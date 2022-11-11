Pistons 64, Knicks 79: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (3-9) play against the New York Knicks (6-6) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday November 11, 2022
Detroit Pistons 64, New York Knicks 79 (Q3 07:05)
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Knicks gave the Pistons every chance to tie it up through the first minute or two of the second half. Nope. – 9:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Knicks 79, Pistons 62 with 7:54 to play in the 3rd. Might be time to wind down and keep players fresh for tomorrow – 9:11 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Four fouls on Cory in four minutes of action. Pistons really didn’t need that one, Brunson will shoot three at the line – 9:07 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Emoni Bates made his 1st shot – a long 2-pointer – in his Eastern Michigan debut vs Michigan in Detroit – 9:06 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks scored 68 points, but feels like they left points on the board. Missed a bunch of open looks. Shot only 7-for-26 from deep. Blew some fast breaks that could’ve led to extra buckets. Specifically thinking of a 2-on-1 that turned into a contested MR jumper 12 seconds later. – 8:55 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks up 68-58 on the Pistons at the half.
RJ with 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting
Randle with 13/4/4
Brunson with 10 & 3
The most encouraging performance of the first half was Q Grimes looking healthy and explosive pic.twitter.com/gcewlRCUeN – 8:53 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q2 📊
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 15 PTS / 3 REB
🔹@Killian Hayes: 11 PTS / 2 REB / 1 STL
🔹@Alec Burks: 10 PTS pic.twitter.com/n8mijTu952 – 8:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Knicks 68, Pistons 58. Ivey almost made up for being completely lost on D but miss the free throw of an and-1.
Killian Hayes: 11 points
Bogdanovic; 15 points
Burks: 10p
Saddiq Bey: 7 points
Defense is again not great but Detroit is also 3-15 from 3. – 8:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Knicks 68, Pistons 58. Surviving without Cunningham so far, but will need to shoot better than 20% from 3 in the second half to close the gap. They’re 3-15 from 3 so far. Burks has given them some needed scoring.
Bogdanovic: 15 points
Hayes: 11 points
Burks: 10 points – 8:50 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Knicks 68, #Pistons 58.
Bogdanovic: 15 pts, 3 rebs
Hayes: 11 pts, 2 rebs
Burks: 10 pts – 8:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Both Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant have progressed well from their respective thumb surgeries, and are set to be re-evaluated on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Presumably, if that evaluation went well, both could be cleared to play on Friday, Nov. 18 vs. Detroit. – 8:48 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
This is why THIS team having Alec Burks is so important. Detroit was one more “cautionary” day from maybe being down 25 at the half.
Instead it’s about to be a single digit game and Burks is at the line for points 9 and 10 in the first half. – 8:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are in the bonus with over seven minutes left. Get a few stops and things look better at the break.
(But they can’t make free throws) – 8:30 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Last Friday in Philly, Thibs played Reddish for the final 7-8 minutes of the first half and the final 7-8 mins of the second half without playing him any other minutes. He said that was part of trying to get a look at three off-guards. Now, Grimes in for final stretch of 2nd Q – 8:29 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Knicks have scored seven straight after the 3 by Obi, and lead the Pistons 39-29 with 9:41 to play in the 2nd – 8:22 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The shorthanded #Pistons trail the Knicks 39-29 with 9:31 left until halftime. – 8:21 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Knicks 30, Pistons 26. Bogdanovic and Hayes each have six points.
One of these days the Pistons will hit the wide-open 3s they generate. Maybe. – 8:15 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q1 📊
🔹@Killian Hayes: 6 PTS / 2 REB / 1 STL
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 6 PTS / 2 REB pic.twitter.com/KIMy2uPfLt – 8:14 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Knicks 30, #Pistons 26.
Bogdanovic: 6 pts, 2 rebs
Stewart: 4 pts, 1 reb
Diallo: 3 pts, 2 rebs
Burks: 3 pts, 1 reb – 8:14 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Knicks 30, Pistons 26. Burks hit his first shot as a Piston — a 3 — with 5.4 seconds left.
Bogdanovic: 6 points
Hayes: 6 points – 8:14 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
For those asking why Tom Thibodeau & Knicks see Quentin Grimes as a ‘situational’ player right now: “He’s missed a lot of time. So the conditioning part of that is part of that equation. As he gets opportunities, he’ll play more & more,” Thibodeau said when asked about it. – 8:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes has six first-quarter points. However, he and CoJo both have two fouls. – 8:12 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
There’s a world where Detroit is up double digits: the refs gave NYK two points after shot clock, pistons gave up four offensive rebounds in one possession leading to a 2 and Livers and Bogey (team’s best shooters) went 0-3 on wide-open 3s.
Instead they’re down 3. – 8:11 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
What was better, the steal or the no-look?🤔 @Jaden Ivey pic.twitter.com/wIdd6MgM1J – 8:04 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Alec Burks makes his Pistons debut at the 3:38 mark of the 1st – 8:01 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Alec Burks is making his #Pistons debut at the 3:38 mark of the first quarter. He gets a warm reception from Knicks fans. – 8:01 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Refs just counted a New York basket half an hour after the shot clock went off. – 7:57 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey is upset right now. He’s speaking to the refs. That last Knicks possession might’ve been a shot clock violation. – 7:56 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq has played some really good defense to start this one. Forced a Randle turnover in the baseline and a bad miss there. – 7:55 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
If Knicks fans want to feel better about missing out on Tyrese Haliburton…
The Pistons wanted a PG in the 2020 draft and took Killian Hayes ahead of Haliburton.
