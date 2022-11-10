Kevin Durant on Jacque Vaughn: 'I was excited for him'

“I was excited for him,” Nets star Kevin Durant said after registering a triple-double with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in the win. “I know the work that he puts in every day. I know how much he cares about the development of each player, and this team as a whole. Look forward to playing for him. All the guys have responded to how he wants us to play, so I’m looking forward to how we progress after this.”
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George’s midrange game continues to be lethal.
Made 5/7 midrange FGs tonight. (Lakers: 4/13)
Only 6 players have more midrange FGs attempts than PG this season. The only two shooting better than PG’s 51% from midrange: DeMar DeRozan (54.3%) and Kevin Durant (51.1%). pic.twitter.com/dkybpLeM32 – 3:05 AM
Paul George’s midrange game continues to be lethal.
Made 5/7 midrange FGs tonight. (Lakers: 4/13)
Only 6 players have more midrange FGs attempts than PG this season. The only two shooting better than PG’s 51% from midrange: DeMar DeRozan (54.3%) and Kevin Durant (51.1%). pic.twitter.com/dkybpLeM32 – 3:05 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets dominated the Knicks 112-85 to claim Jacque Vaughn’s first win after being named head coach.
Kevin Durant was brilliant once again posting a 29-point triple-double. Story from a fun night in Brooklyn: clutchpoints.com/it-starts-with… – 2:09 AM
The Nets dominated the Knicks 112-85 to claim Jacque Vaughn’s first win after being named head coach.
Kevin Durant was brilliant once again posting a 29-point triple-double. Story from a fun night in Brooklyn: clutchpoints.com/it-starts-with… – 2:09 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets did the right thing by naming Jacque Vaughn coach nypost.com/2022/11/10/net… via @nypostsports – 1:08 AM
#Nets did the right thing by naming Jacque Vaughn coach nypost.com/2022/11/10/net… via @nypostsports – 1:08 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Durant has triple-double, Nets pound Knicks 112-85 after promoting Jacque Vaughn (from @AP) apnews.com/article/d300fc… – 12:27 AM
Durant has triple-double, Nets pound Knicks 112-85 after promoting Jacque Vaughn (from @AP) apnews.com/article/d300fc… – 12:27 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan drew his fourth technical on the young season, tying him atop the NBA with Draymond Green and Kevin Durant.
Despite scoring 33 points, the T served as part of DeRozan’s frustrating night that featured two 4th quarter TOs.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:53 PM
DeMar DeRozan drew his fourth technical on the young season, tying him atop the NBA with Draymond Green and Kevin Durant.
Despite scoring 33 points, the T served as part of DeRozan’s frustrating night that featured two 4th quarter TOs.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn and Edmond Sumner both spoke of Brooklyn’s trust in one another as the main reason for their defensive resurgence.
This possession is a great example of this with Brooklyn switching, recovering, and helping before coming up with a steal and a transition layup. pic.twitter.com/0HVswBnskZ – 11:45 PM
Jacque Vaughn and Edmond Sumner both spoke of Brooklyn’s trust in one another as the main reason for their defensive resurgence.
This possession is a great example of this with Brooklyn switching, recovering, and helping before coming up with a steal and a transition layup. pic.twitter.com/0HVswBnskZ – 11:45 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD is 8-0 vs the #Knicks with the #Nets: “If I see a Knicks fan, I’m always gonna give them a thumbs down or just give them some sh1t about being a Knicks fan. It only adds to the rivalry & the fans feel more engaged if they see a player engaged in the rivalry as well.” – 11:39 PM
KD is 8-0 vs the #Knicks with the #Nets: “If I see a Knicks fan, I’m always gonna give them a thumbs down or just give them some sh1t about being a Knicks fan. It only adds to the rivalry & the fans feel more engaged if they see a player engaged in the rivalry as well.” – 11:39 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kevin Durant’s record against the Knicks is 21-3.
He loves it.
“So long as I’ve got a Nets jersey on, if I see a Knicks fan, I’m always going to give them a thumbs down or give them some sh– about being a Knicks fan,” Durant said.
trib.al/XGgDTW0 – 11:35 PM
Kevin Durant’s record against the Knicks is 21-3.
He loves it.
“So long as I’ve got a Nets jersey on, if I see a Knicks fan, I’m always going to give them a thumbs down or give them some sh– about being a Knicks fan,” Durant said.
trib.al/XGgDTW0 – 11:35 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD: “We were struggling, we’ve been through a lot. Guys got pride, individual pride, and we just wanted to come out and play better. That’s what we’ve been doing. We don’t want this to be a honeymoon stage for us, we want to continue to keep pushing through.” – 10:49 PM
KD: “We were struggling, we’ve been through a lot. Guys got pride, individual pride, and we just wanted to come out and play better. That’s what we’ve been doing. We don’t want this to be a honeymoon stage for us, we want to continue to keep pushing through.” – 10:49 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant when asked about a video of him booing some young Knicks fans pregame:
“If I see a Knicks fan I’m always gonna throw them some thumbs down or just give them some shit about being a Knicks fan.” pic.twitter.com/wEhNEeDuhd – 10:25 PM
Kevin Durant when asked about a video of him booing some young Knicks fans pregame:
“If I see a Knicks fan I’m always gonna throw them some thumbs down or just give them some shit about being a Knicks fan.” pic.twitter.com/wEhNEeDuhd – 10:25 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD on #Nets surge: “Guys got pride & just wanted to come out and play better. Thats what we’ve been doing. So we don’t want this to be a honeymoon stage; you want to entertain and keep pushing through to find ways to get better, find ways to turn those weaknesses into strengths.” – 10:18 PM
KD on #Nets surge: “Guys got pride & just wanted to come out and play better. Thats what we’ve been doing. So we don’t want this to be a honeymoon stage; you want to entertain and keep pushing through to find ways to get better, find ways to turn those weaknesses into strengths.” – 10:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn credits Royal Ivey for helping Cam Thomas’ playmaking. Said they work together daily and watch film. JV said Thomas has grown as a player. They know Thomas can score whenever he wants, this is where they want him to keep pushing himself. – 10:07 PM
Jacque Vaughn credits Royal Ivey for helping Cam Thomas’ playmaking. Said they work together daily and watch film. JV said Thomas has grown as a player. They know Thomas can score whenever he wants, this is where they want him to keep pushing himself. – 10:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on his quick timeout after Knicks 5-0 run to start the 2nd half:
“Yeah, that was a quick one. We’re not gonna let it get any farther than that.”
