LeBron James upset about officiating: 'I need to learn to flop or something'

Jovan Buha: LeBron James, who’s been frustrated with his lack of foul calls this season, said that this is the third straight game that the refs have told him they missed calls that should’ve led to FTs for him. “I need to learn to flop or something,” James said.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron James will undergo testing Thursday to determine the extent of his groin injury as an already *obviously* rocky Lakers season hit its latest snag es.pn/3WOiPI7 – 3:36 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The 17 free throws that Lakers attempted tonight was a season-low for games played by the LeBron James/Anthony Davis/Russell Westbrook trio.
The 17 free throws that Lakers attempted tonight was a season-low for games played by the LeBron James/Anthony Davis/Russell Westbrook trio.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James said his left groin injury, a “spasm or strain” against the Clippers, wasn’t as bad as the one that kept him out a month in 2018-19. But all the same, the already struggling Lakers are bracing for their leading scorer to possibly miss time: ocregister.com/2022/11/09/lak… – 2:52 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anyone that didn’t laugh at LeBron saying he has to “learn how to flop” has zero sense of humor. Come on, guys lol – 1:19 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James said he needs to learn how to flop. “Seriously,” he added. He’s frustrated he’s not getting enough calls. – 1:12 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis on adjusting without LeBron James pic.twitter.com/zOvHat3co7 – 1:11 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James, who’s been frustrated with his lack of foul calls this season, said that this is the third straight game that the refs have told him they missed calls that should’ve led to FTs for him.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on his frustration with the lack of calls pic.twitter.com/6hdVdSxDmW – 1:08 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron James says he “felt a little spasm” when he landed tonight but “not as bad” as the groin injury he sustained in his first year as a Laker in a Christmas Day win over Golden State.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James says he will get medical imaging on his left groin injury on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/S3yCKf42jH – 1:05 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron said he felt a little spasm or strain in his groin, but added it’s not as bad as the groin injury he suffered previously. pic.twitter.com/wlaAvDG8yM – 1:03 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James said his groin doesn’t feel as bad as his groin injury vs Golden State in 2017 – 1:03 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James says he landed on a play and felt a “spasm or strain” on his groin. He says he feels OK “besides the injury.” After @Mike Trudell asks for a comparison to his injury in 2018, he says it’s not as bad as that. – 1:03 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron says his injury is not as bad as the groin injury he suffered against Golden State on Christmas in 2018. – 1:03 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on how he feels: “I feel good, besides the injury.” He said “when I landed, I felt a little spasm.” – 1:02 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron on his leg: “How do I feel right now? I feel good besides the injury. I’ll get pictures on it tomorrow and then we’ll go from there.” – 1:02 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said LeBron James will undergo further evaluation from the medical staff to determine specifics about the left leg discomfort that forced him out of the 4th Q of Wednesday night’s loss.
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Darvin Ham said LeBron James has leg discomfort and he declined to elaborate much beyond that until the medical staff evaluates him and gives an update. – 12:50 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says the team won’t know the severity of LeBron James’ injury until he is seen by the Lakers doctors tomorrow. – 12:49 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says LeBron James is experiencing leg discomfort and will be evaluated by the team’s medical staff soon. – 12:48 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Darvin Ham on LeBron exiting with leg soreness — on top of everything: “It’s a lot of adversity and he’s been trying his heart out to be there for us.” – 12:48 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said LeBron James has “leg soreness,” but will be evaluated further by doctors for more specifics. – 12:48 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The Lakers called LeBron’s injury “left leg soreness.” Semantically speaking, the groin is connected to the thigh, which is part of the leg. LeBron seemed to be indicating that his groin was bugging him. This is the end of my TED talk. AK – 12:34 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point games in a loss in the last 2 seasons:
21 — LeBron
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Clippers 114, Lakers 101
The Lakers lose their fourth straight game to drop to 2-9. LeBron exited the game at the 5:41 mark with left leg soreness. He had 30 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Anthony Davis had 21 points and 9 rebounds.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James departed game in fourth quarter with left leg soreness. – 12:25 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers lose 114-101, dropping their record to 2-9 on the season. It’s the ninth straight time they’ve lost to the Clippers. LeBron James, who scored 30, left the game midway through the fourth quarter with what the team is calling left leg soreness and did not return. – 12:24 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron has scored 30+ points 46 times in the last 3 seasons.
