People around league think LeBron James is 'opening the door' for Kyrie Irving trade?

According to a recent report from ESPN’s Zach Lowe, James coming to Irving’s defense could be a signal that he still wants the Lakers to acquire the polarizing star. “Look, I don’t know why LeBron said what he said about Kyrie yesterday,” he said. “About how it’s time to bring him back in the league. “Maybe he just said it because he believes and there’s nothing else to it. I can tell you around the league and even within the Lakers, some corners of it, those comments were read as LeBron opening the door to…at least opening the door to, ‘Hey, if you all are comfortable with it and all the blowback it would be, and the Nets are willing to just get out of the business now of Kyrie Irving so we can get him for much cheaper, not both picks, maybe one pick.’”
Source: Jonathan Sherman @ Lakers Daily
Source: Jonathan Sherman @ Lakers Daily
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
• Cavs/Dubs, Celts/Nuggs – 2 big games
• Bachero/CP3/LeBron OUT
• AD’s status
• Every lineup announcement
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes
NBA’s version of “Closing Bell” now through tip, join us!
📺 https://t.co/2t5H9vhG3U pic.twitter.com/1WabIINfLg – 6:33 PM
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
• Cavs/Dubs, Celts/Nuggs – 2 big games
• Bachero/CP3/LeBron OUT
• AD’s status
• Every lineup announcement
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes
NBA’s version of “Closing Bell” now through tip, join us!
📺 https://t.co/2t5H9vhG3U pic.twitter.com/1WabIINfLg – 6:33 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Don’t try to get 30 every night”
@Eddie Johnson gives some sound advice for Kyrie Irving when he returns to Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/HbI5IkRyFc – 6:16 PM
“Don’t try to get 30 every night”
@Eddie Johnson gives some sound advice for Kyrie Irving when he returns to Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/HbI5IkRyFc – 6:16 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on all the latest around the NBA:
🐺Timberwolves
🏀Ball movement
🔥Blazers performers
🧙♂️Kuzma!
🔔Sixers struggles
🌍Tsai on Kyrie
🐓NBA Draft: GG Jackson
⛹️♂️And much more @ringer open.spotify.com/episode/5CEPd8… – 5:36 PM
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on all the latest around the NBA:
🐺Timberwolves
🏀Ball movement
🔥Blazers performers
🧙♂️Kuzma!
🔔Sixers struggles
🌍Tsai on Kyrie
🐓NBA Draft: GG Jackson
⛹️♂️And much more @ringer open.spotify.com/episode/5CEPd8… – 5:36 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We talk about the impact of LeBron’s groin injury, and LeBron Tweeting his support to Kyrie Irving while suspended. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtube.com/watch?v=lhYwkt… – 5:20 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We talk about the impact of LeBron’s groin injury, and LeBron Tweeting his support to Kyrie Irving while suspended. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
youtube.com/watch?v=lhYwkt… – 5:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets Status Report for tomorrow’s game at L.A. Clippers:
Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Watanabe (left ankle sprain) – OUT
Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT – 4:58 PM
Nets Status Report for tomorrow’s game at L.A. Clippers:
Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Watanabe (left ankle sprain) – OUT
Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT – 4:58 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets Status Report for tomorrow’s game at L.A. Clippers:
Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Watanabe (left ankle sprain) – OUT
Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT – 4:57 PM
Nets Status Report for tomorrow’s game at L.A. Clippers:
Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Watanabe (left ankle sprain) – OUT
Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT – 4:57 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s Topics: #Kyrie #Luka #PaulGeorge #Celtics #Jazz #Blazers and more…
👀 https://t.co/yw8JniHedn pic.twitter.com/bew6s3Kbj7 – 4:03 PM
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s Topics: #Kyrie #Luka #PaulGeorge #Celtics #Jazz #Blazers and more…
