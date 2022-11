Teams calling Lakers to ask about Russell Westbrook trade?

With those parameters, it’s hard to imagine the Lakers doing the long-considered deal with Indiana in which Russell Westbrook (and his expiring $47 million deal) would head to the Pacers along with the Lakers’ precious picks in exchange for big man Myles Turner and sharpshooter Buddy Hield. Especially considering Westbrook is playing much better of late. There is hope on the horizon after this season, as they’re on track to have maximum salary-cap space when Westbrook’s deal comes off the books. In the interim, though, there will surely be tempting deals that cross the desk of Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka. “If I’m the Lakers, I would be very cautious to (make a move) early because you’ve got a $40-plus million contract (in Russell Westbrook) plus two firsts, and everyone’s going to want to play there,” front-office executive No. 4 said. “So you want to wait for the best player available who’s going to help you not just now but in the future.” -via The Athletic / November 10, 2022