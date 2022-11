Victor Wembanyama wants to be 'unguardable,' steals aspects of Antetokounmpo, Durant's games

Victor Wembanyama doesn’t enjoy being compared to other stars. He’s aware of his uniqueness, and that many already call him “a cheat code”. “I want to be myself, create my character. I would like to become unguardable one day. A player capable of adapting to all situations, versatile, on both ends of the floor. I would like to play basketball like chess. To predict every move of my opponents and have the right answer”.Source: EuroHoops.net