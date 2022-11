Hornets 50, Heat 58: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Heat facing likelihood of Yurtseven being out extended period, holding out hope for return this season. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Severity worse than initially tought. – 1:49 PM

On the 4-year anniversary of the Jimmy Butler trade, I am sharing this story of Dario Saric recalling being surprised by being traded for Butler #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/dario-sa… via @SixersWire

There’s no timetable for Victor Oladipo’s return and now Omer Yurtseven may need to miss a large chunk of the season because of his ankle injury. The latest on where Yurtseven stands miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

2nd leg: Was Charlotte➡️Gainesville, rental to Orlando.✈ canceled. 🚗 canceled.Now Charlotte➡️Tampa, rental to Orlando.Fri: #Suns @ #Magic.Sat: Was Orlando➡️Miami, now Tampa➡️Miami.Tampa airport won’t let me drop car at Orlando airport. Got to go back to Tampa 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ENqFu7lYHy

From earlier — Heat facing likelihood of Yurtseven being out extended period, holding out hope for return this season. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

From earlier — ASK IRA: Is the Jae Crowder door still open for the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Kristaps Porzingis is OUT tonight vs. Dallas with a groin strain. He was injured in Charlotte – 5:23 PM

Heat will wear its Miami Mashup Vol. 2 uniform for the first time tonight. A look at the design and what’s different from last season’s look miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

Tonight is the 3,000th game in Heat history, including playoffs.Heat games with Udonis Haslem on roster: 1,751.Heat games without Udonis Haslem on roster: 1,249. – 5:36 PM

Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin are still questionable as of now on updated injury report – 5:44 PM

Kristaps Porzingis (left groin strain) went through his full pre-game warmup routine and looked good even though he will not play tonight vs. Mavs.Wes Unseld Jr. described the injury sustained at Hornets on Monday as day-to-day. – 6:38 PM

While Heat center Omer Yurtseven may need to miss extended time because of his ankle injury, there’s still a sense of optimism that he’ll be able to play at some point this season miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

Matt Cross may have finally found a home. The former Miami and Louisville forward has come out and made his first 2 3’s of the season and has 8 early points tonight for UMass.Cross was recruited heavily by Frank Martin out of Brewster Academy when Martin was at South Carolina. – 7:17 PM

First division matchup of the season lands on the debut of #MiamiMashupVol2 Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s game vs the Hornets, including how to watch and listen 📺📻 nba.com/heat/news/game…

For the 1st time in history the Diamond League Track & Field Final will be held on U.S. soil — on Sept. 16-17 at Hayward Field as next year’s Prefontaine Classic. Champions of the world professional circuit will be crowned in Eugene. Not the World Championships, but a big deal. – 7:26 PM

Heat with another of those 3-point starts, now 4 of 8. But can they sustain this time? – 7:53 PM

As soon as that possession started I said to myself:Dennis Smith Jr on Duncan?Shoot over the top of him – 7:54 PM

Heat go up 10 early on Hornets, take 32-27 lead into second against opponent playing on second night of back-to-back, with Heat off the previous two days. Heat 6 of 13 on 3s. – 8:09 PM

End of first quarter: Heat 32, Hornets 27. Heat shooting 6 of 12 on threes and has already forced five turnovers. – 8:09 PM

Bouncing around between games, already hit DAL/WAS, MIA/CHA, and ATL/PHI. Join us for live commentary, watch it all including the games at this link playback.tv/nateduncannba

Well Duncan Robinson is playing well so far on some pretty high usageThe offense still just looks bland to me – 8:18 PM

Duncan Robinson’s floater has already made a few appearances tonight. He has 11 points in 10 minutes off the bench. – 8:21 PM

When Duncan Robinson rolls like this on offense, then the whole Heat pace is way better. 11 points with 4-5 FG so far. Good signs. #HEATCulture

Look I’m just throwing this out there:The next lineup variation I’d try is Strus in starting lineup for MartinIf neither offense or defense has popped, just go all the way into thisSplit up Duncan and Max into separate lineups again, Martin plays a comfortable role, etc – 8:23 PM

Heat already with 13 points off nine Hornets turnovers. One thing the Heat has done well early this season is force turnovers. – 8:27 PM

I just watched Jimmy pause on the wing and tell Dedmon “come here” to go screenAs he ran up, he snaked back inside for the lay-inJimmy paint touches for the offense>>> – 8:31 PM

Butler-Lowry inverted PnRGets to his spot below the free throw linePuts on a footwork displayPlease man more inverted pick and rolls – 8:35 PM

Heat push lead to 15 in second, take 58-50 lead into intermission. Robinson with 11 for Heat. Oubre with 19 for Hornets. – 8:37 PM

Halftime: Heat 58, Hornets 50. Duncan Robinson with 11 points off the bench. Jimmy Butler with 9 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.Heat with 14 points off 11 Hornets turnovers. – 8:37 PM

The Heat lead 58-50 over the Hornets at halftime but they have to fix some things.The Hornets shot 7-15 from deepThe Hornets outrebounded them (17-23)The Heat shot 7-21 behind the arc

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.