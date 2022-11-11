Nuggets 30, Celtics 39: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (8-3) play against the Boston Celtics (3-3) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday November 11, 2022
Denver Nuggets 30, Boston Celtics 39 (Q2 09:59)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
MPJ needs to really think about his defense. Hauser has blown by him twice off the dribble already. – 7:38 PM
MPJ needs to really think about his defense. Hauser has blown by him twice off the dribble already. – 7:38 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Fifth basket of the season for Payton Pritchard, who’s set to earn some playing time in Malcolm Brogdon’s absence after mostly not playing to start the season. – 7:37 PM
Fifth basket of the season for Payton Pritchard, who’s set to earn some playing time in Malcolm Brogdon’s absence after mostly not playing to start the season. – 7:37 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The #Celtics shoot better than 60% from the floor in the first, lead the Denver Nuggets 33-25. Jaylen Brown leading the way with 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting, with 4 rebounds and three assists. – 7:36 PM
The #Celtics shoot better than 60% from the floor in the first, lead the Denver Nuggets 33-25. Jaylen Brown leading the way with 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting, with 4 rebounds and three assists. – 7:36 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics are averaging 30.8 points in Q1 of games this year, the third best mark in the NBA.
Boston just dropped 33 in the first – 7:36 PM
Celtics are averaging 30.8 points in Q1 of games this year, the third best mark in the NBA.
Boston just dropped 33 in the first – 7:36 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Celtics getting out in transition more this season means more mismatches in their early offense. Getting to play against a defense that isn’t set creates incredible opportunities. Boston has a 33-25 lead over Denver on 60.9 pct shooting after one quarter. – 7:36 PM
Celtics getting out in transition more this season means more mismatches in their early offense. Getting to play against a defense that isn’t set creates incredible opportunities. Boston has a 33-25 lead over Denver on 60.9 pct shooting after one quarter. – 7:36 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver took the blow from the Celtics out the gate, kept playing, and kept the deficit under 10. All things considered, there have been worse starts. – 7:35 PM
Denver took the blow from the Celtics out the gate, kept playing, and kept the deficit under 10. All things considered, there have been worse starts. – 7:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 33-25 after one
Brown – 12/4/3
Tatum – 10 points
Celtics – 60.9% FGs
Celtics – 3-7 3Ps
Celtics – 0 turnovers
Jokic – 5/5
Porter – 5 points
Nuggets – 47.8% FGs
Nuggets – 3-6 3Ps
Nuggets – 1 turnover – 7:35 PM
Celtics lead 33-25 after one
Brown – 12/4/3
Tatum – 10 points
Celtics – 60.9% FGs
Celtics – 3-7 3Ps
Celtics – 0 turnovers
Jokic – 5/5
Porter – 5 points
Nuggets – 47.8% FGs
Nuggets – 3-6 3Ps
Nuggets – 1 turnover – 7:35 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Denver Nuggets season with/without Jokic: +97/-71
Denver Nuggets tonight with/without Jokic: -11/+3 – 7:34 PM
Denver Nuggets season with/without Jokic: +97/-71
Denver Nuggets tonight with/without Jokic: -11/+3 – 7:34 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, for all intents and purposes, that was fine. Denver got blitzed a bit and they weathered.
Really good last 3 minutes by MPJ and the bench overall. – 7:34 PM
Alright, for all intents and purposes, that was fine. Denver got blitzed a bit and they weathered.
Really good last 3 minutes by MPJ and the bench overall. – 7:34 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Another good quarter of offense for the Celtics.
60.9/42.9/100 and no turnovers. – 7:34 PM
Another good quarter of offense for the Celtics.
