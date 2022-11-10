Giannis Antetokounmpo out against Spurs

Eric Nehm: The Bucks have submitted their injury report for tomorrow night’s game in San Antonio. OUT: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton, Joe Ingles, Khris Middleton, AJ Green
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Wednesday Jrue Holiday (right ankle) was going to miss the #Spurs game.
As for Giannis Antetokounmpo, here’a what Budenholzer said about the star’s left knee🗣
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 6:37 PM
Serge Ibaka @sergeibaka
Makeup wars with @Giannis Antetokounmpo on the “How hungry are you?” set. The Season 5 Premiere is coming on November 14th on @YouTube and on @Sportsnet in Canada. #hhay #howhungryareyou #giannis #antetokounmpo #bucks #nba pic.twitter.com/FYloj6H2Qh – 2:27 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a season-high 39 points last night. Now 5th in the NBA at 31.6 PPG behind only Luka, Steph, Mitchell and Giannis.
SGA is #1 on drives per game with 24.8. Completely unstoppable. Elite stop and go. Hesitations. Touch with either hand. SGA has it all. pic.twitter.com/JQsqVYzmeO – 1:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Hear from Jevon Carter, MarJon Beauchamp, Brook Lopez, Grayson Allen and a few more as a group effort helped the #Bucks ride out the #Thunder in double OT without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 11:33 AM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Good morning.
The Jevon Carter game.
The MarJon Beauchamp breakout game.
The double overtime game.
The Brook got fouled game.
The no Giannis, no Khris, no Jrue, No problem game
Whatever you want to call it, call it a win and experience it all over again
on.soundcloud.com/amnFJ – 9:41 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
🤯Career night from Jevon Carter helps #Bucks ride out #Thunder in double OT without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday.
🏹 MarJon Beauchamp? MarJon Beauchamp.
🫀From Grayson Allen, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis in late game spots.
Wild night in OKC.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 1:38 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The NBA All-Stars right now if determined by Game Score.
WEST
Doncic, Curry, SGA, Jokic, Dame, Morant, AD, Booker, Fox, Towns, Markkanen (!!!), LeBron
EAST
Giannis, Tatum, Durant, Mitchell, Embiid, Siakam, Harden, Haliburton, Trae, Dejounte, Butler, Kyrie pic.twitter.com/Bve41q3gmm – 10:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday out as the #Bucks take on the Thunder in Oklahoma City – head coach Mike Budenholzer spoke on each injury ⬇️
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
In honor of @Eric Nehm, I did present #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer the opportunity to name his starters for tonight with no Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup.
He declined. – 7:10 PM
Despite showing signs of an irreversible decline, LeBron’s basic numbers are still impressive. In 36.1 minutes per game, he’s averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists. Only Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson are taking more shots in the restricted area, where James is still shooting 69 percent. But whether we’re comparing LeBron to versions of his former self or other stars, a closer look still sparks reasonable concern. LeBron’s PER and true shooting percentage haven’t been this low since he was a rookie. (Six of LeBron’s nine games have already ended with a true shooting percentage below 54 percent. He had only a dozen all last season.) -via The Ringer / November 9, 2022
Following the Bucks’ 123-115 win over the Hawks on Oct. 29 in Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo told reporters about how much he admired the defensive effort of his three primary defenders against the Hawks, Onyeka Owongwu, Clint Capela and John Collins. “I always love playing against people that love, that take pride in guarding and he’s one of them,” Antetokounmpo said of Okongwu. “Capela is another one. Collins, another one. But I always love playing against people that take pride in defending and take the challenge. You can kind of feel that. I have played against people that you kind of know that they’re not taking this too serious and they kind of have that fear factor in their mind and you can kind of see it in their eyes, kind of smell it from the first play.” -via The Athletic / November 9, 2022
