Mavericks 83, Wizards 87: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (6-4) play against the Washington Wizards (6-6) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday November 10, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 83, Washington Wizards 87 (End Q3)
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards take an 87-83 lead over Dallas into the fourth quarter.
Kuzma: 25p 8r
Hachimura: 21p – 8:50 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
This is a Captain Obvious statement, but this has been one of Rui Hachimura’s best games this season, if not his best game. He’s made quick decisions, and they’ve paid off most of the time. He has 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting (including 2-of-3 three point shooting). – 8:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic’s 3rd technical foul in Mavs’ first 11 games. That’s a ratio of … suspension eventually. – 8:42 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
26 PTS for 2️⃣6️⃣
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura has been on a heater tonight. 19 pts in 15 min, 7-9 FG, 2-3 3PT. He’s a huge reason why this is a 77-74 game despite Beal and Porzingis being out. – 8:34 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Excellent few minutes from Rui Hachimura, who’s worked his way up to 19 points. – 8:33 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
in So Wizards fashion, of course Spencer Dinwiddie first game back in DC it feels like he is hitting everything. – 8:30 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Luka struggling again, just 7 pts on 3-9 FG, but tonight getting help as Mavs lead 61-58 at halftime. Dinwiddie 18, Hardaway 13 (10 in 2nd). Mavs did have an early 14 pt lead, lost it midway in 2nd before pulling ahead. Kuzma 16 for WAS. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 8:18 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kuz at the half:
▪️ 16 PTS
▪️ 7-11 FG
▪️ 6 REB
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Bouncing around between games, already hit DAL/WAS, MIA/CHA, and ATL/PHI. Join us for live commentary, watch it all including the games at this link playback.tv/nateduncannba – 8:10 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🌸🌸⚪️⚪️
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards trail the Dallas Mavericks at halftime.
#DCAboveAll 58
#MFFL 61
Kyle Kuzma leads the team with 16 and Rui Hachimura has 12. Spencer Dinwiddie leads all scorers with 18. – 8:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 61-58 Mavs over the Wizards at halftime. Spencer Dinwiddie is the game’s leading scorer with 18 pts already.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Missing Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Delon Wright to injuries, the Wizards trail the Mavs 61-58 at halftime. This has been a good effort game for the Wizards. Spencer Dinwiddie has a game-high 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field. – 8:08 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead 61-58 at the half. Spencer has 18 pts, Tim 13 and Luka 7-4-5. – 8:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Thinking about Luka Doncic’s advice to Christian Wood about FT struggles as Luka is 1-of-5 from the line tonight:
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards small ball lineup
Monte Morris
Corey Kispert
Deni Avdija
Kyle Kuzma
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Aaaaand he just made anotha one 🏹
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija with a good cut for Monte Morris to find him and finishes with a right hand dunk as he should. – 7:56 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
I’ve gotten a lot of questions like, “are you still breaking down Wizards games this season?”
The answer is: Yes
Here’s something from the archive. My personal game notes from WAS/MEM earlier this week.
It’s been a while.
Happy game night!
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said he wanted to get Frank Ntilikina his first minutes of the season tonight — not necessarily because he’ll take the burden off Luka, but he’s the last option on the current roster Mavs haven’t tried. – 7:52 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
This happens to streak shooters, but Tim Hardaway Jr.’s shot just doesn’t look good. Wonder if he’s favoring something after that awkward slip the other night. – 7:47 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Corey Kispert shaking a little of the rust off in his fourth game of the season after the ankle sprain. He’s got 7 points in 10 mins. Mavs are up 41-40 – 7:46 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
If the Washington Wizards lead at halftime all fans will receive BBQ Wings. – 7:41 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🌸⚪️⚪️⚪️
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one: Mavs 34, Wiz 28. Kyle Kuzma has 10p. Dinwiddie has 11 and is 3-3 from three. – 7:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic in the 1st quarter this season:
1st in points
2nd in assists
2nd in steals
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead 34-28 after the first quarter. Spencer has 11 pts, Reggie has 6-3 and Luka has 5-2-4. – 7:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards trail the Mavs 34-28 after one. Kuzma has 10 pts already as he leads the offense without Beal and Porzingis. – 7:38 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Wizards Jersey with this court combo is so nice to see in person. It’s a perfect balance. – 7:38 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
After one quarter of play the Washington Wizards trail the Dallas Mavericks.
