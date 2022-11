LeBron James upset about officiating: 'I need to learn to flop or something'

For a brief period, the teams thought they’d agreed on terms. The Nuggets would’ve received Love, the Pacers would’ve gotten prospect players including Gary Harris as well as multiple picks and the Cavs would’ve gotten George. A conference call was set up to finalize the terms, and George and James were potentially minutes away from being teammates, team sources said. But for various reasons, the deal fell apart when it came to getting final ownership approvals, which isn’t unusual on multiteam complex trades. A few days later, George was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo. James never extended his contract, and several weeks later, Irving asked for a trade out of Cleveland. -via ESPN / November 10, 2022