Big smile on his face. – 10:06 PM
Jacque Vaughn on his quick timeout after Knicks 5-0 run to start the 2nd half:
“Yeah, that was a quick one. We’re not gonna let it get any farther than that.”
Big smile on his face. – 10:06 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The NBA All-Stars right now if determined by Game Score.
WEST
Doncic, Curry, SGA, Jokic, Dame, Morant, AD, Booker, Fox, Towns, Markkanen (!!!), LeBron
EAST
Giannis, Tatum, Durant, Mitchell, Embiid, Siakam, Harden, Haliburton, Trae, Dejounte, Butler, Kyrie pic.twitter.com/Bve41q3gmm – 10:04 PM
The NBA All-Stars right now if determined by Game Score.
WEST
Doncic, Curry, SGA, Jokic, Dame, Morant, AD, Booker, Fox, Towns, Markkanen (!!!), LeBron
EAST
Giannis, Tatum, Durant, Mitchell, Embiid, Siakam, Harden, Haliburton, Trae, Dejounte, Butler, Kyrie pic.twitter.com/Bve41q3gmm – 10:04 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said nothing new on T.J. Warren.
Said he’ll continue to progress. – 10:04 PM
Jacque Vaughn said nothing new on T.J. Warren.
Said he’ll continue to progress. – 10:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said T.J. Warren is on the court progressing, but “nothing new,” in terms of his progress. Will head west with the Nets and get more work in out there. – 10:03 PM
Jacque Vaughn said T.J. Warren is on the court progressing, but “nothing new,” in terms of his progress. Will head west with the Nets and get more work in out there. – 10:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
You can hear the cheers for Jacque Vaughn coming from the Nets’ locker room after that thorough shellacking of the Knicks. – 10:00 PM
You can hear the cheers for Jacque Vaughn coming from the Nets’ locker room after that thorough shellacking of the Knicks. – 10:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Lots of cheering and applause coming from the Nets locker room, presumably for Jacque Vaughn’s first win with the full-time title. – 9:59 PM
Lots of cheering and applause coming from the Nets locker room, presumably for Jacque Vaughn’s first win with the full-time title. – 9:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets blow out the Knicks 112-85 behind Kevin Durant’s triple-double. The Knicks never led in the game. Seth Curry looked like himself. Edmond Sumner had a night. Nets head west for four games. Bring on the LA weather. – 9:56 PM
Final: Nets blow out the Knicks 112-85 behind Kevin Durant’s triple-double. The Knicks never led in the game. Seth Curry looked like himself. Edmond Sumner had a night. Nets head west for four games. Bring on the LA weather. – 9:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant got a standing ovation from the Nets crowd upon checking out.
29 points
12 rebounds
12 assists
10/19 shooting.
Total domination. – 9:49 PM
Kevin Durant got a standing ovation from the Nets crowd upon checking out.
29 points
12 rebounds
12 assists
10/19 shooting.
Total domination. – 9:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD tonight:
29 PTS
12 REB
12 AST
+33 in 35 MIN
3-1 without Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/1f545Vy8IA – 9:49 PM
KD tonight:
29 PTS
12 REB
12 AST
+33 in 35 MIN
3-1 without Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/1f545Vy8IA – 9:49 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A dominant KD performance tonight. He finishes with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in 35 minutes. Did whatever he wanted against the Knicks all night. – 9:48 PM
A dominant KD performance tonight. He finishes with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in 35 minutes. Did whatever he wanted against the Knicks all night. – 9:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant checks out to a big ovation. Finished with 29 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds. – 9:48 PM
Kevin Durant checks out to a big ovation. Finished with 29 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds. – 9:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry just grilled his sixth 3 of the night. Kevin Durant now has his first triple-double of the season. It’s a 30-point game with 6:06 left. Time to start pulling the starters. – 9:42 PM
Seth Curry just grilled his sixth 3 of the night. Kevin Durant now has his first triple-double of the season. It’s a 30-point game with 6:06 left. Time to start pulling the starters. – 9:42 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant passing up the completely wide-open three to let Seth Curry continue his hot shooting night.
That’s leadership. – 9:41 PM
Kevin Durant passing up the completely wide-open three to let Seth Curry continue his hot shooting night.
That’s leadership. – 9:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Longest streaks of 25-point games at any point in a season in Nets history:
12 – Kevin Durant – first 12 games this season
12 – Kevin Durant – 12/10/21 – 1/12/22
12 – Kevin Durant – 12/25/20 – 1/23/21
8 – Bernard King – 1/4/79 – 1/24/79
7 – Kevin Durant – 11/3/21 – 11/14/21 – 9:31 PM
Longest streaks of 25-point games at any point in a season in Nets history:
12 – Kevin Durant – first 12 games this season
12 – Kevin Durant – 12/10/21 – 1/12/22
12 – Kevin Durant – 12/25/20 – 1/23/21
8 – Bernard King – 1/4/79 – 1/24/79
7 – Kevin Durant – 11/3/21 – 11/14/21 – 9:31 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks trail BKN by 21 after 3 quarters. Kevin Durant (27p-11a-9r) is 1 rebound shy of a triple double. Per Nets, Durant has scored at least 25 points in each of team’s first 12 games. He’s the 1st player since Michael Jordan to have at least 25p in each of team’s first 12 games – 9:31 PM
Knicks trail BKN by 21 after 3 quarters. Kevin Durant (27p-11a-9r) is 1 rebound shy of a triple double. Per Nets, Durant has scored at least 25 points in each of team’s first 12 games. He’s the 1st player since Michael Jordan to have at least 25p in each of team’s first 12 games – 9:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Knicks 92-71. Kevin Durant is a rebound shy of a triple-double. – 9:30 PM
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Knicks 92-71. Kevin Durant is a rebound shy of a triple-double. – 9:30 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant (27 points through three) is the first player to crack 25 points in a team’s first dozen games of a season since 1988-89. The last to do it? Michael Jordan. #Nets lead the #Knicks 92-71. – 9:30 PM
Kevin Durant (27 points through three) is the first player to crack 25 points in a team’s first dozen games of a season since 1988-89. The last to do it? Michael Jordan. #Nets lead the #Knicks 92-71. – 9:30 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant making more history 🚨
KD (27 points) has scored 25+ points in each of the Nets’ first 12 games of the season.
