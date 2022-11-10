Relationship between Nike and Kyrie Irving likely over

Mike Vorkunov: Nike co-founder and chairman emeritus said today Nike’s relationship with Kyrie Irving is likely done. Nike suspended its deal with him last week. Knight said “Kyrie stepped over the line.” “I would doubt that we would go back,” Knight said on CNBC. “But I don’t know for sure.”
Nike likely done with Kyrie Irving for good, says co-founder Phil Knight: ‘Kyrie stepped over the line’
Are the Nets better off without Kyrie? Would a loss actually help the Eagles? Should the Lakers trade picks for help now? & more! Guests: @GregJennings @EddieHouse_50 @OldenPolynice1
The relationship between Kyrie Irving and Nike is likely severed for good, co-founder Phil Knight told CNBC. es.pn/3NSuuSe – 11:16 AM
ICYMI: Black Hebrew Israelite group protests Kyrie Irving’s suspension near Barclays Center #nets nypost.com/2022/11/09/bla… via @nypostsports teammate @MarkWSanchez – 11:14 AM
Nike co-founder and chairman emeritus said today Nike’s relationship with Kyrie Irving is likely done. Nike suspended its deal with him last week. Knight said “Kyrie stepped over the line.”
“I would doubt that we would go back,” Knight said on CNBC. “But I don’t know for sure.” – 11:13 AM
Nike-Kyrie relationship likely finished, Phil Knight tells CNBC
Check Out This Week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
✅Sports & Election Day
📙 Ball State Students Pen Book on Social Justice & Sports
🏀Kyrie Irving Latest
Listen Here: 📻 https://t.co/4WWVn8AE6J pic.twitter.com/54Hg7FQ9K7 – 9:56 AM
since kyrie irving was suspended, brooklyn has posted BY FAR the best defensive rating in the league: 95.0. (2nd is memphis at 104.7.)
the nets now have the 11th best defense this season. – 9:43 AM
Jaylen Brown on Ime Udoka not getting Nets job: “I think the Brooklyn Nets have a lot more going on right now with the Kyrie Irving situation, which everyone is monitoring. I think that’s probably what hindered him getting that spot. But shoutout to Jake Vaughn — is it Jacque?” pic.twitter.com/uRDFul8rov – 10:54 PM
Nets this season
With Kyrie: Without Kyrie:
8 games 4 games
2 wins 3 wins
18th in offense 7th in offense
29th in defense 1st in defense pic.twitter.com/5NSFQ7spVm – 10:04 PM
The NBA All-Stars right now if determined by Game Score.
WEST
Doncic, Curry, SGA, Jokic, Dame, Morant, AD, Booker, Fox, Towns, Markkanen (!!!), LeBron
EAST
Giannis, Tatum, Durant, Mitchell, Embiid, Siakam, Harden, Haliburton, Trae, Dejounte, Butler, Kyrie pic.twitter.com/Bve41q3gmm – 10:04 PM
KD tonight:
29 PTS
12 REB
12 AST
+33 in 35 MIN
3-1 without Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/1f545Vy8IA – 9:49 PM
Simmons just looks so uncomfortable around the rim. As well as the Nets have played at times in the last few games — the Simmons issue hangs over everything just like the uncertainty around Kyrie. – 9:33 PM
This Nets team plays with a completely different energy and hustle for Jacque Vaughn as compared to Steve Nash.
And I will say: I think the team being free of the Kyrie Irving media circus for an extended period has contributed greatly. – 9:03 PM
I know Boston fans debated this — Nets better without Kyrie?
