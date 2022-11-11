Suns have picked up trade talks over Jae Crowder recently

“In the last few days, from what I understand, the Suns have picked up their Jae Crowder conversations,” said Brian Windhorst. “And tried to reengage on some old talks, so I am told. “Now, does that mean they will find a deal? Obviously they’ve had some impetus to do that. It was bad news when Cam Johnson got hurt, but good news he was able to have a surgery where it was a partial removal as opposed to a repair, which would have meant him being out for the year.”
Source: ESPN
“The last time I checked in on it, I was basically told ‘there is no change.’ There’s no effort by the Suns to bring Crowder in,” said Windhorst. “I’ve heard the same thing for what it’s worth,” added Tim Bontemps. -via ESPN / November 11, 2022
Kellan Olson: Chris Paul (right heel soreness) is questionable again for the Suns tomorrow against the Magic. Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and Ish Wainright remain out. Orlando’s stud rookie Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) is also questionable. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / November 10, 2022
Kellan Olson: Suns are listing Cam Payne (left foot soreness) as questionable for Monday’s start of the road trip against the 76ers. Cam Johnson (knee), Ish Wainright (personal reasons), Duane Washington Jr. (personal reasons) and Jae Crowder (not with team) are out. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / November 7, 2022