Ouch/ – 7:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Even with Cory Joseph in the starting lineup, I’d imagine Killian Hayes will get a lot of run tonight with Cade out – 7:41 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
We’re watching Pistons-Knicks on @RocketsWatch until the 7:30 tipoff for the debut of @TyTy Washington with the @RGVVipers
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New story: Blake Griffin will return to Little Caesars Arena tomorrow. I spoke to the former #Pistons forward about Detroit’s rebuild, his polarizing time with the franchise and his competitive relationship with Saddiq Bey. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 7:07 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Isaiah Hartenstein and Cam Reddish starting for NYK tonight, team says. – 6:58 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Given what’s happened in the 1st 10+ games, what we thought in the summer has played out. Jalen Brunson affected Mavs success far more, than whatever success he’d have with NY. He’s been very good with NY, but has not, as yet, moved the team’s needle as he did with DAL – 6:56 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/7kA6LYBLcJ – 6:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Alec Burks will make his season debut against the Knicks tonight for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham (left shin soreness) is out. Marvin Bagley III, who was listed as questionable, is also out. – 6:37 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Asked Dwane Casey if he could tell us who’s starting in Cunningham’s place. He politely declined.
“Nope. Not sure yet. But we’ll see in a few minutes.” – 6:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Blake Griffin talks #Pistons‘ young core, competitive friendship with Saddiq Bey: bit.ly/3NXxiNT – 6:19 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Casey said Burks is not on a minutes restriction.
“His body is probably going to put him on a minutes restriction just because he hasn’t done anything. I’m happy for him. The young man has a great spirit, not a good spirit. A great spirit, which I’m sure folks here in NY know.” – 6:19 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey said Cunningham being held out of tonight is precautionary.
“It was bothering him the last game so instead of wearing him down, we want to take all the precaution we can to see if the soreness goes away. We’ll see. It’s going to be a day-to-day thing.” – 6:16 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Tom Thibodeau on Alec Burks: “Alec’s great and a consummate pro. Just a great teammate. Very coachable. Great person. That’s really been the story of his career. Everywhere he’s been, people love him. There’s a reason why. Just a high character guy.” – 6:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Alec Burks is available to make his season debut against the Knicks. Cade Cunningham is OUT – 6:05 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes is playing tonight vs DET. ‘He’s feeling good,’ Tom Thibodeau says. Grimes is still situational, Thibodeau says. – 5:49 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Cade Cunningham (left shin soreness) will not play tonight against the #Knicks. Marvin Bagley III (right knee) has also been downgraded to out.
Alec Burks is available and will make his #Pistons debut. Hamidou Diallo (left hip) will also play. – 5:45 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
the Knicks are comin’ to town 🏙
grab your tickets now ⤵️
https://t.co/dpqZvTfChv pic.twitter.com/bmIcpIMjq3 – 5:42 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn’s message in his 1st speech to the team before Washington. Seth Curry credited this speech and mindset from JV after the Knicks win for the team’s improvement.
“That kind of mindset riled the team, that’s kind of the mindset we took on every day.” pic.twitter.com/Z72fu8DwNR – 5:24 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn’s message in his 1st speech to the team before Washington. Seth Curry credited this mindset from JV for the team’s improvement after the Knicks win.
“That kind of mindset riled the team, that’s kind of the mindset we took on every day.” pic.twitter.com/BFD1D235Rw – 5:21 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Put on for the city 🏙
https://t.co/aU3cVX5Nu5 pic.twitter.com/zXtZFFZ3Ab – 4:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Julius Randle last 3 games:
28.0 PPG
9.3 RPG
52.0 FG%
53.6 3P%
Predict his statline tonight. pic.twitter.com/sQu12oE9XT – 4:46 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Just needed Randall Cunningham to make the cypher complete pic.twitter.com/PQyCyWOCVE – 4:45 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
I’m talking with @Jake Fischer about “Detroit Basketball” on “Please Don’t Aggregate This”. Join us live now! callin.com/link/DbyyuwpUBg – 4:08 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We’re live on @getcallin with
@Mike Curtis, talking all things Detroit, Bojan Bogdanovic, and taking your questions: callin.com/link/qCQxaBpJvS – 4:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd and staff discuss Mavs trends in 10-game chunks and finished their first eval meeting Thursday a.m.
Biggest concerns so far:
— Luka’s usage
— Jalen Brunson’s void, still
— Q4 woes
More on that, with some of JKidd’s most revealing insights yet:
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell on Ben Simmons, who came off the bench Wednesday night vs Knicks: “He likes to play defense… make him work on that end…. He likes to facilitate offensively.” pic.twitter.com/cfszCQoLab – 3:37 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Announcer said it best… OH MAN 🤯😳🤯
@DraftKings | #DunkOfTheWeek pic.twitter.com/93r8jbCBxk – 3:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Detroit Basketball: St. C’s Edition pic.twitter.com/bjfarzGKVS – 2:23 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
The ‘night in & night out lack of consistency with the effort’ from NYK is biggest concern @joelabelson – a former NYK front office member w/a focus on Westchester/scouting – has w/the club. Effort, Thibs & more discussed w/@CPTheFanchise on The Putback: https://t.co/Ze25vxxNaj pic.twitter.com/T9NcWRABM7 – 2:05 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Round two in the Mecca🏙️
🆚 @New York Knicks
⏰ 7:30 PM ET
📺 @BallySportsDET
📻 @971theticketxyt pic.twitter.com/wNa5d5KO6t – 1:40 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Failure to land Donovan Mitchell trending toward Knicks disaster trib.al/v2ITbzf – 1:33 PM
