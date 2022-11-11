Chris Paul remains out against Magic

Chris Paul will miss a second straight game with a sore right heel as the Suns continue their four-game road trip Friday against Magic. Landry Shamet is also out with concussion symptoms.
Source: Duane Rankin @ Arizona Republic
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Hurry up, hurry up Craig.”
Chris Paul telling Torrey Craig to hurry up and take the ball out.
#LittleThings. #Suns – 7:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul (sore right heel) OUT tonight at #Magic, but getting up shots pregame. #Suns pic.twitter.com/XTB65CHcE9 – 6:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul (heel), Landry Shamet (concussion protocols) OUT tonight at Magic. #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 5:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul was getting up shots by himself after most of the team left shootaround.
Looked good as far as lift on his shot. This was after some pre-work with the heel as far as stretching.
Still listed as questionable for tonight’s game at #Magic. #Suns – 11:27 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Wait for it.
Chris Paul and Devin Booker back and forth during shooting competition. #Suns pic.twitter.com/bK9b0uDgpI – 10:31 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul on the floor.
Still questionable with sore right heel. #Suns pic.twitter.com/rwj38CyMAT – 10:27 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Chris Paul (sore right heel) questionable for Friday’s game at Orlando azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns: Chris Paul (sore right heel) QUESTIONABLE, Ish Wainright (personal) OUT
#Magic: Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) QUESTIONABLE – 5:36 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
O.G. Anunoby is on pace for 254 steals. It would be 8th most ever & most since HOFer John Stockton had 263 in 88-89. Chris Paul was last to have 200 steals (216;08-09). Doug Christie holds Raptors record (201; 96-97). NBA mark? 301 by Alvin Robertson in 84-85. Per @Basketball-Reference – 3:19 PM
Chris Paul @CP3
Jus met a cool, young 78yr old man while working out in the gym in Minnesota…his best advice as the years go by was KEEP MOVING!! – 10:41 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘We have a team’: 5 takeaways from #Suns crushing T-Wolves minus Chris Paul, Cam Johnson azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:50 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Point Book tonight:
32 PTS
10 AST
1 TOV
5 3P
He is 10-3 without Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/0AAFNuJjFL – 10:27 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
gonna bet 5 bucks that Booker smile was at CP3 and that CP3 called that play – 9:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Another ridiculous defensive performance from O.G. Anunoby.
He’s now recorded 3+ steals in 6 straight games – the longest streak of his career. The only players with longer streaks of 3+ steals over the last 10 seasons: Victor Oladipo (8), Chris Paul (8) and Rajon Rondo (7). – 9:15 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Suns and Wolves both missing their straws that stir the drink tonight, Chris Paul and Naz Reid.
Wolves 51, Suns 69 at half – 9:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul was all smiles watching Saric carve out space before scoring inside. #Suns up 33-23 late in 1st quarter. – 8:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges pointed for Ayton to go with Towns, but Towns got the pass and dunk.
Ayton receives lob on other end from Bridges.
I asked earlier who was going to give Booker some help with Cam Johnson/Chris Paul out.?
Bridges: 8 points, 4 boards, two assists in seven minutes. #Suns – 8:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul is sitting at the end of the #Suns bench. Was getting treatment before the game.
Seemed in good spirits.
As for his replacement, Payne hits 3 early. #Suns up 9-8. – 8:15 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Suns without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson, both whom scorched the Wolves last time. But they do have Ayton back and Booker is gonna go hard, so the Wolves are going to have to play with some force. – 8:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Cameron Payne starting for Chris Paul (sore right heel) Wednesday at #Timberwolves (w/pregame Monty Williams video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:53 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Peace or Panic?! (Part 1)
🔘 Jalen Suggs (6:13)
🔘 Jazz (12:35)
🔘 Nuggets (24:20)
🔘 Zion (35:05)
🔘 Mo Bamba (41:40)
🔘 Chris Paul (45:30)
🎧 https://t.co/wqaFcT4N1x
🍎 https://t.co/0tUloHNEmP
✳️ https://t.co/fZ9CRUWMOV
📺 https://t.co/T4ww3OnTK1 pic.twitter.com/bGfVDjlaps – 6:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“What you think?”: Monty Williams on if Cameron Payne is starting.
“We’ll see.”: On if Jock Landale with Deandre Ayton instead of Torrey Craig since #Timberwolves have Karl-Anthony Towns/Rudy Gobert.
Said #Suns being cautious with Chris Paul, Duane Washington Jr. available. pic.twitter.com/RXPKJikMGB – 6:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“More Ayton postups. Heavy dose of Booker.”
T-Wolves coach Chris Finch as Deandre Ayton didn’t play last time #Suns faced #Timberwolves, but Chris Paul and Cam Johnson are out tonight. pic.twitter.com/OfJ3kpuY4l – 6:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Chris Paul (sore right heel) ruled out for Wednesday’s game at #Timberwolves azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ve got a team, man. I trust everybody. Everybody is going to have to play different roles.”
Devin Booker as Cam Johnson (knee) is OUT after having a procedure done Tuesday and Chris Paul (sore right heel) is ruled OUT tonight at #Timbewolves. #Suns https://t.co/xln5Xuo71d pic.twitter.com/QRMKLk8TQf – 3:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul (sore right heel) OUT tonight vs. #Timberwolves #Suns – 3:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul is now out for tonight’s game with that right heel soreness. He was previously listed as questionable – 2:44 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul (right heel soreness) is now listed as out on the Suns’ updated injury report for tonight’s game against the Timberwolves – 2:42 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
No Chris Paul (heel) or Cam Johnson (knee) against the Wolves tonight — two players who really hurt them when the two teams played last week.
Deandre Ayton didn’t play against the Wolves last week, but looks on track to play tonight. Ayton did tweak his ankle on Monday though. – 2:09 PM
