Lakers not considering Anthony Davis trade

And while it’s been a talking point on social media, the Lakers are not considering trading Anthony Davis, according to sources. For any dialogue of that nature to occur, his agent, Rich Paul, would have received calls from interested teams inquiring if Davis would agree to an extension if they traded for him. Those conversations have not taken place, sources say.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
Here’s the 2023 LAL cap space situation for this July:
I project them at $31.9M with LBJ, AD, Christie & 1st (after NOP swap).
Wipe away Christie & 1st w/ no salary coming back that goes up to $35.5M.
That’s only enough for a 25% max ($33.5M).
30% max = $40.2M
35% = $46.9M – 5:01 PM
Trade value rankings: Lakers in the Top 100
25. Anthony Davis
35. LeBron James
And that’s it.
The difference in physicality from playing the 5 and 4 is literally night and day. Centers feed their family off the glass.. every possession there’s a collision at the 5. Then you want AD to be your first/ second option. They gotta slide him to the 4 to get the most out of him! – 12:51 PM
The difference in physicality from playing the 5 and 4 is literally night and day. Centers feed their family off the glass.. every possession there’s a collision at the 5. Then you want AD to be your first/ second option. They gotta slide him to the 4 to get the most out of him! – 12:51 PM
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers lose to the Clippers, and LeBron exits the game after (re?)injuring his groin. Plus, another quiet 4th quarter from Anthony Davis. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNetwork
The 17 free throws that Lakers attempted tonight was a season-low for games played by the LeBron James/Anthony Davis/Russell Westbrook trio.
The Clippers continue to excel and improve at defending without fouling, though Tyronn Lue says his team needs to be better in the bonus. pic.twitter.com/wCuKTbfCKT – 2:54 AM
Anthony Davis on adjusting without LeBron James pic.twitter.com/zOvHat3co7 – 1:11 AM
Final: Clippers 114, Lakers 101
The Lakers lose their fourth straight game to drop to 2-9. LeBron exited the game at the 5:41 mark with left leg soreness. He had 30 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Anthony Davis had 21 points and 9 rebounds.
Up next: vs. Sacramento on Friday. – 12:26 AM
Anthony Davis has five fouls. Clippers in bonus last 4:14 of regulation. – 12:12 AM
Anthony Davis holding his back after Ivica Zubac blocked his sweep. – 11:28 PM
Halftime: Clippers 54, Lakers 52
That was an impressive rally from the Lakers, outscoring the Clippers 31-16 in the frame. They had several chances to take the lead but couldn’t get over the hump. LeBron James has 16 pts. Anthony Davis has 11. Clips didn’t make a 3 in the 2nd. – 11:11 PM
LAL held the Clippers to 16 points in the 2nd Q, while scoring 31, to trim all but 2 points off a 17-point deficit.
It’s 54-52 LAC at the half.
LeBron’s 16 points and AD’s 11 lead the Lakers. – 11:10 PM
The Lakers came back from down 17 points to tie it late in the 2nd Q at 48-48. Good energy from Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis closing the gap. – 11:00 PM
It’s “only” an 11-7 run for the Lakers. But all of the 2nd quarter points for the Clippers are from the free throw line. They’ve gone 4:48 without a field goal.
Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr., Anthony Davis return after Lue’s timeout. LAC up 46-34 with 7:18 left in first half. – 10:52 PM
Lakers stars can never seen to line things up. LeBron, after a cold patch, starts this one 3 for 3. Russ, in the midst of a heater as sixth man, starts 0 for 3 including two right at the rim. AD also hasn’t scored yet.
Clippers lead 23-13 with 4:04 left in the first half. – 10:25 PM
The NBA All-Stars right now if determined by Game Score.
WEST
Doncic, Curry, SGA, Jokic, Dame, Morant, AD, Booker, Fox, Towns, Markkanen (!!!), LeBron
EAST
Giannis, Tatum, Durant, Mitchell, Embiid, Siakam, Harden, Haliburton, Trae, Dejounte, Butler, Kyrie pic.twitter.com/Bve41q3gmm – 10:04 PM
Lakers-Clippers starters:
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson
LAL
Troy Brown Jr.
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Austin Reaves
Patrick Beverley – 9:47 PM
Game 12 for the Clippers, and starters include, as Ty Lue said earlier, Luke Kennard:
LAC
PG
Morris Sr.
Zubac
Kennard
Reggie
LAL
Troy Brown Jr.
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Austin Reaves
Patrick Beverley – 9:40 PM
Beverley, Reaves, Brown Jr., LeBron and AD will start for LAL tonight. – 9:31 PM
Anthony Davis and LeBron James will both play tonight, per the Lakers. – 9:26 PM
As if there was any doubt, Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at the Clippers. – 9:26 PM
You better believe Myles Turner’s about to throw himself into Jokić ad nauseum. – 9:04 PM
Top 5:
Lauri Markkanen
Anthony Davis
Rudy Gobert
Isaiah Hartenstein
Julius Randle
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/iXKNDcntTu – 5:39 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers on YouTube. We discuss the potential ramifications of trading Anthony Davis, Russ’ increased(?) value and whether LeBron is still a no-brainer to build around. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
