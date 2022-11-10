Blazers 38, Pelicans 45: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (8-3) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (5-5) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday November 10, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 38, New Orleans Pelicans 45 (Q2 05:48)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Pelicans up 14-4 in the second quarter and 41-31 overall. Blazers now shooting 35.3% for the game compared to 55.6% for the Pelicans. Simons is scoreless on five shot. – 8:44 PM
Pelicans up 14-4 in the second quarter and 41-31 overall. Blazers now shooting 35.3% for the game compared to 55.6% for the Pelicans. Simons is scoreless on five shot. – 8:44 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion draw about 3.5 defenders, kicks it out to the top, defense scrambles to cover, another pass to an open Naji for a 3. Zion’s court gravity will create open looks for everyone – 8:43 PM
Zion draw about 3.5 defenders, kicks it out to the top, defense scrambles to cover, another pass to an open Naji for a 3. Zion’s court gravity will create open looks for everyone – 8:43 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
A 12-0 run gives the Pelicans a 41-31 lead with 7:36 to play in the first half. Blazers sitting on four points so far in the second quarter. – 8:43 PM
A 12-0 run gives the Pelicans a 41-31 lead with 7:36 to play in the first half. Blazers sitting on four points so far in the second quarter. – 8:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
the dish from Larry
the dish from Z
Jose for 3 🤌 pic.twitter.com/DSxR4UYgAK – 8:40 PM
the dish from Larry
the dish from Z
Jose for 3 🤌 pic.twitter.com/DSxR4UYgAK – 8:40 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
CJ McCollum is taking a page from Jose Alvarado’s playbook a couple times tonight, stealing the ball from a Trail Blazer who did not see him lurking – 8:39 PM
CJ McCollum is taking a page from Jose Alvarado’s playbook a couple times tonight, stealing the ball from a Trail Blazer who did not see him lurking – 8:39 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Portland radio pointed out that Brandon Ingram’s career stats vs. Blazers are unusually low (41% from field, worst vs. any West team), but he looks intent on changing that so far. Ingram 10 pts on 4/6 FGs in 1Q – 8:36 PM
Portland radio pointed out that Brandon Ingram’s career stats vs. Blazers are unusually low (41% from field, worst vs. any West team), but he looks intent on changing that so far. Ingram 10 pts on 4/6 FGs in 1Q – 8:36 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
It’s the end of the first quarter and the Pelicans have already made as many threes as they did last game. – 8:35 PM
It’s the end of the first quarter and the Pelicans have already made as many threes as they did last game. – 8:35 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans and Blazers are tied at 27 after 1.
Blazers have 8 offensive rebounds and 9 second chance points.
Pelicans don’t have an offensive rebound yet (and thus no second chance points). – 8:35 PM
Pelicans and Blazers are tied at 27 after 1.
Blazers have 8 offensive rebounds and 9 second chance points.
Pelicans don’t have an offensive rebound yet (and thus no second chance points). – 8:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 27, Blazers 27
Ingram 10 pts (4-6 FG)
Valanciunas 5 pts, 3 rebs
McCollum 4 pts, 3 rebs, 3 assts
Offensive rebounds
POR: 8
NOP: 0 – 8:35 PM
End of the 1st: Pelicans 27, Blazers 27
Ingram 10 pts (4-6 FG)
Valanciunas 5 pts, 3 rebs
McCollum 4 pts, 3 rebs, 3 assts
Offensive rebounds
POR: 8
NOP: 0 – 8:35 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers showing well so far at NO playing without Lillard, Nurkic and Sharpe. Tied 27-27 end of first. Jerami Grant has 11 points. Ingram has 10 for the Pelicans.
The Blazers have committed just two turnovers. Huge. #RipCity – 8:35 PM
Blazers showing well so far at NO playing without Lillard, Nurkic and Sharpe. Tied 27-27 end of first. Jerami Grant has 11 points. Ingram has 10 for the Pelicans.