👀 https://t.co/yw8JniHedn pic.twitter.com/bew6s3Kbj7 – 4:03 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
‘Very positive’ meeting between Kyrie Irving & his family & BKN governors Joe & Clara Wu Tsai is seen as step toward Irving returning to the court. Tsai: “It’s clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group.” sny.tv/articles/kyrie… – 3:48 PM
‘Very positive’ meeting between Kyrie Irving & his family & BKN governors Joe & Clara Wu Tsai is seen as step toward Irving returning to the court. Tsai: “It’s clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group.” sny.tv/articles/kyrie… – 3:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Adam Silver: “Whether or not (Kyrie Irving) is antisemitic is not relevant to the damage caused by the posting of hateful content.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:32 PM
Adam Silver: “Whether or not (Kyrie Irving) is antisemitic is not relevant to the damage caused by the posting of hateful content.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Lots of new developments re: Kyrie Irving’s suspension, so distilled it all here. There is momentum for Irving’s return to action, but it doesn’t appear that will happen during the Nets 4-game road trip. More info here for @NYDNSports trib.al/JQXoZJg – 3:29 PM
Lots of new developments re: Kyrie Irving’s suspension, so distilled it all here. There is momentum for Irving’s return to action, but it doesn’t appear that will happen during the Nets 4-game road trip. More info here for @NYDNSports trib.al/JQXoZJg – 3:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving had a productive meeting with Joe Tsai Thursday.
The NBPA said there is optimism Irving and the Nets will come to a resolution “very soon.” Fully story: clutchpoints.com/joe-tsai-nets-… – 2:49 PM
Kyrie Irving had a productive meeting with Joe Tsai Thursday.
The NBPA said there is optimism Irving and the Nets will come to a resolution “very soon.” Fully story: clutchpoints.com/joe-tsai-nets-… – 2:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (non-COVID illness) is now QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game against Sacramento … with LeBron James (adductor strain) already out. – 1:52 PM
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (non-COVID illness) is now QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game against Sacramento … with LeBron James (adductor strain) already out. – 1:52 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Saw this coming… Kyrie Irving’s next team odds IF not the Nets, via @betonline_ag: pic.twitter.com/HSCOBN8sDG – 1:47 PM
Saw this coming… Kyrie Irving’s next team odds IF not the Nets, via @betonline_ag: pic.twitter.com/HSCOBN8sDG – 1:47 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nets owner Joe Tsai ‘working constructively’ with Kyrie Irving, who could remain suspended for entire West Coast road trip
Updated story on @njdotcom
nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 1:30 PM
Nets owner Joe Tsai ‘working constructively’ with Kyrie Irving, who could remain suspended for entire West Coast road trip
Updated story on @njdotcom
nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 1:30 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
With Kyrie Irving progressing toward a return to the Nets from his suspension, @Will Guillory and I spoke to his fellow NBPA VPs about his future on the Executive Committee. https://t.co/pJkelsAMZE pic.twitter.com/PR8PGkZtoZ – 1:15 PM
With Kyrie Irving progressing toward a return to the Nets from his suspension, @Will Guillory and I spoke to his fellow NBPA VPs about his future on the Executive Committee. https://t.co/pJkelsAMZE pic.twitter.com/PR8PGkZtoZ – 1:15 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Nets owner Joe Tsai says Irving isn’t antisemitic; meanwhile the NBPA awaits resolution, telling players in an email obtained by AP (@Adrian Wojnarowski first) that their “careful pause and reflection have started to pay off.”
apnews.com/article/brookl… – 1:12 PM
Nets owner Joe Tsai says Irving isn’t antisemitic; meanwhile the NBPA awaits resolution, telling players in an email obtained by AP (@Adrian Wojnarowski first) that their “careful pause and reflection have started to pay off.”
