Nets are looking to make this into a partnership between them and Kyrie Irving as to what remediation is appropriate. Because what is most important here is that the remorse be truly authentic and genuine. And I think that will best come by conditions that are agreed to upon as opposed to imposed on him.”
Source: Sopan Deb @ New York Times
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Phil Knight says Kyrie Irving’s relationship with Nike likely over nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/10/phi… – 10:05 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The day in Kyrie: Silver, LeBron, Nike all speak out. apnews.com/article/brookl… – 9:21 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
In an interview with the New York Times, NBA commish Adam Silver, while saying he doesn’t believe Kyrie Irving is anti-Semitic, said he watched the Amazon film and came away with this conclusion: pic.twitter.com/m2tFnSkEvP – 8:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Adam Silver says the Nets will decide when Kyrie Irving can return to the team “in consultation with the league.”
Article adds it is unclear if Kyrie will meet the team’s conditions. nytimes.com/2022/11/10/spo… – 8:19 PM
Adam Silver says the Nets will decide when Kyrie Irving can return to the team “in consultation with the league.”
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Here is Adam Silver refusing to say much substantial about his meeting with Kyrie. Lots of treading lightly. nytimes.com/2022/11/10/spo… – 8:13 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
NEW: In sit down, Adam Silver discusses Kyrie Irving. Says Irving isn’t antisemitic and that the criticism for the league’s delay in disciplining him “may be fair.” Also says, the Nets and league are working w/ Irving on “what remediation is appropriate.” nytimes.com/2022/11/10/spo… – 7:38 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown took a shot at Nike’s ethics Thursday in response to Nike founder Phil Knight’s comments on Kyrie Irving masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 4:26 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Since LeBron is commenting on the Kyrie saga… houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/maybe-the-pe… – 3:05 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
💭 I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information. And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on – 1:59 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Frank Drucker has learned, that immediately after deboning carcass of Knix by 27, Nets—in example of team unity—awarded Kyrie Irving the game matzoh ball. – 1:56 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nike likely done with Kyrie Irving for good, says co-founder Phil Knight: ‘Kyrie stepped over the line’
Nike likely done with Kyrie Irving for good, says co-founder Phil Knight: ‘Kyrie stepped over the line’
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Are the Nets better off without Kyrie? Would a loss actually help the Eagles? Should the Lakers trade picks for help now? & more! Guests: @GregJennings @EddieHouse_50 @OldenPolynice1
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:27 AM
Are the Nets better off without Kyrie? Would a loss actually help the Eagles? Should the Lakers trade picks for help now? & more! Guests: @GregJennings @EddieHouse_50 @OldenPolynice1
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The relationship between Kyrie Irving and Nike is likely severed for good, co-founder Phil Knight told CNBC. es.pn/3NSuuSe – 11:16 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
ICYMI: Black Hebrew Israelite group protests Kyrie Irving’s suspension near Barclays Center #nets nypost.com/2022/11/09/bla… via @nypostsports teammate @MarkWSanchez – 11:14 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Nike co-founder and chairman emeritus said today Nike’s relationship with Kyrie Irving is likely done. Nike suspended its deal with him last week. Knight said “Kyrie stepped over the line.”
“I would doubt that we would go back,” Knight said on CNBC. “But I don’t know for sure.” – 11:13 AM
Nike co-founder and chairman emeritus said today Nike’s relationship with Kyrie Irving is likely done. Nike suspended its deal with him last week. Knight said “Kyrie stepped over the line.”
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Nike-Kyrie relationship likely finished, Phil Knight tells CNBC
apnews.com/article/brookl… – 10:25 AM
Nike-Kyrie relationship likely finished, Phil Knight tells CNBC
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Check Out This Week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
✅Sports & Election Day
📙 Ball State Students Pen Book on Social Justice & Sports
🏀Kyrie Irving Latest
Check Out This Week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
✅Sports & Election Day
📙 Ball State Students Pen Book on Social Justice & Sports
🏀Kyrie Irving Latest
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
since kyrie irving was suspended, brooklyn has posted BY FAR the best defensive rating in the league: 95.0. (2nd is memphis at 104.7.)
the nets now have the 11th best defense this season. – 9:43 AM
since kyrie irving was suspended, brooklyn has posted BY FAR the best defensive rating in the league: 95.0. (2nd is memphis at 104.7.)
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown on Ime Udoka not getting Nets job: “I think the Brooklyn Nets have a lot more going on right now with the Kyrie Irving situation, which everyone is monitoring. I think that’s probably what hindered him getting that spot. But shoutout to Jake Vaughn — is it Jacque?” pic.twitter.com/uRDFul8rov – 10:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets this season
With Kyrie: Without Kyrie:
8 games 4 games
2 wins 3 wins
18th in offense 7th in offense
Nets this season
With Kyrie: Without Kyrie:
8 games 4 games
2 wins 3 wins
18th in offense 7th in offense
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The NBA All-Stars right now if determined by Game Score.
WEST
Doncic, Curry, SGA, Jokic, Dame, Morant, AD, Booker, Fox, Towns, Markkanen (!!!), LeBron
EAST
Giannis, Tatum, Durant, Mitchell, Embiid, Siakam, Harden, Haliburton, Trae, Dejounte, Butler, Kyrie pic.twitter.com/Bve41q3gmm – 10:04 PM
The NBA All-Stars right now if determined by Game Score.
WEST
Doncic, Curry, SGA, Jokic, Dame, Morant, AD, Booker, Fox, Towns, Markkanen (!!!), LeBron
EAST
StatMuse @statmuse
KD tonight:
29 PTS
12 REB
12 AST
+33 in 35 MIN
3-1 without Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/1f545Vy8IA – 9:49 PM
KD tonight:
29 PTS
12 REB
12 AST
+33 in 35 MIN
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Simmons just looks so uncomfortable around the rim. As well as the Nets have played at times in the last few games — the Simmons issue hangs over everything just like the uncertainty around Kyrie. – 9:33 PM
More on this storyline
N.B.A. Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday that he didn’t believe Nets guard Kyrie Irving was antisemitic after meeting with him in person this week at the league’s headquarters in Manhattan. Irving has been facing backlash for promoting an antisemitic film on Twitter last month. “We had a direct and candid conversation,” Silver, who is Jewish, said in an interview with The New York Times, adding, “He’s someone I’ve known for a decade, and I’ve never heard an antisemitic word from him or, frankly, hate directed at any group.” -via New York Times / November 10, 2022
In a follow-up phone conversation, Silver added, “Whether or not he is antisemitic is not relevant to the damage caused by the posting of hateful content.” Silver declined to elaborate on his meeting with Irving, citing an agreement with him to keep the details of their conversation private. -via New York Times / November 10, 2022
“I feel that we got to the right outcome here in terms of his suspension,” Silver said. “And in retrospect, we may have been able to get there faster. I accept that criticism. But I felt it was important to understand the context in which it was posted to understand what discipline was appropriate, not in any way to excuse it but to understand what discipline was appropriate.” -via New York Times / November 10, 2022