60.9/42.9/100 and no turnovers. – 7:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets’ defense just not ready for the No. 1 ranked Celtics offense to start tonight. Boston got everything it wanted that quarter. – 7:34 PM
Nuggets’ defense just not ready for the No. 1 ranked Celtics offense to start tonight. Boston got everything it wanted that quarter. – 7:34 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
5th tallest NBA player and tallest American Luke Kornet with a nice block – 7:34 PM
5th tallest NBA player and tallest American Luke Kornet with a nice block – 7:34 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
With Malcolm Brogdon out tonight, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard look to make the most of their opportunities
Follow the action on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/81zz2Ui2QR – 7:33 PM
With Malcolm Brogdon out tonight, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard look to make the most of their opportunities
Follow the action on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/81zz2Ui2QR – 7:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Couple really good defensive sequences for MPJ. Good close out on Williams, followed by good contest on Tatum off the switch. – 7:32 PM
Couple really good defensive sequences for MPJ. Good close out on Williams, followed by good contest on Tatum off the switch. – 7:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Payton Pritchard is at the scorer’s table. He’s getting run tonight with Malcolm Brogdon out. – 7:32 PM
Payton Pritchard is at the scorer’s table. He’s getting run tonight with Malcolm Brogdon out. – 7:32 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
We talk about Sam Hauser’s defense improving, but he’s really shown growth in his movement without the ball, giving him great looks at the rim for lay-ups. – 7:31 PM
We talk about Sam Hauser’s defense improving, but he’s really shown growth in his movement without the ball, giving him great looks at the rim for lay-ups. – 7:31 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Nuggets are a pretty average defense. Celtics are the No. 2 offense. Boston should keep pushing the pace. – 7:30 PM
Nuggets are a pretty average defense. Celtics are the No. 2 offense. Boston should keep pushing the pace. – 7:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sign of how much the Nuggets respect Sam Hauser? Bruce Brown is guarding him and chasing him through screens. – 7:30 PM
Sign of how much the Nuggets respect Sam Hauser? Bruce Brown is guarding him and chasing him through screens. – 7:30 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
The DeAndre Jordan/Luke Kornet matchup the world has been waiting for. – 7:29 PM
The DeAndre Jordan/Luke Kornet matchup the world has been waiting for. – 7:29 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
A little bit of shooting luck from Boston and a lot of bad defense from Denver. Starters getting lit up so far.
Jokic missing bunnies this season is the strangest thing. – 7:29 PM
A little bit of shooting luck from Boston and a lot of bad defense from Denver. Starters getting lit up so far.
Jokic missing bunnies this season is the strangest thing. – 7:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Something to keep in mind:
Jokic sleepwalked through about 43 minutes of the Nuggets last game at Indiana. He picked up a lot of crappy fouls and just kind of seemed out of it.
Then he dominated the last 5 minutes or so and Denver won. A bad start here might not mean much. – 7:28 PM
Something to keep in mind:
Jokic sleepwalked through about 43 minutes of the Nuggets last game at Indiana. He picked up a lot of crappy fouls and just kind of seemed out of it.
Then he dominated the last 5 minutes or so and Denver won. A bad start here might not mean much. – 7:28 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Another gem in the #Celtics’ off-ball screening package. Horford pulls Smart aside after a foul on the floor, then Smart and he set high-low screens, popping Horford out for an open 3 while #Nuggets covered Smart’s slip. pic.twitter.com/feDSxTfLps – 7:28 PM
Another gem in the #Celtics’ off-ball screening package. Horford pulls Smart aside after a foul on the floor, then Smart and he set high-low screens, popping Horford out for an open 3 while #Nuggets covered Smart’s slip. pic.twitter.com/feDSxTfLps – 7:28 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics going to score approximately four thousand points tonight I think – 7:26 PM
Celtics going to score approximately four thousand points tonight I think – 7:26 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics tighten up on Jokic and stop a put back attempt, then Smart hit him with an offensive foul navigating his screen. He did find Gordon for a sick post-up reverse slam over Brown though. 24-14 C’s. – 7:24 PM
