Victor Wembanyama scores 20 points in French national team debut

Dionysis Aravantinos: Victor Wembanyama in his first game with the Men’s French National Team: 20 points 6/13 FG 1/2 3FG 7/7 FT 9 rebounds 1 assist 1 steal 1 turnover 23 minutes France blew out Lithuania in the World Cup Qualifiers.
Source: Twitter @AravantinosDA
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama’s debut for the French NT went according to the plan 😳
20 PTS
9 REB
23 EFF
23 MIN
#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/JBQyiIjX3s – 2:24 PM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Victor Wembanyama in his French NT debut:
20 PTS
6/13 FG
7/7 FT
9 REB
23 MIN
23 EFF
+25 plus/minus
France destroyed Lithuania in FIBA World Cup qualifiers 90-65 – 2:12 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Victor Wembanyama in his first game with the Men’s French National Team:
20 points
6/13 FG
1/2 3FG
7/7 FT
9 rebounds
1 assist
1 steal
1 turnover
23 minutes
France blew out Lithuania in the World Cup Qualifiers. – 2:07 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Victor Wembanyama in his first game with French senior national team
20 points
9 rebounds
1 assist
1 steal
5-111 2P
1-2 3P
7-7 FT
23 efficiency
in 23’29” minutes
The future is bright. #LTUFRA #FIBAWC – 2:04 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama against Lithuania in the first half 🔥
12 PTS
6 REB
13 EFF
pic.twitter.com/rMPHjTHgLo – 1:29 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Some really fun basketball here. Sylvain Francisco to Victor Wembanyama. And then an emphatic dunk!
#LTUFRA #FIBAWC
pic.twitter.com/R6uQv6dKR1 – 1:25 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama scores his first points for French NT in THIS FASHION! 😳
pic.twitter.com/15QxBLr8mx – 1:09 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
He’s starting to roll. Victor Wembanyama made his first bucket with French national team against Lithuania. #LITFRA #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/pYnDeXCHbb – 12:36 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Victor Wembanyama’s first points with the Men’s French National Team.
A putback dunk following his own miss…
pic.twitter.com/nYooaYAEPo – 12:36 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Victor Wembanyama makes his senior France debut in about half an hour against Lithuania. Y’all can watch these FIBA games live here, FYI:
courtside1891.basketball/plans – 12:01 PM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Vincent Collet on Victor Wembanyama comparison:
“Victor is like (prime) Arvydas Sabonis. Not as strong as Sabonis, but with the same skills. For sure, Sabonis was a mountain, and Victor is really skinny. But they’re both 2.21 m, the same size and skills.” (1/2) – 10:20 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
French NT and Victor Wembanyama head coach Vincent Collet compared the 18-year-old with legendary Arvydas Sabonis 👀
He also named the biggest improvement Wembanyama made after the trip to Las Vegas:
basketnews.com/news-180733-co… – 10:11 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Victor Wembanyama will make his French senior national team debut vs. Lithuania in a sold-out crowd today in Panevezys (≈5100 fans). – 9:11 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Victor Wembanyama saves the winter #FIBA Windows
The ongoing FIBA-EuroLeague debate is just noise at this point and the real problem on the #FIBAWCQ is the absence of the #NBA stars
eurohoops.net/en/voices/1417… – 5:45 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama named his European players starting five of all-time, with French players dominating it 👀
Projected no. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft also discussed the possibility of joining forces with Joel Embiid in France NT:
basketnews.com/news-180709-we… – 3:05 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Victor Wembanyama has three French national team players on his all-time European starting five.
He also says his French NT team debut in Panevezys brings him more goosebumps than the first game in front of the NBA fans in Las Vegas.
Full story: basketnews.com/news-180709-we… – 3:04 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Victor Wembanyama feels like he is ready to physically match up against Zion, Embiid & Jokic.
“I play against probably the best competition than any other player of my age on the planet. I know I’m ready.”
Full story on Wembanyama’s response to Shaq: basketnews.com/news-180692-vi… – 5:36 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama has been the talk of the basketball world recently with Shaq expressing doubt about his readiness for the NBA.
Wembanyama commented on Shaq’s words and shared his weight gain plan to battle the strongest in the NBA 🤔
basketnews.com/news-180692-vi… – 5:28 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Victor Wembanyama’s offensive versatility is far from his only skill. @Kevin O’Connor and @J. Kyle Mann discuss what else makes him so special on the #RingerNBADraftShow.
▶️: https://t.co/VyHqUWbJnc pic.twitter.com/WHGym0d3P9 – 3:00 PM
More on this storyline
Victor Wembanyama is taking every opportunity to improve. That’s what makes him confident in responding to Shaquille O’Neal. “I haven’t really seen anybody pressure him. I’ve seen a lot of offense. But when you’re playing against the 7-footer, you got to take it to him. The true test is when he gets there, and Zion is going to come at him. Embiid is going to come at him. Joker is going to come at him. So that will be a true test,” Shaq shared his views on Wembanyama’s potential in House of Bounce. “Right now, all the clips I’m seeing on him are just about him offensively. 7’3, with a great soft touch, and he plays like a guard. But it depends on him if he wants to be the best big man ever,” he concluded. -via BasketNews / November 11, 2022
“Not far at all,” Wembanyama responded to BasketNews when asked if he still feels far from matching up physically with some of the strongest NBA frontcourt players. “I play against probably the best competition than any other player of my age on the planet. I know I almost couldn’t face better competition. I know I’m ready,” Wembanyama said with confidence. He didn’t reveal his current weight. So far, he’s listed from 95 to 105 kilos. -via BasketNews / November 11, 2022
Victor Wembanyama doesn’t enjoy being compared to other stars. He’s aware of his uniqueness, and that many already call him “a cheat code”. “I want to be myself, create my character. I would like to become unguardable one day. A player capable of adapting to all situations, versatile, on both ends of the floor. I would like to play basketball like chess. To predict every move of my opponents and have the right answer”. -via EuroHoops.net / November 11, 2022
