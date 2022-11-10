Hornets 50, Heat 58: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (3-9) play against the Miami Heat (7-7) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday November 10, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 50, Miami Heat 58 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Kelly with 19 PTS and 5 threes in the first half 🤞
@Kelly Oubre | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/DVdtMO1Y8E – 8:40 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Heat lead 58-50 over the Hornets at halftime but they have to fix some things.
The Hornets shot 7-15 from deep
The Hornets outrebounded them (17-23)
The Heat shot 7-21 behind the arc
#HEATCulture – 8:39 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Jimmy’s trolling the defense at this point pic.twitter.com/dpPFK1nB0y – 8:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 58, Hornets 50. Duncan Robinson with 11 points off the bench. Jimmy Butler with 9 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.
Heat with 14 points off 11 Hornets turnovers. – 8:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat push lead to 15 in second, take 58-50 lead into intermission. Robinson with 11 for Heat. Oubre with 19 for Hornets. – 8:37 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
that #MiamiMashupVol2 is cleaner than the board of health 🧼
@Miami Heat // @AmericanAir pic.twitter.com/qHMDIR5QQD – 8:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Butler-Lowry inverted PnR
Gets to his spot below the free throw line
Puts on a footwork display
Please man more inverted pick and rolls – 8:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I just watched Jimmy pause on the wing and tell Dedmon “come here” to go screen
As he ran up, he snaked back inside for the lay-in
Jimmy paint touches for the offense>>> – 8:31 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Head on a swivel 👀
We lead 47-32 with 5:10 left in the half. Tune in on Bally Sports pic.twitter.com/yFxhkOpdFO – 8:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat already with 13 points off nine Hornets turnovers. One thing the Heat has done well early this season is force turnovers. – 8:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Look I’m just throwing this out there:
The next lineup variation I’d try is Strus in starting lineup for Martin
If neither offense or defense has popped, just go all the way into this
Split up Duncan and Max into separate lineups again, Martin plays a comfortable role, etc – 8:23 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
When Duncan Robinson rolls like this on offense, then the whole Heat pace is way better. 11 points with 4-5 FG so far. Good signs. #HEATCulture – 8:23 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Duncan finding lots of different ways to score tonight pic.twitter.com/T4bLwKw1xr – 8:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson’s floater has already made a few appearances tonight. He has 11 points in 10 minutes off the bench. – 8:21 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well Duncan Robinson is playing well so far on some pretty high usage
The offense still just looks bland to me – 8:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
5-point game after the first. — #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/QFoT0QR8vi – 8:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Bouncing around between games, already hit DAL/WAS, MIA/CHA, and ATL/PHI. Join us for live commentary, watch it all including the games at this link playback.tv/nateduncannba – 8:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 32, Hornets 27. Heat shooting 6 of 12 on threes and has already forced five turnovers. – 8:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 10 early on Hornets, take 32-27 lead into second against opponent playing on second night of back-to-back, with Heat off the previous two days. Heat 6 of 13 on 3s. – 8:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With his third point, Duncan Robinson moved past Steve Smith for 23rd on the Heat all-time scoring list. – 7:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat, which entered ranked 20th in team three-point percentage this season, has opened 5 of 9 on threes. – 7:54 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
As soon as that possession started I said to myself:
Dennis Smith Jr on Duncan?
Shoot over the top of him – 7:54 PM
As soon as that possession started I said to myself:
Dennis Smith Jr on Duncan?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dedmon, Vincent and Robinson again enter together in first Heat substitution. – 7:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat with another of those 3-point starts, now 4 of 8. But can they sustain this time? – 7:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Martin and Strus with 11 of Miami’s 13 here early
Butler, Bam, Lowry are 0 of 5 – 7:51 PM
Martin and Strus with 11 of Miami’s 13 here early
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s bring the heat. 🔥
📍 – Miami, FL
🆚 – @Miami Heat
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/ySxgch3C5Z – 7:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs MIA
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) is out.
Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) is out.
#LetsFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/urDhcOAsxV – 7:21 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
First division matchup of the season lands on the debut of #MiamiMashupVol2!
Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s game vs the Hornets, including how to watch and listen 📺📻nba.com/heat/news/game… – 7:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With tonight’s start, Jimmy Butler ties Jamal Mashburn for 23rd on the Heat all-time list. The game is Butler’s 700th regular-season appearance. – 7:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
While Heat center Omer Yurtseven may need to miss extended time because of his ankle injury, there’s still a sense of optimism that he’ll be able to play at some point this season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:03 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#CHAvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (ankle) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Hornets.
Caleb Martin (quad) is available. – 7:02 PM
#CHAvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (ankle) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Hornets.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Herro out, Heat starting Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin and Adebayo.
Martin, who was questionable, is playing tonight. – 7:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat starters: Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Kyle Lowry. Inactive: Tyler Herro, Jamal Cain, Omer Yurtseven, Victor Oladipo. – 7:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro (ankle) will miss his second straight game tonight. – 7:01 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis (left groin strain) went through his full pre-game warmup routine and looked good even though he will not play tonight vs. Mavs.
Wes Unseld Jr. described the injury sustained at Hornets on Monday as day-to-day. – 6:38 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Don’t miss the debut of #MiamiMashupVol2 👀 Get NBA League Pass to catch all the action https://t.co/Y1YJ8AJWtS pic.twitter.com/fD5VzttWT9 – 6:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin remain questionable for tonight’s game vs. Hornets. – 5:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin are still questionable as of now on updated injury report – 5:44 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MiamiMashupVol2 is set to make its debut TONIGHT🔥
#MiamiMashupVol2 // @AmericanAir pic.twitter.com/PbLVm1YavH – 5:38 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tonight is the 3,000th game in Heat history, including playoffs.
Heat games with Udonis Haslem on roster: 1,751.
Heat games without Udonis Haslem on roster: 1,249. – 5:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat center Omer Yurtseven likely to miss extended time with ankle injury. Where it leaves Miami’s roster miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:34 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Peace or Panic?! (Part 2)
Mavs/Luka (3:23)
PHI (23:16)
MIA (26:01)
MIL (31:24)
DET (35:41)
LAC (43:48)
GSW (47:44)
MIN (54:12)
LAL/BRK (59:53)
🎧 https://t.co/dvkm5Qloi0
🍎 https://t.co/uKR6b8BOxE
✳️ https://t.co/oT19PS2aaZ
📺 https://t.co/RUHXmEGqXL pic.twitter.com/QY0YQByQ9Q – 5:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat will wear its Miami Mashup Vol. 2 uniform for the first time tonight. A look at the design and what’s different from last season’s look miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:32 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis is OUT tonight vs. Dallas with a groin strain. He was injured in Charlotte – 5:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is the Jae Crowder door still open for the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat facing likelihood of Yurtseven being out extended period, holding out hope for return this season. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — New Heat jerseys: Miami Mashup Vol. 2 offers 12,656 combinations sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:13 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Top 100 players in Trade Value Rankings
5: Atlanta, Boston, New Orleans, Phoenix, Portland, Toronto
4: Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, Golden State, Indiana, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Sacramento
3: Denver, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, Minnesota, New York, Washington – 5:00 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Even more Mashup merch 🤯
Shop @COURTCULTURE’s Miami Mashup Vol. 2 Collection – https://t.co/1DL9EQClDZ pic.twitter.com/s2hoMYjVN4 – 4:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
There’s no timetable for Victor Oladipo’s return and now Omer Yurtseven may need to miss a large chunk of the season because of his ankle injury. The latest on where Yurtseven stands miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:03 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
On the 4-year anniversary of the Jimmy Butler trade, I am sharing this story of Dario Saric recalling being surprised by being traded for Butler #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/dario-sa… via @SixersWire – 2:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Roadtrip to the Sunshine State: Day 1 ☀️— #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/1f7skbbpCp – 2:41 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
More heat from @uninterrupted as we announce Season 2 of Throwing Bones by @Draymond Green
thesource.com/2022/11/10/sou… – 2:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
New Heat jerseys: Miami Mashup Vol. 2 offers 12,656 combinations. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro (ankle), Caleb Martin (quad) still listed as questionable for Heat. – 1:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hornets injury update for tonight at Heat’s arena:
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) out
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) out
Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) out – 1:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat facing likelihood of Yurtseven being out extended period, holding out hope for return this season. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Severity worse than initially tought. – 1:49 PM
