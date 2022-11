Lakers not considering Anthony Davis trade

“Signing this extension last summer, it was just so confusing to me because I think he did it because he was committed to the organization. ‘You’ve got two picks, I’m going to show my commitment to you so you can go make some moves,’ because you knew what this team was a year ago and they haven’t added any tangible pieces . And for him to sign that extension, to show his commitment, the biggest confusion of all of the extensions was Rob Pelinka, because you were like ‘what has Rob Pelinka done?’ Because LeBron James? LeBron James came to LA because LeBron James wanted to come to LA. Anthony Davis was coming to LA because, well, he wanted to play with LeBron James and win a championship. So when you look at all of the moves made by Rob Pelinka, does he deserve an extension? So for LeBron James to commit to an organization and say ‘hey, do you know what? I want to be here, I want to make sure you feel comfortable to trade future assets, I don’t need a contender, I just need a good team.’ So for him to sit on the wall and be a good professional and say ‘well look, we’ve got a lot of guys who haven’t played’ this is arguably the greatest player we’ve ever seen, one, two, three, wherever you rank him, he’s about to pass Kareem as the all-time leading scorer, this is the roster you put next to him. The formula has been shown for two decades how to win with LeBron and they have thrown that all away.” -via Clutch Points / November 9, 2022