Cody Martin will miss approximately six weeks due to knee injury

Hornets are listing LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward out and Cody Martin as doubtful tomorrow vs. the Blazers. – 5:38 PM

Don’t look for LaMelo, Gordon Hayward or Cody Martin to suit up in Miami tomorrow. Steve Clifford just said they won’t play and all still remain day-to-day. – 9:47 PM

Hornets G/F Cody Martin underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee and will miss approximately six weeks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Tough loss to Charlotte’s rotation, which has dealt with injuries to multiple key players this season. – 2:25 PM

The loss of Cody Martin for six weeks is a massive blow, but at least the organization will now get an extended look at James Bouknight playing meaningful minutes. – 2:29 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.