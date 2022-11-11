Raptors 56, Thunder 70: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (7-5) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-7) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 11, 2022
Toronto Raptors 56, Oklahoma City Thunder 70 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Season-high 70 first half points ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/gPk4URcmJX – 9:10 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors want a team of big guys that handle, defend, pass & score. Kind of like the Thunder in the first half as OKC takes a 70-56 lead into the half. Should have been bigger. OKC’s three Canadians have 33 points on 11-of-14 shooting. Raptors don’t have enough Oklahomans. – 9:07 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The OKC Thunder lead 70-56 over the Raptors at halftime.
Aleksej Pokusevski continues to establish himself in multiple ways.
8 points / 4-5 FG / 3 blocks / 2 rebounds / +8 in 13 minutes.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR: Oklahoma City scored a season-high 70 first half points. – 9:06 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC with a season-high 70 points at the half vs Toronto.
33 of them courtesy of Canada. – 9:05 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 70, Raptors 56
SGA – 9p
Giddey – 13p 5r
Dort – 13p
Poku – 11p
JDub – 11p
FVV – 12p
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC’s three leading scorers at the half vs Toronto are all Canadians. – 9:03 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Alvin is bang on with what’s happening on the weak side with the Raptors defence. – 9:00 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Aaron Wiggins after making an awesome play versus Aaron Wiggins after any other play pic.twitter.com/pGN1wmXaxe – 9:00 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
If Scottie can keep SGA in front of him for a large part of a possession like he just did, there’s no excuse for his defensive performance elsewhere. – 8:58 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Embarrassing effort/focus. Raptors aren’t good enough to ease their way into games. They can’t bank on out-talenting anybody, especially w/o their best player & most important reserve. If they’re not going to outwork people, there isn’t an opponent they can afford to take lightly – 8:55 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Taking advantage of second (and third) chance opportunities each possession 💯
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors getting rag-dolled right now. 59-42 Thunder with 3:29 to go in half. Once OKC stopped turning it over every other play (nine in 1Q) they’ve been miles better than Raptors. – 8:53 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams has 2 dunks and 6 assists in 12 minutes.
The JDub breakout game is coming soon. – 8:53 PM
Jalen Williams has 2 dunks and 6 assists in 12 minutes.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder’s offense looks so crisp tonight, even in spite of the turnovers. OKC is shooting 24-of-36 (57%) and has built a 17-point lead. – 8:53 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
The ball is flying around for OKC tonight. Extra passes everywhere. – 8:51 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
You might want to give this a read at halftime. Eugene Omoruyi’s path to the NBA is remarkable: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 8:51 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Omoruyi was an undrafted free agent out of Oregon. Played at Orangeville Prep with Jamal Murray. He’s got 11 points in nine minutes and plays defense like Lu Dort, except is somehow bigger and more imposing, physically. Sheesh. – 8:50 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Masked Jalen Williams flies in for a poster dunk on Chris Boucher.
Giddey-JDub-Mann is a fun bench trio. – 8:43 PM
Masked Jalen Williams flies in for a poster dunk on Chris Boucher.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Thunder up 42-32 with 8:26 to play in 2Q on merit. Look faster, bigger and more engaged. Thunders three Canadians (Dort, SGA, Eugene Omoruyi) are a combined 5-of-5 from deep, all on open looks. – 8:43 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Raptors have a +5.5 net rating this season, the 5th best in the NBA coming into tonight, despite having a -4.2 net rating in the first quarter – 8:41 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
A couple days after the Raptors gave up 36 first-quarter points on 70% shooting to the NBA’s 25th ranked offensive team (Houston), they surrender 29 first-quarter points on 69% to the 27th ranked O (OKC). – 8:36 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Thunder lead Raptors 29-24 after 1Q. Two teams have combined for 15 turnovers, nine by Thunder who are shooting 10-of-16 to 10-of-25 by Toronto. Lu Dort is top Canadian with 11 pts on three triples. – 8:36 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors continue their effort to be first team to ever lead league in defensive rating while allowing highest opponent EFG%. Raps allowed Thunder to score 29 points despite OKC turning the ball over nine times. That strikes me as bad. Raps trail by five after a quarter. – 8:35 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors give up 68.8 per cent shooting in first quarter and are basically fortunate to be down only 29-24 after a quarter – 8:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 29, Raptors 24
SGA w/ 7 points
Dort w/ 11 points – 8:34 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Space and opportunity! 👌
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort 3-3 from 3.
All of them open catch and shoot looks from the corner, the spot where he’s been a really good shooter.
He’s much better than the 20% 3 point shooter he’s been this season. It’s gonna go up. – 8:25 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Lu Dort vs American NBA teams this season: 13-for-63 from 3.