He’s the first player to score 25+ points in a team’s first 12+ games of a season since Michael Jordan (16 straight – 1988-89). – 9:29 PM
Kevin Durant making more history 🚨
KD (27 points) has scored 25+ points in each of the Nets’ first 12 games of the season.
He’s the first player to score 25+ points in a team’s first 12+ games of a season since Michael Jordan (16 straight – 1988-89). – 9:29 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
25+ points again for Kevin Durant.
Still 1 more qtr to play and Durant has 27pts, 9reb, 11ast – 9:28 PM
25+ points again for Kevin Durant.
Still 1 more qtr to play and Durant has 27pts, 9reb, 11ast – 9:28 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant up to 27 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. Nets lead the Knicks 92-71 after three. – 9:28 PM
Kevin Durant up to 27 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. Nets lead the Knicks 92-71 after three. – 9:28 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Another quick timeout for Jacque Vaughn after the Knicks score easily at the rim. The Knicks have cut the Nets’ lead down to 23 at the 7:24 mark in the third quarter. – 9:09 PM
Another quick timeout for Jacque Vaughn after the Knicks score easily at the rim. The Knicks have cut the Nets’ lead down to 23 at the 7:24 mark in the third quarter. – 9:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant just made a heavily contested shot over Julius Randle, hit the ground, then grilled someone on the Knicks bench. Durant has 19 points and 10 assists and is 8/13 from the field. – 9:08 PM
Kevin Durant just made a heavily contested shot over Julius Randle, hit the ground, then grilled someone on the Knicks bench. Durant has 19 points and 10 assists and is 8/13 from the field. – 9:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant’s focus to knockdown shots with Randle literally an inch away from kissing him is absolutely nits. – 9:08 PM
Kevin Durant’s focus to knockdown shots with Randle literally an inch away from kissing him is absolutely nits. – 9:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This Nets team plays with a completely different energy and hustle for Jacque Vaughn as compared to Steve Nash.
And I will say: I think the team being free of the Kyrie Irving media circus for an extended period has contributed greatly. – 9:03 PM
This Nets team plays with a completely different energy and hustle for Jacque Vaughn as compared to Steve Nash.
And I will say: I think the team being free of the Kyrie Irving media circus for an extended period has contributed greatly. – 9:03 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Embarrassing first half from the Knicks, down 44-69 in Brooklyn.
No Knick played well.
Randle has 19 points but the Knicks were outscored by 28 points in the 18 mins he was in the floor. He has 2 assists and 4 turnovers.
Durant has 15 points and 9 assists and zero turnovers. – 8:48 PM
Embarrassing first half from the Knicks, down 44-69 in Brooklyn.
No Knick played well.
Randle has 19 points but the Knicks were outscored by 28 points in the 18 mins he was in the floor. He has 2 assists and 4 turnovers.
Durant has 15 points and 9 assists and zero turnovers. – 8:48 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Jacque Vaughn, the bridesmaid finally becoming the bride, has many around the league thrilled one of the good guys finally landed Brooklyn’s head coaching gig: sports.yahoo.com/why-jacque-vau… – 8:45 PM
Jacque Vaughn, the bridesmaid finally becoming the bride, has many around the league thrilled one of the good guys finally landed Brooklyn’s head coaching gig: sports.yahoo.com/why-jacque-vau… – 8:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant (15 points, nine assists and no turnovers) has matched his career-high for assists in a half.
Most assists in a half in KD’s career:
9 – first half – tonight vs. New York
9 – first half – 4/10/22 vs. Indiana
9 – second half – 12/1/13 w/ OKC vs. Minnesota – 8:45 PM
Kevin Durant (15 points, nine assists and no turnovers) has matched his career-high for assists in a half.
Most assists in a half in KD’s career:
9 – first half – tonight vs. New York
9 – first half – 4/10/22 vs. Indiana
9 – second half – 12/1/13 w/ OKC vs. Minnesota – 8:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Half: Nets 69, Knicks 44
Durant: 15 pts, 9 ast, 6/10 shooting
Sumner: 15 pts, 6/8 shooting
Curry: 14 points, 4/6 shooting (6 min)
KD does his thing. Seth and Sumner have it on automatic. Defensive intensity outstanding all half. – 8:44 PM
Half: Nets 69, Knicks 44
Durant: 15 pts, 9 ast, 6/10 shooting
Sumner: 15 pts, 6/8 shooting
Curry: 14 points, 4/6 shooting (6 min)
KD does his thing. Seth and Sumner have it on automatic. Defensive intensity outstanding all half. – 8:44 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets 69, Knicks 44, halftime. Durant and Sumner with 15 apiece. Randle about all the Knicks’ offense with 19, partly because Durant played some All-Star Game-style perimeter defense and kept giving him generous space to shoot. – 8:44 PM
Nets 69, Knicks 44, halftime. Durant and Sumner with 15 apiece. Randle about all the Knicks’ offense with 19, partly because Durant played some All-Star Game-style perimeter defense and kept giving him generous space to shoot. – 8:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Knicks 69-44. The defense has been great, the supporting cast has, too. And of course, KD. He’s got 15 points and nine assists. Seth Curry and Ed Sumner have combined for 29 on 6-for-8 from 3. Nets took their foot off the gas under Nash. Can JV fix that? – 8:44 PM
Halftime: Nets lead the Knicks 69-44. The defense has been great, the supporting cast has, too. And of course, KD. He’s got 15 points and nine assists. Seth Curry and Ed Sumner have combined for 29 on 6-for-8 from 3. Nets took their foot off the gas under Nash. Can JV fix that? – 8:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
One thing that has been fairly obvious throughout Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn tenure:
He does not like the Knicks – 8:37 PM
One thing that has been fairly obvious throughout Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn tenure:
He does not like the Knicks – 8:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets up 62-41 with 2:41 left in the half. KD has 15, but more auspicious is the 14 from heretofore-struggling Seth Curry, 13 from Edmond Sumner and the defense smothering the #Knicks to .368 shooting. – 8:36 PM
#Nets up 62-41 with 2:41 left in the half. KD has 15, but more auspicious is the 14 from heretofore-struggling Seth Curry, 13 from Edmond Sumner and the defense smothering the #Knicks to .368 shooting. – 8:36 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
So much talk about Thibs’ beard this season, but I gotta say Jacque Vaughn’s puts it to shame. – 8:35 PM
So much talk about Thibs’ beard this season, but I gotta say Jacque Vaughn’s puts it to shame. – 8:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Here come Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton. Knicks cut the 20-point lead down to 13 in minutes those 3 were on the bench. Nets struggles to generate offense in halfcourt with Simmons. Harris immediately gets basket cutting on feed from Durant : – 8:27 PM
