Trade chatter surrounding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander not going away?

The rumblings about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander possibly being on the move won’t be going away anytime soon. Not only is the fifth-year guard playing at the kind of All-Star level that is sure to draw interest from most of the league, but the prospect of the Thunder (4-7) having one of the league’s worst records for a third consecutive season remains a very real possibility after No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren went down with a season-ending Lisfranc injury to his right foot in the summer. “You keep hearing that Shai is frustrated with the losing, and so I think that’s the Toronto thing that we’ve all heard about with their interest in Shai this summer,” front-office executive No. 4 said. “But how far do (the Thunder) want to push this (tanking effort)?”
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA, Josh Giddey, Jaylin Williams & Lindy Waters III talk about the Thunder’s 2022-23 city edition uniforms:
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Nov. 10 RPR MVP (min 10 games)
1. Kevin Durant: 17.5
2. Luka Doncic: 16.7
3. Jayson Tatum: 15.9
4. Lauri Markkanen: 14.2
5. Donovan Mitchell: 14.2
6. Devin Booker: 14.0
7. DeMar DeRozan: 13.8
8. Nikola Jokic: 13.2
9. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.2
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops 39
🏀 Josh Giddey gets a groove
🏀 Mark Daigneault will not stop coaching
🏀 Aleksej Pokusevski continues to impress
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point games in a loss in the last 2 seasons:
21 — LeBron
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Great night for the young Thunder core despite the heartbreaking loss.
Giddey
18 PTS
15 RBD (!)
6 AST
Dort
12 PTS
4 STL
Poku
17 PTS
9 RBD
2 STL
2 BLK
4-7 from 3
Mann
21 PTS
5-9 from 3
SGA
39 PTS
5 RBD
5 AST
2 BLK
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
39 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight. He’s an All-Star if voting happened today.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL (2OT): Bucks 136, Thunder 132
SGA – 39p
Giddey – 18p, 15r
Mann – 21p
Poku – 17p, 9r
Dort – 12p
Carter – 36p
Lopez – 24p, 13r
Grayson – 18p
Beauchamp – 19p
StatMuse @statmuse
Shai in double OT:
39 PTS
5 AST
5 AST
2 BLK
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC fans and NBA twitter should all be celebrating SGA’s game winner but a *questionable* foul call with .2 seconds left results in OKC’s 4th straight loss instead.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Coaches challenge is unsuccessful and no continuation for SGA on his and-one
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Here comes the call of the game.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA huge clutch 3 to give OKC the lead with .6 seconds left.
Bucks with a *friendly* whistle to give Brook Lopez 2 free throws.
Lopez misses the first.
Double OT.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA hits a timely step back 3 and the crowd goes crazy
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA with loud MVP chants from the OKC crowd once again.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Overtime Thunder starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Aleksej Pokusevski
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC down ten with five minutes left the lineup:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Tre Mann
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The NBA All-Stars right now if determined by Game Score.
WEST
Doncic, Curry, SGA, Jokic, Dame, Morant, AD, Booker, Fox, Towns, Markkanen (!!!), LeBron
EAST
Giannis, Tatum, Durant, Mitchell, Embiid, Siakam, Harden, Haliburton, Trae, Dejounte, Butler, Kyrie pic.twitter.com/Bve41q3gmm – 10:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of the 3Q: Thunder 87, Bucks 84
SGA w/ 19p
Poku w/ 14p, 6r, 2b
Mann w/ 13p
Carter w/ 28p
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 55, Bucks 55
SGA w/ 11 points
Poku w/ 11 points and 3 blocks
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
After the 1Q: Thunder 27, Bucks 27
SGA w/ 8 pts
Poku w/ 7 pts
Jevon Carter w/ 12 pts
Grayson Allen w/ 10 pts
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Hard collision between SGA & Grayson Allen leads to both players on the floor in pain
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Aleksej Pokusevski
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder starting lineup:
SGA
Giddey
Dort
Poku
JRE
Bucks starting lineup:
J. Carter
G. Allen
Beauchamp
Portis
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hasn’t made a three in his last five games. He’s only attempted six threes in that stretch.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault’s full answer on if he’d like SGA to take more 3PAs
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Per the Thunder:
StatMuse @statmuse
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:
2021/22 — 2022/23 —
24.5 PPG 30.8 PPG
1.3 SPG 2.1 SPG
0.8 BPG 1.4 BPG
45.3 FG% 53.9 FG%
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Giannis and Jrue Holiday are both out tonight vs OKC.
