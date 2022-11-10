Jaylen Brown on Kyrie-Nike situation: Since when has Nike cared about ethics?

Jaylen Brown: Since when did Nike care about ethics?
Source: Twitter @FCHWPO
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown took a shot at Nike’s ethics Thursday in response to Nike founder Phil Knight’s comments on Kyrie Irving masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 4:26 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Talked to Jaylen Brown last night, who admitted it’s been an adjustment playing in Mazzulla’s offense.
He got his old looks on-ball in a breakout game vs. DET, but 1.0 screen assists per game, 1.42 PPP screening for Tatum show Brown’s off-ball promise: https://t.co/bZmzzpgwe3 pic.twitter.com/TZxkiqPICD – 3:06 PM
Talked to Jaylen Brown last night, who admitted it’s been an adjustment playing in Mazzulla’s offense.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown on Ime Udoka not getting Nets job: “I think the Brooklyn Nets have a lot more going on right now with the Kyrie Irving situation, which everyone is monitoring. I think that’s probably what hindered him getting that spot. But shoutout to Jake Vaughn — is it Jacque?” pic.twitter.com/uRDFul8rov – 10:54 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaden Ivey was leading a nice comeback, but the Celtics’ big stars Jaylen Brown and Sam Hauser caught fire to open this game back out heading to halftime. – 8:40 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
It’s insane that Jaylen Brown’s shooting and handle were his weaknesses out of college – 8:39 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown leads the way with 17 points in the first half, but it’s been a balanced attack from the rest of the Celtics
Tatum – 5
Grant – 5
Horford – 8
Brogdon – 9
White – 5
Hauser – 12 – 8:39 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Jaylen Brown just took flight and came back the next time down with a mid-range fadeaway. He’s up to a game-high 15 points and 5 rebounds. – 8:36 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Here comes Jaylen Brown with a thunderous slam and tough fadeaway over Ivey and Cunningham. – 8:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown rolled his ankle pretty good on that drive. He’s attempting to walk it off and stay in the game. – 7:50 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown getting up a bit gingerly after that drive… looks like he was holding onto the right ankle. But he’s at the line taking his free throws – 7:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Pistons starters:
Isaiah Stewart
Saddiq Bey
Bojan Bogdanovic
Jaden Ivey
Cade Cunningham – 7:05 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I haven’t seen anything official about Jaylen Brown’s sneaker deal but he’s been wearing Kobes pretty consistently this season – 6:21 PM
Brown told the Globe Monday morning that the NBPA believes those conditions are too stringent, especially when there is no guideline that addresses social media posts in the collective bargaining agreement. He said the NBPA is expected to appeal. “I don’t believe Kyrie Irving is antisemitic,” Brown said. “I don’t think people in our governing bodies think he’s antisemitic. He made a mistake. We understand from an outside perspective how important sensitivity is to not condone hate speech and not condone anything of that nature. It’s sensitivity to the dialect around that. We don’t want to stand up for somebody in order to not condemn hate speech, but I don’t believe Kyrie Irving is antisemitic. And hopefully the NBA feels the same way.” -via Boston Globe / November 8, 2022
As vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said the players union is not comfortable with the conditions placed by the Brooklyn Nets on Kyrie Irving’s return from his suspension. According to Brown, Irving will meet with NBA commissioner Adam Silver Tuesday to discuss the aftermath of Irving’s controversial posting of a link to a movie with antisemitic references and his refusal to apologize or say he is not antisemitic in multiple interviews. -via Boston Globe / November 7, 2022
Brown said Irving’s future and how the league approaches the issue of expression on social media could be clarified after Irving’s meeting with Silver. “There is an interesting distinction between what somebody says verbally and what somebody posts as a link on a platform with no description behind it,” Brown said. “Some people will argue there’s no difference and some people will argue there is a difference. There’s no language in our CBA. There’s no rules against it. This is uncharted territory for everybody, and everybody is trying to figure out the difference between the two.” -via Boston Globe / November 7, 2022
