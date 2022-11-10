Raptors announce Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely

Raptors announce Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely

Main Rumors

Raptors announce Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely

November 10, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Just arriving in OKC to see the Raptors have announced that Precious Achiuwa has torn ligaments in his right ankle. He’ll be in a walking boot for 10 days and will be listed as ‘out’ indefinitely. So, sounds like a lengthy absence for the third-year forward. – 2:32 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors announce that Precious Achiuwa has partial tears in ligaments in right ankle. He’ll be in a walking boot for at least 10 days and out indefinitely. – 2:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Raptors say Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely with partial tears of ligaments in his right ankle. Already without Pascal Siakam, Toronto is now down another rangy forward. – 2:03 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
After undergoing an MRI last night, Precious Achiuwa has been diagnosed with partial ligament tears in his right ankle. He’ll wear a walking boot for the next 10 days and is out indefinitely. – 2:01 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Raptors say Precious Achiuwa has been diagnosed with partial tears in ligaments in his right ankle.
The team says Achiuwa will wear a walking boot for the next 10 days and will be listed as out indefinitely. – 2:00 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Precious Achiuwa has a partial tear in ligaments in his right ankle. He will wear a walking boot for the next 10 days and be listed as out indefinitely, the Raptors say – 2:00 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Rough news from Raptors: Precious Achiuwa has been diagnosed with partial tears in ligaments in his right ankle. Achiuwa will wear a walking boot for the next 10 days and will be listed as out indefinitely. His condition will be updated as appropriate. – 2:00 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Precious Achiuwa has been diagnosed with partial tears in ligaments in his right ankle. Achiuwa will wear a walking boot for the next 10 days and will be listed as out indefinitely. His condition will be updated as appropriate. – 2:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors need more from Precious Achiuwa, but first they’ll need to hope that he’s healthy enough to give it to them.
On a frustrating night for the struggling forward – starting with a meeting and a challenge from his coach, and ending with an injury: https://t.co/i9YOFqJcLr pic.twitter.com/KpF2mbDjNr12:50 AM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Precious Achiuwa is getting an MRI done on his right ankle. His foot was in a wrap post-game (no walking boot, for what it’s worth). – 10:34 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Precious Achiuwa has a sprained ankle and will not return tonight, per Raptors – 9:42 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Been another rough night for Precious Achiuwa, who took a hard fall on a drive/dish under the rim and immediately limped to the bench. He’s now being carried to the locker room. – 9:33 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Precious Achiuwa is being helped to the locker room – 9:32 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Precious Achiuwa just limped to the bench and is getting looked at by team doctors – 9:31 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Precious Achiuwa is limping off the court after a drive gone wrong. – 9:31 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Not a whole lot of defence being played right now – by the recently called out Precious Achiuwa, or anybody else for that matter. The 2-9 Houston Rockets shot 14-for-20 in the first quarter. 70%. SEVENTY. Raptors trail 37-29, and they’re lucky it’s not worse. – 8:06 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Not a ton of Raptors news pre-game but the tete a tete between Nick Nurse and Precious Achiuwa included no sugar coating,
“He just needs to play better, man. I’m always talking about playing hard on D and not executing. And he’s just having too much inconsistency,” Nurse said – 6:27 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nurse said he had a 1-on-1 meeting Wednesday w/ Precious Achiuwa, and showed him some sub-par defensive clips, says he needs to be more consistent on that end to get up to the 25-30 min range he projected for him before the season (he’s at 21 now). “He just has to play better.” – 5:59 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“He needs to play better.” – Nick Nurse on Precious Achiuwa. Said he envisioned a bigger role for him. Needs to see PA execute defensively better. – 5:51 PM

More on this storyline

Ryan Wolstat: Nick Nurse was asked about Precious Achiuwa’s minutes: “He just has to play better.” Says he told him in meeting today he wants to play him a lot more but not if he isn’t executing defensively. -via Twitter @WolstatSun / November 9, 2022
Justin Kubatko: The @Toronto Raptors Precious Achiuwa grabbed 18 defensive rebounds last night, tying the franchise single-game record held by Chris Bosh (March 25, 2005). He recorded 22 total rebounds, tied for the fourth-highest single-game figure in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/pf3A6is5Aw -via Twitter @jkubatko / October 25, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home