21 have come in wins
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
As reported on our @espn broadcast: LeBron James has left leg soreness and will not return tonight, the team says. – 12:22 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James left the court with 5:41 remaining in the 4th Q and headed to the back of the building, appearing to be affected by a groin injury. With 3:29 remaining in the game, he has yet to return to the bench area. Lakers trail 104-95. – 12:15 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LeBron misses two fourth quarter free throws.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
How the hell did LeBron keep this pass inbounds? pic.twitter.com/32yWiGsm8d – 11:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Darvin Ham calls timeout after Paul George stopped LeBron James on the break, setting up Zubac for his first bucket.
Ham went straight to Brian Forte, then found Billy Kennedy. It’s gonna be a long second half.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham and LeBron James getting really frustrated that LeBron isn’t getting foul calls after repeatedly driving to the basket. – 11:30 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Clippers 54, Lakers 52
That was an impressive rally from the Lakers, outscoring the Clippers 31-16 in the frame. They had several chances to take the lead but couldn’t get over the hump. LeBron James has 16 pts. Anthony Davis has 11. Clips didn’t make a 3 in the 2nd. – 11:11 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL held the Clippers to 16 points in the 2nd Q, while scoring 31, to trim all but 2 points off a 17-point deficit.
It’s 54-52 LAC at the half.
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Lakers just came back from a 17-point deficit to tie the score at 48-48. After struggling with his shot recently, LeBron James is shooting 6-for-7 from the field, including making both of his 3s. – 11:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL chipped 5 points off LAC’s biggest lead of 17, resulting in a 46-34 deficit into a time out at the 7:18 mark on the 2nd Q.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Look at how good LeBron looks after a night off. I genuinely didn’t think it was possible to be this bad with a player this good. – 10:50 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James, who came into the game shooting 45 pct from the field and 21 pct from 3 – his lowest clips since his rookie season – has started tonight 5-for-5 overall (3-for-3 from 3). Clippers are in control though, up 46-30 a couple minutes into the 2nd Q – 10:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Clippers 38, Lakers 21
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
How many more games like this does it take for a Laker to name-drop Myles Turner and Buddy Hield at a press conference? Like if they’re 2-15 does LeBron do it? – 10:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers went on runs of 10-0 and 7-0 interrupted only by LeBron James’ 2nd 3.
Mann is in for Zubac, Wall in at point guard.
Darvin Ham needs to talk about the LAC zone.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers stars can never seen to line things up. LeBron, after a cold patch, starts this one 3 for 3. Russ, in the midst of a heater as sixth man, starts 0 for 3 including two right at the rim. AD also hasn’t scored yet.
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
LeBron goes with the Nike LeBron 2 “Maccabi” on the road in LA! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/qEnrLutu4g – 10:17 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A welcome sign for LeBron and LAL, as he hits his first 3, having come into this game at 21.0% from distance in the first 9.
LAL lead 10-6 early. – 10:15 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The NBA All-Stars right now if determined by Game Score.
WEST
Doncic, Curry, SGA, Jokic, Dame, Morant, AD, Booker, Fox, Towns, Markkanen (!!!), LeBron
EAST
Giannis, Tatum, Durant, Mitchell, Embiid, Siakam, Harden, Haliburton, Trae, Dejounte, Butler, Kyrie pic.twitter.com/Bve41q3gmm – 10:04 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lakers-Clippers starters:
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson
LAL
Troy Brown Jr.
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Austin Reaves
Patrick Beverley – 9:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Game 12 for the Clippers, and starters include, as Ty Lue said earlier, Luke Kennard:
LAC
PG
Morris Sr.
Zubac
Kennard
Reggie
LAL
Troy Brown Jr.
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Austin Reaves
Patrick Beverley – 9:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Beverley, Reaves, Brown Jr., LeBron and AD will start for LAL tonight. – 9:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Anthony Davis and LeBron James will both play tonight, per the Lakers. – 9:26 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
As if there was any doubt, Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left foot soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at the Clippers. – 9:26 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on LeBron eventually breaking Kareem’s record and why he thinks the Lakers will turn things around pic.twitter.com/RDfayTiOyi – 8:23 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said he hopes he can be in attendance when LeBron James breaks Kareem’s record. He says that’s how much LeBron means to him. – 8:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Livers and Bogey are a combined 0-4 from the free-throw line. Might be time for the rare first-quarter LeBron gif. at this rate.
