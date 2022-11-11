Steve Kerr not ready to bench Klay Thompson

95.7 The Game: Would Kerr consider moving Klay to the bench for Poole? “No, that’s not something I’ve given any thought to. Jordan & Klay are very different players. Jordan’s on the ball, Klay’s off the ball…Klay is a starter. That 5-man unit is the best in the league.” (via @DamonAndRatto )
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Anyway, I have a Klay Thompson story coming out soon that I hope you enjoy and I hope to promote if this website is here when we wake up 🙏🏽 – 2:25 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Remember when Steve Kerr said the Rockets had a bunch of “middle linebackers?” The Blazers also have a lot of middle linebackers. – 10:01 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
For my Book Twitter friends, Steve Kerr said he’s reading a biography about Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. Kerr said, “I lean toward non-fiction but I enjoy a good novel too.” – 3:45 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Donte DiVincenzo remains on track to play Friday against Cleveland. Not sure if he’ll be on some type of minutes restriction. – 3:38 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr says he ‘expects’ Donte DiVincenzo tomorrow when Warriors face Cavaliers at Chase Center. – 3:37 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says Donte DiVincenzo came through yesterday’s scrimmage and today’s practice nicely. Kerr expects him to play tomorrow against the Cavs. – 3:37 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr trusting his players on two-way contracts certainly is a good thing. It also shows the issue with the Warriors’ grand plan nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 1:52 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
It will never not be funny to me how the Warriors jersey is always of Draymond Green when the NBA and Nike debut them. Every team uses the team’s star player but Steph Curry is with Under Armour and Klay Thompson has a shoe deal with Anta. Green has a Converse contract. pic.twitter.com/MGKHiyASzv – 10:26 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
This is what happens when Klay Thompson surprises a bunch of High School students and the unveiling of their brand new basketball gym.
Straight mob session 😂 — in all seriousness, I think Klay took a pic and signed an autograph for every single person in this video over 2hrs. pic.twitter.com/ZYWLn4FDSh – 8:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr: “When you’re struggling and don’t have a rhythm, don’t have consistency, veteran players are going to be able to provide that more than young players.” pic.twitter.com/SjHq8GQUVM – 5:04 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
When asked about the Warriors bench lacking the excitement of yrs past, Steve Kerr says it’s tough to bring the energy & joy when the team isn’t winning, but it’s also important to bring those things in order to win. He says it’s a chicken before the egg conversation. #dubnation – 4:27 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“The thought process is when you’re struggling, you don’t have a rhythm, you don’t have consistency, veteran players are going to be able to provide that more than young players are.”
-Steve Kerr on playing Anthony Lamb & Ty Jerome more than Warriors youngsters. #DubNation – 4:23 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steve Kerr says Jonathan Kuminga showed up to practice today with a great mindset, approach & worked really hard. Kerr says JK has really been putting his head down & working. Kerr’s comments seem to contradict reports out there about JK’s work ethic, coachability. #DubNation – 4:21 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr reiterates the team wants Andre Iguodala to be healthy for the backend of the season.
“He’s not going to play in a game anytime soon,” Kerr said. – 4:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo scrimmaged today. Steve Kerr says as long as he’s cleared by the medical staff tomorrow, he’ll return to the lineup on Friday against Cleveland. – 4:18 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Donte DiVincenzo practiced and scrimmaged today. As long as the training staff clears him, DiVincenzo will be available on Friday against the Cavs, per Steve Kerr.
Still nothing live for Andre Iguodala. – 4:17 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson just walked over and hyped up James Wiseman after a nice fadeaway jumper through contact over coach Hilton Armstrong – 4:12 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Steve Javie, a former NBA official with 25 years of experience, joins me on today’s Locked On Kings Podcast.
Here are his thoughts on the Klay Thompson/Kevin Huerter missed foul at the end of Monday’s game. pic.twitter.com/C8T2d5vlZ3 – 2:40 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The NBA’s Last Two Minute report confirmed a missed foul call on Klay Thompson at the end of Kings-Warriors on Monday.
The report said Thompson made contact with Kevin Huerter’s arm on his 3-point attempt that could have tied it. pic.twitter.com/vr8Q9z2qq5 – 9:22 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Here it is. NBA L2M report confirms Klay Thompson fouled Kevin Huerter at the end of the game.
Don’t you just feel so much better? pic.twitter.com/AkIrusTf5O – 5:15 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Kings had two late calls go against them last night, the NBA says, including Klay Thompson fouling Kevin Huerter on his shot to tie with 1 second left. – 5:09 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The report says it should have been a foul called on Klay Thompson. pic.twitter.com/b0G4BlBj2i – 5:08 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA Last 2 Minute Report confirms officials made another critical error in the Kings’ 116-113 loss to the Warriors. Klay Thompson fouled Kevin Huerter on his last-second 3-point attempt, but there was no call. Refs cost the Kings a chance to win for the second time in six days. – 4:58 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors started Jordan Poole in the second half last night. Steve Kerr said it was to “see if he could get going a little bit.” Here’s Kerr’s full explanation on the move. pic.twitter.com/shG8KdV0y5 – 2:36 PM
Sean Cunningham: The NBA’s last two minute report confirms that Stephen Curry traveled with 16.6 secs to play last night, as well as Kevin Huerter being fouled by Klay Thompson on the final play. Neither was whistled by the officials. -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / November 8, 2022
Clutch Points: The Kings were irate that Klay Thompson wasn’t whistled for a foul on Kevin Huerter’s game-tying 3-point attempt 😡 Foul or no foul? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IDbdf6dd4T -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / November 8, 2022
“We just need to bring more of a sense of urgency,” Thompson said. “We had a long run last year, but 2022 is over. It’s time to kick into high gear and play that championship level of basketball that we’re used to. I fully expect us to do that.” “We know how good we are in this building,” Thompson added. “So I think we’re going to be off to a fresh start.” -via ESPN / November 6, 2022
