Suns 23, Magic 30: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (8-3) play against the Orlando Magic (9-9) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday November 11, 2022
Phoenix Suns 23, Orlando Magic 30 (End Q1)
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns scored 39 points in the first quarter at Minnesota.
Tonight at Orlando? 23
Down 30-23 after one. – 7:37 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 30, Phoenix 23
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/I6iPeoi6gN – 7:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: ORL 30, PHX 23
Ayton: 8 Pts, 2 Reb, 4-5 FG
Booker: 5 Pts, 3 Ast, 2-6 FG
Payne: 4 Pts, 2-2 FG
Suggs: 8 Pts, 3-4 FG
Hell of a block from Josh Okogie to end the 1Q – 7:37 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 30, Suns 23.
Jalen Suggs: 8 points, 2 assists
Franz Wagner: 6 points
Bol Bol: 5 points, 4 rebounds – 7:37 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q | Magic 30, Suns 23
Suggs: 8 points, 2 assists
Bol: 5 points, 4 rebounds
Ayton: 8 points
Booker: 5 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds – 7:36 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Vince popping off for 48 in that game was the last time a Magic player was so hot I actually called my dad to make sure he was watching – 7:34 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
bol bol with the splash + dish 🤧
@Bol Bol » @TheRealMoBamba pic.twitter.com/OA1JYqkxFY – 7:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I didn’t travel James.”
Cameron Payne to referee James Williams.
#Suns down 25-19. – 7:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns hit their first 3-pointer more than 9 minutes into the game. They started 0-for-7 before Devin Booker drilled one from Tampa – 7:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Hurry up, hurry up Craig.”
Chris Paul telling Torrey Craig to hurry up and take the ball out.
#LittleThings. #Suns – 7:23 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
that’s smooooth franz
@Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/18dn5D4OeL – 7:18 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,224 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bol Bol called for travel twice trying to pause for 3 and go to rim. #Suns #Magic tied 6-6. – 7:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Wagner two drives right at Ayton, buckets. #Suns up 6-4 as Payne answers. – 7:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns involving Deandre Ayton early. When he screens and then seals like that on the smaller defender off the switch, good things usually happen – 7:14 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Chuma Okeke opens up Magic-Suns guarding Devin Booker after getting the Luka Doncic assignment Wednesday. – 7:12 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Gary Harris did some shooting drills earlier tonight prior to the Magic hosting the Suns. He is still out with a left knee injury. pic.twitter.com/v2sVkR9ATC – 6:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
What are they standing in line for?
#Suns pic.twitter.com/xm0UKtTFHT – 6:39 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
• Cavs/Dubs, Celts/Nuggs – 2 big games
• Bachero/CP3/LeBron OUT
• AD’s status
• Every lineup announcement
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes
NBA’s version of “Closing Bell” now through tip, join us!
📺 https://t.co/2t5H9vhG3U pic.twitter.com/1WabIINfLg – 6:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting lineup:
Cameron Payne
Devin Booker
Mikal Bridges
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton – 6:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns now to talk about this injury-battered Suns-Magic matchup! Come hang out:
https://t.co/qlaBKcbSVq pic.twitter.com/xdcFFjNANK – 6:30 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s Paolo Banchero (ankle) sits vs. Suns for 2nd consecutive absence orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 6:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Magic coach Jamahl Mosley plans to use the same defensive strategy on Devin Booker they used against Luka Doncic in terms of the double and getting the ball out of his hands. #Suns pic.twitter.com/e0g6ejKGJx – 6:23 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Gary Harris, who remains sidelined after having meniscus surgery on Aug. 31, getting up shots pregame.
Harris told me he’s feeling good and continues to take things day by day. pic.twitter.com/vCCce9T4PG – 6:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul (sore right heel) OUT tonight at #Magic, but getting up shots pregame. #Suns pic.twitter.com/XTB65CHcE9 – 6:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker waiting to take court for pregame work. #Suns pic.twitter.com/GTf9zo9uXd – 6:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul (heel), Landry Shamet (concussion protocols) OUT tonight at Magic. #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 5:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Bol is just like different.”
Monty Williams on facing Bol Bol in Friday’s #Suns-#Magic matchup. pic.twitter.com/9WxhFQAC1p – 5:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We didn’t see anything. Just kind of jumped up on him last night. It just speaks to how complicated those things are. Can go for a while and not even know something is going on and then it just jumps up on you.” Monty Williams on Landry Shamet (concussion symptoms). #Suns pic.twitter.com/zXEr8ydkzC – 5:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll see.”
Monty Williams when asked if he’s going with the same starting lineup. #Suns – 5:36 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Suns coach Monty Williams: ““Bol [Bol] is just…different. [Wendell] Carter is underrated. I liked him in Chicago. He’s better than advertised. [Franz] Wagner is one of the best young players in the league. He can flat-out go.” – 5:34 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Suns Head Coach Monty Williams called the @Orlando Magic‘s Wendell Carter Jr. “underrated” and Franz Wagner one of the best young players in the league. – 5:34 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
friday night five 🪄
🪄 @Jalen Suggs
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @chuma_okeke
🪄 @Bol Bol
🪄 @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/t2otuN5WcT – 5:19 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Chuma Okeke and Wendell Carter Jr. will start tonight vs. Phoenix. – 5:18 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr. against the @Phoenix Suns tonight at @AmwayCenter.
Kevon Harris is available while Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) remains out. – 5:17 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) will not play tonight vs. Phoenix, per Magic.
Kevon Harris (left rib contusion) will be available. – 5:12 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Magic say standout rookie Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) remains out and will not play tonight against Phoenix.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:12 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) will not play tonight vs. Phoenix, the Magic announced. – 5:11 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic say Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) will not play tonight vs. Phoenix. – 5:11 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
ICYMI
@Vince Carter is going to be on the @BallyMagic broadcast tonight!
maybe we can get him to recreate this shot pregame idk pic.twitter.com/owxcjsYOIR – 5:00 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Two-way players Admiral Schofield and Kevon Harris going through their pregame warmups.
Harris, who missed Wednesday’s win over the Mavericks, was listed as questionable (left rib contusion) on the team’s latest injury report.
Magic-Suns tips off in about 2 1/2 hours. pic.twitter.com/sExrJvakq9 – 4:48 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
First Mav and ex-Mav to book their European qualifier spot in the FIBA World Cup next summer.
Slovenia’s win over Israel today was big step for Luka Doncic’s hopes to play for national team then, too.
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Tyrese Maxey
Dejounte Murray
Franz Wagner
CJ McCollum
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/HAKxJkj2i6 – 3:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players have taken 96 shots vs Bol Bol this season.
He has blocked 25 of them (26%). pic.twitter.com/I2CgMdLJWp – 1:10 PM
