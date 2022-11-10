Teams calling Lakers to ask about Russell Westbrook trade?

With Russell Westbrook thriving in his new role as a sixth man, the Lakers are now receiving calls about his availability, sources say, but talks are not at a serious stage.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The 17 free throws that Lakers attempted tonight was a season-low for games played by the LeBron James/Anthony Davis/Russell Westbrook trio.
The Clippers continue to excel and improve at defending without fouling, though Tyronn Lue says his team needs to be better in the bonus. pic.twitter.com/wCuKTbfCKT – 2:54 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Russell Westbrook just walked into his postgame press conference loudly humming “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé. – 12:44 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Third quarter Laker struggles run DEEP.
Lakers had the game tied with 3:15 left in 3rd… Clippers close on 16-4 run with all of Beverley, Westbrook, James, and Davis on floor.
Clips also got away with a full PG/Mook 3rd quarter without either picking up 4th foul.
LAC up 87-75 – 11:53 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers came back from down 17 points to tie it late in the 2nd Q at 48-48. Good energy from Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis closing the gap. – 11:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
PBT Podcast: Nets hire Vaughn, red-hot Bucks, a song for Westbrook nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/09/pbt… – 10:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Robert Covington played 23 games with Russell Westbrook in 2020 with the Houston Rockets, and he saw first hand how effective Russ can be in the right situation.
Covington on Westbrook: “Watching him when I played with him, we definitely seen him jump into MVP caliber form.” pic.twitter.com/s8gRfkekQy – 1:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Robert Covington has seen former Houston teammate Russell Westbrook play with “more freedom” in his bench role.
“That takes the pressure off of him and it also opens the floor for him in a lot of ways to attack, create … That’s going to be something that could be key for them” pic.twitter.com/5FvVHdtnWf – 1:28 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
for @ringer i wrote about how father time is starting to win its battle against lebron james. which is reasonable, considering lebron james has been less efficient than russell westbrook: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/8/… – 10:39 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Jazz 139, Lakers 116
The Lakers fall to 2-8 and have lost three straight games. Anthony Davis had 29 points. Russell Westbrook had 22 points and 5 assists. Kendrick Nunn had 18. No LeBron, Pat Beverley or Lonnie Walker tonight.
Up next: at the Clippers on Wednesday. – 12:30 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz beat Lakers 139-116. They’re now 9-3 on the season. 1st in the Western Conference.
The Jazz have as many wins as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons combined. – 12:28 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers — without LeBron, Lonnie or Pat Bev — get blown out in Utah, 139-116, to fall to 2-8 on the season. AD 29p on 11-of-18 4r; Westbrook 22p on 8-of-14 5a; Nunn 18p on 7-of-11; Reaves 11p; Damian Jones 10p 7r 2b; TBJ 10p. – 12:27 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Russell Westbrook picks up his 4th foul in Utah. pic.twitter.com/7JYnNB0VEv – 11:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Jazz 76, Lakers 71
Anthony Davis has 19 points. Russell Westbrook has 18 points and 4 assists. The Lakers have made 7-of-12 3s (58.3%) and 14-of-14 FTs (100%). Ham kept referencing Utah’s 75 first-half points last matchup — can’t be happy w/ giving up 76 tonight. – 11:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 76, Lakers 71. Defense apparently optional in a game in which both teams have scored at least 34pin each quarter. JC 17p/3a to lead the Jazz, Davis 19p and Westbrook 18p/4a for LA. – 11:15 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Clarkson hits a three at the first-quarter buzzer and the Jazz lead 42-34. Just some great shot making by both teams.
Lakers shooting 70%, the Jazz aren’t far behind 68.7%
Clarkson has 15 points; Westbrook with 10. – 10:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 42, Lakers 34. JC hits a bonkers, contorting 3 at the horn, then high-fives a bunch of fans in the front row. He’s got 15p on 5-7/4-5. Sexton added 7 for Utah, which shot 13-19/8-12. Westbrook and Davis 10p each for LA. – 10:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Westbrook started this game 3-3, including 2-2 from 3 … then that shot banked off the backboard to the left of the rim. That’s the Westbrook experience these days. – 10:41 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Looks like @Myles Turner is playing as well as ever and has a great comfort zone as a center with this team and Russell Westbrook has found a niche off the bench with the Lakers. So all that summer trade talk was a waste. “My heart’s in Indy,” he said in his walk-off interview – 10:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook will continue to come off the bench tonight, as Darvin Ham really likes how he’s taken to that role.
Ham’s looking forward to seeing what players like Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel can do with some increased usage, as well as Kendrick Nunn and even Max Christie. – 8:50 PM
More on this storyline
With those parameters, it’s hard to imagine the Lakers doing the long-considered deal with Indiana in which Russell Westbrook (and his expiring $47 million deal) would head to the Pacers along with the Lakers’ precious picks in exchange for big man Myles Turner and sharpshooter Buddy Hield. Especially considering Westbrook is playing much better of late. There is hope on the horizon after this season, as they’re on track to have maximum salary-cap space when Westbrook’s deal comes off the books. In the interim, though, there will surely be tempting deals that cross the desk of Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka. “If I’m the Lakers, I would be very cautious to (make a move) early because you’ve got a $40-plus million contract (in Russell Westbrook) plus two firsts, and everyone’s going to want to play there,” front-office executive No. 4 said. “So you want to wait for the best player available who’s going to help you not just now but in the future.” -via The Athletic / November 10, 2022
Five years ago when Russell Westbrook was in his prime notching triple-doubles every single night, no one would’ve talked about him potentially winning the 6th man of the Year award at any point in his career. The only award on his radar was MVP. But, very clearly, this is a different Russell Westbrook. A very different one. He is no longer an MVP — not even close. Lakers fans were trying to figure out how to get him off of their team just a few weeks ago. It seemed like even LeBron James was fed up with him. But now? He’s coming off of the bench. And he’s good at it. Really good at it. So good, in fact, that he’s now the front-runner for Sixth Man, according to Odds Shark. -via For The Win / November 10, 2022
