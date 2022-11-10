Lakers covet Bradley Beal

A star player whom the Lakers are known to covet is Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal, sources say. Going after the 10-year veteran would only be an option if Beal were to request a trade, a tactic he has been reluctant to exercise.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
One minute preview of Wizards-Mavs (7 pm on @NBCSWashington). No Beal and no Porzingis. Luka Doncic is playing, though.
🏀attack paint
🏀limit Dinwiddie
🏀keep Luka off the line pic.twitter.com/anP8lcP8WQ – 5:38 PM
One minute preview of Wizards-Mavs (7 pm on @NBCSWashington). No Beal and no Porzingis. Luka Doncic is playing, though.
🏀attack paint
🏀limit Dinwiddie
🏀keep Luka off the line pic.twitter.com/anP8lcP8WQ – 5:38 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Wizards will be without 40% of their offense tonight against the Mavericks with Beal and Porzingis OUT. The question is, who will fill in for the scoring? That’s what I’ll be watching for. #DCAboveAll – 5:37 PM
The Wizards will be without 40% of their offense tonight against the Mavericks with Beal and Porzingis OUT. The question is, who will fill in for the scoring? That’s what I’ll be watching for. #DCAboveAll – 5:37 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
In addition to Beal, no Porzingis for WAS tonight (groin) vs Mavs 6:10 tip @971TheFreak – 5:30 PM
In addition to Beal, no Porzingis for WAS tonight (groin) vs Mavs 6:10 tip @971TheFreak – 5:30 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Kristaps Porzingis (groin) and Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) will not play tonight against the @Dallas Mavericks. Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said KP came in this morning and worked out and just wasn’t moving well. – 5:25 PM
Kristaps Porzingis (groin) and Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) will not play tonight against the @Dallas Mavericks. Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said KP came in this morning and worked out and just wasn’t moving well. – 5:25 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think this an unpopular opinion but here goes: I think Myles Turner and Buddy Hield make way more sense for the Lakers than Bradley Beal.
One star does not fix this. The Lakers need shooting and defense. But the Lakers care more about famous people than having a coherent team. – 4:39 PM
I think this an unpopular opinion but here goes: I think Myles Turner and Buddy Hield make way more sense for the Lakers than Bradley Beal.
One star does not fix this. The Lakers need shooting and defense. But the Lakers care more about famous people than having a coherent team. – 4:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bradley Beal this season:
21.6 PPG
5.7 APG
52.1 FG% (career high)
Fewest PPG since 2016. pic.twitter.com/DFkXnQLWi8 – 4:22 PM
Bradley Beal this season:
21.6 PPG
5.7 APG
52.1 FG% (career high)
Fewest PPG since 2016. pic.twitter.com/DFkXnQLWi8 – 4:22 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
My guess for Kristaps Porzingis’s left groin strain that now has him questionable is he will be a game-time decision. His typical pre-game warmups finish by ~6:15 pm.
In his first game vs. Mavs after the trade last season, he had an important 24p-7r-9a-2s without Beal or Kuzma. – 2:55 PM
My guess for Kristaps Porzingis’s left groin strain that now has him questionable is he will be a game-time decision. His typical pre-game warmups finish by ~6:15 pm.
In his first game vs. Mavs after the trade last season, he had an important 24p-7r-9a-2s without Beal or Kuzma. – 2:55 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs lose to NO when Zion and Ingram don’t play. Lose to ORL when Banchero didn’t play. Will they learn the lesson tonight in DC with Bradley Beal not playing as they try to erase the bad night in Orlando. @PeasRadio pre at 5:30. Tip with Brad and me at 6:10 @971TheFreak – 10:46 AM
Mavs lose to NO when Zion and Ingram don’t play. Lose to ORL when Banchero didn’t play. Will they learn the lesson tonight in DC with Bradley Beal not playing as they try to erase the bad night in Orlando. @PeasRadio pre at 5:30. Tip with Brad and me at 6:10 @971TheFreak – 10:46 AM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Bradley Beal will be (OUT) when the Washington Wizards take on the Dallas Mavericks tomorrow. – 1:06 PM
Bradley Beal will be (OUT) when the Washington Wizards take on the Dallas Mavericks tomorrow. – 1:06 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal remains in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and did not practice with the Wizards today, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Though Beal is feeling a bit better, he is not expected to be available for tomorrow’s game against the Mavericks. – 12:59 PM
Bradley Beal remains in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and did not practice with the Wizards today, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Though Beal is feeling a bit better, he is not expected to be available for tomorrow’s game against the Mavericks. – 12:59 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Notebook:
🏀 Bradley Beal talks to @HeavyOnSports about @Jayson Tatum “developing into his own man, his own player”
🏀 NBA promoting Wembanyama: Thanks, but no tanks
🏀 Strong words as opposing execs discuss Lakers’ demise: “These guys had no f***ing clue”
bit.ly/3tfdzzz – 11:43 AM
Notebook:
🏀 Bradley Beal talks to @HeavyOnSports about @Jayson Tatum “developing into his own man, his own player”
🏀 NBA promoting Wembanyama: Thanks, but no tanks
🏀 Strong words as opposing execs discuss Lakers’ demise: “These guys had no f***ing clue”
bit.ly/3tfdzzz – 11:43 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
What’s Jayson Tatum been doing for the @Boston Celtics? @Steve Bulpett spoke with his old friend Bradley Beal on the subject: “His mental approach and his aggression in the game is way different this year.”
More at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 5:47 PM
What’s Jayson Tatum been doing for the @Boston Celtics? @Steve Bulpett spoke with his old friend Bradley Beal on the subject: “His mental approach and his aggression in the game is way different this year.”
More at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 5:47 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
With Bradley Beal unavailable, Jordan Goodwin has given the Wizards great minutes off the bench tonight. He came in with 17 career points in six games and already has 13 with four assists. – 8:45 PM
With Bradley Beal unavailable, Jordan Goodwin has given the Wizards great minutes off the bench tonight. He came in with 17 career points in six games and already has 13 with four assists. – 8:45 PM
More on this storyline
Chase Hughes: Bradley Beal is OUT tomorrow vs. Dallas, per Unseld. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / November 9, 2022
Ava Wallace: Bradley Beal (health and safety) is out tonight again in Charlotte because he tested positive Saturday when the team was in Memphis after exhibiting some symptoms. Beal went home to Washington yesterday. -via Twitter @avarwallace / November 7, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.