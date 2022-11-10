Lakers unlikely to trade first-round picks for Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, don't believe they'd make LA contenders

With the team’s trajectory trending south, sources indicate the front office is unlikely to attach those picks to a potential trade out of concern that such a transaction would not significantly change the course of the season. It is not universally believed internally that a trade for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and sharpshooter Buddy Hield would move the needle to title contention, sources say.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think this an unpopular opinion but here goes: I think Myles Turner and Buddy Hield make way more sense for the Lakers than Bradley Beal.
I think this an unpopular opinion but here goes: I think Myles Turner and Buddy Hield make way more sense for the Lakers than Bradley Beal.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Denver-Indiana was quite a ride, right to the batshit final 30 seconds. Pretty impressed with Myles Turner’s ability to check Joker 1-on-1; less impressed with the decision to give Goga some run when it seemed like Pacers were about to run away with it. – 11:28 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
How many more games like this does it take for a Laker to name-drop Myles Turner and Buddy Hield at a press conference? Like if they’re 2-15 does LeBron do it? – 10:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner missed a game-tying 3 contested by Jokic.. Pacers were 2 for 12 from 3 in the 4th.
Nuggets climbed back from 18 down to prevail, 122-119. Jokic scored 11 in the 4Q after being in foul trouble.
Mathurin had 30, Haliburton with 21-11a.
Up next: Sat. v TOR. – 9:28 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
You better believe Myles Turner’s about to throw himself into Jokić ad nauseum. – 9:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Why is Nikola Jokic with four fouls guarding Myles Turner to open the 2nd half? – 8:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner draws Jokic’s fifth foul one minutes into the third quarter.
So he’ll be on the bench for most of the second half.
Pacers up 13. – 8:26 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Tonight, I will be watching to see if Jamal Murray’s defense is catching up to his offense. Defending Tyrese Haliburton is no easy task and chasing Buddy Hield around screens isn’t either. – 7:03 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson with a nice defensive play seconds in, blocking Buddy Hield at the rim in transition. 👀 – 7:47 PM
With those parameters, it’s hard to imagine the Lakers doing the long-considered deal with Indiana in which Russell Westbrook (and his expiring $47 million deal) would head to the Pacers along with the Lakers’ precious picks in exchange for big man Myles Turner and sharpshooter Buddy Hield. Especially considering Westbrook is playing much better of late. There is hope on the horizon after this season, as they’re on track to have maximum salary-cap space when Westbrook’s deal comes off the books. In the interim, though, there will surely be tempting deals that cross the desk of Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka. “If I’m the Lakers, I would be very cautious to (make a move) early because you’ve got a $40-plus million contract (in Russell Westbrook) plus two firsts, and everyone’s going to want to play there,” front-office executive No. 4 said. “So you want to wait for the best player available who’s going to help you not just now but in the future.” -via The Athletic / November 10, 2022
Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL: @Buddy Hield has signed a multi-year shoe deal extension with Nike. 📄✍️ Which means the Bahamas Kobe PEs are here to stay. 🇧🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/GlVNGHXk04 -via Twitter @NickDePaula / November 9, 2022
Scott Agness: (Buddy) has another year under contract, so you don’t have to be in an immediate hurry to trade him. However, what you have is a logjam in the backcourt with Haliburton, Mathurin, Chris Duarte, and Andrew Nembhard. Hield turns 30 next month. It’s, like Myles, more likely than not, he finishes the season elsewhere. The Lakers are the most obvious destination. If I’m the Pacers, I’m holding firm and not giving in, considering the Lakers’ tampering they were fined for with Paul George. People forget that. Maybe it’s petty, but as a small market team, why would you want to help a big market team like the Lakers, who get what they want more often than not? -via HoopsHype / November 3, 2022
Last month, Pacers center Myles Turner went on Adrian Wojnarowski’s podcast and made the case for why the Lakers should trade for him. I asked the duo whether that became a thing in their locker room at all. They shut down the idea right away. Tyrese Haliburton: Nah, nah. Not at all. That is something we talked about as a group. Myles addressed it with us. We just move on. It is what it is, and the media’s going to make things bigger than they are. But at the end of the day, who cares? He’s been in trade rumors his whole career. We get that. … I already have been traded. But you understand, you just move on. It’s all a part of this game. Everybody in the locker room, we get along really well. We love playing with each other, cheer for each other, and things like that. So it is what it is. Guys just move on. And whatever happens, decision-makers are decision-makers. We just hoop. -via The Ringer / November 9, 2022
Mark Montieth: Looks like @Myles Turner is playing as well as ever and has a great comfort zone as a center with this team and Russell Westbrook has found a niche off the bench with the Lakers. So all that summer trade talk was a waste. “My heart’s in Indy,” he said in his walk-off interview -via Twitter @MarkMontieth / November 8, 2022