#Celtics tighten up on Jokic and stop a put back attempt, then Smart hit him with an offensive foul navigating his screen. He did find Gordon for a sick post-up reverse slam over Brown though. 24-14 C’s. – 7:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jokic is probably the best post-entry passer in the NBA. His combination of size and skill let’s him find guys all the time. – 7:24 PM
Jokic is probably the best post-entry passer in the NBA. His combination of size and skill let’s him find guys all the time. – 7:24 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Jaylen Brown has 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting with three rebounds and three assists … in six minutes. Not bad! – 7:23 PM
Jaylen Brown has 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting with three rebounds and three assists … in six minutes. Not bad! – 7:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
12 points and 3 assists for Jaylen Brown in the first 6 minutes of the game. – 7:22 PM
12 points and 3 assists for Jaylen Brown in the first 6 minutes of the game. – 7:22 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics clearly emphasizing sprinting off defensive rebounds while Jokic is on the floor, then going to middle pick-and-roll in the half court to force all the Nuggets help up toward the top of the key and finding cutters from the corners off of that. – 7:22 PM
Celtics clearly emphasizing sprinting off defensive rebounds while Jokic is on the floor, then going to middle pick-and-roll in the half court to force all the Nuggets help up toward the top of the key and finding cutters from the corners off of that. – 7:22 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
First quarter JB is in the house… 12 of Boston’s 24 points plus 3 assists – 7:22 PM
First quarter JB is in the house… 12 of Boston’s 24 points plus 3 assists – 7:22 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Smart playing under that screen to force Murray into a mid-ranger is a great example of how #Celtics are playing opponents defensively so far this year. – 7:21 PM
Smart playing under that screen to force Murray into a mid-ranger is a great example of how #Celtics are playing opponents defensively so far this year. – 7:21 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Guys who screen for Jayson Tatum off ball continue to find themselves wide open – 7:20 PM
Guys who screen for Jayson Tatum off ball continue to find themselves wide open – 7:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown is going to be poor if he keeps dropping all these dimes all over the place. – 7:20 PM
Jaylen Brown is going to be poor if he keeps dropping all these dimes all over the place. – 7:20 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
5 straight for Joker on Batman, but #Celtics keep scoring the other way. Brown finds Grant on a nice cut, Tatum goes inside for 2. – 7:19 PM
5 straight for Joker on Batman, but #Celtics keep scoring the other way. Brown finds Grant on a nice cut, Tatum goes inside for 2. – 7:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nuggets have tried to get MPJ a look off an off-ball screen a couple of times and Tatum has blown both of them up. – 7:19 PM
Nuggets have tried to get MPJ a look off an off-ball screen a couple of times and Tatum has blown both of them up. – 7:19 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Weird foul call on Smart beating Murray to the ball on the ground and getting called for a foul. #Celtics stop him inside and Brown gets the Garden on its feet firing a pass to Tatum for a transition slam. Boston has a 13-7 lead outrunning the #Nuggets. – 7:17 PM
Weird foul call on Smart beating Murray to the ball on the ground and getting called for a foul. #Celtics stop him inside and Brown gets the Garden on its feet firing a pass to Tatum for a transition slam. Boston has a 13-7 lead outrunning the #Nuggets. – 7:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, well Jaylen Brown has turned into Michael Jordan and the Nuggets are on their heels defensively. – 7:16 PM
Alright, well Jaylen Brown has turned into Michael Jordan and the Nuggets are on their heels defensively. – 7:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone was trying to call a TO, but it was so loud in the Garden it took a few extra moments. Brown and Tatum already with 11 combined, have felt little resistance. Celts have missed one shot. 13-7, Boston. – 7:16 PM
Michael Malone was trying to call a TO, but it was so loud in the Garden it took a few extra moments. Brown and Tatum already with 11 combined, have felt little resistance. Celts have missed one shot. 13-7, Boston. – 7:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Love that every Celtics player is immediately looking up the floor upon the catch. They’ve snagged some really easy offense because of hit-ahead passes this year. – 7:16 PM
