Cody Martin will miss approximately six weeks due to knee injury

Shams Charania: Hornets G/F Cody Martin underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee and will miss approximately six weeks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Tough loss to Charlotte’s rotation, which has dealt with injuries to multiple key players this season.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Plowright @British_Buzz
The loss of Cody Martin for six weeks is a massive blow, but at least the organization will now get an extended look at James Bouknight playing meaningful minutes. – 2:29 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Hornets G/F Cody Martin underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee and will miss approximately six weeks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Tough loss to Charlotte’s rotation, which has dealt with injuries to multiple key players this season. – 2:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hornets injury update for tonight at Heat’s arena:
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) out
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) out
Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) out – 1:54 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Don’t look for LaMelo, Gordon Hayward or Cody Martin to suit up in Miami tomorrow. Steve Clifford just said they won’t play and all still remain day-to-day. – 9:47 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Hornets are listing LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward out and Cody Martin as doubtful tomorrow vs. the Blazers. – 5:38 PM

Anthony Chiang: Charlotte injury report for tonight’s game vs. Heat: LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) out, Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) out, Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) out -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / November 10, 2022
Rod Boone: Still no LaMelo. He’s out for tomorrow’s game against Portland. Once again, so is Gordon Hayward. He won’t be available. Cody Martin is doubtful. -via Twitter @rodboone / November 8, 2022

