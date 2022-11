Bucks pitching Grayson Allen trade to teams?

Then there is Chris “Lethal Shooter” Matthews, who mixes comedic bits on Instagram alongside his shooting workouts with players such as the Milwaukee Bucks’ Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis. That mix of work and fun has earned him 2.2 million followers on the platform, and helped him become a character on the popular video game “NBA2K.” But Allen and Portis only care about Matthews helping them become better shot-makers, and the man known as “Lethal Shooter” is especially equipped to do that. The videos of him dropping in 35-footer after 35-footer are mesmerizing for the metronomic swishes and Matthews’ picture-perfect form that has no wasted motion. Allen can confirm that Matthews doesn’t benefit from any editing tricks . -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / November 2, 2022