Russell Westbrook favorite to win Sixth Man of the Year

Five years ago when Russell Westbrook was in his prime notching triple-doubles every single night, no one would’ve talked about him potentially winning the 6th man of the Year award at any point in his career. The only award on his radar was MVP. But, very clearly, this is a different Russell Westbrook. A very different one. He is no longer an MVP — not even close. Lakers fans were trying to figure out how to get him off of their team just a few weeks ago. It seemed like even LeBron James was fed up with him. But now? He’s coming off of the bench. And he’s good at it. Really good at it. So good, in fact, that he’s now the front-runner for Sixth Man, according to Odds Shark.Source: Mike D. Sykes @ For The Win