Love that every Celtics player is immediately looking up the floor upon the catch. They’ve snagged some really easy offense because of hit-ahead passes this year. – 7:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Scorching start for the Celtics, who have hit 6 of their first 7 shots and jumping out to a 13-7 lead. Jaylen Brown already has seven points. – 7:16 PM
Scorching start for the Celtics, who have hit 6 of their first 7 shots and jumping out to a 13-7 lead. Jaylen Brown already has seven points. – 7:16 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Early trends that will (or won’t) continue, like Jayson Tatum in MVP conversation, Trae Young struggling from the field, the Lakers and Bucks sports.yahoo.com/court-vision-j… – 7:15 PM
Early trends that will (or won’t) continue, like Jayson Tatum in MVP conversation, Trae Young struggling from the field, the Lakers and Bucks sports.yahoo.com/court-vision-j… – 7:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
KCP was right on that shot from Brown and he still buried it. First quarter JB in the house tonight? – 7:14 PM
KCP was right on that shot from Brown and he still buried it. First quarter JB in the house tonight? – 7:14 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic off-ball screen in the paint to get Gordon room for a lob form Murray. that was gorgeous. – 7:13 PM
Jokic off-ball screen in the paint to get Gordon room for a lob form Murray. that was gorgeous. – 7:13 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Smart catches #Nuggets sleeping in transition and gets #Celtics going with one of three straight BOS baskets to start this game. 6-5 BOS – 7:13 PM
Smart catches #Nuggets sleeping in transition and gets #Celtics going with one of three straight BOS baskets to start this game. 6-5 BOS – 7:13 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Al Horford wins the tip, and Jayson Tatum gets to the rim for a bucket to open the scoring in Boston. – 7:13 PM
Al Horford wins the tip, and Jayson Tatum gets to the rim for a bucket to open the scoring in Boston. – 7:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Really excited to be at TD Garden for Boston-Denver tonight in a matchup of two of the best offenses in the league. Bones Hyland going into the protocols shortly before tip is a blow to Denver, which already has bench issues. – 7:11 PM
Really excited to be at TD Garden for Boston-Denver tonight in a matchup of two of the best offenses in the league. Bones Hyland going into the protocols shortly before tip is a blow to Denver, which already has bench issues. – 7:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford isn’t going to be the one defending Nikola Jokic most of the night. Or at least, that’s not going to be the gameplan. Someone let Sam Mitchell know. – 7:11 PM
Al Horford isn’t going to be the one defending Nikola Jokic most of the night. Or at least, that’s not going to be the gameplan. Someone let Sam Mitchell know. – 7:11 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New story: Blake Griffin will return to Little Caesars Arena tomorrow. I spoke to the former #Pistons forward about Detroit’s rebuild, his polarizing time with the franchise and his competitive relationship with Saddiq Bey. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 7:07 PM
New story: Blake Griffin will return to Little Caesars Arena tomorrow. I spoke to the former #Pistons forward about Detroit’s rebuild, his polarizing time with the franchise and his competitive relationship with Saddiq Bey. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 7:07 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coming to you live from The Garden!
@ChrisMarlowe @ScottHastings and I on @AltitudeTV
Both the Nuggets and the Celtics have won 4 in a row. Which streak ends tonight? pic.twitter.com/4t5Gyy9hkE – 6:59 PM
Coming to you live from The Garden!
@ChrisMarlowe @ScottHastings and I on @AltitudeTV
Both the Nuggets and the Celtics have won 4 in a row. Which streak ends tonight? pic.twitter.com/4t5Gyy9hkE – 6:59 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Grant defending Jokic career numbers:
4 games
8:35 matchup time
43 possessions
5-15 FG
14 PTS
5 AST
5 TO
After last year’s game in Denver, the Batman nickname was born …
pic.twitter.com/GKlOXYnjPA – 6:50 PM
Grant defending Jokic career numbers:
4 games
8:35 matchup time
43 possessions
5-15 FG
14 PTS
5 AST
5 TO
After last year’s game in Denver, the Batman nickname was born …
pic.twitter.com/GKlOXYnjPA – 6:50 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
JB pregame speeches get a 5/5 from @Blake Griffin 😂 pic.twitter.com/qZnujDFVvs – 6:49 PM
JB pregame speeches get a 5/5 from @Blake Griffin 😂 pic.twitter.com/qZnujDFVvs – 6:49 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
South Carolina leads Maryland 32-26 at halftime.
Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke both lead the Gamecocks with 8.
