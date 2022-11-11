Bucks 46, Spurs 54: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (10-1) play against the San Antonio Spurs (7-7) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 11, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 46, San Antonio Spurs 54 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs lead 54-46 at the break after holding the Bucks to a season opponent low for first half points.
Bucks managed just 19 points in the 2Q and are shooting just 31.8 from the field (14 of 44) for the game.
Spurs already have a season-high 9 blocks (Poeltl, Bassey 2 each). – 9:15 PM
Spurs lead 54-46 at the break after holding the Bucks to a season opponent low for first half points.
Bucks managed just 19 points in the 2Q and are shooting just 31.8 from the field (14 of 44) for the game.
Spurs already have a season-high 9 blocks (Poeltl, Bassey 2 each). – 9:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Spurs have chased down a couple of fast break attempts for the #Bucks for blocks. San Antonio has blocked a season-high nine shots. – 9:09 PM
#Spurs have chased down a couple of fast break attempts for the #Bucks for blocks. San Antonio has blocked a season-high nine shots. – 9:09 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Nice job by McDermott switching and fighting through screens on that last Milwaukee possession. – 9:02 PM
Nice job by McDermott switching and fighting through screens on that last Milwaukee possession. – 9:02 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
11,000 career points for Serge on this dunk!! 💪 pic.twitter.com/7zXYQBsTeo – 9:00 PM
11,000 career points for Serge on this dunk!! 💪 pic.twitter.com/7zXYQBsTeo – 9:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks trail by 10 in San Antonio. They’ve got 10 available players and are shooting just 36.1% from the field thus far. – 9:00 PM
The #Bucks trail by 10 in San Antonio. They’ve got 10 available players and are shooting just 36.1% from the field thus far. – 9:00 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Keldon Johnson getting more and more comfortable pulling 3s off the dribble but they’re super casual. Like he’s slow-playing the defender. – 8:55 PM
Keldon Johnson getting more and more comfortable pulling 3s off the dribble but they’re super casual. Like he’s slow-playing the defender. – 8:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Spurs were one of the best three-point shooting teams in the league coming in, and they are 5 for 11 right now and have a 50-39 lead on the #Bucks – 8:54 PM
The #Spurs were one of the best three-point shooting teams in the league coming in, and they are 5 for 11 right now and have a 50-39 lead on the #Bucks – 8:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have turned it over seven times already, and are just 10 of 25 from the floor. The #Spurs lead 39-32. – 8:45 PM
#Bucks have turned it over seven times already, and are just 10 of 25 from the floor. The #Spurs lead 39-32. – 8:45 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs fans get to see at least one Antetokounmpo tonight as Thanasis checks in for the Bucks. Small portion of the crowd cheered excitedly. – 8:45 PM
Spurs fans get to see at least one Antetokounmpo tonight as Thanasis checks in for the Bucks. Small portion of the crowd cheered excitedly. – 8:45 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs go into 2Q up 31-27 after Richardson sinks a freebie with 2.5 ticks left following a delay of game technical.
Nice defensive effort in the first period with Spurs recording 5 blocks (Poeltl 2, Jones, Vassell and Bassey). – 8:39 PM
Spurs go into 2Q up 31-27 after Richardson sinks a freebie with 2.5 ticks left following a delay of game technical.
Nice defensive effort in the first period with Spurs recording 5 blocks (Poeltl 2, Jones, Vassell and Bassey). – 8:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
An odd 12 minutes have passed and the #Spurs lead the shorthanded #Bucks 31-27 after one in San Antonio. – 8:36 PM
An odd 12 minutes have passed and the #Spurs lead the shorthanded #Bucks 31-27 after one in San Antonio. – 8:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks were just assessed a technical foul for their second delay of game with 2.5 seconds left in the first quarter.
Their first came before the game even began.
Why not. – 8:35 PM
The #Bucks were just assessed a technical foul for their second delay of game with 2.5 seconds left in the first quarter.