Obviously his talent says no but there are other things to consider like defense. – 8:49 PM
Kyrie Irving’s suspension protested by small group outside Barclays Center nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:39 PM
Woj on the ESPN broadcast speaking about the potential timeline for Kyrie Irving’s return: “I don’t think it’s clear to anyone.” – 8:08 PM
Nets GM Sean Marks hasn’t talked to Kyrie Irving, does not address Ime Udoka’s candidacy for coaching job
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 7:44 PM
When (if?) Kyrie is reactivated, I was hoping the Nets’s head coach would be David Blatt… – 6:51 PM
Sean Marks says he has not spoken with Kyrie directly since announcing his suspension:
“On the Kyrie front, when we have news to share and updates, we will do so at the appropriate time. As of now there is nothing to share.” pic.twitter.com/n1QjKRMwCf – 6:30 PM
Vaughn, like Sean Marks, says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie Irving. Said he was just focused on doing the immediate task of coaching the team, but said he could try to reach out now that he’s been named the coach on a full-time basis. – 5:50 PM
Jacque Vaughn said he has not talked to Kyrie Irving. Wasn’t sure it was his place given the uncertainty he had as interim coach. Adds that could change now that’s he’s got the full-time gig. – 5:50 PM
Jacque Vaughn still hasn’t talked to Kyrie Irving. Thought, as an assistant, it was outside his “boundaries.” That could change now. #Nets – 5:50 PM
Sean Marks says he still hasn’t spoken to Kyrie. He’s only spoken to his representatives. Marks says the organization will have an update on Kyrie when they are ready to give one. – 5:41 PM
Nets GM Sean Marks says he’s spoken to Kyrie Irving’s representatives but hasn’t spoken directly to Irving, who is in the middle of a five-game team issued suspension. He said Nets will provide an update on Irving when they have one. – 5:41 PM
Sean Marks says he has no update on Kyrie Irving. @Nick Friedell asks if he has spoken to Irving and Marks says he hasn’t, but has spoken to Irving’s representatives. – 5:40 PM
Sean Marks says he’s spoken to Kyrie Irving’s representatives but not Kyrie himself. Marks said there is no update on where things stand with Irving, who is serving a five-game suspension. – 5:40 PM
Sean Marks says there is no update on Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Said he has spoken with Kyrie’s representatives, but not him directly. – 5:40 PM
Sean Marks said he still has not spoken to Kyrie – only his representatives. – 5:40 PM
Sean Marks says he’s spoken to Kyrie Irving’s representatives, but hasn’t spoken to Irving personally. Said “when there is information to share” on the Kyrie front, he and the Nets will share it. – 5:40 PM
Sean Marks asked about Kyrie: “as of now there’s nothing to share.” Says he and Kyrie have not spoken since Kyrie was suspended – 5:40 PM
GM Sean Marks said he’s talked with Kyrie Irving’s reps, but not the player himself. #Nets – 5:39 PM
Asked about Ime Udoka, Sean Marks declines to go into the specifics on why the Nets didn’t hire him. Sean Marks said he has no news on Kyrie Irving. Hasn’t spoken to Kyrie directly, only his representatives. – 5:39 PM
There is only one “best bet” for #Knicks–#Nets tonight on ESPN: Brooklyn fans will be outnumbered. As for Kyrie, my take is different, and is in this column, along with interesting wagering info related to tonight’s game: casino.org/news/brooklyn-… – 3:50 PM
Kyrie Irving is still listed as out tonight vs. the Knicks per the Nets PR Twitter:
Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Watanabe (left ankle sprain) – OUT – 3:16 PM
The Q&A URBONUS episode with @Donatas Urbonas, @augis04 and @Ryxa41 for our BN+ members is here! 👌
• Kyrie Irving in the EuroLeague
• Another alarming call for Anadolu Efes
• Pablo Laso to Panathinaikos scenario
and more:
basketnews.com/news-180631-ky… – 2:51 PM
Jacque Vaughn is the new head coach of the Nets!
🏀@Shams Charania explains how it could have been different if none of the Kyrie drama occurred #NetsWorld
@Rick Kamla | @Amin Elhassan pic.twitter.com/ePVXFLnEDI – 2:30 PM
Among the factors that led Brooklyn to back off Ime Udoka per @Shams Charania:
“The short- and long-term question marks around the team’s ability to contend in the Eastern Conference as a result of the indefinite suspension of Irving.” – 1:18 PM
Nets this season:
— KD averaging 31 on 52%
— Simmons averaging 6/6/7 on 43%
— Kyrie suspended
— 4-7 record (2-7 vs .500 teams)
— Rockets own their first round picks in next 5 drafts
Jacque Vaughn has a coaching record of 67-163. pic.twitter.com/OpFRVq9XOT – 12:34 PM
A bubble and bamboo: How Jacque Vaughn hopes to coach Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, @The Athletic theathletic.com/1956872/2020/0… – 12:15 PM
And for those wondering, Vaughn has not made any contact with Irving even despite the big news of him being named the team’s newest head coach. “I hadn’t talked to Kai and I still haven’t,” said Vaughn. “I thought in the capacity that I was serving that it wasn’t my place to. I’ve always understood my boundaries as an assistant coach and that could change going forward in the position that I’m in now.” -via NetsDaily / November 10, 2022
NBA Central: Black Israelites in front of Barclays Center in support of Kyrie Irving (h/t @Laura Albanese & @jmikey) pic.twitter.com/RUWA6F2c8U -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / November 9, 2022
Nick Friedell: As a pre-recorded video plays pregame with players introducing themselves and where they went to school — some boos are noticeable as Kyrie appears on the screen. There were a few cheers, there were more boos. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / November 9, 2022
