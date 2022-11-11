Bradley Beal clears health and safety protocols

Marc Stein: The Wizards say guard Bradley Beal has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols but will remain out for Saturday’s game against Utah (return to competition reconditioning). More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Wizards say Bradley Beal has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Wizards say guard Bradley Beal has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols but will remain out for Saturday’s game against Utah (return to competition reconditioning).
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis (left groin strain) is upgraded to PROBABLE for Wizards vs. Jazz.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kyrie Irving! Bradley Beal! Every week the Lakers leak their interest in some new famous person who won’t fix their problems.
On their devotion to an antiquated model. The Lakers are so obsessed with superteams that they refuse to build a coherent one.
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Hey, Wizards fans, I tried something new. “POSTGAME WITH WAYNE”
The Wizards won 113-105 #DCAboveAll
• Spencer Dinwiddie returned; we spoke about that. Coffee?
• Wiz missed Beal and Porzingis; Coach Unseld Jr and me on what helped the team lock-in?
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards were without Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, yet they beat Luka Doncic and the Mavs in a signature win.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers reportedly covet Bradley Beal, but that doesn’t mean they have any chance of getting him
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs fall to 1-4 on road and 0-2 in last 2 nights following a 4-game winning streak.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Wizards 113, Mavericks 105
Kuzma: 36 pts., 11 rebs., 7 assts.
Dinwiddie: 33 pts., 4 rebs., 6 assts.
Doncic: 22 pts, 9 rebs., 6 assts.
StatMuse @statmuse
Kuzma without Beal and KP:
36 PTS
11 REB
7 AST
5 3P
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards stun the Mavs without Beal and Porzingis. Final score: 113-105. They are 6-6 on the year, winners of two straight. – 9:22 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Kyle Kuzma has now scored at least 20 points the last six times he’s played without either Bradley Beal or Kristaps Porzingis in the lineup (dating back to before the KP trade) and at least 30 three of the six, including 36 so far tonight. – 9:18 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
No Beal or Porzingis, yet the Wizards lead the Mavs 87-83 entering the 4th quarter. Kuzma (25 pts) and Hachimura (21 pts) have been the key ingredients.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura has been on a heater tonight. 19 pts in 15 min, 7-9 FG, 2-3 3PT. He’s a huge reason why this is a 77-74 game despite Beal and Porzingis being out. – 8:34 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Missing Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Delon Wright to injuries, the Wizards trail the Mavs 61-58 at halftime. This has been a good effort game for the Wizards. Spencer Dinwiddie has a game-high 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field. – 8:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards trail the Mavs 34-28 after one. Kuzma has 10 pts already as he leads the offense without Beal and Porzingis. – 7:38 PM
More on this storyline
Ava Wallace: Bradley Beal (health and safety) will be OUT tomorrow vs. the Jazz, Wes Unseld Jr. said at practice today. -via Twitter @avarwallace / November 11, 2022
Mark Followill: For Mavs at Wizards tonight, Kristaps Porzingis will miss his first game of the year for Washington with a left groin strain. Bradley Beal is out for a 3rd straight game in health and safety protocols. Christian Wood is out for the Mavs with a left knee sprain. 6p, BSSW -via Twitter @MFollowill / November 10, 2022
A star player whom the Lakers are known to covet is Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal, sources say. Going after the 10-year veteran would only be an option if Beal were to request a trade, a tactic he has been reluctant to exercise. -via Bleacher Report / November 10, 2022