Their first came before the game even began.
Why not. – 8:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis has not had a great start to this one, either. 0-for-3, 2 turnovers, 1 rebound in 7+ minutes. – 8:31 PM
Bobby Portis has not had a great start to this one, either. 0-for-3, 2 turnovers, 1 rebound in 7+ minutes. – 8:31 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Getting it done on BOTH ends!
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/CskKdfXfZ0 – 8:29 PM
Getting it done on BOTH ends!
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/CskKdfXfZ0 – 8:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Now Wesley Matthews is down along the baseline. He just got up and returned to action. Josh Richardson just tumbled over into those same guys. – 8:29 PM
Now Wesley Matthews is down along the baseline. He just got up and returned to action. Josh Richardson just tumbled over into those same guys. – 8:29 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tre Jones running point with Richardson, Langford, McDermott and Bassey. – 8:23 PM
Tre Jones running point with Richardson, Langford, McDermott and Bassey. – 8:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen was scratched with a non-COVID illness. He is questionable to return for the #Bucks – 8:23 PM
Grayson Allen was scratched with a non-COVID illness. He is questionable to return for the #Bucks – 8:23 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Per @Milwaukee Bucks: Grayson Allen (Non-COVID illness) is questionable for tonight’s game. – 8:23 PM
Per @Milwaukee Bucks: Grayson Allen (Non-COVID illness) is questionable for tonight’s game. – 8:23 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
gotta love some defense 2️⃣ offense
@Tre Jones | @Devin Vassell pic.twitter.com/hDHfXeqylX – 8:22 PM
gotta love some defense 2️⃣ offense
@Tre Jones | @Devin Vassell pic.twitter.com/hDHfXeqylX – 8:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Really funky beginning for the #Bucks – from Grayson Allen’s absence, to the delay of game to start, to four early turnovers. Yet the #Bucks lead 11-8. – 8:16 PM
Really funky beginning for the #Bucks – from Grayson Allen’s absence, to the delay of game to start, to four early turnovers. Yet the #Bucks lead 11-8. – 8:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen isn’t on the bench for the #Bucks. He was in the locker room pregame. – 8:14 PM
Grayson Allen isn’t on the bench for the #Bucks. He was in the locker room pregame. – 8:14 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
They’re going full 90s arena hip-hop in the AT&T Center tonight. Spurs all in on this homage to the ‘96 All-Star Game. Pretty great. Good vibes. – 8:12 PM
They’re going full 90s arena hip-hop in the AT&T Center tonight. Spurs all in on this homage to the ‘96 All-Star Game. Pretty great. Good vibes. – 8:12 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jakob practicing what he preached after Wedneday’s game about Spurs needing to be “dialed in defensively from the first second.” – 8:11 PM
Jakob practicing what he preached after Wedneday’s game about Spurs needing to be “dialed in defensively from the first second.” – 8:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez was hit with a delay of game – he did not do his customary chest pound after his two leaps before the tip off. – 8:10 PM
Brook Lopez was hit with a delay of game – he did not do his customary chest pound after his two leaps before the tip off. – 8:10 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
LET’S HOOP!
📺 @CW35SA
📲 Spurs App
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 pic.twitter.com/DGHu3locMB – 8:09 PM
LET’S HOOP!
📺 @CW35SA
📲 Spurs App
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 pic.twitter.com/DGHu3locMB – 8:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
George Hill gets a pregame introduction and nice applause from the San Antonio public address. – 8:01 PM
George Hill gets a pregame introduction and nice applause from the San Antonio public address. – 8:01 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Almost time for some Friday night hoops! Join the Digital Arena for your shot at a Fiesta Prize Pack 🎁
Enter now ➡️ https://t.co/4SvVeGRZMT pic.twitter.com/MeaIBBscZ0 – 8:01 PM
Almost time for some Friday night hoops! Join the Digital Arena for your shot at a Fiesta Prize Pack 🎁
Enter now ➡️ https://t.co/4SvVeGRZMT pic.twitter.com/MeaIBBscZ0 – 8:01 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
#Spurs‘ efforts to, as Doug McDermott put it this morning, “hype up” Jeremy Sochan to change his hair color apparently worked.