#DCAboveAll 28
#MFFL 34
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in attendance at Mavericks-Wizards game in D.C., along with Mavs owner Mark Cuban. Both spoke @SBJ Dealmakers event in D.C. during the day. Wizards owner Ted Leonsis and exec Zach Leonsis also were on a panel. – 7:33 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Bucket after bucket after bucket after bucket after bucket pic.twitter.com/6gCzdzKr0B – 7:27 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija appeared to have a clean strip of Luka Doncic in the paint, but a very late whistle becase the ref realized it was Deni probably. – 7:27 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Luka Doncic puts his shoulder into Deni Avdija twice and gets right to the rim for his first bucket of the game. – 7:25 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have played Luka Doncic straight-up the last several Dallas possessions — with far more success than when the Wizards doubled earlier in the game. – 7:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs lead 24-11 and Doncic is scoreless, though he does have 3 assists. – 7:23 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Spencer Dinwiddie is 3-3 from the field and 3 just 4 minutes into the game. – 7:20 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Spencer Dinwiddie hit a three; Wizards fans booed him. Dallas leads 17-8. Washington is holding Luka to 0 points. – 7:18 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Reggie Bullock has made his first 2 threes tonight after a combined 0 for 8 the last two games. – 7:17 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The same thing is happening against Luka Doncic that happened to the Wizards against Kevin Durant. When Washington sends a second defender at Doncic, Doncic passes to the perimeter, forcing Washington into rotations. Dallas ultimately generates — and makes — open 3-pointers. – 7:17 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
FIVE THREES in the first three minutes….
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Spencer Dinwiddie hits a 3 early in his second return game in DC and hears some sparse boos. – 7:14 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Another Dwight Powell start on deck. pic.twitter.com/4e4AwKAhNJ – 7:07 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Back to work 💼
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
WAS starters: Avdija, Kuzma, Gill, Kispert, Morris.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis (left groin strain) went through his full pre-game warmup routine and looked good even though he will not play tonight vs. Mavs.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Luka Dončić and former Washington Wizard Javale McGee warming up. pic.twitter.com/bvvQksaWzw – 6:35 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The best 10 game starts to a season (scoring wise) since 1970. This season’s start for Luka Dončić is 5th on the list, 348 points through the first 10 games. pic.twitter.com/6olkebX0kI – 6:34 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Doe’s fam came to support him in DC 🙏🙌
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd pre-game was the most forceful about needing to decrease Luka Doncic’s exorbitant usage rate as I’ve seen:
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards starters with no Beal or Porzingis:
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
One minute of Luka Doncic warming up in the midrange before Wizards-Mavs (7 pm on @NBCSWashington). Effortless. pic.twitter.com/Atv8TULyVk – 6:13 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
J-Kidd on Luka: “The big thing is he’s from a different planet. He makes the game look so easy, it’s at a different speed. He’s not afraid of the moment, he loves the competition and no matter who’s out there on the floor with him he believes he can find a way to win.” – 6:07 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs at Wizards tonight, Kristaps Porzingis will miss his first game of the year for Washington with a left groin strain. Bradley Beal is out for a 3rd straight game in health and safety protocols. Christian Wood is out for the Mavs with a left knee sprain. 6p, BSSW – 6:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
fits in bloom 🌸
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Memphis:
OUT
Luka Garza – Two-Way Contract
Josh Minott – G League Assignment
Wendell Moore Jr. – G League Assignment
Naz Reid – Illness – 5:57 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Asked Jason Kidd about Luka’s insane usage rate to start the season. It’s a concern. “People will say he’s 23,” Kidd said. “But, he’s human.” At this rate, Kidd said, Dončić may hit a physical/mental wall around Christmas. – 5:46 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Kristaps Porzingis and Taj Gibson both out tonight, and with this opponent, Wes Unseld Jr. said this game is shaping up to be a small-ball game. So there isn’t a guarantee that Vernon Carey Jr. will play significant minutes tonight. – 5:40 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
One minute preview of Wizards-Mavs (7 pm on @NBCSWashington). No Beal and no Porzingis. Luka Doncic is playing, though.
🏀attack paint
🏀limit Dinwiddie
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Wizards will be without 40% of their offense tonight against the Mavericks with Beal and Porzingis OUT. The question is, who will fill in for the scoring? That’s what I’ll be watching for. #DCAboveAll – 5:37 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd, post-Magic, pre-Wizards: “It’s really simple. There is no trickery to this. We’re getting a lot of open shots, and we’re not making them.” – 5:37 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wes Unseld Jr. declined to reveal his starting lineup with Kristaps Porzingis out but mentioned small ball lineups will see the court.
