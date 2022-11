Timberwolves 58, Grizzlies 69: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

During the last home game, John Konchar played 26 minutes and travelled 2.00 miles at an average of 4.19 MPH.#FedExPlayerTracker | @konchjitty55 pic.twitter.com/oXoA2luU8i

Looking forward to seeing projected #1 WNBA pick Aliyah Boston in person.The Washington Mystics, Minnesota Lynx & Dallas Wings also have representatives here. #WNBATwitter pic.twitter.com/8jAlLSZNnO

More great work from an ⁦@ExpressNews⁩ photojournalist. This time it's Ronald Cortes catching Keldon's reaction after he missed a potential game-winning jump hook at the end of regulation vs. Memphis. pic.twitter.com/XmjH6QbYfH

We didn’t discuss this on the upcoming pod but I may have asked @taylormetrics if Bane will be the 2nd greatest shooter in NBA history. – 5:13 PM

Curious what @JustEsBaraheni is thinking of my Bane will make All-NBA take from a few weeks ago. I remember saying I goofed and should’ve switched Siakam for All-NBA and Bane for all-star as dark horse candidates but what if I was just right about Bane initially? – 5:35 PM

First pick in the WNBA draft goes to the Indiana Fever. Minnesota two, Atlanta three, Mystics four. – 5:50 PM

The last three games of the night are going to be interesting* Minnesota in Memphis with a ton of noise around them* Cleveland with 2 bad late game losses v. Golden State who is lucky to have not lost 6 in a row* Did Sacramento find something the other night v. Cle? – 5:53 PM

Bradley Beal has been cleared from protocols but remains out tomorrow against the Jazz. The Wizards play the Grizzlies on Sunday, so could see him soon. – 6:31 PM

I spoke with Minnesota Head Coach Cheryl Reeve at halftime. Coach said she’s always looking for her next “Devereaux,” who brings toughness and defense. Coach also said to tell you hello @MsPeters14

catch a #bigmemphis vibe on the way to the game tonight.turn it up. – 7:33 PM

Chris Finch said Naz Reid (who was already listed as out) was not on the trip to Memphis and Reid’s status for Sunday’s game at Cleveland was “undetermined.” – 8:20 PM

Bridges has a sleeve on his left arm. He kept messing with his left elbow after a possession in Minnesota. That release on his last miss has me convinced it’s bothering him quite a bit. – 8:24 PM

Emoni Bates looks really comfortable, making a layup on a break to put EMU up 6-2. It doesn’t look like he’s trying to win the ball every time he has ball as he did at times last season at Memphis. – 9:08 PM

Your officials for tonight’s game between the Minnesota TImberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies: Kevin Scott, Brent Barnaky, Brett Nansel. Hey, @badunclep How about this trio? And don’t judge them on earlier in the week. – 9:24 PM

From last night's BS Pod w/ Verno and House — have Ja and Bane grabbed the Best Backcourt Alive torch? pic.twitter.com/mr1YrNQ32h

Your starters for Grizz vs T’Wolves. MInnesota: Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell.Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama, Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant.Set your fantasy teams accordingly. – 9:31 PM

Another big night coming in NBA. College continues to try and scare me off season by dealing me bad beats. Michigan State 1H OVER cashed on a pre-buzzer alley-oop. FSU lost to UCF. Vandy/Memphis OVER was awful and LMU blew an 18-pt. lead last night. You won’t frighten me, devil. – 9:35 PM

Didn’t think that was a travel on Rudy Gobert. Legal step thru and pivot foot never got put back down. – 9:51 PM

This will be interesting because KAT always dominates Adams in the 1-on-1 matchup. With Gobert out, Adams has to guard him – 10:03 PM

KAT became a much bigger problem for the Grizzlies when Gobert went out. – 10:06 PM

Great start for Anthony Edwards. He promised he would figure it out. Looks good tonight. – 10:11 PM

Anthony Edwards after Wednesday’s game: “Slumps, days where I can’t hit shots, can’t get it going. — it won’t last forever. I can promise you that.”Said he’d improve and he’s living up to that so far. – 10:12 PM

Catching up to Mem-Min. Took Wolves an entire 90 seconds to give up a transition layup off a make. – 10:13 PM

At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 33-30.Edwards leads the way with 12 points on 4-5 shooting along with 2 rebounds and 2 assists.Towns leads all with 5 boards to go with his 9 points. – 10:16 PM

Nice back-to-back possessions for David Roddy against his hometown team, a putback and a spot-up 3. Grizzlies up double-digits, 50-39. Wolves have not responded well to adversity this season. A test for them coming out of this timeout. – 10:26 PM

Knew David Roddy was going to make that 3 when he was staring at Desmond Bane, waving for the ball. Confidence is everything. Timeout Minnesota.Grizzlies up 50-39 with 7:45 left in the 2nd quarter – 10:26 PM

Emoni Bates has a career-high 21 points with 12:03 left with EMU up 60-58 vs No. 22 Michigan. In his debut with the Eagles, he surpassed the 17 points he scored in a Memphis in a win over Tennessee Tech. – 10:35 PM

Dillon Brooks making fun of Steven Adams for missing that layup was hilarious.Adams just helping the rebounding stats, that’s all. – 10:35 PM

Dillon Brooks is 7-9 with 14 points. No 3-pointers. Just getting to his spots and giving out work. – 10:37 PM

Anthony Edwards has had enough of Dillon Brooks scoring. He just told Forbes to switch to Bane. – 10:44 PM