He’s dyed it from silver to pink as the club dons it’s Fiesta-themed City Edition uniforms inspired by the 1996 All-Star Game at the Alamodome. – 8:01 PM
#Spurs‘ efforts to, as Doug McDermott put it this morning, “hype up” Jeremy Sochan to change his hair color apparently worked.
He’s dyed it from silver to pink as the club dons it’s Fiesta-themed City Edition uniforms inspired by the 1996 All-Star Game at the Alamodome. – 8:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks will run it back with Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, MarJon Beauchamp, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez tonight vs. the #Spurs. – 7:42 PM
The #Bucks will run it back with Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, MarJon Beauchamp, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez tonight vs. the #Spurs. – 7:42 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Here’s how we are stacking up in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/HU7pMTjSQd – 7:42 PM
Here’s how we are stacking up in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/HU7pMTjSQd – 7:42 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jevon scored his second career double-double on Wednesday.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/InUyFGS7QQ – 7:28 PM
Jevon scored his second career double-double on Wednesday.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/InUyFGS7QQ – 7:28 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
JRich hosted and spent time with two families pregame from @TAPSorg, a nonprofit organization that supports the families of fallen military or veteran loved ones 🙏 pic.twitter.com/J6uUL8hSFs – 7:23 PM
JRich hosted and spent time with two families pregame from @TAPSorg, a nonprofit organization that supports the families of fallen military or veteran loved ones 🙏 pic.twitter.com/J6uUL8hSFs – 7:23 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Mike Budenholzer on what he thinks is getting Spurs through the adversity stemming from the Primo controversy: “Character is always one of the first words that comes out of the Spurs organization…In tough times, your character shows. You want to have people with character.” – 7:16 PM
Mike Budenholzer on what he thinks is getting Spurs through the adversity stemming from the Primo controversy: “Character is always one of the first words that comes out of the Spurs organization…In tough times, your character shows. You want to have people with character.” – 7:16 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Early trends that will (or won’t) continue, like Jayson Tatum in MVP conversation, Trae Young struggling from the field, the Lakers and Bucks sports.yahoo.com/court-vision-j… – 7:15 PM
Early trends that will (or won’t) continue, like Jayson Tatum in MVP conversation, Trae Young struggling from the field, the Lakers and Bucks sports.yahoo.com/court-vision-j… – 7:15 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Marjon’s five 3s on Wednesday were the most made by a Bucks rookie since Brandon Jennings had a franchise-rookie-best 8 threes on March 19, 2010.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/z4bRKS0ogn – 7:14 PM
Marjon’s five 3s on Wednesday were the most made by a Bucks rookie since Brandon Jennings had a franchise-rookie-best 8 threes on March 19, 2010.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/z4bRKS0ogn – 7:14 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop said he’s seeing undrafted rookie forward Jordan Hall’s “point guard mentality” in practice.
“It’s fun to see him doing that. He’s got great (6-foot-8) for a point guard. He’s got a really high IQ on the court and is a pleasant guy. He just needs minutes (in G League).” – 7:10 PM
Pop said he’s seeing undrafted rookie forward Jordan Hall’s “point guard mentality” in practice.
“It’s fun to see him doing that. He’s got great (6-foot-8) for a point guard. He’s got a really high IQ on the court and is a pleasant guy. He just needs minutes (in G League).” – 7:10 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Y’all ready for some Spurs Basketball?
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/SpxtC2BoV4 – 7:07 PM
Y’all ready for some Spurs Basketball?
