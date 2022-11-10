Kristaps Porzingis will miss first game of season

November 10, 2022- by

By |

Mark Followill: For Mavs at Wizards tonight, Kristaps Porzingis will miss his first game of the year for Washington with a left groin strain. Bradley Beal is out for a 3rd straight game in health and safety protocols. Christian Wood is out for the Mavs with a left knee sprain. 6p, BSSW
Source: Twitter @MFollowill

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dwain Price @DwainPrice
No Beal or KP for the Wizards. Trap game. – 7:12 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis (left groin strain) went through his full pre-game warmup routine and looked good even though he will not play tonight vs. Mavs.
Wes Unseld Jr. described the injury sustained at Hornets on Monday as day-to-day. – 6:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards starters with no Beal or Porzingis:
Morris, Kispert, Avdija, Kuzma Gill – 6:14 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs at Wizards tonight, Kristaps Porzingis will miss his first game of the year for Washington with a left groin strain. Bradley Beal is out for a 3rd straight game in health and safety protocols. Christian Wood is out for the Mavs with a left knee sprain. 6p, BSSW – 6:01 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: KP is out tonight. – 5:47 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Kristaps Porzingis and Taj Gibson both out tonight, and with this opponent, Wes Unseld Jr. said this game is shaping up to be a small-ball game. So there isn’t a guarantee that Vernon Carey Jr. will play significant minutes tonight. – 5:40 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
One minute preview of Wizards-Mavs (7 pm on @NBCSWashington). No Beal and no Porzingis. Luka Doncic is playing, though.
🏀attack paint
🏀limit Dinwiddie
🏀keep Luka off the line pic.twitter.com/anP8lcP8WQ5:38 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Wizards will be without 40% of their offense tonight against the Mavericks with Beal and Porzingis OUT. The question is, who will fill in for the scoring? That’s what I’ll be watching for. #DCAboveAll5:37 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wes Unseld Jr. declined to reveal his starting lineup with Kristaps Porzingis out but mentioned small ball lineups will see the court.
Could Rui Hachimura start at center 🤔 – 5:34 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
In addition to Beal, no Porzingis for WAS tonight (groin) vs Mavs 6:10 tip @971TheFreak5:30 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Kristaps Porzingis (groin) and Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) will not play tonight against the @Dallas Mavericks. Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said KP came in this morning and worked out and just wasn’t moving well. – 5:25 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis is OUT tonight vs. Dallas with a groin strain. He was injured in Charlotte – 5:23 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. says Kristaps Porzingis will not play tonight vs. Mavs because of a left groin strain.
Womp womp. – 5:23 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis is OUT against the Mavs tonight due to a groin injury. – 5:23 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
My guess for Kristaps Porzingis’s left groin strain that now has him questionable is he will be a game-time decision. His typical pre-game warmups finish by ~6:15 pm.
In his first game vs. Mavs after the trade last season, he had an important 24p-7r-9a-2s without Beal or Kuzma. – 2:55 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis (left groin strain) is questionable for tonight’s Wizards vs. Mavs game. A late add to the injury report. – 1:57 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Great NBA schedule this evening:
Kristaps against Luka and his old team.
Rematch of Round 2 comeback in ’21 Hawks-76ers.
Rematch of Round 1 sweep in ’18 Pelicans-Blazers.
Rematch of Round 1 sweet jerseys in ’01 Heat-Hornets. – 8:24 AM

More on this storyline

Josh Robbins: Kristaps Porziņģis (groin strain) will not play tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. said. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / November 10, 2022

