Blazers vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $18,894,301 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $24,618,648 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday November 10, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports NO

Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?