Here come Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton. Knicks cut the 20-point lead down to 13 in minutes those 3 were on the bench. Nets struggles to generate offense in halfcourt with Simmons. Harris immediately gets basket cutting on feed from Durant : – 8:27 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
I’ve watched 18 minutes of the Nets and I’m pretty sure of this — they are better when Kevin Durant is on the floor. #analysis. – 8:27 PM
I’ve watched 18 minutes of the Nets and I’m pretty sure of this — they are better when Kevin Durant is on the floor. #analysis. – 8:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Quick timeout for Jacque Vaughn after the Knicks start the second quarter on a 5-0 run including a wide-open three for Evan Fournier. Timeout came 44 seconds into the second quarter. JV is not playing around. #Nets #NetsWorld #NBA – 8:19 PM
Quick timeout for Jacque Vaughn after the Knicks start the second quarter on a 5-0 run including a wide-open three for Evan Fournier. Timeout came 44 seconds into the second quarter. JV is not playing around. #Nets #NetsWorld #NBA – 8:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets lead Knicks, 38-22, after the first quarter, which is as impressive a start to a game as this team has had all season. Kevin Durant has 11 and Julius Randle has 15, but only 2 other Knicks players have scored, while every Nets starter has scored + 2 bench players. – 8:12 PM
Nets lead Knicks, 38-22, after the first quarter, which is as impressive a start to a game as this team has had all season. Kevin Durant has 11 and Julius Randle has 15, but only 2 other Knicks players have scored, while every Nets starter has scored + 2 bench players. – 8:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Knicks 38-22. Knicks shot 35 percent from the field. Kevin Durant has 11 points and six assists. Edmond Sumner has three 3s. Nets with just one turnover that quarter. Forced three for eight points. Can’t ask for much more. – 8:12 PM
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Knicks 38-22. Knicks shot 35 percent from the field. Kevin Durant has 11 points and six assists. Edmond Sumner has three 3s. Nets with just one turnover that quarter. Forced three for eight points. Can’t ask for much more. – 8:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant and Julius Randle are going at each other, and it’s all smiles. This is a cool showdown to watch. Can’t wait for the fourth to come. – 8:11 PM
Kevin Durant and Julius Randle are going at each other, and it’s all smiles. This is a cool showdown to watch. Can’t wait for the fourth to come. – 8:11 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
KD was spinning and shooting from a squat in his warm-up routine 🌀
🍿 Knicks vs. Nets on ESPN now pic.twitter.com/i7AmivPL6F – 8:09 PM
KD was spinning and shooting from a squat in his warm-up routine 🌀
🍿 Knicks vs. Nets on ESPN now pic.twitter.com/i7AmivPL6F – 8:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Not sure what Kevin Durant said to Julius Randle; but judging by how they both laughed after Durant made a contested three, KD probably called his shot. – 8:08 PM
Not sure what Kevin Durant said to Julius Randle; but judging by how they both laughed after Durant made a contested three, KD probably called his shot. – 8:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets’ second unit right now is: Durant, O’Neale, Thomas, Simmons and Curry. – 8:07 PM
Nets’ second unit right now is: Durant, O’Neale, Thomas, Simmons and Curry. – 8:07 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets lead Knicks by 14 with five minutes to play in the first quarter. Kevin Durant already has five assists. Nets have eight assists on their first nine made field goals. – 8:03 PM
Nets lead Knicks by 14 with five minutes to play in the first quarter. Kevin Durant already has five assists. Nets have eight assists on their first nine made field goals. – 8:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Jacque Vaughn: Couldn’t have asked for a better start to this one. The Nets’ lead ballooned to 16 in the first quarter and they lead the Knicks 24-10 at the 4:42 mark. Edmond Sumner has 9 points on 3/3 3PT and was fired up after hitting a corner 3. – 8:02 PM
Timeout, Jacque Vaughn: Couldn’t have asked for a better start to this one. The Nets’ lead ballooned to 16 in the first quarter and they lead the Knicks 24-10 at the 4:42 mark. Edmond Sumner has 9 points on 3/3 3PT and was fired up after hitting a corner 3. – 8:02 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
As Nets-Knicks tip off:
Kevin Durant has won 12 straight vs. the Knicks, dating to his OKC days.
His winning streak is so long that I was in my 30s last time he lost to the Knicks. I’ll be 50 next year. – 7:46 PM
As Nets-Knicks tip off:
Kevin Durant has won 12 straight vs. the Knicks, dating to his OKC days.
His winning streak is so long that I was in my 30s last time he lost to the Knicks. I’ll be 50 next year. – 7:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Knicks tips shortly. Jacque Vaughn’s first game as head coach, no interim title attached. Can the Nets keep the improved play up? No Yuta, and Ben Simmons is coming off the bench again. Let’s see how it goes. – 7:36 PM
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Knicks tips shortly. Jacque Vaughn’s first game as head coach, no interim title attached. Can the Nets keep the improved play up? No Yuta, and Ben Simmons is coming off the bench again. Let’s see how it goes. – 7:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. the Knicks: Sumner, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:05 PM
Nets starters vs. the Knicks: Sumner, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Edmond Sumner will continue to start over Ben Simmons. Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris and Nic Claxton will also start against the Knicks. – 7:02 PM
Edmond Sumner will continue to start over Ben Simmons. Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris and Nic Claxton will also start against the Knicks. – 7:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Edmond Sumner will continue to start in place of Ben Simmons. Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris and Nic Claxton will also start against the Knicks. – 7:01 PM
Edmond Sumner will continue to start in place of Ben Simmons. Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris and Nic Claxton will also start against the Knicks. – 7:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Full Sean Marks quote on whether or not he consulted Kevin Durant before promoting Jacque Vaughn to full-time head coach. pic.twitter.com/pfgvTddlq8 – 6:42 PM
Full Sean Marks quote on whether or not he consulted Kevin Durant before promoting Jacque Vaughn to full-time head coach. pic.twitter.com/pfgvTddlq8 – 6:42 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on being named HC:
“It means a lot. I played for this organization, I’ve been here 7 years. Really been hopefully a loyal servant along the way. Now I get to serve in a different capacity and looking forward to it.”