apnews.com/article/brookl… – 1:12 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on suspended guard Kyrie Irving meeting with the Nets, NBA and NBPA in recent days — and the real possibility that his return to play won’t come on the upcoming four-game Western Conference trip: es.pn/3hzICUm – 1:03 PM
ESPN story on suspended guard Kyrie Irving meeting with the Nets, NBA and NBPA in recent days — and the real possibility that his return to play won’t come on the upcoming four-game Western Conference trip: es.pn/3hzICUm – 1:03 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
I stopped in the mall yesterday and they marked down all of Kyrie Irving’s kicks. Smh. pic.twitter.com/36W54WImmn – 1:01 PM
I stopped in the mall yesterday and they marked down all of Kyrie Irving’s kicks. Smh. pic.twitter.com/36W54WImmn – 1:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets owner Tsai met with Kyrie Irving, return likely next week nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/11/net… – 12:58 PM
Nets owner Tsai met with Kyrie Irving, return likely next week nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/11/net… – 12:58 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving’s ‘spirits are high, he’s just trying to figure everything out.’ No update on when he’ll return from suspension. nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 12:45 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving’s ‘spirits are high, he’s just trying to figure everything out.’ No update on when he’ll return from suspension. nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 12:45 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Joe Tsai met with Kyrie Irving and came to a similar conclusion as Adam Silver about Irving. pic.twitter.com/JeKgBDNjFr – 12:34 PM
Joe Tsai met with Kyrie Irving and came to a similar conclusion as Adam Silver about Irving. pic.twitter.com/JeKgBDNjFr – 12:34 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
If the NBA commissioner and the Nets owner both say Kyrie isn’t antisemitic, and he was suspended because he didn’t say he wasn’t, seems it’s probably about time to end the suspension. – 12:33 PM
If the NBA commissioner and the Nets owner both say Kyrie isn’t antisemitic, and he was suspended because he didn’t say he wasn’t, seems it’s probably about time to end the suspension. – 12:33 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kyrie Irving! Bradley Beal! Every week the Lakers leak their interest in some new famous person who won’t fix their problems.
On their devotion to an antiquated model. The Lakers are so obsessed with superteams that they refuse to build a coherent one.
cbssports.com/nba/news/the-l… – 12:23 PM
Kyrie Irving! Bradley Beal! Every week the Lakers leak their interest in some new famous person who won’t fix their problems.
On their devotion to an antiquated model. The Lakers are so obsessed with superteams that they refuse to build a coherent one.
cbssports.com/nba/news/the-l… – 12:23 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
So…did Kyrie meet with the ADL or any leaders in the Jewish faith? The steps Kyrie was supposed to take to learn and grow are seemingly being ignored.
Just saying that Kyrie met with leaders of the organizations who profit when he plays does not signify follow through. – 12:21 PM
So…did Kyrie meet with the ADL or any leaders in the Jewish faith? The steps Kyrie was supposed to take to learn and grow are seemingly being ignored.
Just saying that Kyrie met with leaders of the organizations who profit when he plays does not signify follow through. – 12:21 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: Doris Burke + I on the surging Nuggets, Jazz, + Suns, plus what’s going on in Minnesota? Plus: What are the Lakers trade options in light of recent reports, LeBron’s comments on Kyrie, more:
Apple: apple.co/3UF2CTM
Spotify: spoti.fi/3UuIpQV – 12:18 PM
New Lowe Post podcast: Doris Burke + I on the surging Nuggets, Jazz, + Suns, plus what’s going on in Minnesota? Plus: What are the Lakers trade options in light of recent reports, LeBron’s comments on Kyrie, more:
Apple: apple.co/3UF2CTM
Spotify: spoti.fi/3UuIpQV – 12:18 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Updates on the Kyrie situation, from Nets owner @Joe Tsai: pic.twitter.com/H8wMGWLTDR – 12:18 PM
Updates on the Kyrie situation, from Nets owner @Joe Tsai: pic.twitter.com/H8wMGWLTDR – 12:18 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Joe Tsai announces he and Clara Tsai met with Kyrie Irving and his family Thursday, that they do not believe Irving has any beliefs of hate toward Jewish people or any group, and that the Nets, Irving, NBA, NBPA will facilitate “process of forgiveness, healing and education.” – 12:16 PM
Joe Tsai announces he and Clara Tsai met with Kyrie Irving and his family Thursday, that they do not believe Irving has any beliefs of hate toward Jewish people or any group, and that the Nets, Irving, NBA, NBPA will facilitate “process of forgiveness, healing and education.” – 12:16 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Lakers gameday live: LeBron James ruled out due to injury. Will Anthony Davis play?
