Cavaliers 27, Warriors 28: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

November 11, 2022- by

The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-3) play against the Golden State Warriors (7-7) at Chase Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday November 11, 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers 27, Golden State Warriors 28 (Q2 09:59)

Golden State Warriors @warriors
shot didn’t count but ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
#StephGonnaSteph

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tied in the first. #LetEmKnow
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors put a huge emphasis on not fouling the last few days with a mini break between games
The Cavs only took 2 free throws in the first quarter – 10:39 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Solid 1st quarter for the #Cavs defensively. Held the Warriors to just 2-of-8 from beyond the arc and forced six turnovers. Donovan Mitchell had 10 points in under nine minutes for Cleveland. – 10:39 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
Steph Curry. From beyond half court. Nothing but net. Doesn’t count. pic.twitter.com/b3ySPi9po910:38 PM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Stephen Curry (11 first quarter points) has hit a 3-pointer in 200 consecutive regular season games, extending his NBA-record streak. – 10:37 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs and Warriors are tied at 25. Cavs shooting 11 of 22 from the field (50%) and 2 of 5 from 3 (40%). They have 9 assists on 11 made shots.
Donovan Mitchell leads Cavs in scoring with 10 points. – 10:37 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors 25, Cavs 25 after the first quarter
Steph: 11 points, 4-for-6 from the field
Draymond: 5 assists, 4 rebounds
Klay: 3 points, 1-for-5 from the field – 10:37 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
That was a quick, decisive move from Poole. Helped the lane was wide open for him – 10:37 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga’s stats aren’t big right now, but his energy has been exactly what the Warriors need from him – 10:35 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Warriors bench units have been pretty bad this year. We’ll see if that keeps up tonight. They’ve already looked pretty bad offensively with Steph out. – 10:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
That was great positioning from Kuminga to get the tip to Looney for an easy 2 points – 10:32 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kuminga has been good on ball – 10:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Mitchell in the mid-range >>>
@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has an early 10 points here in the first quarter, shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 2 of 3 from 3. Also has two assists and 3 rebounds – 10:28 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jordan Poole is a wreck right now. – 10:26 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs have seven assists on their first eight made shots. Who are they, the Warriors? – 10:26 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Did Jordan Poole just cross himself? – 10:25 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC young core showed out vs the #7 ranked defense tonight:
SGA: 20 points/3 steals
Poku: 14 points/4 blocks
Giddey: 15 points/9 rebounds
Wiggins: 17 points/7 assists
Dort: 13 points/3-4 from 3
Omoruyi: 22 points/5-6 from 3 (!)
JDub: 10 points/11 assists
Mann: 13 points/2 steals – 10:25 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo and Kevon Looney are coming in
Draymond and Wiggins out – 10:25 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I’m told the plan for #Cavs tonight with Dean Wade out is to get more minutes for Isaac Okoro and see what Okoro does with them. As for Lamar Stevens, a source told me, “We’ll see on that.” Sounds like he’s the backup option if Okoro doesn’t look good. – 10:25 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kuminga defending Spida – 10:25 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Through the contact 💪
📺 @NBCSAuthentic

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jonathan Kuminga is the first Warrior off the bench tonight behind Jordan Poole. – 10:24 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Second Warrior off the bench: Jonathan Kuminga – 10:24 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kuminga set to check in. Perhaps for Draymond and play 5? More likely for Klay and play 4 with Draymond staying at 5 – 10:23 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs win 111-93, holding undermanned Bucks to a season-low scoring total for an opponent.
Win snaps a five-game losing streak as Spurs (6-7) head out on a five-game West Coast trip that starts Monday against the Warriors in San Francisco and includes a pair of back-to-backs. – 10:23 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
It seems like every time the #Cavs need something to get done on the offensive end, Donovan Mitchell steps up and does it. – 10:22 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson has attempted 5 of the Warriors’ first 11 shots. – 10:21 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole comes in at the 7:18 mark for Kevon Looney, not Klay Thompson
Warriors going small early – 10:20 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors have made 5 shots
Draymond has 4 assists – 10:17 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Thunder 132, Raptors 113
SGA – 20 pts
Omoruyi – 22 pts
JDub – 10 pts, 11 asts
Giddey – 15 pts, 9 rebs, 5 asts
Wiggins – 17 pts
Poku – 14 pts
Mann – 13 pts
Dort – 13 pts
As a team, OKC collected 31 assists on 52 made shots
OKC is now 5-7 in the season – 10:17 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
It feels like every Donovan Mitchell 3-pointer is going to go in. – 10:17 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Honoring all who have served and are serving in our nation’s military.
#VeteransDay

Golden State Warriors @warriors
200 consecutive games
with a SPLASH.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond has assisted on the Warriors’ first three made shots of the night – 10:14 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs have allowed 17 made 3s in each of their last two games. The Warriors have already made two tonight in the first two minutes. – 10:13 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry has hit a 3-pointer in 200 consecutive regular-season games. – 10:13 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green assists on back-to-back 3-pointers for Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry to get things started. – 10:12 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry has now made a 3-pointer in 200 consecutive regular-season games – 10:12 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The color of the floor tonight the Warriors have looks pretty strange on TV. – 10:12 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
200 straight regular-season games with a trey.
Only one player to ever do it.
Wardell Stephen Curry II ☔️

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
How Donte DiVincenzo’s Warriors return should help Jordan Poole
https://t.co/Y8XmCuDWAB pic.twitter.com/GzRAE0vfaN10:10 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
Get your popcorn ready 🍿
@Oracle || Game Ready

