LeBron James out vs. Kings

Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James has been downgraded to out for Friday’s game vs the Kings, according to the Lakers. – 10:29 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
LeBron James is officially out for Friday’s game against the Kings, per Lakers. – 10:15 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers officially list LeBron James as out for tomorrow’s game vs the Sacramento Kings – 10:15 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT for Friday’s game vs. Sacramento. – 10:13 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT for Friday’s game against Sacramento. – 10:13 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James is officially OUT for tomorrow’s game against the Kings. – 10:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT for Friday’s game vs. Sacramento, per the Lakers. – 10:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron has been downgraded to out against the Kings on Friday due to his left adductor strain. – 10:12 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The day in Kyrie: Silver, LeBron, Nike all speak out. apnews.com/article/brookl… – 9:21 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: The Lakers appeared to have dodged a bullet with LeBron James’ groin injury – it’s not torn, he’s day-to-day and the schedule allows for some rest coming up es.pn/3hvYfvV – 8:32 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers trade rumors: LeBron James fears wasted season; Anthony Davis not on table; Westbrook calls coming in?
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Lakers injury report for Friday’s game vs. Kings:
PROBABLE – Anthony Davis (back)
QUESTIONABLE – Lonnie Walker IV (non-COVID illness)
DOUBTFUL – LeBron James (adductor)
OUT – Thomas Bryant (UCL); Scotty Pippen Jr. (G League); Dennis Schroder (UCL); Cole Swider (G League) – 7:07 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Lakers listing LeBron James as doubtful for Friday’s game vs. Sacramento.
He was diagnosed with a left adductor strain earlier today. – 6:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron day to day with groin strain, but Lakers face much more dire problems at 2-9 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/10/leb… – 6:17 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers say Anthony Davis is probable against the Kings. Lonnie Walker IV is questionable.
LeBron James is doubtful. – 6:17 PM
Lakers say Anthony Davis is probable against the Kings. Lonnie Walker IV is questionable.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Lakers say Anthony Davis is probable but list LeBron James as doubtful for Friday’s game against Sacramento.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
I asked Troy Brown Jr. about how public discourse on role players around superstars boils down to how the supporting cast is or isn’t good enough. He had a pretty balanced answer, saying that he puts some pressure on himself to help LeBron and his other superstar teammates: pic.twitter.com/vuLJFzt7hi – 5:37 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Report: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James likely to miss game against Sacramento Kings
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star day-to-day with strained left adductor, doubtful Friday vs. Kings
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Here’s the 2023 LAL cap space situation for this July:
I project them at $31.9M with LBJ, AD, Christie & 1st (after NOP swap).
Wipe away Christie & 1st w/ no salary coming back that goes up to $35.5M.
That’s only enough for a 25% max ($33.5M).
30% max = $40.2M
35% = $46.9M – 5:01 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that LeBron
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers coach Darvin Ham says LeBron James will be day-to-day with his groin injury. Ham says the MRI showed that James has a strained left adductor. Of note: By virtue of a scheduling quirk, James could take eight days off in this next stretch and only miss two games. – 4:51 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says “there wasn’t anything torn” when asked about LeBron James’ injury — a big difference from the groin injury James suffered on Christmas Day in 2018. – 4:46 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers coach Darvin Ham says LeBron James will be day-to-day with his groin injury. Ham says the MRI showed that James has a strained left abductor. Of note: By virtue of a scheduling quirk, James could take eight days off in this next stretch and only miss two games. – 4:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said LeBron James had an MRI that revealed a strained left adductor.
He’ll be listed as doubtful for Friday’s game, and is day-to-day moving forward. – 4:44 PM
Darvin Ham said LeBron James had an MRI that revealed a strained left adductor.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers star LeBron James is day-to-day due to a left adductor strain. He is doubtful to play Friday vs. Kings. – 4:44 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Trade value rankings: Lakers in the Top 100
25. Anthony Davis
35. LeBron James
And that’s it.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Inside the critical decisions for the Lakers, how it could prompt key players to sour on the direction of the franchise, and LeBron James’ unwillingness to stand pat and waste a season, league sources tell @BleacherReport: bleacherreport.com/articles/10055… – 4:07 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers practice opens up to the media and we see that LeBron James is in a leg sleeve. pic.twitter.com/YMSwlFam89 – 4:04 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron is here at Lakers practice, wearing slippers and a black sleeve up his left leg while shooting a little. pic.twitter.com/YNoEkd1nzI – 4:03 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Since LeBron is commenting on the Kyrie saga… houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/maybe-the-pe… – 3:05 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
💭 I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information. And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on – 1:59 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
In a vacuum, absorbing a bad season to get to next summer where picks/cap space are in play makes sense for the Lakers. But LeBron will be 38 next month. Can LA really punt this year with the hope that the offseason will offer better upgrades? – 1:57 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Lakers have the second-worst record in the league. LeBron James suffered a groin injury. Could things get much worse for this team?
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: LeBron James’s groin injury plunges Lakers deeper into nightmare start @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11… – 12:23 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers lose to the Clippers, and LeBron exits the game after (re?)injuring his groin. Plus, another quiet 4th quarter from Anthony Davis. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNetwork
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers-Clippers takeaways: LeBron James on lack of calls, ‘I gotta learn how to flop’ latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:44 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike had this news in @latimes on: Lakers’ LeBron James exits game against Clippers with left leg soreness latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:44 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The talented @Andrew Greif has this in @latimessports on: Clippers find their groove while LeBron James hurt late in win over Lakers latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 10:42 AM
Terrence Ross @TerrenceRoss
Terrence Ross plays MyTeam as LeBron..😳 (NBA 2K23) youtu.be/qA49Sa3tdYY via @YouTube – 10:14 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron James on injuries: “I’ve been fine. I’ve only missed one game.” pic.twitter.com/IRzxsbIvRF – 9:11 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron drops 30, then leaves latest Lakers loss with groin injury, MRI coming nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/10/leb… – 8:52 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron James: “I need to learn how to flop or something” pic.twitter.com/348KQdReLm – 8:03 AM
More on this storyline
“It’s not torn, that’s the biggest thing, that he didn’t tear anything,” Ham said. “So it was good news. You know, I’m sure it’s painful. Doubtful, day-to-day, whatever — I’m just happy there wasn’t anything torn.” -via ESPN / November 11, 2022
“I’m told the expectation is James will be out the next two Lakers games … The Lakers also (recently) held free-agent workouts with Joe Wieskamp and Tony Snell.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on LeBron James’ status and the Lakers. -via Twitter / November 11, 2022
James missed 17 straight games in his first season with the Lakers in 2018-19 because of a left groin tear and eventually shut things down before the end of the 82-game schedule to enter into offseason rehab early. James told reporters Wednesday that his current discomfort is “not as bad” as what he went through four years ago. -via ESPN / November 10, 2022