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/SpxtC2BoV4 – 7:07 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on why Spurs should expect Bucks reserves to step up:
“Players want to get paid, players want minutes. Players want to have careers, so it’s their opportunity to go out and show something.” – 7:07 PM
Pop on why Spurs should expect Bucks reserves to step up:
“Players want to get paid, players want minutes. Players want to have careers, so it’s their opportunity to go out and show something.” – 7:07 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris & Giannis carry the Bucks past Spurs, 121-111 on October 23, 2021 in San Antonio.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/8Hn8SY17Wv – 6:56 PM
Khris & Giannis carry the Bucks past Spurs, 121-111 on October 23, 2021 in San Antonio.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/8Hn8SY17Wv – 6:56 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have dropped five in a row and can match last season’s longest skid of six with a loss tonight, but the Bucks’ list of players out due to injury is long: Antetokounmpo, Connaughton, Green, Holiday, Ingles and Middleton. – 6:48 PM
Spurs have dropped five in a row and can match last season’s longest skid of six with a loss tonight, but the Bucks’ list of players out due to injury is long: Antetokounmpo, Connaughton, Green, Holiday, Ingles and Middleton. – 6:48 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Feel just like a rockstar. 🤘
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/80W6pxlgLn – 6:28 PM
Feel just like a rockstar. 🤘
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/80W6pxlgLn – 6:28 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
San Antonio College honors its 1,200 student veterans with special ceremony. news4sanantonio.com/news/local/san… – 6:24 PM
San Antonio College honors its 1,200 student veterans with special ceremony. news4sanantonio.com/news/local/san… – 6:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp is listening to veterans and putting their advice into action … https://t.co/vmPlnSbiaX pic.twitter.com/RMdlgYwNlT – 6:21 PM
#Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp is listening to veterans and putting their advice into action … https://t.co/vmPlnSbiaX pic.twitter.com/RMdlgYwNlT – 6:21 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Want some Plaza Level tickets to an upcoming Spurs game?
Play Call Your Shot and make your picks for a chance to claim them ➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpD8v5 pic.twitter.com/tDxmxJdYHJ – 6:18 PM
Want some Plaza Level tickets to an upcoming Spurs game?
Play Call Your Shot and make your picks for a chance to claim them ➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpD8v5 pic.twitter.com/tDxmxJdYHJ – 6:18 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mike Muscala on the 2OT loss to the Bucks: “It was an emotional game. I think we all hurt after a loss like that.”
Said the team learned from that loss and look forward to playing a new game tonight against the Raptors – 6:11 PM
Mike Muscala on the 2OT loss to the Bucks: “It was an emotional game. I think we all hurt after a loss like that.”
Said the team learned from that loss and look forward to playing a new game tonight against the Raptors – 6:11 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
I was proud to serve as proxy for @JayMoneyIsMoney against the @WagerTalk NBA Tip-Off Show Contrarian Gods who channel @JoeRaineri on a daily basis for tonight’s riveting Spurs vs. Bucks game since I know he’s on it as his big play. Who ya got?
#SpursFiesta #PorVida #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/9um6mJ9NpX – 5:56 PM
I was proud to serve as proxy for @JayMoneyIsMoney against the @WagerTalk NBA Tip-Off Show Contrarian Gods who channel @JoeRaineri on a daily basis for tonight’s riveting Spurs vs. Bucks game since I know he’s on it as his big play. Who ya got?
#SpursFiesta #PorVida #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/9um6mJ9NpX – 5:56 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A potentially high-scoring affair.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/H5bFgwHDPk – 5:48 PM
A potentially high-scoring affair.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/H5bFgwHDPk – 5:48 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
This team has a lot of experience.
🔢 @wilottery pic.twitter.com/qzzI9HG9hv – 5:03 PM
This team has a lot of experience.
🔢 @wilottery pic.twitter.com/qzzI9HG9hv – 5:03 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
“You hear about Disney World and the comic books, but he’s the hardest working, most professional player….”
