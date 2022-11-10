Blazers vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $18,894,301 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $24,618,648 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday November 10, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

Portland Trail Blazers
@trailblazers
The Rooks serenading @Trendon Watford for his Birthday 🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/3fthf42Iaa2:02 AM