Pistons might be up if they just made three layups and got those four FTs to go.
One of those nights so far. – 8:10 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismangement is live @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
• 13-game NBA slate
• Giannis OUT/Jrue OUT/LeBron IN
• America’s Team: The Jazz (??)
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Mins
• All major lineup news and storylines
• Picks + Q&A
Here until the closing bell!
📺 https://t.co/xYPTkV3ocS pic.twitter.com/Dx2lQwKqth – 6:32 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
What’s your favorite cereal? 🥣
@LeBron James • #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/kiTKH3kSaL – 5:54 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers on YouTube. We discuss the potential ramifications of trading Anthony Davis, Russ’ increased(?) value and whether LeBron is still a no-brainer to build around. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
The Ringer @ringernba
With the Lakers taking on the Clippers tonight, will LeBron James have over or under 41.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists?
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Did you know that Allen Iverson has the fifth-best average rating in NBA 2K history?
Only LeBron, Kobe, Tim Duncan and KD ahead of him.
(I’m going to say that’s overrating him some). – 3:39 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Twitter: Where you can’t trust anything you read, anymore…
Great start.
Fake LeBron trade request (even tho he can’t be traded until this summer) and Raiders firing Josh McDaniels… SMH – 3:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
10 games in, it’s time to check in on the Lakers.
State of the Lakers: 10 storylines, including LeBron vs. Father Time, the make-or-break upcoming schedule, Russell Westbrook’s play off the bench, impressions of the newcomers, the path ahead and more
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron on the Lakers’ early struggles: “We’ve got a bunch of guys that’s playing that didn’t play last year. That’s in the rotation, that’s, like, playing heavy minutes that didn’t play at all – no matter of if it was here or with their respective teams. … So it’s learning.” pic.twitter.com/6ppuC52lQ7 – 2:31 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
I asked LeBron about #WashedKing and his Father Time commercials — he said they have helped him motivate himself to play at a high level.
Does it block out outside noise? “C’mon man. I’m turning 38 in basically two months. When you know who you are … that doesn’t matter.” pic.twitter.com/p2ebnfHwPI – 2:25 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James was asked this morning about being scrutinized for his play this year: “C’mon man. I’m turning 38 in almost two months, basically two months. And when you know who you are, to be honest, if you really, truly caring about what people say, that doesn’t matter.” – 2:22 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James said he would play tonight vs. the Clippers after a sore foot kept him out in Utah two days ago.
“Rest is the only way to help it…which I don’t have,” he said. “I’ll be in the lineup tonight.” – 2:06 PM
LeBron James said he would play tonight vs. the Clippers after a sore foot kept him out in Utah two days ago.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James says rest is the only way to get over his left foot pain, but says that he doesn’t have the luxury to take more time off. He says he will plays tonight against the Clippers. – 2:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James said that rest is the only thing that can help his left foot soreness but he’s not going to sit out for an extended period of time. He said he’s going to play tonight against the Clippers. His status for back-to-backs will be determined based on how he’s feeling. – 2:06 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
A look at the decade-long intertwined careers of Paul George & LeBron James from their rivalry in East, a near-miss as teammates and complicated times in LA: espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 1:21 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Asked Robert Covington about how guarding LeBron has changed over the course of their careers, and Covington goes into his film-based approach to studying all opponents he’ll guard. pic.twitter.com/PBRxS8SIyA – 1:07 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Kratos fit on the court? For sure…. 😤 AND at Bronny’s games!! 🤷🏾♂️😜 The axe is going on the road too. 👑 #GodofWarRagnarok #PlayStationPartner @PlayStation pic.twitter.com/ytKzreBNAy – 11:59 AM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Paolo Banchero is just the 5th teenager in @NBA history to post 30-plus points in back-to-back games. The others? LeBron James (2003), Devin Booker (2016), Luka Doncic (2019) and Zion Williamson (2020).
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! As the Lakers figure (bleep) out, what is Anthony Davis’ trade value? Would teams now acquire Russ to help them? And is LeBron still worth pushing in all of your chips? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
had a lot of fun hopping on ‘off the pike’ with @itsbrianbarrett to talk celtics, tatum’s leap, brogdon’s fit, jaylen’s impact, lebron vs. father time, and more! open.spotify.com/episode/4u9V1y… – 8:28 AM