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
What it's all about. ♥️

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I’m very interested to see how the Cavaliers lineup defensively against the Warriors tonight with the starting lineup. Also think Lamar Stevens sees some minutes tonight with Dean Wade (knee) out. – 10:04 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Prior to tonight’s game, @Stephen Curry was presented with the @HowardU Presidential Medal of Freedom! pic.twitter.com/THcy9tZgE59:56 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
Just about that time!
You ready, #DubNation?
Stream the game LIVE » https://t.co/OMrtDug8El

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Dean Wade (right knee soreness) is out tonight against the Warriors. – 9:44 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
There’s a dangerous Cavs team inside Chase Center tonight. Should be a good test for the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/eOJjXcTKOA9:43 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors
Friday night hoops
let's get it ⚡️

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Almost that time.
📺 #CavsWarriors tips at 10:00PM ET on @BallySportsCLE

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Every Thunder starter has already scored in double digits with seven to go in the third.
SGA: 14
Poku: 14
Dort: 11
Wiggins: 11
Giddey: 10 – 9:34 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
City Edition kicks
to match City Edition drip
#CurryBrand

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
NBA – BEST RECORD
1. Milwaukee 10-1
2. Utah 10-3
3. BOSTON 9-3
Portland 9-3
5. Cleveland 8-3 – 9:24 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Past & Present Bucket Getters
@Oracle || Game Ready

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs going with same starting tonight here at Golden State: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 9:16 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Final: Magic 114, Suns 97
Six Orlando players scored in double figures.
The @Orlando Magic have beaten the Warriors, Mavericks, and Suns during this homestand. – 9:15 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Cavs will start Garland, Mitchell, LeVert, E. Mobley and Allen vs. GSW on this fifth and final game of the road trip.
Dean Wade is inactive tonight with right knee soreness. – 9:11 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Back in the lineup tonight: No. 0
@Oracle || Game Ready

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The Starters in San Francisco! #LetEmKnow

StatMuse @statmuse
The Magic have beaten the Suns, Mavs and Warriors in November.

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Dean Wade (knee) is OUT tonight vs Warriors – 9:04 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Hello buckets
@Oracle || Game Ready

Royce Young @royceyoung
Aaron Wiggins after making an awesome play versus Aaron Wiggins after any other play pic.twitter.com/pGN1wmXaxe9:00 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are going with their usual starting lineup tonight against the Warriors, I’m told — Garland, Mitchell, LeVert, Mobley & Allen.
Also, J.B. Bickerstaff reiterated pregame that he believes it can be a great group for the team, but it needs time to work out some stuff – 8:53 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
@Oracle || Game Ready
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/ZZ1h2mlngn8:38 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Dave Kaval is at tonight’s Warriors game – 8:36 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Poole Party tonight at Chase Center? 💨👀 pic.twitter.com/IXbAsnSvll8:33 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr believes Donte DiVincenzo being back helps Jordan Poole be a “combo guard.”
Wrote about that this morning nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…8:27 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Anthony Lamb is a man of many nicknames. @Kendra Andrews and I are in favor of Lamb Chop.
weighed in on Lamb’s nicknames pregame and said he’s been hearing guys mainly call him Lamborghini, which he says “is great because he’s more of a pickup truck than lamborghini.” – 8:23 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Naz Reid (who was already listed as out) was not on the trip to Memphis and Reid’s status for Sunday’s game at Cleveland was “undetermined.” – 8:20 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Donte DiVincenzo will return for the Warriors tonight. He’s on a 20-minute restriction, per Kerr. He fills that extra on-ball bench option next to Jordan Poole, in place of Ty Jerome. Jerome will still be active. – 8:19 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo is available tonight against Cleveland and will be restricted to 20 minutes. – 8:17 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Donte DiVincenzo will play around 20 minutes tonight for the Warriors – 8:17 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Donte DiVincenzo will play tonight. He’ll play around 20 minutes, coach Steve Kerr said. – 8:17 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Donte DiVincenzo will play tonight against the Cavs. He’s under a 20-minute restriction, Steve Kerr says. – 8:17 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dressed for success.
@Rakuten || #DubNation

Golden State Warriors @warriors
Sophomores on site.
@Rakuten || #DubNation

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Golden State Warriors dropped new City Edition uniforms designed by a Bay Area artist with a special meaning. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/10/war…8:01 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder starting lineup:
SGA
Giddey
Dort
Wiggins
Poku
Raptors starting lineup:
VanVleet
Trent Jr.
Anunoby
Barnes
Koloko – 7:50 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/qEJV5QZ50H6:34 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
One more stop to go.
@keybank | #LetEmKnow
David Locke @DLocke09
The last three games of the night are going to be interesting
* Minnesota in Memphis with a ton of noise around them
* Cleveland with 2 bad late game losses v. Golden State who is lucky to have not lost 6 in a row
* Did Sacramento find something the other night v. Cle? – 5:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn’s message in his 1st speech to the team before Washington. Seth Curry credited this speech and mindset from JV after the Knicks win for the team’s improvement.
“That kind of mindset riled the team, that’s kind of the mindset we took on every day.” pic.twitter.com/Z72fu8DwNR5:24 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn’s message in his 1st speech to the team before Washington. Seth Curry credited this mindset from JV for the team’s improvement after the Knicks win.
“That kind of mindset riled the team, that’s kind of the mindset we took on every day.” pic.twitter.com/BFD1D235Rw5:21 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole could be the biggest beneficiary of Donte DiVincenzo’s return tonight nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…4:35 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Got that #FridayFeeling in the gym 😁 #LetEmKnow

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire celebrates the brilliance of Stephen Curry with a photo gallery of his 50-point games. warriorswire.usatoday.com/gallery/stephe…4:01 PM

