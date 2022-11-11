Donovan Mitchell thought he was going to be traded to Knicks for Barrett, 'hella picks'

What all was being asked by New York? Donovan Mitchell: I was told it was RJ Barrett and hella (draft) picks. That’s what I heard. And I thought that was happening. I thought that was it. I’m there (on the East Coast) all offseason. I’m there in the summer. So that’s why I thought, “All right, this is gonna be a long haul in Cleveland (if they gave up Garland, Mobley and/or Allen in the deal).” But when I found out those guys were (not in the deal), it was like, “All right, we can really do something. Like, we really could do something.” Nothing to slight the guys that were involved in the deal going to Utah. But for me, it was just like, “We have the talent.” I said it at the press conference: Our talent is scary, but we’ve got to go out there and do it.
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
StatMuse @statmuse
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
So one other thing I have not had clarity on is that if you go back to last year, and we had reported that, essentially, if the Jazz were going to move you that you were focused on Brooklyn, New York and Miami. Donovan Mitchell: I never said that. I don’t know where that came from. I didn’t say that. I didn’t say a lot. -via The Athletic / November 11, 2022
Well I’m not even necessarily going down memory lane too much. But more so it’s this: Was Cleveland on your radar at all at any point before the deal went down? Donovan Mitchell: Anything you heard in the news is what I heard. Like, when I said that I heard Cleveland was in there for a second and took their name out, that’s what I thought. So I didn’t think about it. It wasn’t one that was on my radar. I just said, “Look, I’m just gonna play wherever I’m at.” If it came back to training camp in Utah, I’d be ready for that. I took the summer to say, “Look, I played like s— in the playoffs. I wasn’t my best self, and I want to be the best me I could be for wherever the hell I’m at. Wherever the hell I’m at — New York, Brooklyn, Miami, Toronto, OKC, Utah.” -via The Athletic / November 11, 2022
Danny Cunningham: NBA’s Last 2 Min report says that there were three missed calls in #Cavs game. Two of them were non-calls that hurt Cavs, one of them was an incorrect call that sent Donovan Mitchell to the line for three free throws. -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / November 8, 2022