The Blazers have committed just two turnovers. Huge. #RipCity – 8:35 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 27, Pelicans 27: end of first quarter. 11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jerami Grant. 7 points, 5 rebounds for @Josh Hart. POR shooting 37 percent, NOP 57 percent. – 8:35 PM
Blazers 27, Pelicans 27: end of first quarter. 11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jerami Grant. 7 points, 5 rebounds for @Josh Hart. POR shooting 37 percent, NOP 57 percent. – 8:35 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Everyone’s trying to back down Jose Alvarado in the post when matched up against him, but no one’s had success. – 8:33 PM
Everyone’s trying to back down Jose Alvarado in the post when matched up against him, but no one’s had success. – 8:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
BASELINE B.I. WITH THE FLUSH 💥 pic.twitter.com/JJeFBt3ZWH – 8:30 PM
BASELINE B.I. WITH THE FLUSH 💥 pic.twitter.com/JJeFBt3ZWH – 8:30 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Rise up and knock down
@Drew Eubanks x @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/QmEX4WTead – 8:29 PM
Rise up and knock down
@Drew Eubanks x @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/QmEX4WTead – 8:29 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Long offensive rebounds for the Pelicans opponent leading to 2nd chance points – 8:27 PM
Long offensive rebounds for the Pelicans opponent leading to 2nd chance points – 8:27 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Quick work for @Josh Hart in NOLA
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/AzGVLsFhib – 8:20 PM
Quick work for @Josh Hart in NOLA
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/AzGVLsFhib – 8:20 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
The Pelicans’ backboard was still swaying from Zion’s dunk when they were heading back that direction in transition – 8:18 PM
The Pelicans’ backboard was still swaying from Zion’s dunk when they were heading back that direction in transition – 8:18 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Ingram threw it to JV, who was rolling. JV lobed it to Zion for the dunk. Starters have gotten the Pels off to a good start for the first time in a while. – 8:17 PM
Ingram threw it to JV, who was rolling. JV lobed it to Zion for the dunk. Starters have gotten the Pels off to a good start for the first time in a while. – 8:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
B.I. starts the party off from downtown
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/Vr0ftgokY3 – 8:15 PM
B.I. starts the party off from downtown
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/Vr0ftgokY3 – 8:15 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Pels-Blazers: a battle between the two best local broadcast crews in the league – 8:12 PM
Pels-Blazers: a battle between the two best local broadcast crews in the league – 8:12 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram splashes a 3-pointer in Josh Hart’s face for the game’s first score. – 8:12 PM
Brandon Ingram splashes a 3-pointer in Josh Hart’s face for the game’s first score. – 8:12 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Welcome back JG 🫡
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/AufflU78gr – 8:11 PM
Welcome back JG 🫡
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/AufflU78gr – 8:11 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
happy to be back in the @SmoothieKingCtr 😌 pic.twitter.com/2ih9iyFNDE – 7:44 PM
happy to be back in the @SmoothieKingCtr 😌 pic.twitter.com/2ih9iyFNDE – 7:44 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The @Larry Nance Jr game-worn jersey auction is now live for tonight’s game!
Tonight’s auction benefits Harriet Tubman Charter School- Blue Campus 👏
Bid here: https://t.co/xrVtpWCPIT pic.twitter.com/v5S67d90Wx – 7:43 PM
The @Larry Nance Jr game-worn jersey auction is now live for tonight’s game!
Tonight’s auction benefits Harriet Tubman Charter School- Blue Campus 👏
Bid here: https://t.co/xrVtpWCPIT pic.twitter.com/v5S67d90Wx – 7:43 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Hello Blazers fans: I’m on Instagram as aaronjfentress. I’ll be posting photos and videos of Blazers 🏀 there all season long as well as documenting the occasional travel mishap. 😳.
Below: Jerami Grant shooting while Lillard looks on. #RipCity https://t.co/iH6D0hBgX4 pic.twitter.com/vl65rx5PgO – 7:39 PM
Hello Blazers fans: I’m on Instagram as aaronjfentress. I’ll be posting photos and videos of Blazers 🏀 there all season long as well as documenting the occasional travel mishap. 😳.
Below: Jerami Grant shooting while Lillard looks on. #RipCity https://t.co/iH6D0hBgX4 pic.twitter.com/vl65rx5PgO – 7:39 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:39 PM
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:39 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Good news: Jerami Grant is in tonight at NO.
Bad news: Shaedon Sharpe and Jusuf Nurkic are out.
Damian Lillard had already been ruled out.
#RipCity – 7:33 PM
Good news: Jerami Grant is in tonight at NO.
Bad news: Shaedon Sharpe and Jusuf Nurkic are out.
Damian Lillard had already been ruled out.
