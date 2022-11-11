Timberwolves 58, Grizzlies 69: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (4-4) at FedExForum
Game Time: 9:30 PM EST on Friday November 11, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 58, Memphis Grizzlies 69 (Q2 01:19)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Anthony Edwards has had enough of Dillon Brooks scoring. He just told Forbes to switch to Bane. – 10:44 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
yall mess with the new unis? 🔥
#BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/i3k11ieTVn – 10:42 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks is 7-9 with 14 points. No 3-pointers. Just getting to his spots and giving out work. – 10:37 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks making fun of Steven Adams for missing that layup was hilarious.
Adams just helping the rebounding stats, that’s all. – 10:35 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Emoni Bates has a career-high 21 points with 12:03 left with EMU up 60-58 vs No. 22 Michigan. In his debut with the Eagles, he surpassed the 17 points he scored in a Memphis in a win over Tennessee Tech. – 10:35 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Ja gets a real nice whistle.
That said:
FTs
MIN 13-15
MEM 8-9 – 10:33 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“This probably a bad interview cause I’m locked in.” — @Jaren Jackson Jr. 😅 pic.twitter.com/4bmFdodQ2O – 10:28 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Knew David Roddy was going to make that 3 when he was staring at Desmond Bane, waving for the ball. Confidence is everything. Timeout Minnesota.
Grizzlies up 50-39 with 7:45 left in the 2nd quarter – 10:26 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Nice back-to-back possessions for David Roddy against his hometown team, a putback and a spot-up 3. Grizzlies up double-digits, 50-39. Wolves have not responded well to adversity this season. A test for them coming out of this timeout. – 10:26 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Killer turnovers again. Two telegraphed passes from Russell leading to 6 points for Memphis. – 10:26 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
one more angle one time for the one time. pic.twitter.com/AbzwEDRaBa – 10:18 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
33-30 after one. back and forth. should be a fun one.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/TY1uqd8zQI – 10:17 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 33-30.
Edwards leads the way with 12 points on 4-5 shooting along with 2 rebounds and 2 assists.
Towns leads all with 5 boards to go with his 9 points. – 10:16 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Catching up to Mem-Min. Took Wolves an entire 90 seconds to give up a transition layup off a make. – 10:13 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards after Wednesday’s game: “Slumps, days where I can’t hit shots, can’t get it going. — it won’t last forever. I can promise you that.”
Said he’d improve and he’s living up to that so far. – 10:12 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Great start for Anthony Edwards. He promised he would figure it out. Looks good tonight. – 10:11 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Stop it. That was filthy by Ja.
But Minnesota answers offensively almost every time. – 10:07 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
we call this a z bound around here.
#BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/egBKadfXk8 – 10:06 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
KAT became a much bigger problem for the Grizzlies when Gobert went out. – 10:06 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
This will be interesting because KAT always dominates Adams in the 1-on-1 matchup. With Gobert out, Adams has to guard him – 10:03 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Gobert has been called for illegal screens a lot this season. Can’t afford those. – 10:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Didn’t think that was a travel on Rudy Gobert. Legal step thru and pivot foot never got put back down. – 9:51 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
HIT THAT RT BUTTON GANG. LET’S HOOP. pic.twitter.com/LAS6iP2efU – 9:50 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the city edition warm ups go crazy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IobGJNKihv – 9:36 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Another big night coming in NBA. College continues to try and scare me off season by dealing me bad beats. Michigan State 1H OVER cashed on a pre-buzzer alley-oop. FSU lost to UCF. Vandy/Memphis OVER was awful and LMU blew an 18-pt. lead last night. You won’t frighten me, devil. – 9:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
same five out the gate.
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/x6OVyDcktC – 9:35 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Bol Bol tonight:
13 PTS
15 REB*
62% FG
3-3 3P
+15 +/-
31 MIN
*career high pic.twitter.com/z7RVWCHjK9 – 9:33 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Grizz vs T’Wolves. MInnesota: Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant.