At @TheAthletic: How Bucks’ Brook Lopez reinvented his 3-point shot with the help of ‘Noah’ theathletic.com/3769141/2022/1… – 5:00 PM
“You hear about Disney World and the comic books, but he’s the hardest working, most professional player….”
At @TheAthletic: How Bucks’ Brook Lopez reinvented his 3-point shot with the help of ‘Noah’ theathletic.com/3769141/2022/1… – 5:00 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jazz? Blazers? Spurs? Debating the NBA’s biggest early season surprises with @Howard Beck si.com/nba/2022/11/11… – 4:47 PM
Jazz? Blazers? Spurs? Debating the NBA’s biggest early season surprises with @Howard Beck si.com/nba/2022/11/11… – 4:47 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
With the support of @USAA and @Tre Jones, we hosted local Vietnam Veterans at the AT&T Center this week for a much-deserved warm welcome home and recognition.
Each vet was presented with a lapel pin and a proclamation signed by the President.
Thank you for your service 🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KT8Hvjltrb – 4:25 PM
With the support of @USAA and @Tre Jones, we hosted local Vietnam Veterans at the AT&T Center this week for a much-deserved warm welcome home and recognition.
Each vet was presented with a lapel pin and a proclamation signed by the President.
Thank you for your service 🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KT8Hvjltrb – 4:25 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will there be more or less than 10.5 assists in the first half of the game?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/jGOPzWdvEn – 4:14 PM
Will there be more or less than 10.5 assists in the first half of the game?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/jGOPzWdvEn – 4:14 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Bucks have called teams about potential Grayson Allen trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/11/rep… – 4:06 PM
Report: Bucks have called teams about potential Grayson Allen trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/11/rep… – 4:06 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder are listing Darius Bazley as OUT (ankle sprain). Holmgren, Waters III, and Dieng are all out as well. – 3:57 PM
The Thunder are listing Darius Bazley as OUT (ankle sprain). Holmgren, Waters III, and Dieng are all out as well. – 3:57 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Buck stops here. ✋
Join us as we take a deep dive into how Brook’s defense has fueled the Bucks’ hot start.
📰 https://t.co/Z0j0mIlbu7 pic.twitter.com/S8sq4qYrEA – 3:43 PM
The Buck stops here. ✋
Join us as we take a deep dive into how Brook’s defense has fueled the Bucks’ hot start.
📰 https://t.co/Z0j0mIlbu7 pic.twitter.com/S8sq4qYrEA – 3:43 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Some of our guys went to see Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last night! Here are some of the reviews they left 🍿🎥 pic.twitter.com/fEHJ8UcRtL – 3:08 PM
Some of our guys went to see Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last night! Here are some of the reviews they left 🍿🎥 pic.twitter.com/fEHJ8UcRtL – 3:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Brook Lopez has contested the most shots this season.
He leads the NBA in blocks. pic.twitter.com/cfaNwotciS – 3:07 PM
Brook Lopez has contested the most shots this season.
He leads the NBA in blocks. pic.twitter.com/cfaNwotciS – 3:07 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“You had the yips!”
Serge & Giannis talking smack during a three-point shooting game. 🤣
All-Access: Bucks Break Franchise Record After Beating The Timberwolves is streaming NOW on Bucks Youtube!! pic.twitter.com/zlhvCclgbu – 2:43 PM
“You had the yips!”
Serge & Giannis talking smack during a three-point shooting game. 🤣
All-Access: Bucks Break Franchise Record After Beating The Timberwolves is streaming NOW on Bucks Youtube!! pic.twitter.com/zlhvCclgbu – 2:43 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Great stuff from @Eric Nehm on Brook Lopez’s summer of refining his 3-point shot. How professional basketball players get better, one shot at a time, in @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3769141/2022/1… – 2:02 PM
Great stuff from @Eric Nehm on Brook Lopez’s summer of refining his 3-point shot. How professional basketball players get better, one shot at a time, in @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3769141/2022/1… – 2:02 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.