#RipCity – 7:33 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers announce jerami grant and justise winslow are available tonight in New Orleans – 7:32 PM
Blazers announce jerami grant and justise winslow are available tonight in New Orleans – 7:32 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers starters: @Anfernee Simons, @Josh Hart, @Justise Winslow, @Jerami Grant and @Drew Eubanks (which I assume means @Jusuf Nurkic is out) – 7:31 PM
Blazers starters: @Anfernee Simons, @Josh Hart, @Justise Winslow, @Jerami Grant and @Drew Eubanks (which I assume means @Jusuf Nurkic is out) – 7:31 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @New Orleans Pelicans
⌚️ 5:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/l6IiAgqL8P – 7:24 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs. @New Orleans Pelicans
⌚️ 5:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/l6IiAgqL8P – 7:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Larry Nance Jr. (left knee hyperextension) is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game v. Portland. – 7:05 PM
Larry Nance Jr. (left knee hyperextension) is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game v. Portland. – 7:05 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Larry Nance Jr. (left knee hyperextension) is available for tonight’s game vs. Portland. – 7:04 PM
Larry Nance Jr. (left knee hyperextension) is available for tonight’s game vs. Portland. – 7:04 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Who’s fit would you rock? 🤔
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/FL0ieTUlsB – 7:00 PM
Who’s fit would you rock? 🤔
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/FL0ieTUlsB – 7:00 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Jusuf Nurkic pregame at Pelicans. Will he play? 🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/clh33H68o9 – 6:50 PM
Jusuf Nurkic pregame at Pelicans. Will he play? 🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/clh33H68o9 – 6:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
some old friends catching up 🥹
@CJ McCollum x @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/tG0ovrog5M – 6:49 PM
some old friends catching up 🥹
@CJ McCollum x @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/tG0ovrog5M – 6:49 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard (seated) and CJ McCollum chatting pregame. pic.twitter.com/2K1QE4jmql – 6:45 PM
Damian Lillard (seated) and CJ McCollum chatting pregame. pic.twitter.com/2K1QE4jmql – 6:45 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups talks about Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic and Jerami Grant prior to Blazers at Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/9OPUPd5tXb – 6:45 PM
Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups talks about Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic and Jerami Grant prior to Blazers at Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/9OPUPd5tXb – 6:45 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Part II of Trail Blazers mailbag looks at the question of keeping Josh Hart … and more. theathletic.com/3812152/2022/1… – 6:28 PM
Part II of Trail Blazers mailbag looks at the question of keeping Josh Hart … and more. theathletic.com/3812152/2022/1… – 6:28 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard is not pleased about not playing tonight, Chauncey Billups is saying. Moments ago,
Lillard walked past me in the tunnel and frowned.
Then his face shifted into something like this: pic.twitter.com/8fIGdguuVq – 6:23 PM
Damian Lillard is not pleased about not playing tonight, Chauncey Billups is saying. Moments ago,
Lillard walked past me in the tunnel and frowned.
Then his face shifted into something like this: pic.twitter.com/8fIGdguuVq – 6:23 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Larry Nance Jr. is a game-time decision but Willie Green said he thinks there’s a good chance he plays. – 6:20 PM
Larry Nance Jr. is a game-time decision but Willie Green said he thinks there’s a good chance he plays. – 6:20 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Willie Green says Larry Nance Jr is questionable and will give a go during warm-ups. Says he’s optimistic he’ll be able to play – 6:20 PM
Willie Green says Larry Nance Jr is questionable and will give a go during warm-ups. Says he’s optimistic he’ll be able to play – 6:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The Pelicans, @RedBull, and @1985Poet teamed up to take down and replace old backboards throughout the city as part of their #NOLAHasWings campaign!
Local artists painted the backboards, which are now on display in the Smoothie King Center near sections 113 and 114 🎨 pic.twitter.com/OaTNLJQ98x – 6:18 PM
The Pelicans, @RedBull, and @1985Poet teamed up to take down and replace old backboards throughout the city as part of their #NOLAHasWings campaign!
Local artists painted the backboards, which are now on display in the Smoothie King Center near sections 113 and 114 🎨 pic.twitter.com/OaTNLJQ98x – 6:18 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Blazers at Pelicans
Portland has quietly gone 8-3, tied for second in the West, with Dame Lillard in and out of the lineup. New Orleans hasn’t had their biggest stars available all the time either, but Ingram and Zion are slated to play tonight. pic.twitter.com/Cwc6ZsKQzM – 6:17 PM
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Blazers at Pelicans
Portland has quietly gone 8-3, tied for second in the West, with Dame Lillard in and out of the lineup. New Orleans hasn’t had their biggest stars available all the time either, but Ingram and Zion are slated to play tonight. pic.twitter.com/Cwc6ZsKQzM – 6:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Willie Green speaks to the media
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:16 PM
LIVE: Willie Green speaks to the media
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
back at home 🏡
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/zeSEflR3O5 – 6:06 PM
back at home 🏡
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/zeSEflR3O5 – 6:06 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I can’t explain the amount of control that this young man has”
🏀 @adaniels33 is running out of adjectives to describe Zion Williamson #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/har0gNixKJ – 5:57 PM
“I can’t explain the amount of control that this young man has”
🏀 @adaniels33 is running out of adjectives to describe Zion Williamson #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/har0gNixKJ – 5:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Remember to use #PelicansGameday for your posts from tonight’s game!📸
#Pelicans | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/3E1ACXPT23 – 5:50 PM
Remember to use #PelicansGameday for your posts from tonight’s game!📸
#Pelicans | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/3E1ACXPT23 – 5:50 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Tonight’s NOLA public school were benefiting is Harriet Tubman Charter!