Lu Dort vs Canadian NBA teams this season: 3-for-3 from 3. – 8:25 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fred VanVleet is being defended by Lu Dort and honestly, it does not look like fun. – 8:24 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Dort’s been struggling with his shot, except for the 3 3s he’s hit already – 8:24 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lu Dort is already 3-of-3 from deep tonight. Every make from the corner. His shot diet has started to change these last two games. – 8:23 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Eugene Omoruyi, Jalen Williams & Tre Mann are the first players to check in for OKC – 8:23 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault turning to Eugene Omoruyi early in this one. Feels like an Omoruyi game given the Raptors’ physicality. – 8:22 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Poku goes coast 2 coast for the slam pic.twitter.com/yryCAqLhHM – 8:20 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors start 4/15 but only trail OKC 11-8 because Thunder have six turnovers in five minutes. – 8:19 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder averages 12.5 turnovers per game, second fewest in the league. Already six turnovers for OKC in the first five minutes tonight. – 8:19 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The Raptors must feel like they’re at home with this OKC snow rn lol – 8:17 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
OKC crowd at the beginning of the game pic.twitter.com/Z8MXpDjV6w – 8:13 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps in OKC to start a weekend full of CanCon. SGA and Dort tonight, Mathurin, Nembhard and Brissett tomorrow. – 8:10 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder starting lineup:
SGA
Giddey
Dort
Wiggins
Poku
Raptors starting lineup:
VanVleet
Trent Jr.
Anunoby
Barnes
Koloko – 7:50 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Koloko, VanVleet, O.G., Trent jr. and Barnes starting for Raps vs. SGA Thunder. – 7:39 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝That will be the challenge, having that mix of being aggressive tonight but also being poised.❞
.@NickAGallo spoke to Mike Muscala before tonight’s game against Toronto. pic.twitter.com/KMpz0OQj08 – 7:38 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I asked Raptors coach & 🇨🇦men’s national team coach Nick Nurse about SGA & he had plenty of great things to say about him as a 🇨🇦 player & member of the Thunder, but has he ever imagined Shai as a Raptor? “What is it?” Nurse said, “Thou shalt not covet another team’s player?” 😂 pic.twitter.com/GqGUQu2HP7 – 7:20 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors PR folks say it’s same old, same old in OKC tonight
VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Koloko vs. the SGA/Dorts – 7:11 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Looks like Chip Engelland is giving OG Anunoby some shooting advice pic.twitter.com/qbcjtlQXEh – 6:59 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Chip Engelland & OG Anunoby talking on the court pregame pic.twitter.com/fLFBtv6SqT – 6:57 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Nick Nurse was asked if he’d like the chance to coach Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He went the safe and diplomatic route. pic.twitter.com/v6cup7luvX – 6:45 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Gary Trent Jr. putting some shots up pic.twitter.com/b3PAUCM6v9 – 6:44 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said Darius Bazley is out for the next couple of games – 6:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mike Muscala said SGA is one of the best players he’s ever played with – 6:14 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
When asked about the Thunder having one of the best defenses in the league, Mike Muscala credits the guard & wing defenders’ aggressiveness at playing over screens and mentions the effort – 6:14 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mike Muscala on the 2OT loss to the Bucks: “It was an emotional game. I think we all hurt after a loss like that.”
Said the team learned from that loss and look forward to playing a new game tonight against the Raptors – 6:11 PM
Mike Muscala on the 2OT loss to the Bucks: “It was an emotional game. I think we all hurt after a loss like that.”
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
This is new 🤔 The Raptors sit at +400 to land Shai Gilgeous-Alexander before the trade deadline conveying an implied probability of 20% on @BodogCA 👀 pic.twitter.com/fazbkVEZ3K – 6:05 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Still can’t get over this Jaylin Williams poster pic.twitter.com/tQGFD4weGx – 5:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander frustrated?
🏀 OKC Blue update with the Thundermen down there
🏀 Previewing tonight’s game
#ThunderUp:
https://t.co/mMkaoVM4fY pic.twitter.com/WVCjAuhMF7 – 4:55 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The crew takes a look back at Wednesday night, when the Thunder overcame a large deficit to force double overtime. The Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks.
YouTube | https://t.co/MIGrvx2Wze
Spotify | https://t.co/FaVbytP69Z
Apple | https://t.co/la9ttaswtA pic.twitter.com/UHjeJhXyMw – 4:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder are listing Darius Bazley as OUT (ankle sprain). Holmgren, Waters III, and Dieng are all out as well. – 3:57 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Coming off a hard-fought, competitive 2OT contest, the Thunder sets their sights on the Raptors tonight.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson talk keys for the team in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report pic.twitter.com/JacwBY4x2Q – 3:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
😎
#NewProfilePic
#CityEdition pic.twitter.com/H5ltCMabD4 – 3:00 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
New Thunder Buddies pod with @MichaelOnSports podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thu… – 2:31 PM
