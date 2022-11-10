Damian Lillard out tonight due to right calf injury management

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Highkin @highkin
FWIW: After tonight, Portland’s next back-to-backs aren’t until Nov 29-30 and Dec 3-4. So even if the plan in the short term is to hold Dame out on back-to-backs it won’t affect more than a couple of games. – 2:55 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Not surprised they’re holding Dame out tonight on the second half of a back-to-back. They’ve been ultra-cautious with the calf injury from jump (he could have played vs. Memphis if they really wanted to) and they’ve already got a 3-3 split of the road trip at worst. – 2:40 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
No Damian Lillard tonight (calf injury management) the Blazers say. So scratch that Dame-CJ reunion thing. – 2:32 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Damian Lillard is out tonight with “right calf injury management.” Nurkic and Grant are questionable. – 2:32 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Trail Blazers are now 6-0 when Damian Lillard starts and finishes a game.
They are 2-3 when he does not.
#RipCity #EarlyMVPCandidate pic.twitter.com/vIzmzgFPv6 – 12:39 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
The Last Basket at the SHRINE that was Notre Dame Prep.
For Derrick Caracter, Michael Beasley, Kim English, Chester Frazier, Lazar Hayward and most of all … Bill Barton.
I miss the days of coming here. pic.twitter.com/YpZBb6Tnz0 – 10:54 AM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
New clean colorway of the #DameCertified ⌚️
🛒 https://t.co/VcaXOpTkMu pic.twitter.com/I0LqOcnnfy – 9:53 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Josh Hart shot poorly Wed. at Charlotte causing Damian Lillard to playfully sing, “Brick House” in the locker room while Hart talked to reporters.
But make no mistake, Lillard and the Blazers admire the myriad of talents Hart has brought to #RipCity
🔗oregonlive.com/blazers/2022/1… – 12:49 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The NBA All-Stars right now if determined by Game Score.
WEST
Doncic, Curry, SGA, Jokic, Dame, Morant, AD, Booker, Fox, Towns, Markkanen (!!!), LeBron
EAST
Giannis, Tatum, Durant, Mitchell, Embiid, Siakam, Harden, Haliburton, Trae, Dejounte, Butler, Kyrie pic.twitter.com/Bve41q3gmm – 10:04 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
4-point plays, Shaedon ridiculous hang-time, Lillard hot from long distance, Drew big on both ends. That one had a little bit of everything in another W…. Blazers now 8-3! – 9:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dame tonight:
26/6/7
8-16 FG
6-12 3P
Shooting career highs 48 FG% and 41 3P% this season. pic.twitter.com/8ez8PtYfxN – 9:27 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
And both Lillard and Oubre were given techs, but they didn’t get around to announcing that until just now. – 9:12 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Lillard and Oubre get into it and that’s going to be worth watching for the rest of the game – 9:08 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers recovered from a horrible start to the third quarter to lead 86-79 going into the fourth. Lillard has 25 points and is 6 of 11 on threes. – 8:49 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame from deep in Dennis’ eye… while wearing his Dennis Smith Jr. colorway. – 8:42 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Lillard hunting Bouknight on the switch, hit a 3 and now drawn two fouls on him for free throws. – 8:42 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers got their act together in the second quarter. Lead 58-53 over Charlotte at the half. Blazers won the 2nd, 33-23. Lillard (14) and Simons (9) combined for 23 points in the 2nd after combining for 2 points (Ant) in the first. – 8:08 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers struggling on defense against a poor offensive team is not a good look thus far. Down 30-23 at the end of the firs to the Hornets. The good news is that Lillard and Simons have combined for zero points. Maybe they show up from here on out. – 7:30 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
When did Portland move from Lillard to Eubanks as the number one option? – 7:19 PM