JV played for the Nets from 2004-2006. pic.twitter.com/Ei0JUDBuEN – 6:08 PM
Jacque Vaughn on being named HC:
“It means a lot. I played for this organization, I’ve been here 7 years. Really been hopefully a loyal servant along the way. Now I get to serve in a different capacity and looking forward to it.”
JV played for the Nets from 2004-2006. pic.twitter.com/Ei0JUDBuEN – 6:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on his hiring after being passed over for Steve Nash in 2020 then being chosen amid Ime Udoka rumors this season:
“I said to my wife I might have not been her first choice and we’ve been together 20 years, so it could all work out and off we go.” pic.twitter.com/LNH6SnILok – 6:02 PM
Jacque Vaughn on his hiring after being passed over for Steve Nash in 2020 then being chosen amid Ime Udoka rumors this season:
“I said to my wife I might have not been her first choice and we’ve been together 20 years, so it could all work out and off we go.” pic.twitter.com/LNH6SnILok – 6:02 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Nets coach Jacque Vaughn: “I guess I was the write-in candidate in the minds of elections right now, but I’m ok with that. I said to my wife, I might not have been her first choice and we’ve been together 20 years, so it can all work out. So, off we go.” pic.twitter.com/XHDXUVo5Gp – 6:01 PM
Nets coach Jacque Vaughn: “I guess I was the write-in candidate in the minds of elections right now, but I’m ok with that. I said to my wife, I might not have been her first choice and we’ve been together 20 years, so it can all work out. So, off we go.” pic.twitter.com/XHDXUVo5Gp – 6:01 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Nets GM Sean Marks on naming Jacque Vaughn as head coach: “At this particular time, to be honest, we were going to have to find somebody better than JV in order for it not to be JV.” pic.twitter.com/zycq38oYX1 – 5:57 PM
Nets GM Sean Marks on naming Jacque Vaughn as head coach: “At this particular time, to be honest, we were going to have to find somebody better than JV in order for it not to be JV.” pic.twitter.com/zycq38oYX1 – 5:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Yuta Watanabe had an MRI on his sprained ankle today, and Jacque Vaughn said the injury wasn’t as severe as expected. Said he misses Yuta and that the team could have used him in their loss to the Mavericks. #NetsWorld #NBA – 5:53 PM
Yuta Watanabe had an MRI on his sprained ankle today, and Jacque Vaughn said the injury wasn’t as severe as expected. Said he misses Yuta and that the team could have used him in their loss to the Mavericks. #NetsWorld #NBA – 5:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said he’s got a better beard than Thibs. Catch the Nets/Knicks rivalry fever. – 5:52 PM
Jacque Vaughn said he’s got a better beard than Thibs. Catch the Nets/Knicks rivalry fever. – 5:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said it’s an ongoing conversation with Sean Marks about adding someone to the staff. Adds no one from the current staff will be leaving. – 5:52 PM
Jacque Vaughn said it’s an ongoing conversation with Sean Marks about adding someone to the staff. Adds no one from the current staff will be leaving. – 5:52 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jacque Vaughn after being introduced as the full time head coach:
“I told my wife I wasn’t her first choice either.”
😂😂 – 5:51 PM
Jacque Vaughn after being introduced as the full time head coach:
“I told my wife I wasn’t her first choice either.”
😂😂 – 5:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said Yuta Watanabe had an MRI on his ankle today and called the injury “not severe”. – 5:51 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Yuta Watanabe had an MRI on his ankle today and called the injury “not severe”. – 5:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Yuta Watanabe had an MRI today. Came back clean, hope he’s back in a few days. – 5:51 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Yuta Watanabe had an MRI today. Came back clean, hope he’s back in a few days. – 5:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said he has not talked to Kyrie Irving. Wasn’t sure it was his place given the uncertainty he had as interim coach. Adds that could change now that’s he’s got the full-time gig. – 5:50 PM
Jacque Vaughn said he has not talked to Kyrie Irving. Wasn’t sure it was his place given the uncertainty he had as interim coach. Adds that could change now that’s he’s got the full-time gig. – 5:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn still hasn’t talked to Kyrie Irving. Thought, as an assistant, it was outside his “boundaries.” That could change now. #Nets – 5:50 PM
Jacque Vaughn still hasn’t talked to Kyrie Irving. Thought, as an assistant, it was outside his “boundaries.” That could change now. #Nets – 5:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn on getting #Nets gig: “I guess I was the was the ‘write in’ candidate in the minds of elections right now; but I’m ok with that. I said to my wife, I might’ve not been her first choice and we’ve been together 20 years, so it could all work out. So off we go.” #NBA – 5:49 PM
Jacque Vaughn on getting #Nets gig: “I guess I was the was the ‘write in’ candidate in the minds of elections right now; but I’m ok with that. I said to my wife, I might’ve not been her first choice and we’ve been together 20 years, so it could all work out. So off we go.” #NBA – 5:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
When asked about Kevin Durant’s input in Jacque Vaughn hire, Nets GM Sean Marks says ‘Kevin’s job here is to go out and play basketball and that’s what he wants to do. That’s what he enjoys to do. Let’s let him go and do that…that decision (Vaughn hiring) was not up to Kevin.’ – 5:48 PM
When asked about Kevin Durant’s input in Jacque Vaughn hire, Nets GM Sean Marks says ‘Kevin’s job here is to go out and play basketball and that’s what he wants to do. That’s what he enjoys to do. Let’s let him go and do that…that decision (Vaughn hiring) was not up to Kevin.’ – 5:48 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Jacque Vaughn on Nets first targeting Ime Udoka: “I said to my wife I might not have been her first choice but we’ve been together twenty years, so, you know, it could all work out.” pic.twitter.com/RLMcUUP24Z – 5:48 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Nets first targeting Ime Udoka: “I said to my wife I might not have been her first choice but we’ve been together twenty years, so, you know, it could all work out.” pic.twitter.com/RLMcUUP24Z – 5:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn jokes he was “the write-in” candidate for the job. Adds he might not have been his wife’s first choice and they’ve been married 20 years/. – 5:48 PM
Jacque Vaughn jokes he was “the write-in” candidate for the job. Adds he might not have been his wife’s first choice and they’ve been married 20 years/. – 5:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jacque Vaughn: “I guess I was the write-in candidate.”
