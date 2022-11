Paul George came close to joining LeBron James in Cleveland

Offense, defense, inside, outside. Making plays for himself, making plays for others. Early, often, late. George’s play has lifted the Clippers over .500 after a four-game losing streak, and he has come a long way since a rough Week 2 that saw him miss one game in Oklahoma City due to illness and record a minus-25 in the other game at Oklahoma City. Just like last season, George is hitting his stride as the calendar flips into November. “My body feels really good,” George said. “Done a ton of work of stretching and soft tissue work that has really allowed me to feel loose and free on the court. Four days of being in bed sick was tough on me going into that OKC game. Just was a little stiff. Now being able to move and move more freely just gave me a ton of confidence on the court to be able to do the things I can do.” -via The Athletic / November 9, 2022