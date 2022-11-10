Raptors announce Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Just arriving in OKC to see the Raptors have announced that Precious Achiuwa has torn ligaments in his right ankle. He’ll be in a walking boot for 10 days and will be listed as ‘out’ indefinitely. So, sounds like a lengthy absence for the third-year forward. – 2:32 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors announce that Precious Achiuwa has partial tears in ligaments in right ankle. He’ll be in a walking boot for at least 10 days and out indefinitely. – 2:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Raptors say Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely with partial tears of ligaments in his right ankle. Already without Pascal Siakam, Toronto is now down another rangy forward. – 2:03 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
After undergoing an MRI last night, Precious Achiuwa has been diagnosed with partial ligament tears in his right ankle. He’ll wear a walking boot for the next 10 days and is out indefinitely. – 2:01 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Raptors say Precious Achiuwa has been diagnosed with partial tears in ligaments in his right ankle.
The team says Achiuwa will wear a walking boot for the next 10 days and will be listed as out indefinitely. – 2:00 PM
The Raptors say Precious Achiuwa has been diagnosed with partial tears in ligaments in his right ankle.
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Precious Achiuwa has a partial tear in ligaments in his right ankle. He will wear a walking boot for the next 10 days and be listed as out indefinitely, the Raptors say – 2:00 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Rough news from Raptors: Precious Achiuwa has been diagnosed with partial tears in ligaments in his right ankle. Achiuwa will wear a walking boot for the next 10 days and will be listed as out indefinitely. His condition will be updated as appropriate. – 2:00 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Precious Achiuwa has been diagnosed with partial tears in ligaments in his right ankle. Achiuwa will wear a walking boot for the next 10 days and will be listed as out indefinitely. His condition will be updated as appropriate. – 2:00 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors need more from Precious Achiuwa, but first they’ll need to hope that he’s healthy enough to give it to them.
On a frustrating night for the struggling forward – starting with a meeting and a challenge from his coach, and ending with an injury: https://t.co/i9YOFqJcLr pic.twitter.com/KpF2mbDjNr – 12:50 AM
The Raptors need more from Precious Achiuwa, but first they’ll need to hope that he’s healthy enough to give it to them.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Precious Achiuwa is getting an MRI done on his right ankle. His foot was in a wrap post-game (no walking boot, for what it’s worth). – 10:34 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Precious Achiuwa has a sprained ankle and will not return tonight, per Raptors – 9:42 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Been another rough night for Precious Achiuwa, who took a hard fall on a drive/dish under the rim and immediately limped to the bench. He’s now being carried to the locker room. – 9:33 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Precious Achiuwa just limped to the bench and is getting looked at by team doctors – 9:31 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Not a whole lot of defence being played right now – by the recently called out Precious Achiuwa, or anybody else for that matter. The 2-9 Houston Rockets shot 14-for-20 in the first quarter. 70%. SEVENTY. Raptors trail 37-29, and they’re lucky it’s not worse. – 8:06 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Not a ton of Raptors news pre-game but the tete a tete between Nick Nurse and Precious Achiuwa included no sugar coating,
“He just needs to play better, man. I’m always talking about playing hard on D and not executing. And he’s just having too much inconsistency,” Nurse said – 6:27 PM
Not a ton of Raptors news pre-game but the tete a tete between Nick Nurse and Precious Achiuwa included no sugar coating,
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nurse said he had a 1-on-1 meeting Wednesday w/ Precious Achiuwa, and showed him some sub-par defensive clips, says he needs to be more consistent on that end to get up to the 25-30 min range he projected for him before the season (he’s at 21 now). “He just has to play better.” – 5:59 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“He needs to play better.” – Nick Nurse on Precious Achiuwa. Said he envisioned a bigger role for him. Needs to see PA execute defensively better. – 5:51 PM
More on this storyline
Ryan Wolstat: Nick Nurse was asked about Precious Achiuwa’s minutes: “He just has to play better.” Says he told him in meeting today he wants to play him a lot more but not if he isn’t executing defensively. -via Twitter @WolstatSun / November 9, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: Precious Achiuwa after a 22-rebound game against his former team: “My friends have been calling me – some of them sober, a lot of them drunk.” (It was a Monday night! 😂) -via Twitter @JLew1050 / October 25, 2022
Justin Kubatko: The @Toronto Raptors Precious Achiuwa grabbed 18 defensive rebounds last night, tying the franchise single-game record held by Chris Bosh (March 25, 2005). He recorded 22 total rebounds, tied for the fourth-highest single-game figure in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/pf3A6is5Aw -via Twitter @jkubatko / October 25, 2022
