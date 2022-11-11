Victor Wembanyama wants to be 'unguardable,' steals aspects of Antetokounmpo, Durant's games

Victor Wembanyama doesn’t enjoy being compared to other stars. He’s aware of his uniqueness, and that many already call him “a cheat code”. “I want to be myself, create my character. I would like to become unguardable one day. A player capable of adapting to all situations, versatile, on both ends of the floor. I would like to play basketball like chess. To predict every move of my opponents and have the right answer”.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Some really fun basketball here. Sylvain Francisco to Victor Wembanyama. And then an emphatic dunk!
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Victor Wembanyama shows glimpses of his high-level talent in Lithuania with French national team. 12 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal in 14 minutes.
Sylvain Francisco follows with 9 points, 4-4 FG, 1 assist, 1 steal.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama scores his first points for French NT in THIS FASHION! 😳
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
He’s starting to roll. Victor Wembanyama made his first bucket with French national team against Lithuania. #LITFRA #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/pYnDeXCHbb – 12:36 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Victor Wembanyama’s first points with the Men’s French National Team.
A putback dunk following his own miss…
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Victor Wembanyama makes his senior France debut in about half an hour against Lithuania. Y’all can watch these FIBA games live here, FYI:
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Vincent Collet on Victor Wembanyama comparison:
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
French NT and Victor Wembanyama head coach Vincent Collet compared the 18-year-old with legendary Arvydas Sabonis 👀
He also named the biggest improvement Wembanyama made after the trip to Las Vegas:
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Victor Wembanyama will make his French senior national team debut vs. Lithuania in a sold-out crowd today in Panevezys (≈5100 fans). – 9:11 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Victor Wembanyama saves the winter #FIBA Windows
The ongoing FIBA-EuroLeague debate is just noise at this point and the real problem on the #FIBAWCQ is the absence of the #NBA stars
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama named his European players starting five of all-time, with French players dominating it 👀
Projected no. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft also discussed the possibility of joining forces with Joel Embiid in France NT:
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Victor Wembanyama has three French national team players on his all-time European starting five.
He also says his French NT team debut in Panevezys brings him more goosebumps than the first game in front of the NBA fans in Las Vegas.
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Victor Wembanyama feels like he is ready to physically match up against Zion, Embiid & Jokic.
“I play against probably the best competition than any other player of my age on the planet. I know I’m ready.”
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama has been the talk of the basketball world recently with Shaq expressing doubt about his readiness for the NBA.
Wembanyama commented on Shaq’s words and shared his weight gain plan to battle the strongest in the NBA 🤔
The Ringer @ringernba
Victor Wembanyama’s offensive versatility is far from his only skill. @Kevin O’Connor and @J. Kyle Mann discuss what else makes him so special on the #RingerNBADraftShow.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama will play against Lithuania in the 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers tomorrow.
Wondering how you can watch the game? We’ve got you covered 😎
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Chatted with @J. Kyle Mann about what Victor Wembanyama has been up to since he dominated against the G League:
21.3 PPG
8.9 RPG
2.8 BPG
2.7 APG
71.4% at-rim
75% FT
33.3% 3
+21 net rating
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Is there something Victor Wembanyama can’t do? 😅
Though he wants to make a name for himself, Wembanyama admits that looks up to the biggest basketball stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant: “I try to steal some things from them, to apply them in games”. -via EuroHoops.net / November 11, 2022
Being called “an alien” by LeBron James changed little for him. “My life hasn’t changed because of that… but it gave me more communication work. But that didn’t bother me. I work better when I have a lot to do. That’s how I want to live my life,” Victor Wembanyama proudly stated. -via EuroHoops.net / November 11, 2022
“I think about him almost every day since his death,” Victor Wembanyama said, as translated by Eurohoops. “His disappearance shocked me. I admire his spirit, work ethic, and game philosophy. … Following his example every day, I try to push my limits. When I suffer, when I have doubts, I often wonder what Kobe would have done. And I know I would have done more.” -via EuroHoops.net / November 11, 2022