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:07 PM
Kings-Lakers gameday live: LeBron James ruled out due to injury. Will Anthony Davis play?
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:07 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nic Claxton said He’s talked to Kyrie and ‘his spirits are high’ pic.twitter.com/NYmhJVhhWk – 12:07 PM
Nic Claxton said He’s talked to Kyrie and ‘his spirits are high’ pic.twitter.com/NYmhJVhhWk – 12:07 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn says there is no update on Kyrie for now. Vaughn says he still hasn’t spoken to Kyrie. Still unclear if he will rejoin the Nets on this upcoming west coast swing. – 12:01 PM
Vaughn says there is no update on Kyrie for now. Vaughn says he still hasn’t spoken to Kyrie. Still unclear if he will rejoin the Nets on this upcoming west coast swing. – 12:01 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Suspended guard Kyrie Irving has met with the Brooklyn Nets, NBA and NBPA “on several occasions” in recent days and the union “(looks) forward very soon to a resolution of all matters satisfactory to all parties,” @TheNBPA tells players in an email obtained by ESPN. – 11:59 AM
Suspended guard Kyrie Irving has met with the Brooklyn Nets, NBA and NBPA “on several occasions” in recent days and the union “(looks) forward very soon to a resolution of all matters satisfactory to all parties,” @TheNBPA tells players in an email obtained by ESPN. – 11:59 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Royce O’Neale said he’s hopeful Kyrie Irving returns during the Nets’ West Coast road trip. Irving’s suspension ends at the earliest for Sunday’s game against the Lakers. O’Neale said he’s spoken to Kyrie and that Kyrie is in good spirits. – 11:55 AM
Royce O’Neale said he’s hopeful Kyrie Irving returns during the Nets’ West Coast road trip. Irving’s suspension ends at the earliest for Sunday’s game against the Lakers. O’Neale said he’s spoken to Kyrie and that Kyrie is in good spirits. – 11:55 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Are the Nets expecting Kyrie back on this trip?
“Hopefully,” Royce O’Neale said. O’Neale said he’s been in regular communication with Kyrie and he’s been in good spirits. – 11:54 AM
Are the Nets expecting Kyrie back on this trip?
“Hopefully,” Royce O’Neale said. O’Neale said he’s been in regular communication with Kyrie and he’s been in good spirits. – 11:54 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Royce O’Neale said he’s been talking with Kyrie Irving and echoed that Kyrie “is in good spirits.”
Said Kyrie has been communicating with teammates through the suspension. – 11:53 AM
Royce O’Neale said he’s been talking with Kyrie Irving and echoed that Kyrie “is in good spirits.”
Said Kyrie has been communicating with teammates through the suspension. – 11:53 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Kyrie-less Nets at practice before they head out on a West Coast swing starting with a back to back with the Clippers and Lakers this weekend pic.twitter.com/wXAlb0H3Km – 11:41 AM
The Kyrie-less Nets at practice before they head out on a West Coast swing starting with a back to back with the Clippers and Lakers this weekend pic.twitter.com/wXAlb0H3Km – 11:41 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the impact of LeBron’s groin injury for the Lakers. Plus, where LeBron has a point, and where he also misses the point, while Tweeting support for Kyrie. #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 11:28 AM
Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the impact of LeBron’s groin injury for the Lakers. Plus, where LeBron has a point, and where he also misses the point, while Tweeting support for Kyrie. #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 11:28 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James Tweets Kyrie Irving apologized, ‘he should be able to play’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/11/leb… – 11:26 AM
LeBron James Tweets Kyrie Irving apologized, ‘he should be able to play’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/11/leb… – 11:26 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jimmy Butler last night:
✅ 35 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 8 AST
It’s the second time he’s recorded at least 35p/10r/5a in a game for the Heat.
