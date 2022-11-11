Joe Tsai: I met with Kyrie Irving yesterday, it's clear he does not have hate towards Jewish people

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
With Kyrie Irving progressing toward a return to the Nets from his suspension, @Will Guillory and I spoke to his fellow NBPA VPs about his future on the Executive Committee. https://t.co/pJkelsAMZE pic.twitter.com/PR8PGkZtoZ – 1:15 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Nets owner Joe Tsai says Irving isn’t antisemitic; meanwhile the NBPA awaits resolution, telling players in an email obtained by AP (@Adrian Wojnarowski first) that their “careful pause and reflection have started to pay off.”
apnews.com/article/brookl… – 1:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton when asked if the team is playing a different style without Kyrie:
“Nah. I feel like once we get him back, the way we’re playing right now, it’s going to break the game wide open. He can adapt to any system, and you know, that’s 30 points we’re missing out there.” – 1:06 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on suspended guard Kyrie Irving meeting with the Nets, NBA and NBPA in recent days — and the real possibility that his return to play won’t come on the upcoming four-game Western Conference trip: es.pn/3hzICUm – 1:03 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
I stopped in the mall yesterday and they marked down all of Kyrie Irving’s kicks. Smh. pic.twitter.com/36W54WImmn – 1:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets owner Tsai met with Kyrie Irving, return likely next week nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/11/net… – 12:58 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving’s ‘spirits are high, he’s just trying to figure everything out.’ No update on when he’ll return from suspension. nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 12:45 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Joe Tsai met with Kyrie Irving and came to a similar conclusion as Adam Silver about Irving. pic.twitter.com/JeKgBDNjFr – 12:34 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
If the NBA commissioner and the Nets owner both say Kyrie isn’t antisemitic, and he was suspended because he didn’t say he wasn’t, seems it’s probably about time to end the suspension. – 12:33 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kyrie Irving! Bradley Beal! Every week the Lakers leak their interest in some new famous person who won’t fix their problems.
On their devotion to an antiquated model. The Lakers are so obsessed with superteams that they refuse to build a coherent one.
cbssports.com/nba/news/the-l… – 12:23 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
So…did Kyrie meet with the ADL or any leaders in the Jewish faith? The steps Kyrie was supposed to take to learn and grow are seemingly being ignored.
Just saying that Kyrie met with leaders of the organizations who profit when he plays does not signify follow through. – 12:21 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: Doris Burke + I on the surging Nuggets, Jazz, + Suns, plus what’s going on in Minnesota? Plus: What are the Lakers trade options in light of recent reports, LeBron’s comments on Kyrie, more:
Apple: apple.co/3UF2CTM
Spotify: spoti.fi/3UuIpQV – 12:18 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Updates on the Kyrie situation, from Nets owner @Joe Tsai: pic.twitter.com/H8wMGWLTDR – 12:18 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Joe Tsai announces he and Clara Tsai met with Kyrie Irving and his family Thursday, that they do not believe Irving has any beliefs of hate toward Jewish people or any group, and that the Nets, Irving, NBA, NBPA will facilitate “process of forgiveness, healing and education.” – 12:16 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nic Claxton said He’s talked to Kyrie and ‘his spirits are high’ pic.twitter.com/NYmhJVhhWk – 12:07 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Suspended guard Kyrie Irving has met with the Brooklyn Nets, NBA and NBPA “on several occasions” in recent days and the union “(looks) forward very soon to a resolution of all matters satisfactory to all parties,” @TheNBPA tells players in an email obtained by ESPN. – 11:59 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Royce O’Neale said he’s hopeful Kyrie Irving returns during the Nets’ West Coast road trip. Irving’s suspension ends at the earliest for Sunday’s game against the Lakers. O’Neale said he’s spoken to Kyrie and that Kyrie is in good spirits. – 11:55 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Are the Nets expecting Kyrie back on this trip?
“Hopefully,” Royce O’Neale said. O’Neale said he’s been in regular communication with Kyrie and he’s been in good spirits. – 11:54 AM
Are the Nets expecting Kyrie back on this trip?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Royce O’Neale said he’s been talking with Kyrie Irving and echoed that Kyrie “is in good spirits.”
Said Kyrie has been communicating with teammates through the suspension. – 11:53 AM
Royce O’Neale said he’s been talking with Kyrie Irving and echoed that Kyrie “is in good spirits.”
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Kyrie-less Nets at practice before they head out on a West Coast swing starting with a back to back with the Clippers and Lakers this weekend pic.twitter.com/wXAlb0H3Km – 11:41 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the impact of LeBron’s groin injury for the Lakers. Plus, where LeBron has a point, and where he also misses the point, while Tweeting support for Kyrie. #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 11:28 AM
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the impact of LeBron’s groin injury for the Lakers. Plus, where LeBron has a point, and where he also misses the point, while Tweeting support for Kyrie. #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James Tweets Kyrie Irving apologized, ‘he should be able to play’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/11/leb… – 11:26 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
ICYMI, Adam Silver: ‘No doubt’ that Kyrie Irving is not anti-Semitic #nets nypost.com/2022/11/10/ada… via @nypostsports teammate @NHLBlinn – 8:39 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
#NBA commissioner Adam Silver telling NY Times that Kyrie Irving is not a hater or anti-Semitic is a game-changer in terms of Irving’s return, which is due Sunday in L.A. against the Lakers. Silver also said conditions for Irving’s return “should not be imposed upon him.” – 5:57 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Relationship between Nike and Kyrie Irving likely over sportando.basketball/en/nike-kyrie-… – 4:36 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Adam Silver: Kyrie Irving is not antisemitic sportando.basketball/en/adam-silver… – 3:58 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Phil Knight says Kyrie Irving’s relationship with Nike likely over nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/10/phi… – 10:05 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The day in Kyrie: Silver, LeBron, Nike all speak out. apnews.com/article/brookl… – 9:21 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
In an interview with the New York Times, NBA commish Adam Silver, while saying he doesn’t believe Kyrie Irving is anti-Semitic, said he watched the Amazon film and came away with this conclusion: pic.twitter.com/m2tFnSkEvP – 8:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Adam Silver says the Nets will decide when Kyrie Irving can return to the team “in consultation with the league.”
Article adds it is unclear if Kyrie will meet the team’s conditions. nytimes.com/2022/11/10/spo… – 8:19 PM
Adam Silver says the Nets will decide when Kyrie Irving can return to the team “in consultation with the league.”
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Here is Adam Silver refusing to say much substantial about his meeting with Kyrie. Lots of treading lightly. nytimes.com/2022/11/10/spo… – 8:13 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
NEW: In sit down, Adam Silver discusses Kyrie Irving. Says Irving isn’t antisemitic and that the criticism for the league’s delay in disciplining him “may be fair.” Also says, the Nets and league are working w/ Irving on “what remediation is appropriate.” nytimes.com/2022/11/10/spo… – 7:38 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown took a shot at Nike’s ethics Thursday in response to Nike founder Phil Knight’s comments on Kyrie Irving masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 4:26 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Since LeBron is commenting on the Kyrie saga… houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/maybe-the-pe… – 3:05 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
💭 I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information. And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on – 1:59 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Frank Drucker has learned, that immediately after deboning carcass of Knix by 27, Nets—in example of team unity—awarded Kyrie Irving the game matzoh ball. – 1:56 PM
More on this storyline
Ian Begley: The meeting between Kyrie Irving, Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai yesterday was ‘very positive’, two people briefed on it told SNY. Irving’s suspension is for at least 1 more game, but the meeting between Irving & the Tsais is another element that suggests Irving will be back soon. -via Twitter @IanBegley / November 11, 2022
