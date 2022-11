Trade chatter surrounding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander not going away?

Joe Mussatto: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.5 points, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game . From Thunder notes: Dwyane Wade (2008-09) and Michael Jordan (three times) are the only players to average 30 points, two steals and one block for a full season. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / November 7, 2022

Mike Curtis: Dwane Casey says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing with “supreme confidence.”: “He has a great command of the ball. He’s one of the toughest guards in our league.” -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / November 7, 2022

Giannis and Jrue Holiday are both out tonight vs OKC.Gonna go ahead and get an “SGA scores 30 again” tweet ready in the drafts. – 2:20 PM

Per the Thunder:Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is connecting on 11.6 field goals per game this season, the second-highest mark in the league – 5:51 PM

Mark Daigneault on Jevon Carter: “He’s a dog in the backcourt… He did as good of a job as anybody’s done this season on Shai (last game).” – 6:29 PM

Mark Daigneault’s full answer on if he’d like SGA to take more 3PAsIn his last 3 games, SGA has taken 1 total 3PA. In the season, he’s taken 23 3PAs in 9 games pic.twitter.com/79fnMoAcU2

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hasn’t made a three in his last five games. He’s only attempted six threes in that stretch.It’s hard to question what SGA is doing offensively, but Mark Daigneault was asked if he’d like to see SGA mix in a few more threes: pic.twitter.com/bhDRyzmMQ2

Big collision and Grayson Allen and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander both fall in heaps. Allen’s right arm got bent oddly upon hitting the floor but he appears to be OK. – 8:13 PM

Scary fall there from SGA. Initial reaction looked really bad, but he appears to be fine. – 8:13 PM

Hard collision between SGA & Grayson Allen leads to both players on the floor in painSGA gets up after a while to thunderous applause while Allen gets boo’d heavily while still on the ground – 8:13 PM

Now it’s Bobby Portis’ turn to inflict pain on SGA with an accidental elbow to the face – 8:19 PM

After the 1Q: Thunder 27, Bucks 27SGA w/ 8 ptsPoku w/ 7 ptsJevon Carter w/ 12 ptsGrayson Allen w/ 10 pts10 players have already checked in for the Thunder in this game – 8:37 PM

27-27 after one quarter of play, Isaiah Joe played his end of the quarter 55 seconds and played lock down defense to keep it this way. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team with 8 points, Poku has 7, and Lu Dort has 6. – 8:38 PM

SGA just picked up his fourth foul. Still nine minutes to play in the third. – 9:28 PM

Bobby Portis baits Shai Gilgeous-Alexander into his fourth personal foul with just under 9 minutes left in the third quarter on the block. #Bucks lead 68-64. – 9:28 PM

That was a fun pick by Jevon Carter.You could see him waiting for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to put the ball in his right hand on that snake dribble. Waited for his moment and poked it away.Portis to Carter to Beauchamp = a dunk for the rook. – 9:34 PM

SGA has officially hit that next level when it’s the middle of the 3rd quarter and you’re confused why he doesn’t have 20 points yet. – 9:38 PM

87-87 at the ten minute mark with no Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the floor. This is where someone has to step up and allow OKC to survive the non-SGA minutes. Let’s see who it will be. – 9:49 PM

SGA with his first made three in two weeks. He’s up to 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting. – 10:12 PM

Tough. You need Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to take the last shot there. Bucks ball, tie game, ten seconds left after this timeout. – 10:23 PM

I’ve seen a couple of possessions now in the clutch where SGA is asking for the ball and simply doesn’t get it – 10:32 PM

MVP chants for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the free throw line again as he breaks the tie. OKC leads with 1:45 to go by 2. – 10:33 PM

SGA with loud MVP chants from the OKC crowd once again.Nails both free throws and gives OKC the OT lead. – 10:33 PM

Mark Daigneault was trying for the timeout the entire time the ball was in the ring, wasn’t awarded it until the ball was inbounded after Shai pointed to mark and Mark was already at half court. OKC will not get the advancement they deserve. – 10:35 PM

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hits a step-back three. Heck of a shot over Wesley Matthews. #Thunder lead 126-125 with six-tenths of a second left in OKC. – 10:39 PM

That is a clutch shot by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Wow.Stepback triple and the Thunder lead, 126-125, with .6 seconds left in overtime. – 10:40 PM

SGA huge clutch 3 to give OKC the lead with .6 seconds left.Bucks with a *friendly* whistle to give Brook Lopez 2 free throws.Lopez misses the first.Double OT.Loud City gets an assist for that Lopez miss. – 10:45 PM

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jevon Carter both playing with 5 fouls in this second overtime and both have over 30 points. – 10:45 PM

HUGE Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and one keeps this a ball game. The Bucks will challenge this should to see if Shai should’ve been awarded continuation – 10:53 PM

The #Bucks vets convince Mike Budenholzer to review that continuation for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Currently, it is 132-130 Milwaukee with 18.6 seconds left in the second overtime. – 10:53 PM

Here comes the call of the game.Milwaukee is challenging that Shai and-1, looking for an offensive foul. It would take the bucket and a potential free throw off the board, and it would send Shai to the bench with six fouls. – 10:53 PM

AND NOW WE HAVE A REVIEW!Budenholzer challenging the blocking call against George Hill. There was a pretty serious bump by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but I’m not sure he extended his arm. – 10:54 PM

OKC fans and NBA twitter should all be celebrating SGA’s game winner but a *questionable* foul call with .2 seconds left results in OKC’s 4th straight loss instead.Such a bummer for Shai. – 11:06 PM

Great night for the young Thunder core despite the heartbreaking loss.Giddey18 PTS15 RBD (!)6 ASTDort12 PTS4 STLPoku17 PTS9 RBD2 STL2 BLK4-7 from 3Mann21 PTS5-9 from 3SGA39 PTS5 RBD5 AST2 BLK1 should’ve been game winner – 11:13 PM

When asked about some clutch possessions tonight not going to SGA, Mark Daigneault said he’s had conversations with him on not wanting the team to be a one-trick pony in those situations – 11:34 PM

Tre Mann on SGA’s stepback 3 at the end of OT1: “I knew he was gonna make it… When games come down to that, I just look at him and he’s got that look in his eyes.” – 11:41 PM

Tre Mann on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s would’ve been game winner with .6 seconds left “I knew he was going to make it.” He mentioned SGA gets this “look in his eyes” in moments like that. – 11:41 PM

Tre Mann said he knew SGA was making the shot at the end of the first OT. Mann said he could see it in SGA’s eyes. Called it “winning time.” – 11:41 PM

This Shai Gilgeous-Alexander retro falcons jersey says Readymade on the back nameplate. It appears to be 590 bucks according to this link. Shai continues to have all the drip. https://t.co/IxmzQSCIsU

SGA on his stepback 3 in OT1: “I tried to not get too high on the shot.” – 11:49 PM

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on what he tells his teammates after a game like this “that we have 71 games left.” – 11:50 PM

If SGA is frustrated with losing, why would he want to go to the Knicks? Lmao – 12:51 PM