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Peace or Panic?! (Part 2)
Mavs/Luka (3:23)
PHI (23:16)
MIA (26:01)
MIL (31:24)
DET (35:41)
LAC (43:48)
GSW (47:44)
MIN (54:12)
LAL/BRK (59:53)
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
In addition to Beal, no Porzingis for WAS tonight (groin) vs Mavs 6:10 tip @971TheFreak – 5:30 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
“He’s not a guy you can really speed up. He pretty much dictates what he wants.” — Wes Unseld Jr. on Luka – 5:29 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porzingis’ availability is considered day-to-day, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Porzingis will not play tonight because of a groin strain. – 5:28 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
“It’s important for us to embrace that challenge. I think the biggest thing is for us not to give him a steady diet of the same thing. He’s just too good.” — Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. on guarding Luka – 5:28 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards are super thin at the 5 tonight with Taj Gibson also out with a neck strain. – 5:25 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Kristaps Porzingis (groin) and Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) will not play tonight against the @Dallas Mavericks. Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said KP came in this morning and worked out and just wasn’t moving well. – 5:25 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis is OUT tonight vs. Dallas with a groin strain. He was injured in Charlotte – 5:23 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. says Kristaps Porzingis will not play tonight vs. Mavs because of a left groin strain.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis is OUT against the Mavs tonight due to a groin injury. – 5:23 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kristaps Porzingis (left groin strain) and Taj Gibson (neck strain) will not play tonight vs. Dallas. – 5:23 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porziņģis (groin strain) will not play tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:23 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Top 100 players in Trade Value Rankings
5: Atlanta, Boston, New Orleans, Phoenix, Portland, Toronto
4: Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, Golden State, Indiana, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Sacramento
3: Denver, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, Minnesota, New York, Washington – 5:00 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Big Ed’s weekly Mavericks mailbag is ready for your perusal. Check it out here:
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think this an unpopular opinion but here goes: I think Myles Turner and Buddy Hield make way more sense for the Lakers than Bradley Beal.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The statuses of Johnny Davis and Vernon Carey Jr. have been changed on the Wizards’ injury report. Initially listed as on assignment in the G League, both are now listed as available for tonight’s game against the Mavs. Davis is getting some shots up now at Capital One Arena. – 4:38 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
a battle off the bench.
StatMuse @statmuse
Bradley Beal this season:
21.6 PPG
5.7 APG
52.1 FG% (career high)
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
want this Cherry Blossom travel bag, 2 tickets to a game, and a $200 dollar gift card to the @TeamShopAtCOA? 👀🌸
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
For the city. For the team.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here’s a look at the Washington Wizards’ new cherry blossom-themed court, which will debut tonight when the team hosts the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/HccB3bGG54 – 3:30 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
My guess for Kristaps Porzingis’s left groin strain that now has him questionable is he will be a game-time decision. His typical pre-game warmups finish by ~6:15 pm.
In his first game vs. Mavs after the trade last season, he had an important 24p-7r-9a-2s without Beal or Kuzma. – 2:55 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
‘Cheerleaders, female staff exploited’, ‘no functional HR’ and all in a ‘mafia-like’ workplace: Washington DC attorney general sues #Commanders, owner Dan Snyder and the NFL for sexual harassment probe ‘cover-up’ mol.im/a/11413727 via @MailSport – 2:37 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Game day in DC.
🆚 @Washington Wizards
⌚️ 6PM CT
📺 @BallySportsSW
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Our City Edition auction is now LIVE!
Our City Edition auction is now LIVE!
Bid on autographed gear, tickets, and more! Bid Now!
More ➡️ https://t.co/ZoFzOtpvUq
@chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/uHNr7N26ec – 2:17 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
rockin’ the cherry blossom unis on the cherry blossom court tonight 🌸
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis (left groin strain) is questionable for tonight’s Wizards vs. Mavs game. A late add to the injury report. – 1:57 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis is now questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Mavs with a groin strain, the Wizards say. New injury for him. He has yet to miss a game this season. – 1:57 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kristaps Porzingis (left groin strain) is questionable for tonight’s game vs. Dallas. – 1:56 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets roster move: TyTy Washington Jr. assigned to @RGVVipers . Vipers play at home tomorrow. Also at home Thurs & Sat of next week. – 1:44 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a season-high 39 points last night. Now 5th in the NBA at 31.6 PPG behind only Luka, Steph, Mitchell and Giannis.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
on November 19th, with the help of @Bradley Beal, we will host our 2nd annual Thankful Meals event, presented by @CareFirst 💙
