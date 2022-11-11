Kawhi Leonard nearing return

Andrew Greif: Kawhi Leonard is closer to returning after playing 5 on 5 Ty Lue said. “He played five-on-five this morning. … He looked pretty good. Still a ways to go but that was the first sign of positivity.”
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers say Kawhi Leonard returned to 5-on-5 action today. At the same time, a dose of caution was added to their optimism.
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi took part in 5on 5 drills Friday morning. Ty Lue said he is “getting closer” to returning to the lineup. pic.twitter.com/2qq292PaXx – 2:02 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard went through 5-on-5 this morning before the team’s practice and is progressing. He will not play tomorrow against the Nets but Ty Lue says Kawhi is getting closer to a return. Lue made it sound like Kawhi still has a little bit more to go before returning. – 1:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard is closer to returning after playing 5 on 5 Ty Lue said.
“He played five-on-five this morning. … He looked pretty good. Still a ways to go but that was the first sign of positivity.” – 1:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George says he understands he has to carry the load with Kawhi out and he’s playing “at a high level” right now. But he is quick to credit all the Clippers who are playing well: “I got support around me and we all are going to hold it down until Kawhi returns.” – 1:12 AM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Best part of the Spurs honoring Tony Parker just now was the standing ovation he got from the lady courtside in a Kawhi Leonard jersey. – 8:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi was here at this morning’s shootaround as the Clippers gathered to watch film. pic.twitter.com/jTQVmuE5jy – 1:02 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers formally rule out Kawhi Leonard for tomorrow’s game vs the Lakers – 8:05 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk: Ty Lue said Kawhi still has a ways to go before returning. But this is a positive first sign for Kawhi. His 5-on-5 was with some of the guys on the team according to Lue. Lue said he didn’t know if Kawhi will continue to come off the bench when he returns. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / November 11, 2022
Law Murray: Kawhi Leonard will not play tomorrow vs Lakers, but all other rotation players are in for Clippers. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / November 8, 2022
Kawhi Leonard has been participating in individual workouts, but there is “really not a time frame” for the LA Clippers star’s return at the moment. Leonard missed his seventh straight game because of right knee injury management Sunday night when the Clippers played the Utah Jazz. The former two-time NBA Finals MVP is also expected to miss Monday’s game against Cleveland, and his return to the court remains uncertain. -via ESPN / November 7, 2022