Abby Meyers leads with 16 for the Terps. – 6:45 PM
South Carolina leads Maryland 32-26 at halftime.
Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke both lead the Gamecocks with 8.
Abby Meyers leads with 16 for the Terps. – 6:45 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
The scene is set for a Friday night showdown pic.twitter.com/spWn4W8F23 – 6:38 PM
The scene is set for a Friday night showdown pic.twitter.com/spWn4W8F23 – 6:38 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Celtics have the top offensive rating in the NBA heading into tonight.
They’re 3rd in 3P%, 3rd in TS%, 6th in AST/TOV, and 8th in FT rate.
A well rounded attack. Denver’s biggest test of the season so far. – 6:33 PM
The Celtics have the top offensive rating in the NBA heading into tonight.
They’re 3rd in 3P%, 3rd in TS%, 6th in AST/TOV, and 8th in FT rate.
A well rounded attack. Denver’s biggest test of the season so far. – 6:33 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland is in health and safety protocols, Nuggets say. He’s out tonight. – 6:32 PM
Bones Hyland is in health and safety protocols, Nuggets say. He’s out tonight. – 6:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nuggets starters:
Nikola Jokic
Aaron Gordon
Michael Porter Jr.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Jamal Murray – 6:32 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nuggets starters:
Nikola Jokic
Aaron Gordon
Michael Porter Jr.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Jamal Murray – 6:32 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Live for the pregame show. Nuggets facing a big test in Boston. Come join.
✅ Bones out? Brogdon out?
✅ Best duos in the NBA
✅ Kicked balls
youtube.com/watch?v=mybbcH… – 6:30 PM
Live for the pregame show. Nuggets facing a big test in Boston. Come join.
✅ Bones out? Brogdon out?
✅ Best duos in the NBA
✅ Kicked balls
youtube.com/watch?v=mybbcH… – 6:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nuggets won’t have Bones Hyland or Celtics-killer Ish Smith for tonight’s game. That leaves Denver pretty shorthanded behind Jamal Murray, who is still hovering right around the 30 MPG mark. – 6:29 PM
Nuggets won’t have Bones Hyland or Celtics-killer Ish Smith for tonight’s game. That leaves Denver pretty shorthanded behind Jamal Murray, who is still hovering right around the 30 MPG mark. – 6:29 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets announce Bones Hyland is in health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s game against Boston. – 6:28 PM
The Nuggets announce Bones Hyland is in health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s game against Boston. – 6:28 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
This is how teams get into The Garden here in Boston. The bus driver floors it backwards up this giant skinny hill in a tunnel. pic.twitter.com/uYVGS5Z6xr – 6:27 PM
This is how teams get into The Garden here in Boston. The bus driver floors it backwards up this giant skinny hill in a tunnel. pic.twitter.com/uYVGS5Z6xr – 6:27 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
South Carolina leads Maryland 19-12 after one quarter of play. Aliyah Boston leads all scorers with 8. – 6:25 PM
South Carolina leads Maryland 19-12 after one quarter of play. Aliyah Boston leads all scorers with 8. – 6:25 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jamal Murray back in Boston for the first time since Feb. 16, 2021 when he scored 25 here in a loss.
15.7 PPG 3.0 RPG 4.0. APG on 44.1% shooting in his first 10 games back from ACL surgery. #Celtics #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/siz02Jd6hG – 6:25 PM
Jamal Murray back in Boston for the first time since Feb. 16, 2021 when he scored 25 here in a loss.
15.7 PPG 3.0 RPG 4.0. APG on 44.1% shooting in his first 10 games back from ACL surgery. #Celtics #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/siz02Jd6hG – 6:25 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Coach on tonight’s game 🎙
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/bNKd3ET1Ku – 6:23 PM
Coach on tonight’s game 🎙
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/bNKd3ET1Ku – 6:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jamal Murray hits the Bird shot in Boston.
⚡️@betonline_ag @calm @AthleticGreens pic.twitter.com/snySRhoDNE – 6:20 PM
Jamal Murray hits the Bird shot in Boston.
