Devin Booker: 'I had a light skinned reputation coming into the league and I had to change that'

Duane Rankin: “I had a light skinned reputation coming into the league and I had to change that.” Devin Booker after the 32-point night in #Suns win over T-Wolves. “I try not to be the #NBA too cool guy.” pic.twitter.com/YRe4TqRNX2
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 129 T-Wolves 117 F.
PHX: Devin Booker 32 Mikal Bridges 31 Cameron Payne 23 Landry Shamet 16.
MIN: Rudy Gobert 25 Jaden McDaniels 24 D’Angelo Russell 20 Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns 11 each.
MIL: Jevon Carter 36 in OT win at OKC.
Why does that matter? Wait for it. pic.twitter.com/yt6v6ycq6L – 11:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I had a light skinned reputation coming into the league and I had to change that.”
Devin Booker after the 32-point night in #Suns win over T-Wolves.
“I try not to be the #NBA too cool guy.” pic.twitter.com/YRe4TqRNX2 – 10:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Point Book tonight:
32 PTS
10 AST
1 TOV
5 3P
He is 10-3 without Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/0AAFNuJjFL – 10:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 129, MIN 117
Bridges: 31-9-5-4-1, 12-20 FG
Booker: 32-10-4, 12-23 FG
Payne: 23 Pts, 8 Ast, 6 Reb
Shamet: 16 Pts, 5-7 FG
Gobert: 25 Pts, 11 Reb – 10:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges with the reverse like the first guy at the gym.
Fans booing.
Booker comes off bench to greet Bridges with a big smile.
Timeout #Timberwolves.
#Suns up 21 with 8:18 left in game. – 10:07 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The NBA All-Stars right now if determined by Game Score.
WEST
Doncic, Curry, SGA, Jokic, Dame, Morant, AD, Booker, Fox, Towns, Markkanen (!!!), LeBron
EAST
Giannis, Tatum, Durant, Mitchell, Embiid, Siakam, Harden, Haliburton, Trae, Dejounte, Butler, Kyrie pic.twitter.com/Bve41q3gmm – 10:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 104, MIN 82
Booker: 26 Pts, 10 Ast, 9-17 FG
Bridges: 21-7-5-3-1, 8-10 FG
Payne: 17-6-4, 6-12 FG
Gobert: 17 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Blk – 9:51 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
gonna bet 5 bucks that Booker smile was at CP3 and that CP3 called that play – 9:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
That’s like the 5th time Devin Booker has hung in the air long enough to draw the defender in to contest before finding an open Sun with the pass. Pretty good basketball player – 9:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker finds Landale for dunk.
#Suns up 25, biggest lead of night. – 9:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
After Booker knocked ball off Edwards in transition , he was talking to I believe Karl-Anthony Towns, who eventually turned his head around and responded.
#UK brothers talking about the usually warm weather in Minneapolis at this time of the year I’m sure.
#Suns up 82-66. – 9:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker with underhanded teardrop to get past two defenders with Gobert being one of them.
#Suns up 82-66. – 9:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 69 #Timberwolves 51 Half
PHX: Bridges 18 points, 7 rebounds and five assists. Shamet 13, Payne 11 points, four assists, Booker 10 points, seven assists. Team: 9-of-22 on 3s.
MIN: McDaniels 11, Nowell, Russell 10 each. Towns 2 (3 fouls in 8 minutes). Team: 4-of-15 on 3s. – 9:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 69, MIN 51
Bridges: 18 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 Stl, 7-9 FG
Booker: 10 Pts, 7 Ast, 4-7 FG
Shamet: 13 Pts, 4-5 FG
Payne: 11-4-4
Russell: 10 Pts, 4 Ast – 9:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges corner 3. 18 points.
Booker six assists. #Suns up 60-46. – 9:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges slip screen to get ball from Payne.
Booker curl.
Bridges finds Booker
Two. #Suns up 11. – 8:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams talked yesterday how Booker found Shamet for a 3 Shamet missed at the end of the 3rd quarter Monday at Philly that would’ve cut #76ers lead to two.
Two nights later, Booker found Shamet again for a 3 to end the first quarter.
Shamet hit it. #Suns 39-25 end of 1st – 8:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 39, MIN 25
Bridges: 13 Pts, 5-5 FG
Shamet: 9 Pts, 2-2 FG
Booker: 6 Pts, 4 Ast
Russell: 5 Pts, 3 Ast – 8:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges pointed for Ayton to go with Towns, but Towns got the pass and dunk.
Ayton receives lob on other end from Bridges.
I asked earlier who was going to give Booker some help with Cam Johnson/Chris Paul out.?
Bridges: 8 points, 4 boards, two assists in seven minutes. #Suns – 8:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker and Bridges share a laugh as Bridges was called for a palm.
Think he thought Booker was cutting. All part of him not only handling the ball, but having to make plays with it. #Suns – 8:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is now the 2nd Phoenix Suns player to reach 1,000 made 3-pointers – 8:13 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Suns without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson, both whom scorched the Wolves last time. But they do have Ayton back and Booker is gonna go hard, so the Wolves are going to have to play with some force. – 8:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters: Cameron Payne, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges. Torrey Craig and Deandre Ayton. – 7:39 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Sincere thanks to those who have been early purchasers of my book. If you like the book, it would be great if you would give a positive review at Amazon.com.
Much appreciated! – 6:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“More Ayton postups. Heavy dose of Booker.”
T-Wolves coach Chris Finch as Deandre Ayton didn’t play last time #Suns faced #Timberwolves, but Chris Paul and Cam Johnson are out tonight. pic.twitter.com/OfJ3kpuY4l – 6:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ve got a team, man. I trust everybody. Everybody is going to have to play different roles.”
Devin Booker as Cam Johnson (knee) is OUT after having a procedure done Tuesday and Chris Paul (sore right heel) is ruled OUT tonight at #Timbewolves. #Suns https://t.co/xln5Xuo71d pic.twitter.com/QRMKLk8TQf – 3:14 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Paolo Banchero is just the 5th teenager in @NBA history to post 30-plus points in back-to-back games. The others? LeBron James (2003), Devin Booker (2016), Luka Doncic (2019) and Zion Williamson (2020).
Banchero (ankle) is questionable for tonight’s game.
on.nba.com/3A2GZ7T – 11:24 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Can Devin Booker get some help? 3 questions entering #Suns-#Timberwolves matchup https://t.co/3tvtVx7Fx3 via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/Ybk59tVHQ3 – 10:11 AM
Dane Moore: Devin Booker just yelled at the Wolves bench, “we play team basketball, we share the ball!” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / November 10, 2022
Philadelphia’s own Meek Mill was sitting courtside Monday to watch Joel Embiid return to the court — and to watch Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. And Mill got involved — he tripped referee Brent Barnaky running up the court. -via Yahoo! / November 8, 2022
Justin Kubatko: Paolo Banchero is just the fifth teenager in NBA history to record consecutive 30-point games. He joins LeBron James, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, and Zion Williamson. Want more? Have it delivered to your inbox tomorrow morning: statitudes.substack.com -via Twitter @jkubatko / November 8, 2022