Stay tuned for the link and how to bid on tonight’s GAMEWORN white jersey 👀 pic.twitter.com/hKpCsD1VrC – 5:43 PM
Tonight’s NOLA public school were benefiting is Harriet Tubman Charter!
Stay tuned for the link and how to bid on tonight’s GAMEWORN white jersey 👀 pic.twitter.com/hKpCsD1VrC – 5:43 PM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Victor Wembanyama feels like he is ready to physically match up against Zion, Embiid & Jokic.
“I play against probably the best competition than any other player of my age on the planet. I know I’m ready.”
Full story on Wembanyama’s response to Shaq: basketnews.com/news-180692-vi… – 5:36 PM
Victor Wembanyama feels like he is ready to physically match up against Zion, Embiid & Jokic.
“I play against probably the best competition than any other player of my age on the planet. I know I’m ready.”
Full story on Wembanyama’s response to Shaq: basketnews.com/news-180692-vi… – 5:36 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Kira Lewis finished off 2nd scrimmage by connecting on his last four 3-point attempts — one banker that drew jeers — and had few more blow-bys.
Side note: cool to see Herb Jones and Trey Murphy taking it all in from the bench — another example of how much they breathe basketball – 5:29 PM
Kira Lewis finished off 2nd scrimmage by connecting on his last four 3-point attempts — one banker that drew jeers — and had few more blow-bys.
Side note: cool to see Herb Jones and Trey Murphy taking it all in from the bench — another example of how much they breathe basketball – 5:29 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
NBA’s L2M for Bulls-Pelicans says Brandon Ingram and Goran Dragic each got away with a travel and Ingram committed offensive foul on Caruso with 1:38 left (which I remember Caruso calling for.).
The no-call on DeRozan drive late was correct. – 5:25 PM
NBA’s L2M for Bulls-Pelicans says Brandon Ingram and Goran Dragic each got away with a travel and Ingram committed offensive foul on Caruso with 1:38 left (which I remember Caruso calling for.).
The no-call on DeRozan drive late was correct. – 5:25 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Watching Kira Lewis in a 5-on-5 scrimmage before tonight’s game right now and looks as fast as ever. Even got around Dyson Daniels off the dribble rather easily — super afterburners — a few times and was able to get all the way to the rim at least on a half a dozen possessions. – 5:16 PM
Watching Kira Lewis in a 5-on-5 scrimmage before tonight’s game right now and looks as fast as ever. Even got around Dyson Daniels off the dribble rather easily — super afterburners — a few times and was able to get all the way to the rim at least on a half a dozen possessions. – 5:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Caption this ✍️
#Saints | @surface pic.twitter.com/DSLJJpmL7r – 5:11 PM
Caption this ✍️
#Saints | @surface pic.twitter.com/DSLJJpmL7r – 5:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Here’s the 2023 LAL cap space situation for this July:
I project them at $31.9M with LBJ, AD, Christie & 1st (after NOP swap).
Wipe away Christie & 1st w/ no salary coming back that goes up to $35.5M.
That’s only enough for a 25% max ($33.5M).
30% max = $40.2M
35% = $46.9M – 5:01 PM
Here’s the 2023 LAL cap space situation for this July:
I project them at $31.9M with LBJ, AD, Christie & 1st (after NOP swap).
Wipe away Christie & 1st w/ no salary coming back that goes up to $35.5M.
That’s only enough for a 25% max ($33.5M).
