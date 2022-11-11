Bucks pitching Grayson Allen trade to teams?

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Milwaukee Bucks reportedly exploring trade market of Grayson Allen
sportando.basketball/en/milwaukee-b…11:15 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Can you embrace Grayson Allen in a Bulls uniform? – 10:34 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
According to the L2M report, Grayson Allen should’ve been called for a foul twice on this possession
The first time being a personal foul on the initial bump at 1:04
The second time a shooting foul at 1:02
pic.twitter.com/Moxc8Pxfzb5:40 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
L2M report for Bucks vs Thunder game:
The Thunder had 2 incorrect non-calls go against its way and the Bucks had 1
MIL got away with 2 potential Grayson Allen shooting fouls on SGA at 1:04 of OT1
OKC got away with a Lu Dort defensive 3-second violation at :16 of OT1 – 5:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Brook Lopez and Grayson Allen played a lot last night in double OT 😮 pic.twitter.com/d2i59HoOTW12:08 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Hear from Jevon Carter, MarJon Beauchamp, Brook Lopez, Grayson Allen and a few more as a group effort helped the #Bucks ride out the #Thunder in double OT without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel11:33 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
🤯Career night from Jevon Carter helps #Bucks ride out #Thunder in double OT without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday.
🏹 MarJon Beauchamp? MarJon Beauchamp.
🫀From Grayson Allen, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis in late game spots.
Wild night in OKC.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n…1:38 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
36 and 12 tonight for Jevon Carter – thanks again to Coach Bud for burying him in Round 2 last spring and playing Grayson Allen over him. – 12:35 AM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Grayson Allen is gonna Grayson Allen. – 11:06 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Lmao at that Grayson Allen smirk when they didn’t call that slight push-off on Poku. Looked like Michael Jackson in the last shot from Thriller. – 11:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen makes two more free throws- #Bucks up 136-130 with 10 seconds left. – 11:04 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Grayson Allen speed running his way into being one of the most hated players by Thunder fans – 11:04 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Never gonna complain when Grayson Allen gets leveled tbh – 11:03 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Mike Muscala sends Grayson Allen to the floor and the ruling is an offensive foul on the screen, negating an open three made by the Thunder. Play under review. – 11:01 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Grayson Allen hits both FTs.
Bucks up, 134-130, with 12.2 seconds left in double overtime. – 11:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks can’t quite shake the #Thunder – it’s 115-109 with 3:23 to go in regulation. Jevon Carter checks back in to go with Brook Lopez, George Hill, Wesley Matthews and Grayson Allen. – 10:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Grayson Allen getting heavily booed during his FT attempts – 9:56 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 55, Bucks 55
SGA w/ 11 points
Poku w/ 11 points and 3 blocks
Grayson Allen & Jevon Carter w/ a combined 33 points on 13/20 shooting – 9:09 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Poku blocking Grayson Allen got one of the loudest cheers tonight lmao – 9:03 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jevon Carter & Grayson Allen against the Thunder pic.twitter.com/IdvNiyoLBs8:45 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks open up the second quarter with Jevon Carter-MarJon Beauchamp-Sandro Mamukelashvili-Brook Lopez-Grayson Allen. – 8:40 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
After the 1Q: Thunder 27, Bucks 27
SGA w/ 8 pts
Poku w/ 7 pts
Jevon Carter w/ 12 pts
Grayson Allen w/ 10 pts
10 players have already checked in for the Thunder in this game – 8:37 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After one quarter, the Bucks and Thunder are tied at 27.
Jevon Carter leads the Bucks with 12 points. Grayson Allen is not far behind him with 10 points. – 8:37 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks lead, 14-10, with 6:45 left in the first quarter.
Jevon Carter hit two 3s and then assisted on two more Grayson Allen 3s. Portis added 2 FTs and that is all 14 points. – 8:20 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Grayson Allen, booed heavy in intros, lands on SGA on a drive attempt and gets a Loud City encore of boo’s. – 8:13 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Hard collision between SGA & Grayson Allen leads to both players on the floor in pain
SGA gets up after a while to thunderous applause while Allen gets boo’d heavily while still on the ground – 8:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Big collision and Grayson Allen and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander both fall in heaps. Allen’s right arm got bent oddly upon hitting the floor but he appears to be OK. – 8:13 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Grayson Allen audibly boo’d during starting lineup intros from the Thunder crowd – 8:06 PM

Then there is Chris “Lethal Shooter” Matthews, who mixes comedic bits on Instagram alongside his shooting workouts with players such as the Milwaukee Bucks’ Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis. That mix of work and fun has earned him 2.2 million followers on the platform, and helped him become a character on the popular video game “NBA2K.” But Allen and Portis only care about Matthews helping them become better shot-makers, and the man known as “Lethal Shooter” is especially equipped to do that. The videos of him dropping in 35-footer after 35-footer are mesmerizing for the metronomic swishes and Matthews’ picture-perfect form that has no wasted motion. Allen can confirm that Matthews doesn’t benefit from any editing tricks. -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / November 2, 2022
Allen popped up on Matthews’ Instagram feed on Oct. 17 with video from a workout at UW-Milwaukee’s Klotsche Center. It’s a gym where Matthews has worked out with Portis before. “I worked out with him once last year,” Allen said. “We’ve been talking for a while, though, ever since I was in college. But the first time working out with him was last year and then just got together with him again this year. He came to Milwaukee.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / November 2, 2022

