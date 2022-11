LeBron James: Kyrie apologized and should be allowed to play... what's being asked of him is excessive

James limped off the court with 5 minutes, 41 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and was grabbing his groin area. The team said he was dealing with left leg soreness. “I didn’t do anything extraneous on the play,” James said of the sequence when he appeared to tweak something while posting up the Clippers’ Paul George. “Just when I landed, I felt a little spasm or strain in my groin. So immediately I had to come out after that on the next play down when I went to the free throw line.” -via ESPN / November 10, 2022