The only other players in franchise history with multiple such games are LeBron James (12) and Dwayne Wade (6).
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:01 AM
Jimmy Butler last night:
✅ 35 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 8 AST
It’s the second time he’s recorded at least 35p/10r/5a in a game for the Heat.
The only other players in franchise history with multiple such games are LeBron James (12) and Dwayne Wade (6).
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:01 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in losses this season:
223 — Kevin Durant
216 — Paolo Banchero
203 — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/hWnnoIdvWr – 8:55 AM
Most points in losses this season:
223 — Kevin Durant
216 — Paolo Banchero
203 — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/hWnnoIdvWr – 8:55 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
ICYMI, Adam Silver: ‘No doubt’ that Kyrie Irving is not anti-Semitic #nets nypost.com/2022/11/10/ada… via @nypostsports teammate @NHLBlinn – 8:39 AM
ICYMI, Adam Silver: ‘No doubt’ that Kyrie Irving is not anti-Semitic #nets nypost.com/2022/11/10/ada… via @nypostsports teammate @NHLBlinn – 8:39 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
#NBA commissioner Adam Silver telling NY Times that Kyrie Irving is not a hater or anti-Semitic is a game-changer in terms of Irving’s return, which is due Sunday in L.A. against the Lakers. Silver also said conditions for Irving’s return “should not be imposed upon him.” – 5:57 AM
#NBA commissioner Adam Silver telling NY Times that Kyrie Irving is not a hater or anti-Semitic is a game-changer in terms of Irving’s return, which is due Sunday in L.A. against the Lakers. Silver also said conditions for Irving’s return “should not be imposed upon him.” – 5:57 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Relationship between Nike and Kyrie Irving likely over sportando.basketball/en/nike-kyrie-… – 4:36 AM
Relationship between Nike and Kyrie Irving likely over sportando.basketball/en/nike-kyrie-… – 4:36 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Adam Silver: Kyrie Irving is not antisemitic sportando.basketball/en/adam-silver… – 3:58 AM
Adam Silver: Kyrie Irving is not antisemitic sportando.basketball/en/adam-silver… – 3:58 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
LeBron James is officially out for Friday’s game against the Kings, per Lakers. – 10:15 PM
LeBron James is officially out for Friday’s game against the Kings, per Lakers. – 10:15 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers officially list LeBron James as out for tomorrow’s game vs the Sacramento Kings – 10:15 PM
Lakers officially list LeBron James as out for tomorrow’s game vs the Sacramento Kings – 10:15 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT for Friday’s game vs. Sacramento. – 10:13 PM
Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT for Friday’s game vs. Sacramento. – 10:13 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT for Friday’s game against Sacramento. – 10:13 PM
The Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT for Friday’s game against Sacramento. – 10:13 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James is officially OUT for tomorrow’s game against the Kings. – 10:13 PM
LeBron James is officially OUT for tomorrow’s game against the Kings. – 10:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT for Friday’s game vs. Sacramento, per the Lakers. – 10:12 PM
LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT for Friday’s game vs. Sacramento, per the Lakers. – 10:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron has been downgraded to out against the Kings on Friday due to his left adductor strain. – 10:12 PM
LeBron has been downgraded to out against the Kings on Friday due to his left adductor strain. – 10:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Phil Knight says Kyrie Irving’s relationship with Nike likely over nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/10/phi… – 10:05 PM
Phil Knight says Kyrie Irving’s relationship with Nike likely over nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/10/phi… – 10:05 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The day in Kyrie: Silver, LeBron, Nike all speak out. apnews.com/article/brookl… – 9:21 PM