Then joked he told his wife, “I may not have been your first choice, either.” – 5:48 PM
Jacque Vaughn: “I guess I was the write-in candidate.”
Then joked he told his wife, “I may not have been your first choice, either.” – 5:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks calls Jacque Vaughn a “catalyst” for this Nets team.
Says the players have been responding to and rallying around JV, which played a big role in the hiring. pic.twitter.com/nEJF9wBaLm – 5:43 PM
Sean Marks calls Jacque Vaughn a “catalyst” for this Nets team.
Says the players have been responding to and rallying around JV, which played a big role in the hiring. pic.twitter.com/nEJF9wBaLm – 5:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“That decision was not up to Kevin (Durant).”
Sean Marks said he wants KD to focus on basketball and said the decision to promote Jacque Vaughn to full-time head coach was not made by the Nets’ star. – 5:43 PM
“That decision was not up to Kevin (Durant).”
Sean Marks said he wants KD to focus on basketball and said the decision to promote Jacque Vaughn to full-time head coach was not made by the Nets’ star. – 5:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“That decision was not up to Kevin (Durant).”
Sean Marks said he wants KD to focus on basketball and said the decision to hire Jacque Vaughn was not made by the Nets’ star. – 5:42 PM
“That decision was not up to Kevin (Durant).”
Sean Marks said he wants KD to focus on basketball and said the decision to hire Jacque Vaughn was not made by the Nets’ star. – 5:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks called Jacque Vaughn “the catalyst” sparking the Nets’ improved play in recent games. – 5:38 PM
Sean Marks called Jacque Vaughn “the catalyst” sparking the Nets’ improved play in recent games. – 5:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said the Nets were going to have to find someone “better than JV” for Jacque Vaughn to not get the full-time coaching gig. – 5:37 PM
Sean Marks said the Nets were going to have to find someone “better than JV” for Jacque Vaughn to not get the full-time coaching gig. – 5:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets tapped Jacque Vaughn as Steve Nash’s official replacement today. Joe Harris called Vaughn “a great coach” and said he’s “fine-tuned what his approach is” since coaching the Nets in the Bubble.
Early story on Coach JV for @NYDNSports nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:17 PM
The Nets tapped Jacque Vaughn as Steve Nash’s official replacement today. Joe Harris called Vaughn “a great coach” and said he’s “fine-tuned what his approach is” since coaching the Nets in the Bubble.
Early story on Coach JV for @NYDNSports nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:17 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
You can now listen to AND watch Frank and Scal every morning on the @NBA app!
Could Kevin Durant be traded to the Heat? Here’s how a phone call would go down with Pat Riley and Sean Marks 😂😂
@Frank Isola | @Brian Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/exquQ3g0Ip – 3:42 PM
You can now listen to AND watch Frank and Scal every morning on the @NBA app!
Could Kevin Durant be traded to the Heat? Here’s how a phone call would go down with Pat Riley and Sean Marks 😂😂
@Frank Isola | @Brian Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/exquQ3g0Ip – 3:42 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Did you know that Allen Iverson has the fifth-best average rating in NBA 2K history?
Only LeBron, Kobe, Tim Duncan and KD ahead of him.
(I’m going to say that’s overrating him some). – 3:39 PM
Did you know that Allen Iverson has the fifth-best average rating in NBA 2K history?
Only LeBron, Kobe, Tim Duncan and KD ahead of him.
(I’m going to say that’s overrating him some). – 3:39 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets pivoted from Ime Udoka to Jacque Vaughn as their next head coach amid backlash and reported doubts of their ability to contend.
Why the hiring is a likely indicator of big changes on the horizon in Brooklyn. clutchpoints.com/jacque-vaughn-… – 3:32 PM
The Nets pivoted from Ime Udoka to Jacque Vaughn as their next head coach amid backlash and reported doubts of their ability to contend.
Why the hiring is a likely indicator of big changes on the horizon in Brooklyn. clutchpoints.com/jacque-vaughn-… – 3:32 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Did the Nets make the right call with Jacque Vaughn? Can Vaughn help Brooklyn turn its season around. @TheCrossover staff weighs in on the Nets new head coach si.com/nba/2022/11/09… – 3:25 PM
Did the Nets make the right call with Jacque Vaughn? Can Vaughn help Brooklyn turn its season around. @TheCrossover staff weighs in on the Nets new head coach si.com/nba/2022/11/09… – 3:25 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets name Jacque Vaughn as head coach newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 2:55 PM
Nets name Jacque Vaughn as head coach newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 2:55 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Jacque Vaughn is the new head coach of the Nets!
🏀@Shams Charania explains how it could have been different if none of the Kyrie drama occurred #NetsWorld
@Rick Kamla | @Amin Elhassan pic.twitter.com/ePVXFLnEDI – 2:30 PM
Jacque Vaughn is the new head coach of the Nets!
🏀@Shams Charania explains how it could have been different if none of the Kyrie drama occurred #NetsWorld
@Rick Kamla | @Amin Elhassan pic.twitter.com/ePVXFLnEDI – 2:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn becomes the NBA’s 16th active Black head coach. – 2:15 PM
Jacque Vaughn becomes the NBA’s 16th active Black head coach. – 2:15 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Brooklyn Nets Name Jacque Vaughn Head Coach sportando.basketball/en/brooklyn-ne… – 1:56 PM
Brooklyn Nets Name Jacque Vaughn Head Coach sportando.basketball/en/brooklyn-ne… – 1:56 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Nets officially named Jacque Vaughn head coach on Wednesday.
Vaughn’s promotion from interim head coach comes with a deal through the 2023-24 season, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski. es.pn/3G2dZ4b – 1:31 PM
The Nets officially named Jacque Vaughn head coach on Wednesday.
