Donovan Mitchell thought he was going to be traded to Knicks for Barrett, 'hella picks'

Well I’m not even necessarily going down memory lane too much. But more so it’s this: Was Cleveland on your radar at all at any point before the deal went down? Donovan Mitchell: Anything you heard in the news is what I heard. Like, when I said that I heard Cleveland was in there for a second and took their name out, that’s what I thought. So I didn’t think about it. It wasn’t one that was on my radar. I just said, “Look, I’m just gonna play wherever I’m at.” If it came back to training camp in Utah, I’d be ready for that. I took the summer to say, “Look, I played like s— in the playoffs. I wasn’t my best self, and I want to be the best me I could be for wherever the hell I’m at. Wherever the hell I’m at — New York, Brooklyn, Miami, Toronto, OKC, Utah.” -via The Athletic / November 11, 2022