Raptors 56, Thunder 70: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Coming off a hard-fought, competitive 2OT contest, the Thunder sets their sights on the Raptors tonight.

The Thunder are listing Darius Bazley as OUT (ankle sprain). Holmgren, Waters III, and Dieng are all out as well. – 3:57 PM

The crew takes a look back at Wednesday night, when the Thunder overcame a large deficit to force double overtime. The Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks.

This is new 🤔 The Raptors sit at +400 to land Shai Gilgeous-Alexander before the trade deadline conveying an implied probability of 20% on @BodogCA 👀 pic.twitter.com/fazbkVEZ3K

Mike Muscala on the 2OT loss to the Bucks: “It was an emotional game. I think we all hurt after a loss like that.”Said the team learned from that loss and look forward to playing a new game tonight against the Raptors – 6:11 PM

When asked about the Thunder having one of the best defenses in the league, Mike Muscala credits the guard & wing defenders’ aggressiveness at playing over screens and mentions the effort – 6:14 PM

Mike Muscala said SGA is one of the best players he’s ever played with – 6:14 PM

Mark Daigneault said Darius Bazley is out for the next couple of games – 6:36 PM

Nick Nurse was asked if he’d like the chance to coach Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He went the safe and diplomatic route. pic.twitter.com/v6cup7luvX

Raptors PR folks say it’s same old, same old in OKC tonightVanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Koloko vs. the SGA/Dorts – 7:11 PM

I asked Raptors coach & 🇨🇦men’s national team coach Nick Nurse about SGA & he had plenty of great things to say about him as a 🇨🇦 player & member of the Thunder, but has he ever imagined Shai as a Raptor? “What is it?” Nurse said, “Thou shalt not covet another team’s player?” 😂 pic.twitter.com/GqGUQu2HP7

❝That will be the challenge, having that mix of being aggressive tonight but also being poised.❞.@NickAGallo spoke to Mike Muscala before tonight’s game against Toronto. pic.twitter.com/KMpz0OQj08

The Thunder averages 12.5 turnovers per game, second fewest in the league. Already six turnovers for OKC in the first five minutes tonight. – 8:19 PM

Raptors start 4/15 but only trail OKC 11-8 because Thunder have six turnovers in five minutes. – 8:19 PM

Mark Daigneault turning to Eugene Omoruyi early in this one. Feels like an Omoruyi game given the Raptors’ physicality. – 8:22 PM

Lu Dort is already 3-of-3 from deep tonight. Every make from the corner. His shot diet has started to change these last two games. – 8:23 PM

Dort’s been struggling with his shot, except for the 3 3s he’s hit already – 8:24 PM

Fred VanVleet is being defended by Lu Dort and honestly, it does not look like fun. – 8:24 PM

Lu Dort 3-3 from 3.All of them open catch and shoot looks from the corner, the spot where he’s been a really good shooter.He’s much better than the 20% 3 point shooter he’s been this season. It’s gonna go up. – 8:25 PM

The Thunder look pretty good when their shots go in.You may use this analysis with express written consent from me. – 8:29 PM

Space and opportunity! 👌An SGA triple makes it four in the opening quarter for the Thunder pic.twitter.com/1wfCYoQxVM

Thad scoop alley to Boucher those two just get each other – 8:34 PM

Raptors give up 68.8 per cent shooting in first quarter and are basically fortunate to be down only 29-24 after a quarter – 8:35 PM

The Raptors continue their effort to be first team to ever lead league in defensive rating while allowing highest opponent EFG%. Raps allowed Thunder to score 29 points despite OKC turning the ball over nine times. That strikes me as bad. Raps trail by five after a quarter. – 8:35 PM

Thunder lead Raptors 29-24 after 1Q. Two teams have combined for 15 turnovers, nine by Thunder who are shooting 10-of-16 to 10-of-25 by Toronto. Lu Dort is top Canadian with 11 pts on three triples. – 8:36 PM

A couple days after the Raptors gave up 36 first-quarter points on 70% shooting to the NBA’s 25th ranked offensive team (Houston), they surrender 29 first-quarter points on 69% to the 27th ranked O (OKC). – 8:36 PM

The Raptors have a +5.5 net rating this season, the 5th best in the NBA coming into tonight, despite having a -4.2 net rating in the first quarter – 8:41 PM

Thunder up 42-32 with 8:26 to play in 2Q on merit. Look faster, bigger and more engaged. Thunders three Canadians (Dort, SGA, Eugene Omoruyi) are a combined 5-of-5 from deep, all on open looks. – 8:43 PM

Omoruyi was an undrafted free agent out of Oregon. Played at Orangeville Prep with Jamal Murray. He’s got 11 points in nine minutes and plays defense like Lu Dort, except is somehow bigger and more imposing, physically. Sheesh. – 8:50 PM

Omoruyi and Dort are leading the charge for OKC tonight just like everyone expected – 8:51 PM

You might want to give this a read at halftime. Eugene Omoruyi’s path to the NBA is remarkable: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n…

The Thunder’s offense looks so crisp tonight, even in spite of the turnovers. OKC is shooting 24-of-36 (57%) and has built a 17-point lead. – 8:53 PM

Raptors getting rag-dolled right now. 59-42 Thunder with 3:29 to go in half. Once OKC stopped turning it over every other play (nine in 1Q) they’ve been miles better than Raptors. – 8:53 PM

Embarrassing effort/focus. Raptors aren’t good enough to ease their way into games. They can’t bank on out-talenting anybody, especially w/o their best player & most important reserve. If they’re not going to outwork people, there isn’t an opponent they can afford to take lightly – 8:55 PM

If Scottie can keep SGA in front of him for a large part of a possession like he just did, there’s no excuse for his defensive performance elsewhere. – 8:58 PM

Alvin is bang on with what’s happening on the weak side with the Raptors defence. – 9:00 PM

OKC with a season-high 70 points at the half vs Toronto.33 of them courtesy of Canada. – 9:05 PM

The OKC Thunder lead 70-56 over the Raptors at halftime.Aleksej Pokusevski continues to establish himself in multiple ways.8 points / 4-5 FG / 3 blocks / 2 rebounds / +8 in 13 minutes.He continues to impact Thunder’s game. #ThunderUp

Raptors want a team of big guys that handle, defend, pass & score. Kind of like the Thunder in the first half as OKC takes a 70-56 lead into the half. Should have been bigger. OKC’s three Canadians have 33 points on 11-of-14 shooting. Raptors don’t have enough Oklahomans. – 9:07 PM