The day in Kyrie: Silver, LeBron, Nike all speak out. apnews.com/article/brookl… – 9:21 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
In an interview with the New York Times, NBA commish Adam Silver, while saying he doesn’t believe Kyrie Irving is anti-Semitic, said he watched the Amazon film and came away with this conclusion: pic.twitter.com/m2tFnSkEvP – 8:53 PM
In an interview with the New York Times, NBA commish Adam Silver, while saying he doesn’t believe Kyrie Irving is anti-Semitic, said he watched the Amazon film and came away with this conclusion: pic.twitter.com/m2tFnSkEvP – 8:53 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: The Lakers appeared to have dodged a bullet with LeBron James’ groin injury – it’s not torn, he’s day-to-day and the schedule allows for some rest coming up es.pn/3hvYfvV – 8:32 PM
New story: The Lakers appeared to have dodged a bullet with LeBron James’ groin injury – it’s not torn, he’s day-to-day and the schedule allows for some rest coming up es.pn/3hvYfvV – 8:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Adam Silver says the Nets will decide when Kyrie Irving can return to the team “in consultation with the league.”
Article adds it is unclear if Kyrie will meet the team’s conditions. nytimes.com/2022/11/10/spo… – 8:19 PM
Adam Silver says the Nets will decide when Kyrie Irving can return to the team “in consultation with the league.”
Article adds it is unclear if Kyrie will meet the team’s conditions. nytimes.com/2022/11/10/spo… – 8:19 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Here is Adam Silver refusing to say much substantial about his meeting with Kyrie. Lots of treading lightly. nytimes.com/2022/11/10/spo… – 8:13 PM
Here is Adam Silver refusing to say much substantial about his meeting with Kyrie. Lots of treading lightly. nytimes.com/2022/11/10/spo… – 8:13 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers trade rumors: LeBron James fears wasted season; Anthony Davis not on table; Westbrook calls coming in?
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 8:11 PM
Lakers trade rumors: LeBron James fears wasted season; Anthony Davis not on table; Westbrook calls coming in?
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 8:11 PM
More on this storyline
Erik Slater: Royce O’Neale when asked how Brooklyn will maintain their system when Kyrie Irving returns: “The same way we’ve been doing. He’s a great player, an All-Star. I mean, I feel like we can adapt to whoever. We know he brings what to the table and we need that going forward.” -via Twitter @erikslater_ / November 11, 2022
Erik Slater: Nic Claxton when asked if the team is playing a different style without Kyrie: “Nah. I feel like once we get him back, the way we’re playing right now, it’s going to break the game wide open. He can adapt to any system, and you know, that’s 30 points we’re missing out there.” -via Twitter @erikslater_ / November 11, 2022
Ian Begley: The meeting between Kyrie Irving, Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai yesterday was ‘very positive’, two people briefed on it told SNY. Irving’s suspension is for at least 1 more game, but the meeting between Irving & the Tsais is another element that suggests Irving will be back soon. -via Twitter @IanBegley / November 11, 2022
Being called “an alien” by LeBron James changed little for him. “My life hasn’t changed because of that… but it gave me more communication work. But that didn’t bother me. I work better when I have a lot to do. That’s how I want to live my life,” Victor Wembanyama proudly stated. -via EuroHoops.net / November 11, 2022
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James has been downgraded to out for Friday’s game vs the Kings, according to the Lakers. -via Twitter @mcten / November 11, 2022
“It’s not torn, that’s the biggest thing, that he didn’t tear anything,” Ham said. “So it was good news. You know, I’m sure it’s painful. Doubtful, day-to-day, whatever — I’m just happy there wasn’t anything torn.” -via ESPN / November 11, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.