Vaughn’s promotion from interim head coach comes with a deal through the 2023-24 season, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski. es.pn/3G2dZ4b – 1:31 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
With the permanent hiring of Jacque Vaughn, the NBA now has 17 head coaches of color (16 black), the highest number in league history. Previous highs occurred in 2012-13 and the end of last season – 1:18 PM
With the permanent hiring of Jacque Vaughn, the NBA now has 17 head coaches of color (16 black), the highest number in league history. Previous highs occurred in 2012-13 and the end of last season – 1:18 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Brooklyn Nets hire Jacque Vaughn, move on from potential hire of Ime Udoka after a series of factors that were the result of the due diligence process. More details at @TheAthletic:
theathletic.com/3779973/2022/1… – 1:14 PM
The Brooklyn Nets hire Jacque Vaughn, move on from potential hire of Ime Udoka after a series of factors that were the result of the due diligence process. More details at @TheAthletic:
theathletic.com/3779973/2022/1… – 1:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
A thought: With Jacque Vaughn getting the full-time gig, it opens up a spot on the Nets’ coaching staff. Does someone come in/get bumped up to address one of the team’s current on-court issues? – 12:53 PM
A thought: With Jacque Vaughn getting the full-time gig, it opens up a spot on the Nets’ coaching staff. Does someone come in/get bumped up to address one of the team’s current on-court issues? – 12:53 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets name Jacque Vaughn new head coach, do not go with Udoka nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/09/net… – 12:53 PM
Nets name Jacque Vaughn new head coach, do not go with Udoka nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/09/net… – 12:53 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets make Jacque Vaughn coach, decide against Udoka pursuit (from @AP) apnews.com/article/e72b51… – 12:46 PM
Nets make Jacque Vaughn coach, decide against Udoka pursuit (from @AP) apnews.com/article/e72b51… – 12:46 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Brooklyn Nets remove interim tag off Jacque Vaughn #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 12:40 PM
Brooklyn Nets remove interim tag off Jacque Vaughn #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 12:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets this season:
— KD averaging 31 on 52%
— Simmons averaging 6/6/7 on 43%
— Kyrie suspended
— 4-7 record (2-7 vs .500 teams)
— Rockets own their first round picks in next 5 drafts
Jacque Vaughn has a coaching record of 67-163. pic.twitter.com/OpFRVq9XOT – 12:34 PM
Nets this season:
— KD averaging 31 on 52%
— Simmons averaging 6/6/7 on 43%
— Kyrie suspended
— 4-7 record (2-7 vs .500 teams)
— Rockets own their first round picks in next 5 drafts
Jacque Vaughn has a coaching record of 67-163. pic.twitter.com/OpFRVq9XOT – 12:34 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets GM Sean Marks says Jacque Vaughn is the ‘clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward.’ Nets named Vaughn permanent head coach today: pic.twitter.com/pbSPIt2qoa – 12:25 PM
Nets GM Sean Marks says Jacque Vaughn is the ‘clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward.’ Nets named Vaughn permanent head coach today: pic.twitter.com/pbSPIt2qoa – 12:25 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
No Ime Udoka in Brooklyn. Job goes to Jacque Vaughn, who so far has proven both times he’s had it that he could be the right man for it. – 12:25 PM
No Ime Udoka in Brooklyn. Job goes to Jacque Vaughn, who so far has proven both times he’s had it that he could be the right man for it. – 12:25 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets name Jacque Vaughn head coach after they back off from Ime Udoka nj.com/nets/2022/11/n… – 12:22 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Nets name Jacque Vaughn head coach after they back off from Ime Udoka nj.com/nets/2022/11/n… – 12:22 PM
Steve Luhm @sluhm
Nice few days for former Jazz point guards.
Jacque Vaughn named head coach of the Nets and UC Davis coach Jim Les beats Cal, 75-65.
I mention this mostly because they were two of the best guys I covered, back in the day, and it’s great to see them have success. – 12:21 PM
Nice few days for former Jazz point guards.
Jacque Vaughn named head coach of the Nets and UC Davis coach Jim Les beats Cal, 75-65.
I mention this mostly because they were two of the best guys I covered, back in the day, and it’s great to see them have success. – 12:21 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
#Nets name Jacque Vaughn head coach, dropping interim & other candidates. Always thought he deserved a chance. GM Sean Marks statement: “Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness & knowledge of our team & organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group …” – 12:18 PM
#Nets name Jacque Vaughn head coach, dropping interim & other candidates. Always thought he deserved a chance. GM Sean Marks statement: “Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness & knowledge of our team & organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group …” – 12:18 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Said Sean Marks of Jacque Vaughn hiring: “Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward.” pic.twitter.com/5jBCNEZ14e – 12:17 PM
Said Sean Marks of Jacque Vaughn hiring: “Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward.” pic.twitter.com/5jBCNEZ14e – 12:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Great day for Jacque Vaughn, who had been passed over for the Nets job the first time for Steve Nash. The Nets have clearly responded to JV. Now he gets an opportunity to win big. – 12:17 PM
Great day for Jacque Vaughn, who had been passed over for the Nets job the first time for Steve Nash. The Nets have clearly responded to JV. Now he gets an opportunity to win big. – 12:17 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. A look at Mexico City as future NBA expansion site (complete with some terrible off hand math by pod host) & why Jacque Vaughn has earned the chance to coach Nets (w/@Marc J. Spears) spoti.fi/3Ei2qEq – 12:16 PM
New podcast. A look at Mexico City as future NBA expansion site (complete with some terrible off hand math by pod host) & why Jacque Vaughn has earned the chance to coach Nets (w/@Marc J. Spears) spoti.fi/3Ei2qEq – 12:16 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
A bubble and bamboo: How Jacque Vaughn hopes to coach Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, @The Athletic theathletic.com/1956872/2020/0… – 12:15 PM
A bubble and bamboo: How Jacque Vaughn hopes to coach Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, @The Athletic theathletic.com/1956872/2020/0… – 12:15 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Guess the Udoka thing wasn’t a done deal. Nets just announced that Jacque Vaughn, who is 2-2, is there next coach. Nets’ reported plan to hire Ime Udoka as coach felt like a punch in the gut to women newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 12:11 PM
Guess the Udoka thing wasn’t a done deal. Nets just announced that Jacque Vaughn, who is 2-2, is there next coach. Nets’ reported plan to hire Ime Udoka as coach felt like a punch in the gut to women newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 12:11 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The Nets do not hire Ime Udoka, taking the interim tag off of Jacque Vaughn: pic.twitter.com/3epo5UYYwr – 12:11 PM
The Nets do not hire Ime Udoka, taking the interim tag off of Jacque Vaughn: pic.twitter.com/3epo5UYYwr – 12:11 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The Nets have backed off their pursuit of Ime Udoka… They just announced Jacque Vaughn is officially their new head coach – 12:11 PM
The Nets have backed off their pursuit of Ime Udoka… They just announced Jacque Vaughn is officially their new head coach – 12:11 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach.