30% max = $40.2M
35% = $46.9M – 5:01 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Top 100 players in Trade Value Rankings
5: Atlanta, Boston, New Orleans, Phoenix, Portland, Toronto
4: Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, Golden State, Indiana, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Sacramento
3: Denver, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, Minnesota, New York, Washington – 5:00 PM
Top 100 players in Trade Value Rankings
5: Atlanta, Boston, New Orleans, Phoenix, Portland, Toronto
4: Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, Golden State, Indiana, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Sacramento
3: Denver, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, Minnesota, New York, Washington – 5:00 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
What gif describes how you’re feeling about the Pelicans game tonight? – 4:35 PM
What gif describes how you’re feeling about the Pelicans game tonight? – 4:35 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The 8-3 Trail Blazers are averaging 17.2 turnovers per game. That’s tied for the most in the NBA …
With … the 2-10 Houston Rockets.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Z17QsGLb4i – 4:31 PM
The 8-3 Trail Blazers are averaging 17.2 turnovers per game. That’s tied for the most in the NBA …
With … the 2-10 Houston Rockets.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Z17QsGLb4i – 4:31 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson clutch for the Pelicans
🏀 How to use Zion more effectively on offense
🏀 Changes Willie Green needs to make to the rotation
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/M8nMs13M4C – 3:31 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson clutch for the Pelicans
🏀 How to use Zion more effectively on offense
🏀 Changes Willie Green needs to make to the rotation
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/M8nMs13M4C – 3:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by a team this season:
118.8 — Jazz
118.7 — Celtics
118.2 — Pelicans
117.3 — Warriors
Who has the best offense in the NBA? pic.twitter.com/XXf1jXVhYf – 3:04 PM
Most PPG by a team this season:
118.8 — Jazz
118.7 — Celtics
118.2 — Pelicans
117.3 — Warriors
Who has the best offense in the NBA? pic.twitter.com/XXf1jXVhYf – 3:04 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
FWIW: After tonight, Portland’s next back-to-backs aren’t until Nov 29-30 and Dec 3-4. So even if the plan in the short term is to hold Dame out on back-to-backs it won’t affect more than a couple of games. – 2:55 PM
FWIW: After tonight, Portland’s next back-to-backs aren’t until Nov 29-30 and Dec 3-4. So even if the plan in the short term is to hold Dame out on back-to-backs it won’t affect more than a couple of games. – 2:55 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
#GAMEDAY in NOLA
#RipCity | @TvEvoca pic.twitter.com/j5adIDbfym – 2:50 PM
#GAMEDAY in NOLA
#RipCity | @TvEvoca pic.twitter.com/j5adIDbfym – 2:50 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Not surprised they’re holding Dame out tonight on the second half of a back-to-back. They’ve been ultra-cautious with the calf injury from jump (he could have played vs. Memphis if they really wanted to) and they’ve already got a 3-3 split of the road trip at worst. – 2:40 PM
Not surprised they’re holding Dame out tonight on the second half of a back-to-back. They’ve been ultra-cautious with the calf injury from jump (he could have played vs. Memphis if they really wanted to) and they’ve already got a 3-3 split of the road trip at worst. – 2:40 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
No Damian Lillard tonight (calf injury management) the Blazers say. So scratch that Dame-CJ reunion thing. – 2:32 PM
No Damian Lillard tonight (calf injury management) the Blazers say. So scratch that Dame-CJ reunion thing. – 2:32 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Damian Lillard is out tonight with “right calf injury management.” Nurkic and Grant are questionable. – 2:32 PM
Blazers say Damian Lillard is out tonight with “right calf injury management.” Nurkic and Grant are questionable. – 2:32 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
INJURY REPORT 11/10 @Portland Trail Blazers @ NOP:
OUT
Lillard (R Calf Injury Management)
Payton II (Return to Competition Reconditioning)
Sarr (R Wrist Sprain)
QUESTIONABLE
Grant (L Ankle Sprain)
Nurkic (R Adductor Soreness)
PROBABLE
Sharpe (R Finger Sprain)
Winslow (R Ankle Sprain) – 2:31 PM
INJURY REPORT 11/10 @Portland Trail Blazers @ NOP:
OUT
Lillard (R Calf Injury Management)
Payton II (Return to Competition Reconditioning)
Sarr (R Wrist Sprain)
QUESTIONABLE
Grant (L Ankle Sprain)
Nurkic (R Adductor Soreness)
PROBABLE
Sharpe (R Finger Sprain)
Winslow (R Ankle Sprain) – 2:31 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans have Larry Nance Jr. listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs Portland pic.twitter.com/g7X9vUgbtd – 2:08 PM
The Pelicans have Larry Nance Jr. listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs Portland pic.twitter.com/g7X9vUgbtd – 2:08 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Larry Nance Jr. listed as questionable by #Pelicans on Thursday’s injury report for 7 p.m. home game vs. Trail Blazers. @MorrisBartLLC https://t.co/PGULDh02EI pic.twitter.com/mMHlrYMQkS – 2:03 PM
Larry Nance Jr. listed as questionable by #Pelicans on Thursday’s injury report for 7 p.m. home game vs. Trail Blazers. @MorrisBartLLC https://t.co/PGULDh02EI pic.twitter.com/mMHlrYMQkS – 2:03 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.