⚡️@betonline_ag @calm @AthleticGreens pic.twitter.com/snySRhoDNE – 6:20 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Blake Griffin talks #Pistons‘ young core, competitive friendship with Saddiq Bey: bit.ly/3NXxiNT – 6:19 PM
Blake Griffin talks #Pistons‘ young core, competitive friendship with Saddiq Bey: bit.ly/3NXxiNT – 6:19 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
All Jokic aside, it’s the return of Jamal Murray to Boston as well, owner of one of the top scoring games in TD Garden history… pic.twitter.com/8dldzP1TQf – 6:14 PM
All Jokic aside, it’s the return of Jamal Murray to Boston as well, owner of one of the top scoring games in TD Garden history… pic.twitter.com/8dldzP1TQf – 6:14 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Early arrivals tonight on the #JetBlueRunway for a 7:00 game pic.twitter.com/OzeLik7GzI – 6:09 PM
Early arrivals tonight on the #JetBlueRunway for a 7:00 game pic.twitter.com/OzeLik7GzI – 6:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
PSA for Celtics fans: Even though it’s a home game, tonight’s game is a 7 PM ET tip vs the usual 7:30 PM ET tips in Boston. – 6:06 PM
PSA for Celtics fans: Even though it’s a home game, tonight’s game is a 7 PM ET tip vs the usual 7:30 PM ET tips in Boston. – 6:06 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland (illness) is questionable tonight at Celtics, Nuggets just announced. – 6:03 PM
Bones Hyland (illness) is questionable tonight at Celtics, Nuggets just announced. – 6:03 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury update: Bones is questionable for tonight’s game with an illness. – 6:00 PM
Injury update: Bones is questionable for tonight’s game with an illness. – 6:00 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Marcus Smart got a surprise visit from an old friend last night at his annual YGC Foundation Bowling Bash.
nba.com/celtics/news/s… – 5:45 PM
Marcus Smart got a surprise visit from an old friend last night at his annual YGC Foundation Bowling Bash.
nba.com/celtics/news/s… – 5:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Michael Malone said #Celtics‘ defensive numbers will improve as the season goes on and he expects the #Nuggets have a hard time scoring on Boston if the game is in the half court. He’s emphasizing getting out on the run. Gave Ime Udoka credit for getting C’s to buy in on defense. – 5:35 PM
Michael Malone said #Celtics‘ defensive numbers will improve as the season goes on and he expects the #Nuggets have a hard time scoring on Boston if the game is in the half court. He’s emphasizing getting out on the run. Gave Ime Udoka credit for getting C’s to buy in on defense. – 5:35 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Michael Malone is excited for the challenge the #Celtics‘ top-ranked shooting and ability to get to the free throw line will provide the #Nuggets‘ defense. – 5:31 PM
Michael Malone is excited for the challenge the #Celtics‘ top-ranked shooting and ability to get to the free throw line will provide the #Nuggets‘ defense. – 5:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Ish Smith (calf) is out tonight in Boston. All the Nuggets’ regulars are good to go. – 5:28 PM
Ish Smith (calf) is out tonight in Boston. All the Nuggets’ regulars are good to go. – 5:28 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla on Malcolm Brogdon’s hamstring tightness: “Just day-to-day. Just playing it by how he goes each day. He seems to be comfortable with his rehab and he’ll be back sooner rather than later.” – 5:26 PM
Joe Mazzulla on Malcolm Brogdon’s hamstring tightness: “Just day-to-day. Just playing it by how he goes each day. He seems to be comfortable with his rehab and he’ll be back sooner rather than later.” – 5:26 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
No change in the starting lineup for the Celtics tonight.
That means Grant Williams (“Batman”), gets the start against the Joker. – 5:17 PM
No change in the starting lineup for the Celtics tonight.
That means Grant Williams (“Batman”), gets the start against the Joker. – 5:17 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Looking forward to seeing projected #1 WNBA pick Aliyah Boston in person.
The Washington Mystics, Minnesota Lynx & Dallas Wings also have representatives here. #WNBATwitter pic.twitter.com/8jAlLSZNnO – 5:02 PM
Looking forward to seeing projected #1 WNBA pick Aliyah Boston in person.