Set your fantasy teams accordingly. – 9:31 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
don’t even gotta caption this cause y’all know wasssup.
shoutout @GloTheofficial pic.twitter.com/nH7cl8w9oq – 9:29 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Last call: Veterans Day is special for Grizz forward Jake LaRavia https://t.co/YL6bwMBuFA pic.twitter.com/djQ54XDCDW – 9:28 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
From last night’s BS Pod w/ Verno and House — have Ja and Bane grabbed the Best Backcourt Alive torch? pic.twitter.com/mr1YrNQ32h – 9:27 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your officials for tonight’s game between the Minnesota TImberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies: Kevin Scott, Brent Barnaky, Brett Nansel. Hey, @badunclep How about this trio? And don’t judge them on earlier in the week. – 9:24 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Emoni Bates looks really comfortable, making a layup on a break to put EMU up 6-2. It doesn’t look like he’s trying to win the ball every time he has ball as he did at times last season at Memphis. – 9:08 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Naz Reid (Illness) is OUT at Memphis pic.twitter.com/jNPL8CK6vG – 9:07 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
cozy twelveskii
@cintronworld | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/lJsg3IcrJt – 8:42 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bridges has a sleeve on his left arm. He kept messing with his left elbow after a possession in Minnesota. That release on his last miss has me convinced it’s bothering him quite a bit. – 8:24 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Naz Reid (who was already listed as out) was not on the trip to Memphis and Reid’s status for Sunday’s game at Cleveland was “undetermined.” – 8:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges started 6-of-6 at Minnesota.
He’s 1-of-8 so far tonight. #Suns down seven. – 7:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns scored 39 points in the first quarter at Minnesota.
Tonight at Orlando? 23
Down 30-23 after one. – 7:37 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
catch a #bigmemphis vibe on the way to the game tonight.
turn it up. – 7:33 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I spoke with Minnesota Head Coach Cheryl Reeve at halftime. Coach said she’s always looking for her next “Devereaux,” who brings toughness and defense. Coach also said to tell you hello @MsPeters14 – 7:11 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal has been cleared from protocols but remains out tomorrow against the Jazz. The Wizards play the Grizzlies on Sunday, so could see him soon. – 6:31 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
shoutout slomo.
welcome back to the 〽️ pic.twitter.com/dXe7If9EVX – 6:18 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
The last three games of the night are going to be interesting
* Minnesota in Memphis with a ton of noise around them
* Cleveland with 2 bad late game losses v. Golden State who is lucky to have not lost 6 in a row
* Did Sacramento find something the other night v. Cle? – 5:53 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
First pick in the WNBA draft goes to the Indiana Fever. Minnesota two, Atlanta three, Mystics four. – 5:50 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Curious what @JustEsBaraheni is thinking of my Bane will make All-NBA take from a few weeks ago. I remember saying I goofed and should’ve switched Siakam for All-NBA and Bane for all-star as dark horse candidates but what if I was just right about Bane initially? – 5:35 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
let’s start the road trip off strong. pic.twitter.com/y26LXYRPnK – 5:25 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
We didn’t discuss this on the upcoming pod but I may have asked @taylormetrics if Bane will be the 2nd greatest shooter in NBA history. – 5:13 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
More great work from an @ExpressNews photojournalist. This time it’s Ronald Cortes catching Keldon’s reaction after he missed a potential game-winning jump hook at the end of regulation vs. Memphis. pic.twitter.com/XmjH6QbYfH – 5:05 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Looking forward to seeing projected #1 WNBA pick Aliyah Boston in person.
The Washington Mystics, Minnesota Lynx & Dallas Wings also have representatives here. #WNBATwitter pic.twitter.com/8jAlLSZNnO – 5:02 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last home game, John Konchar played 26 minutes and travelled 2.00 miles at an average of 4.19 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker | @konchjitty55 pic.twitter.com/oXoA2luU8i – 4:07 PM
