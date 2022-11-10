Russell Westbrook favorite to win Sixth Man of the Year

Five years ago when Russell Westbrook was in his prime notching triple-doubles every single night, no one would’ve talked about him potentially winning the 6th man of the Year award at any point in his career. The only award on his radar was MVP. But, very clearly, this is a different Russell Westbrook. A very different one. He is no longer an MVP — not even close. Lakers fans were trying to figure out how to get him off of their team just a few weeks ago. It seemed like even LeBron James was fed up with him. But now? He’s coming off of the bench. And he’s good at it. Really good at it. So good, in fact, that he’s now the front-runner for Sixth Man, according to Odds Shark.
Source: Mike D. Sykes @ For The Win
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The 17 free throws that Lakers attempted tonight was a season-low for games played by the LeBron James/Anthony Davis/Russell Westbrook trio.
The Clippers continue to excel and improve at defending without fouling, though Tyronn Lue says his team needs to be better in the bonus. pic.twitter.com/wCuKTbfCKT – 2:54 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Third quarter Laker struggles run DEEP.
Lakers had the game tied with 3:15 left in 3rd… Clippers close on 16-4 run with all of Beverley, Westbrook, James, and Davis on floor.
Clips also got away with a full PG/Mook 3rd quarter without either picking up 4th foul.
LAC up 87-75 – 11:53 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers came back from down 17 points to tie it late in the 2nd Q at 48-48. Good energy from Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis closing the gap. – 11:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
PBT Podcast: Nets hire Vaughn, red-hot Bucks, a song for Westbrook nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/09/pbt… – 10:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Robert Covington played 23 games with Russell Westbrook in 2020 with the Houston Rockets, and he saw first hand how effective Russ can be in the right situation.
Covington on Westbrook: “Watching him when I played with him, we definitely seen him jump into MVP caliber form.” pic.twitter.com/s8gRfkekQy – 1:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Robert Covington has seen former Houston teammate Russell Westbrook play with “more freedom” in his bench role.
“That takes the pressure off of him and it also opens the floor for him in a lot of ways to attack, create … That’s going to be something that could be key for them” pic.twitter.com/5FvVHdtnWf – 1:28 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
for @ringer i wrote about how father time is starting to win its battle against lebron james. which is reasonable, considering lebron james has been less efficient than russell westbrook: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/8/… – 10:39 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Jazz 139, Lakers 116
The Lakers fall to 2-8 and have lost three straight games. Anthony Davis had 29 points. Russell Westbrook had 22 points and 5 assists. Kendrick Nunn had 18. No LeBron, Pat Beverley or Lonnie Walker tonight.
Up next: at the Clippers on Wednesday. – 12:30 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz beat Lakers 139-116. They’re now 9-3 on the season. 1st in the Western Conference.
The Jazz have as many wins as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons combined. – 12:28 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers — without LeBron, Lonnie or Pat Bev — get blown out in Utah, 139-116, to fall to 2-8 on the season. AD 29p on 11-of-18 4r; Westbrook 22p on 8-of-14 5a; Nunn 18p on 7-of-11; Reaves 11p; Damian Jones 10p 7r 2b; TBJ 10p. – 12:27 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Russell Westbrook picks up his 4th foul in Utah. pic.twitter.com/7JYnNB0VEv – 11:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Jazz 76, Lakers 71
Anthony Davis has 19 points. Russell Westbrook has 18 points and 4 assists. The Lakers have made 7-of-12 3s (58.3%) and 14-of-14 FTs (100%). Ham kept referencing Utah’s 75 first-half points last matchup — can’t be happy w/ giving up 76 tonight. – 11:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 76, Lakers 71. Defense apparently optional in a game in which both teams have scored at least 34pin each quarter. JC 17p/3a to lead the Jazz, Davis 19p and Westbrook 18p/4a for LA. – 11:15 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Clarkson hits a three at the first-quarter buzzer and the Jazz lead 42-34. Just some great shot making by both teams.
Lakers shooting 70%, the Jazz aren’t far behind 68.7%
Clarkson has 15 points; Westbrook with 10. – 10:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 42, Lakers 34. JC hits a bonkers, contorting 3 at the horn, then high-fives a bunch of fans in the front row. He’s got 15p on 5-7/4-5. Sexton added 7 for Utah, which shot 13-19/8-12. Westbrook and Davis 10p each for LA. – 10:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Westbrook started this game 3-3, including 2-2 from 3 … then that shot banked off the backboard to the left of the rim. That’s the Westbrook experience these days. – 10:41 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Looks like @Myles Turner is playing as well as ever and has a great comfort zone as a center with this team and Russell Westbrook has found a niche off the bench with the Lakers. So all that summer trade talk was a waste. “My heart’s in Indy,” he said in his walk-off interview – 10:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook will continue to come off the bench tonight, as Darvin Ham really likes how he’s taken to that role.
Ham’s looking forward to seeing what players like Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel can do with some increased usage, as well as Kendrick Nunn and even Max Christie. – 8:50 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Dyson Daniels to @sportingnews: “I’m a defender. I go in there, defend the best players. They’re throwing me in the fire, but that’s what I want.”
Pels have put him on LeBron, Westbrook, Luka, and Dejounte Murray in his first three games. He’s already a great defender. pic.twitter.com/4ydmVgzocw – 10:29 AM
More on this storyline
Jovan Buha: Russell Westbrook just walked into his postgame press conference loudly humming “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / November 10, 2022
“I will add one thing without going into all the detail, but I was canvassing a bunch of front office folks last week when I was workshopping my idea of ‘Can the Nets tear down now? Should they just tear down now? What could they reasonably get for Kevin Durant? Could they get anything for Kyrie Irving? Could they get anything at all for Ben Simmons?’” said Beck. “And in those discussions, when I brought up the Lakers, the pushback I was getting was they’re waiting for a specific player. That they’re not doing the Pacer deal, that they won’t do the Kyrie deal now that we for sure thought they would do a couple months ago, is an indication that the Lakers are waiting for a bigger piece to come loose that they think they can trade Russell Westbrook and the two future firsts for.” -via Lakers Daily / November 8, 2022
According to a source, the Los Angeles Lakers have targeted Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott in a trade that would involve Russell Westbrook. However, talks haven’t gained traction because the Lakers are only willing to relinquish a pair of second round picks in return for both players. -via SpursTalk / November 8, 2022
