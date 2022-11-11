Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $18,813,839 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $48,343,525 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday November 11, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Home Radio: 95.7 The Game

Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?