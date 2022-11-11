Anthony Davis questionable for Friday's game due to illness

Kyle Goon: The Lakers say Anthony Davis is now QUESTIONABLE tonight against the Kings with non-COVID illness.
Source: Twitter @kylegoon
Source: Twitter @kylegoon
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Anthony Davis is now questionable for tonight’s Kings-Lakers game due to a non-COVID illness. – 1:55 PM
Anthony Davis is now questionable for tonight’s Kings-Lakers game due to a non-COVID illness. – 1:55 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers listing Anthony Davis a questionable for tonight’s game vs the Kings. The Lakers say AD has a non-Covid illness – 1:53 PM
Lakers listing Anthony Davis a questionable for tonight’s game vs the Kings. The Lakers say AD has a non-Covid illness – 1:53 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers said AD was not at Shootaround. Home resting. Will be evaluated this afternoon on playing status. – 1:53 PM
Lakers said AD was not at Shootaround. Home resting. Will be evaluated this afternoon on playing status. – 1:53 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis is questionable for tonight’s game with a non-COVID illness. He was excused from shootaround to rest, per the team. – 1:53 PM
Anthony Davis is questionable for tonight’s game with a non-COVID illness. He was excused from shootaround to rest, per the team. – 1:53 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis (non-COVID illness) is questionable for tonight’s game vs. Sacramento. He’s not at shootaround. Will be evaluated in the afternoon. – 1:53 PM
Anthony Davis (non-COVID illness) is questionable for tonight’s game vs. Sacramento. He’s not at shootaround. Will be evaluated in the afternoon. – 1:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is now questionable to play tonight due to a non-COVID illness. – 1:53 PM
Anthony Davis is now questionable to play tonight due to a non-COVID illness. – 1:53 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (non-COVID illness) is now QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game against Sacramento … with LeBron James (adductor strain) already out. – 1:52 PM
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (non-COVID illness) is now QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game against Sacramento … with LeBron James (adductor strain) already out. – 1:52 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lakers say Anthony Davis (non-COVID illness) is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game vs. Sacramento. – 1:51 PM
Lakers say Anthony Davis (non-COVID illness) is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game vs. Sacramento. – 1:51 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis is now considered QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game against the Kings due to a non-COVID illness. – 1:51 PM
Anthony Davis is now considered QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game against the Kings due to a non-COVID illness. – 1:51 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say Anthony Davis (non-COVID illness) is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game vs. Sacramento – 1:50 PM
Lakers say Anthony Davis (non-COVID illness) is QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game vs. Sacramento – 1:50 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Lakers gameday live: LeBron James ruled out due to injury. Will Anthony Davis play?
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:07 PM
Kings-Lakers gameday live: LeBron James ruled out due to injury. Will Anthony Davis play?
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:07 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers trade rumors: LeBron James fears wasted season; Anthony Davis not on table; Westbrook calls coming in?
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 8:11 PM
Lakers trade rumors: LeBron James fears wasted season; Anthony Davis not on table; Westbrook calls coming in?
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 8:11 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers say Anthony Davis is probable against the Kings. Lonnie Walker IV is questionable.
LeBron James is doubtful. – 6:17 PM
Lakers say Anthony Davis is probable against the Kings. Lonnie Walker IV is questionable.
LeBron James is doubtful. – 6:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Here’s the 2023 LAL cap space situation for this July:
I project them at $31.9M with LBJ, AD, Christie & 1st (after NOP swap).
Wipe away Christie & 1st w/ no salary coming back that goes up to $35.5M.
That’s only enough for a 25% max ($33.5M).
30% max = $40.2M
35% = $46.9M – 5:01 PM
Here’s the 2023 LAL cap space situation for this July:
I project them at $31.9M with LBJ, AD, Christie & 1st (after NOP swap).
Wipe away Christie & 1st w/ no salary coming back that goes up to $35.5M.
That’s only enough for a 25% max ($33.5M).
30% max = $40.2M
35% = $46.9M – 5:01 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Trade value rankings: Lakers in the Top 100
25. Anthony Davis
35. LeBron James
And that’s it.
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 4:43 PM
Trade value rankings: Lakers in the Top 100
25. Anthony Davis
35. LeBron James
And that’s it.
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 4:43 PM
Bobby Portis @BPortistime
Shoutout to my new partner Coors Light! Hard work requires CHILL #KeepingWisconsinChill #UNDERDOG @CoorsLight #Ad pic.twitter.com/Urkkn3BldL – 4:30 PM
Shoutout to my new partner Coors Light! Hard work requires CHILL #KeepingWisconsinChill #UNDERDOG @CoorsLight #Ad pic.twitter.com/Urkkn3BldL – 4:30 PM
More on this storyline
Jason Anderson: Lakers injury report for Friday’s game vs. Kings: PROBABLE – Anthony Davis (back) QUESTIONABLE – Lonnie Walker IV (non-COVID illness) DOUBTFUL – LeBron James (adductor) OUT – Thomas Bryant (UCL); Scotty Pippen Jr. (G League); Dennis Schroder (UCL); Cole Swider (G League) -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / November 10, 2022
Marc Stein: Lakers say Anthony Davis is probable but list LeBron James as doubtful for Friday’s game against Sacramento. More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpMwn pic.twitter.com/ALGNYEyqgu -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / November 10, 2022
And while it’s been a talking point on social media, the Lakers are not considering trading Anthony Davis, according to sources. For any dialogue of that nature to occur, his agent, Rich Paul, would have received calls from interested teams inquiring if Davis would agree to an extension if they traded for him. Those conversations have not taken place, sources say. -via Bleacher Report / November 10, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.