The Washington Mystics, Minnesota Lynx & Dallas Wings also have representatives here. #WNBATwitter pic.twitter.com/8jAlLSZNnO – 5:02 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Bones is really good at luring the rim protector into leaving his feet in PnRs. Here are a few examples from last game. pic.twitter.com/phbpGCxm3o – 4:48 PM
Bones is really good at luring the rim protector into leaving his feet in PnRs. Here are a few examples from last game. pic.twitter.com/phbpGCxm3o – 4:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
ICYMI on @CLNSMedia — my exchange with Jaylen Brown on his new role on the #Celtics offense and how he’s adjusting to more screening and less ball time clnsmedia.com/jaylen-brown-a… – 4:41 PM
ICYMI on @CLNSMedia — my exchange with Jaylen Brown on his new role on the #Celtics offense and how he’s adjusting to more screening and less ball time clnsmedia.com/jaylen-brown-a… – 4:41 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
This #VeteransDay, Coach Joe Mazzulla shares his experience visiting the Navy SEALs and his respect in general for military personnel. pic.twitter.com/GVcm53mF83 – 4:30 PM
This #VeteransDay, Coach Joe Mazzulla shares his experience visiting the Navy SEALs and his respect in general for military personnel. pic.twitter.com/GVcm53mF83 – 4:30 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
“His commitment to his craft is such that, when he was recently named to the Texas Radio Hall of Fame, Schoening missed the induction ceremony because he had to call (a game) in Denver…”
A must-read look at @SpursRadio from our @RichardMarini.
expressnews.com/entertainment/… – 4:25 PM
“His commitment to his craft is such that, when he was recently named to the Texas Radio Hall of Fame, Schoening missed the induction ceremony because he had to call (a game) in Denver…”
A must-read look at @SpursRadio from our @RichardMarini.
expressnews.com/entertainment/… – 4:25 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Let’s see those scores for tonight!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/w0k2WVPhGo – 4:17 PM
Let’s see those scores for tonight!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/w0k2WVPhGo – 4:17 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s Topics: #Kyrie #Luka #PaulGeorge #Celtics #Jazz #Blazers and more…
👀 https://t.co/yw8JniHedn pic.twitter.com/bew6s3Kbj7 – 4:03 PM
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s Topics: #Kyrie #Luka #PaulGeorge #Celtics #Jazz #Blazers and more…
👀 https://t.co/yw8JniHedn pic.twitter.com/bew6s3Kbj7 – 4:03 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Two 8-3 teams with four-game winning streaks get together at the Garden tonight… here’s what I’m looking for, including Derrick White maybe doing a Malcolm Brogdon impression:
bostonsportsjournal.com/live/bsj-live-… – 3:08 PM
Two 8-3 teams with four-game winning streaks get together at the Garden tonight… here’s what I’m looking for, including Derrick White maybe doing a Malcolm Brogdon impression:
bostonsportsjournal.com/live/bsj-live-… – 3:08 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I saw Celtics -5 and thought that was a healthy spread for a tough game against Denver then I saw Ish Smith is out and now I’m surprised it’s not Celtics -15 – 1:59 PM
I saw Celtics -5 and thought that was a healthy spread for a tough game against Denver then I saw Ish Smith is out and now I’m surprised it’s not Celtics -15 – 1:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest 3P% on pull up threes (minimum 2 attempts per game):
58.3 — Kevin Huerter
52.0 — Bennedict Mathurin
51.7 — Bones Hyland
51.0 — Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/ZslGrSBeeU – 1:34 PM
Highest 3P% on pull up threes (minimum 2 attempts per game):
58.3 — Kevin Huerter
52.0 — Bennedict Mathurin
51.7 — Bones Hyland
51.0 — Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/ZslGrSBeeU – 1:34 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag features plenty of trade questions, Sam Hauser comparisons, the future of Grant Williams and much more masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 1:23 PM
New #Celtics mailbag features plenty of trade questions, Sam Hauser comparisons, the future of Grant Williams and much more masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 1:23 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.