The Ime Udoka deal isn’t happening. – 12:11 PM
The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach.
The Ime Udoka deal isn’t happening. – 12:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Nets could, and should, have just rolled with Jacque Vaughn after the bubble. – 12:11 PM
The Nets could, and should, have just rolled with Jacque Vaughn after the bubble. – 12:11 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. He had been their interim after Steve Nash was fired last week. pic.twitter.com/ytzGSO6BRi – 12:10 PM
The Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. He had been their interim after Steve Nash was fired last week. pic.twitter.com/ytzGSO6BRi – 12:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as their new head coach. Not interim, but head coach.
They backed away from Ime Udoka, who was considered the early frontrunner. – 12:10 PM
The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as their new head coach. Not interim, but head coach.
They backed away from Ime Udoka, who was considered the early frontrunner. – 12:10 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
The Nets have named Jacque Vaughn head coach. Thus ends the Ime Udoka saga. pic.twitter.com/mDkZCkyzCw – 12:10 PM
The Nets have named Jacque Vaughn head coach. Thus ends the Ime Udoka saga. pic.twitter.com/mDkZCkyzCw – 12:10 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Nets name Jacque Vaughn their head coach, per team announcement: pic.twitter.com/SrigH8uIKj – 12:09 PM
Nets name Jacque Vaughn their head coach, per team announcement: pic.twitter.com/SrigH8uIKj – 12:09 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets just announced that Jacque Vaughn is going to be their head coach. – 12:09 PM
Nets just announced that Jacque Vaughn is going to be their head coach. – 12:09 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets say they’ve named Jacque Vaughn their new head coach. No more interim tag. – 12:09 PM
Nets say they’ve named Jacque Vaughn their new head coach. No more interim tag. – 12:09 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
The Nets have officially made Jacque Vaughn their head coach. – 12:09 PM
The Nets have officially made Jacque Vaughn their head coach. – 12:09 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Nets announce they are officially naming Jacque Vaughn as head coach and removing the interim tag – 12:09 PM
The Nets announce they are officially naming Jacque Vaughn as head coach and removing the interim tag – 12:09 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Brooklyn Nets say they have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. – 12:08 PM
The Brooklyn Nets say they have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. – 12:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
The Nets say they have named Jacque Vaughn as their new head coach. – 12:08 PM
The Nets say they have named Jacque Vaughn as their new head coach. – 12:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn their head coach, per the team. – 12:08 PM
The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn their head coach, per the team. – 12:08 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach, team says. – 12:08 PM
The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach, team says. – 12:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Breaking: The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. – 12:08 PM
Breaking: The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. – 12:08 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as their head coach. – 12:07 PM
The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as their head coach. – 12:07 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Errick McCollum thinks the Pelicans shouldn’t trade for Kevin Durant 🚫✋️ pic.twitter.com/GP4vhKmKTR – 6:25 AM
Errick McCollum thinks the Pelicans shouldn’t trade for Kevin Durant 🚫✋️ pic.twitter.com/GP4vhKmKTR – 6:25 AM
More on this storyline
Jacque Vaughn is now 4-2 as the Brooklyn Nets’ coach after replacing the fired Steve Nash. “He brings a great mindset every day,” Seth Curry said after the Nets splattered the Knicks 112-85 at Barclays Center on Wednesday night. “He brings a dog mentality and that’s the mentality we players have taken on. Everyone is locked in mentally. It started with him.” -via TalkBasket / November 10, 2022
There were contract stipulations and other hurdles to clear, but Udoka’s ultimate succession appeared a foregone conclusion, according to multiple people with knowledge of the Nets’ coaching search. Then Vaughn was asked to run Nets practice on Thursday. And then he was tasked with coaching a three-game road trip, collecting wins in Washington and Charlotte before a narrow defeat in Dallas, without a whisper of forward progress on Udoka’s potential hiring. So Vaughn kept coaching, kept serving, as the coach described, in whatever role the organization needed. By Wednesday, Brooklyn announced he would remain as the team’s head coach. -via Yahoo! Sports / November 9, 2022
Vaughn purportedly understands the dynamic of how he can talk and when he can talk, whether that’s calling on a player directly in front of a group or pulling someone to the side. That dexterity was on full display during the bubble. “You could see the way the guys gravitated towards Jacque and his coaching and teaching and charismatic attitude,” one Nets staffer told Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / November 9, 2022
Anthony Puccio: Kevin Durant hasn’t lost to the Knicks since April 7, 2013 when he was with the Thunder. 13 straight wins. 21-3 all-time. pic.twitter.com/Cl4cg6KXJ0 -via Twitter @APOOCH / November 10, 2022
“We were struggling, we’ve been through a lot,” Durant said, explaining why things have been clicking over the last week. “Guys got pride, individual pride, and we just wanted to come out and play better. That’s what we’ve been doing. We don’t want this to be a honeymoon stage for us, we want to continue to keep pushing through, keep finding ways to get better, finding ways to turn those weaknesses into strengths and keep pushing from here.” -via ESPN / November 10, 2022
A source close to the situation told The Post that Nash was “technically the coach,” but that no matter what game plan he gave the Nets, “they did whatever they wanted.” Irving was not the only culprit. There were rampant busted coverages, including Ben Simmons letting a screener slip to the basket thinking Royce O’Neale would take him, though he didn’t. There was Kevin Durant fussing at Joe Harris after a made basket because he felt a pass should’ve come his way. Example after example of disarray. “They were the most dysfunctional team I’ve seen [in years],” another scout told The Post. -via New York Post / November 9, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.